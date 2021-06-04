Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Morgan Stanley, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells The AZEK Co Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Capital One Financial Corp

New Purchases: MS, XLY, XLC, UNH, QQQ, XLRE, ECL, XLF, NFLX, DIS, VRSK, FXI, RXT, RBLX, MOH, OSK, DY, TTEK, ALXN, CTVA, NRG, PRSP, OHI, ASGN, OTEX, VST, WRK, SON, TTC, UGI, KHC, GDDY, EVR, ACM, SAIC, CBOE, ABBV, NXPI, MKTX, A, Y, ACC, BMY, CHRW, CVS, CINF, EQIX, IT, HRB, HAIN, HIG, HRC, MSM, JEF, IPG, IDA, AVTR, DD, DECK, ATGE, ETSY, BLD, NGVT, CI, CNC, WDAY, CSL, JNPR, K, BLK, ASH, MHK, WWD, SYK, HUBB, HSIC, TD, TYL, MTCH, PHM, PB, EVRG, SO, TNL, PH, EBS, TGNA, WFG, RGA, FCFS, PPL, EWBC,

MSFT, TXN, AAPL, HEI.A, TMO, DHR, ZTS, V, CB, IEX, MCD, JNJ, CNI, LIN, GHG, HCSG, HD, NVT, SXT, KR, SIGI, WSO, PCH, SJM, ROL, PGR, ROK, HELE, ACN, AMED, JAZZ, AME, MEDP, AVGO, WING, CRI, CTXS, SLF, CDW, SNA, SIRI, WIX, HLT, SGEN, BJ, RNR, ESNT, SNX, INT, TOL, UBS, WBA, BAH, CIXX, MSCI, ANTM, ZBRA, WWE, CAH, HNI, GIL, GIS, FAST, EME, EA, EMN, COST, CL, MNST, CPT, CDNS, GIB, BNS, AN, AJG, ARW, AMZN, SPGI, QGEN, PG, PZZA, PSB, NUS, NYT, NTCT, MAA, RPM, MFC, MAN, LECO, LAMR, LHCG, KLAC, IBM, HR, Reduced Positions: AZEK, PSTH, BRK.B, MMM, MTD, CSX, FRC, FUTU, LU, SEIC, AGCO, CMC, EW, HXL, INTC, KSU, KMB, NFG, NSC, STLD, UNP, UPS, WM, WEC, FTNT, CRWD, WORK, AOS, AKAM, AMP, ASB, BCE, BK, BIIB, BC, CASY, CE, CRL, CHDN, CLX, INGR, GLW, DVA, DKS, DPZ, DCI, DUK, ETN, ESS, EL, RE, BEN, GNTX, GILD, GT, EHC, IDXX, JBHT, JLL, KGC, LH, LII, MDU, MTZ, MCY, MPWR, NDAQ, NTAP, NWE, NUE, ORLY, OGE, ODFL, DGX, RJF, RCI, ROST, SAFM, STX, SJR, SWX, SF, TROW, TDS, TU, TPX, TEX, TXRH, TRN, UHS, VMI, VZ, WAT, WERN, WST, WHR, WSM, SBH, TEL, VMW, MELI, DG, PRI, FLT, HCA, MOS, XYL, PSX, FIVE, MUSA, DBX, FOX, AYI, NSP, AFL, ALL, AFG, ABC, AMGN, ATR, AZO, ADSK, ALV, AVB, AVT, BBY, CBRE, CBT, COG, CNQ, CERN, CHKP, CHE, CSCO, CTSH, COHR, CMP, COP, CNO, CMI, DTE, DLTR, DOV, EOG, EMR, ELS, ERIE, EXR, FCN, FLO, FL, HAL, THG, HON, HUM, ITW, IMO, IBOC, IRM, JCOM, JKHY, LBTYA, LPX, LOW, MGA, MANH, MET, NATI, ORI, PII, PFG, PEG, PSA, RLI, RF, RS, RHI, SBAC, SMTC, SCI, SLGN, TJX, GL, TSCO, UTHR, VLO, VAR, VRTX, WY, WOR, WEX, XLNX, YUM, DFS, BTG, VC, KMI, ACHC, EPAM, QLYS, TPH, NWSA, NAVI, SYF, QRVO, ETRN, MRNA, FOXA, DOW, ZM, PTON,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Morgan Stanley, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, UnitedHealth Group Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells The AZEK Co Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Capital One Financial Corp, Macerich Co, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. As of 2021Q1, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 411 stocks with a total value of $8.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 50,824,825 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 27,720,990 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,589,304 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.78% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 4,222,986 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 1,721,400 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 4,222,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 1,721,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 3,753,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $406.463000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 716,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $335.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,724,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,589,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 7605.98%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $188.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 504,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in Apple Inc by 3449.02%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.094400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 295,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in Heico Corp by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.07 and $123.6, with an estimated average price of $116.35. The stock is now traded at around $135.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 797,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc by 104.66%. The purchase prices were between $27.49 and $33.94, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $30.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 81,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 368.87%. The purchase prices were between $22.15 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 46,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 29.32%. The sale prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.61%. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board still held 27,720,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 38.33%. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board still held 6,983,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 99.51%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $291.630200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board still held 1,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 98.35%. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board still held 7,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 99.2%. The sale prices were between $1038.47 and $1268.8, with an estimated average price of $1159.96. The stock is now traded at around $1255.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board still held 571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced to a holding in CSX Corp by 22.38%. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $99.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board still held 2,189,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.