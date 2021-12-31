Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.. As of 2021Q4, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. owns 1253 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stratos+wealth+partners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,046,663 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 405,178 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 312,091 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 186,120 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 262,554 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $377.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 201,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $43.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 538,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 417,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $7.93, with an estimated average price of $6.6. The stock is now traded at around $5.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,388,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 356,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 99.32%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 539,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 197.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 744,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 178.32%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 223,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 186,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.84 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 556,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 52.93%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $51.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 251,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The sale prices were between $43.98 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $46.27.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The sale prices were between $49.53 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $52.1.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The sale prices were between $69.6 and $79.99, with an estimated average price of $74.61.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.44%. The sale prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 528,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 66.49%. The sale prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 207,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 90.48%. The sale prices were between $69.94 and $76.06, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.400800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 12,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 52%. The sale prices were between $58.09 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $61.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 85,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 35.81%. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 109,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 29.41%. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 89,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.