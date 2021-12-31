Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp

- New Purchases: QQQ, NTSX, FPE, INDP, GLDM, TGT, FDN, XLG, AVUV, RTX, FTNT, SPHB, IYE, ATO, SPHY, STOT, AVDE, VRP, HYMB, BHK, DIV, OMFS, PWR, TFI, DIAL, EW, SDVY, AGL, SRET, KBWY, PDO, RF, RY, MMTM, VET, ASO, AAP, BIDU, BMEZ, BXMT, BOX, BAM, CACI, CERN, DKS, FAS, DBX, FXZ, FCG, FBT, FAB, CTEC, GSIE, GOF, GXO, HCA, MNA, IBP, VRIG, QQQJ, EELV, XMLV, BKLN, XSVM, RYE, ESGE, CMF, USRT, EFV, IWC, JKH, KREF, KWEB, LEN, MFC, MARA, MCK, NVO, ON, INDS, PAWZ, R, SNY, SE, BLCN, SOFI, SOFI, THO, TRV, ULTA, HYD, DGS, WFHY, FAX, AGNC, LNT, EOD, DTEC, UHAL, AME, CNC, CET, QTUM, FNB, FAF, FHN, FDD, GNT, LNGR, HOMB, HUT, ICLR, CGW, XSLV, STIP, ITT, JBLU, LPX, MIC, MFV, PMT, MUNI, PSQ, SH, UPRO, RMT, SAP, SEAC, SCKT, QEFA, XNTK, RUN, RJI, BIZD, HAP, IVOO, ESGV, VRAY, NFJ, ZTR, ZTR, WAB, WOR,
- Added Positions: DLN, SPTI, VCSH, XLK, IBDP, SPDW, AGGY, IVW, DIA, AAPL, SPLV, TIP, SHM, IWR, IYR, IVV, XLF, XLV, BIL, SPMB, SRLN, TOTL, VOO, POTX, IJR, IBDO, CBND, SPIB, AMD, FCTR, IAU, IEMG, SHYG, IDEV, IJH, MSFT, PYPL, SPYG, VXUS, VYM, FIW, IBDN, MUB, FB, XLC, GLD, SPIP, VXF, VUG, VO, VTI, ADBE, GOOGL, ATKR, BKN, COIN, COST, CSX, DFAC, CIBR, QCLN, FVD, LIT, RNRG, SPHQ, IEFA, AOR, SUB, IYW, JPM, LLY, MA, MRK, JPS, JPC, NVDA, PRU, SPEM, SLYG, REMX, VB, VTV, MMM, ABBV, WBIY, ACN, APD, GOOG, KORP, AMT, DIVO, ARCC, T, ADP, BMO, BRK.A, BRK.B, BAC, BTT, BCX, AVGO, CVX, CSCO, KO, CL, ED, STZ, CCI, DIS, DOW, ENB, XOM, FAST, FGD, RDVY, F, JKHY, IBM, INTU, GSY, RSP, IEI, EFG, ESGU, VLUE, PFF, IWF, IWN, IWP, IWM, IVE, JHMM, JLL, LRCX, MPC, MELI, NEE, NSC, NEA, NIQ, NZF, ORCL, OGN, OUSA, COWZ, PFGC, PFE, PTY, PDI, PNC, TROW, NOBL, URTY, RSG, SPGI, SCHW, SCHG, NOW, SNA, ACIM, SPAB, SPYV, MDYV, TFC, UPST, VLO, OIH, VWO, VMBS, VEA, VZ, WBA, WMT, WEC, WFC, WDC, DTD, ZIM, ZTS, ME, DDD, PALL, ATVI, AFL, A, ABNB, ALGN, ALLE, AB, AMLP, ACES, SBIO, SDOG, MO, AEP, AXP, AIG, AWK, AMP, ADI, AON, ATR, APTV, ADM, ARNC, AAWW, TEAM, AZO, AXON, BGS, BK, GOLD, BCE, BDX, BBY, BILL, BNTX, BITF, BL, HYT, BGY, BIT, MUI, BBN, BX, SQ, BA, BKNG, BAH, BSX, BP, BR, RA, BLDR, CDNS, CSQ, CP, CGC, CARR, CASY, CAT, CBRE, FUN, CE, CHTR, LNG, CB, CHD, CINF, CTAS, C, CFG, YOU, CLF, CME, COKE, UTF, RQI, CMCSA, CODI, COP, GLW, CTVA, CRSP, DHI, DINT, DUSA, HYLB, SNPE, DE, DEO, FANG, DLR, DFS, DNP, DOCU, DG, DLTR, DPZ, DUK, DD, ETX, ETV, EXG, EBAY, EQIX, NETL, ES, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, RACE, FDIS, FTEC, FIS, FITB, FTLS, FXR, NXTG, FPXI, GRID, FPX, AIRR, FTSL, UCON, FPF, FEX, FDL, FE, FSR, FBHS, FTF, BEN, FCX, AJG, GME, GPS, GRMN, GNRC, GAM, GE, GIS, GM, GNUS, GBCI, GSK, GPN, DRIV, FINX, SDIV, SNSR, MILN, QYLD, XYLD, GIGB, GSLC, GGG, GWW, XOUT, GPL, JHI, HPS, PDT, HIG, HEI, HWM, HUBS, HUM, IDXX, ITW, INTC, PHDG, DWAS, QQQM, PZA, PGX, RDIV, SPHD, BAB, BSMN, BSMP, PKW, PDP, PSL, PWB, PGF, XMMO, RZV, RPV, PHO, ACWV, GSG, SLQD, SHY, TLT, AOA, IEF, HDV, IXUS, IUSB, ESGD, IXJ, IXN, SOXX, EMB, AOM, ACWI, SUSA, IWS, IWY, DVY, IYG, IDU, IYH, JCI, KMPH, KEY, KEYS, KMB, KMI, KLAC, KHC, LH, LAMR, EL, LICY, LIN, LCID, LULU, LUMN, MCN, MMC, MRVL, MATX, MKC, MDT, MGM, MCHP, MU, MHK, MDLZ, MNST, MS, MSI, MPLX, NDAQ, NWSA, NKE, NOK, NOC, NCLH, NVS, NVAX, NUSC, NVG, QQQX, NUO, NAD, NBB, NXPI, OXY, ODFL, OKE, ORLY, OUSM, OTIS, PCAR, CALF, PKG, PANW, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, PULS, SMMU, PHK, PFN, PNW, MAV, PPG, PFG, PGR, PLD, SSO, PSA, PHM, UTG, QSR, RSKD, RHI, RBLX, ROKU, ROOT, RCL, RDS.B, RDS.A, RVT, RPM, SABR, CRM, SLB, SDGR, FNDB, FNDF, SCHD, SCHV, SCHX, SCHA, SMG, XLY, XLP, SCI, SHW, SPG, SDC, SNAP, SNOW, SONY, SO, GWX, MDY, XAR, TIPX, CWB, JNK, SJNK, SPMD, SPYD, SLY, KBE, SDY, KRE, XTN, SPLK, SPSC, SWK, SBUX, STWD, STE, SF, STOR, SYK, SUN, SIVB, SYY, TSM, TRGP, TEL, HQL, TDOC, TDY, TMO, TMUS, TOST, TM, TSCO, UBER, UNP, UPS, URI, X, CPER, UGA, U, UHS, USB, VFC, ANGL, FLTR, PFXF, SMB, VOOV, VIOO, BIV, BLV, BSV, VOT, VOE, VBK, VSS, VNQI, VT, VONG, VTWG, VTWO, VDC, VFH, VAW, VPU, VTR, IGD, VMC, WRE, WCN, WM, WSO, WELL, WEN, WSBC, WY, UP, CXSE, DEM, HYZD, IHDG, QSY, WDAY, WPC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, XPO, XYL, YUM, ZBRA,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, SPSM, BND, FSK, DFE, FXD, XLB, XLI, AGG, HYLS, FXH, MRNA, AVUS, FXO, LMBS, FRI, ISTB, XSOE, QQEW, FTC, PAVE, GBIL, SPTS, ARKG, FMHI, BOTZ, PFFD, SIZE, O, ULST, ALB, MJ, FSMB, FUMB, FTSM, QTEC, FYX, GT, PCY, IPKW, EEM, MRCY, MINT, XLE, SPTM, XHB, VCIT, VNOM, DGRW, ABT, BABA, AMRN, AVEM, ARKK, ARKW, AZN, BMY, CFB, CRWD, CVS, DVN, DKNG, EOI, ETB, ECL, EPD, JETS, FIXD, FNX, GDV, GD, ISRG, RWL, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, OMFL, SLV, USHY, ICF, ITOT, IUSV, ICLN, IBB, IGSB, QUAL, IWB, IJT, JNJ, LOW, MCD, MPWR, NIO, PTBD, PLTR, PINS, QCOM, QS, XLRE, XLU, SWKS, TWLO, USL, OUNZ, BNDX, VHT, VIS, VRSK, VIAC, WST, USFR, GLTR, AADR, ALL, EQL, QGRO, AFIN, BLOK, BUD, NLY, ANTM, AMAT, ARKQ, ARKF, ARWR, ASML, ADSK, AN, BAX, BIIB, BDJ, BME, BLK, MUC, BC, CHI, COF, CAH, CCL, CDW, CHPT, CHPT, CRL, CHWY, CBSH, CVU, CBRL, CMI, DAL, DFAS, D, DOV, ETO, EMR, ET, ENPH, ETR, WTRG, FIVG, ROBO, EXPI, FHI, FDX, ONEQ, FIDU, FBND, EDOW, FXL, FNY, MDIV, TDIV, FCVT, FTA, FLQD, GAB, GPC, EBIZ, COPX, EDOC, HERO, GSBD, GS, GRWG, HASI, HTGC, HSY, HPQ, HUBB, HBAN, ILMN, MMIN, CPI, IIPR, FFTY, INO, INSI, ICE, IFF, IP, PIZ, PIE, PICB, TAN, PPA, PTF, PBE, PEJ, PRF, PRFZ, IVZ, IOVA, IQV, ICSH, IAGG, IUSG, IMTB, FLOT, IGF, LQD, IDV, IGIB, MBB, SMLF, IJS, IYM, IHI, ITA, GOVT, USIG, J, JSML, JSMD, VNLA, JD, K, KKR, LHX, LVS, USA, LECO, LMT, LPLA, MAIN, MNKD, MTCH, MPW, MET, NYCB, NEM, NUE, NUSA, JCO, NEV, NUV, BXMX, OKTA, OHI, OGIG, ORCC, TRND, PSTH, PSX, PCN, PXD, PLUG, PPL, PEG, REGN, RIO, RKT, ROK, STX, SRE, SESN, SHOP, SIRI, SJM, LUV, XHE, QUS, SPSB, XBI, LGLV, AGOX, GIM, TXN, TTD, TLRY, TLRY, TMST, TJX, TD, TDG, TCDA, TWTR, UA, UAL, GDX, GDXJ, MOAT, SMH, ESPO, VOOG, VBR, VEU, VTIP, BNDW, VIG, MGK, VDE, VGT, VRTX, VTRS, CDC, CDL, VSTO, WMB, DDWM, EZM, EES, ZBH, ZM, ZS,
- Sold Out: IBDM, FNK, FYT, PCI, FYC, IT, PSMM, SPWR, BSJL, TQQQ, ALLY, COR, DRI, KSU, LDOS, MTB, PSEC, FUTU, PII, TER, TPX, TSE, YUMC, CGBD, DELL, GGM, JHB, LEGR, STNE, YETI, TPGY, DBC, DXJ, IBMJ, SCHE, XME, AAL, AGYS, AMKR, CDNA, BOND, HQY, IBUY, LOGI, MANH, COOK, NEO, IVOL, OSTK, PDBC, PENN, QRVO, ISR, UTZ, OUST, SKLZ, SNDL, SLVM, BTBT, BGIO, TEI, NRZ, NAT, EDU, SRNE, PIRS, NVIV, PTE, CHEK, ADMA, XXII, SYN,
For the details of Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stratos+wealth+partners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,046,663 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 405,178 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 312,091 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 186,120 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 262,554 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $377.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 201,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $43.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 538,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 417,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $7.93, with an estimated average price of $6.6. The stock is now traded at around $5.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,388,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 356,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 99.32%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 539,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 197.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 744,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 178.32%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 223,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 186,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.84 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 556,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 52.93%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $51.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 251,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNK)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The sale prices were between $43.98 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $46.27.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYT)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The sale prices were between $49.53 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $52.1.Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYC)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The sale prices were between $69.6 and $79.99, with an estimated average price of $74.61.Sold Out: Gartner Inc (IT)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.44%. The sale prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 528,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 66.49%. The sale prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 207,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 90.48%. The sale prices were between $69.94 and $76.06, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.400800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 12,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 52%. The sale prices were between $58.09 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $61.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 85,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 35.81%. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 109,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 29.41%. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 89,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.. Also check out:
1. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros