Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Morgan Stanley, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells The AZEK Co Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Capital One Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Morgan Stanley, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells The AZEK Co Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Capital One Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, UnitedHealth Group Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells The AZEK Co Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Capital One Financial Corp, Macerich Co, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. As of 2021Q1, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 411 stocks with a total value of $8.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ontario+teachers+pension+plan+board/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD
  1. GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 50,824,825 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio.
  2. The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 27,720,990 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.32%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,589,304 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.78%
  4. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 4,222,986 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 1,721,400 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 4,222,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 1,721,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 3,753,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $406.463000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 716,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $335.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,724,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,589,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 7605.98%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $188.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 504,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in Apple Inc by 3449.02%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.094400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 295,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Heico Corp (HEI.A)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in Heico Corp by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.07 and $123.6, with an estimated average price of $116.35. The stock is now traded at around $135.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 797,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc by 104.66%. The purchase prices were between $27.49 and $33.94, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $30.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 81,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 368.87%. The purchase prices were between $22.15 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 46,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Sold Out: Macerich Co (MAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Reduced: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 29.32%. The sale prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.61%. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board still held 27,720,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 38.33%. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board still held 6,983,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 99.51%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $291.630200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board still held 1,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: 3M Co (MMM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 98.35%. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board still held 7,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 99.2%. The sale prices were between $1038.47 and $1268.8, with an estimated average price of $1159.96. The stock is now traded at around $1255.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board still held 571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: CSX Corp (CSX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced to a holding in CSX Corp by 22.38%. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $99.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board still held 2,189,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD. Also check out:

1. ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD's Undervalued Stocks
2. ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider