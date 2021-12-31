Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Sells Block Inc, Snap Inc, Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: CTRA, CAR, KDP, LNG, KKR, LCID, ON, EPAM, PLTR, GUNR, GBIL, IBB, IPAY, IPO, IQLT, ISTB, IWO, GOVT, GNR, MOAT, FXR, FNDF, EPI, DRIV, DFAS, IGSB, CNRG, VIGI, YOLO, XOP, XME, XLU, XLC, XBI, VYMI, VT, VOT, VO, VIS, IWR, TDIV, SUB, SLVP, SLV, RING, PICK, PAVE, NUBD, GXO, KCE, VTRS, TTC, SNV, SUI, LSI, SIRI, SCI, RPM, PTC, OMCL, NI, WRB, LAMR, ITT, MTCH, GGG, EGP, CFR, CIEN, BLDR, WTRG, WH, BLV, BLOK, BIL, ALNY, COIN, RBLX, DT, UBER, ZM, BSV, VST, BLD, FWONK, ZEN, CONE, ZNGA, LEA, ACM, WYNN,
- Added Positions: IEMG, TFI, SCHB, SCHF, SCHD, VV, LQD, EMB, ESGV, VB, ESGU, AAPL, TSLA, ESGD, SCHP, VOO, MSFT, ESGE, NUDM, NUEM, SUSC, PFE, AVGO, BAC, XOM, NKE, TMO, AMC, ONEQ, VTIP, PLD, T, ABT, ACN, AMD, ARE, AMZN, HES, AEP, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BRK.B, CPT, COF, CAT, CERN, SCHW, CVX, CHD, CSCO, CL, COP, ED, CCI, DHR, DXCM, DLR, DUK, EOG, EA, LLY, ETR, NEE, GIS, GOOGL, HD, IBM, INTC, INTU, JNJ, K, KMB, LRCX, LOW, MKC, MET, MU, MCO, NVDA, NTRS, NVAX, PNC, PEP, PXD, PG, SGEN, TRV, TJX, UNP, UNH, VZ, WPC, DIS, WFC, EVRG, MA, MPC, PANW, ABBV, GOOG, MDB, ZS, DOW, SNOW, ACES, GLTR, IWB, MCHI, MGK, SOXX, SPY, VGT, VTWO, MMM, AAP, AFL, A, APD, ALB, LNT, ALL, MO, AEE, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMP, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, ADM, AJG, ATO, AZO, AVB, BK, BAX, BDX, BLK, BXP, BMY, BRO, BF.B, VIAC, CF, CMS, CSX, CDNS, CSL, CCL, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, FIS, CRL, CME, CTAS, CLX, KO, CTSH, CAG, STZ, COO, GLW, COST, DECK, DE, DVN, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DD, DRE, EWBC, EMN, ECL, EIX, EW, EMR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EL, EXC, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FICO, FAST, FDX, FITB, FE, FISV, F, IT, GD, GPC, GILD, GPN, GS, HAL, PEAK, HSY, HPQ, HON, HRL, HUM, HBAN, INFO, IEX, ITW, TT, ICE, IFF, IP, ISRG, JBHT, JPM, JKHY, JNPR, KLAC, KEY, KIM, MDLZ, KR, LH, LEN, BBWI, LFUS, LYV, LMT, MTB, MGM, MAR, MMC, MLM, MRVL, MAS, MCD, SPGI, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MPWR, MS, MSI, NTAP, NEM, NSC, ES, NOC, NUE, ORLY, OXY, OKE, PCG, PPG, PPL, PH, PAYX, BKNG, PFG, PRU, PEG, PSA, QCOM, PWR, DGX, RJF, O, REGN, RF, RSG, ROK, ROP, ROST, RCL, SBAC, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SHW, SBNY, SPG, SWK, SBUX, STT, STE, SYK, NLOK, SNPS, TROW, TTWO, TECH, TFX, TER, TREX, TYL, TSN, UDR, UPS, RTX, UTHR, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, GWW, WMT, WCN, WM, WSO, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WSM, WTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, ZBH, CMG, L, BR, MASI, AWK, ULTA, FTNT, VRSK, GNRC, SSNC, CBOE, LYB, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, MOS, PSX, NOW, FIVE, FANG, WDAY, ZTS, IQV, CDW, VEEV, HLT, ANET, SYF, CFG, HUBS, KEYS, PYPL, KHC, HPE, TWLO, TTD, IR, BKR, VICI, BJ, MRNA, CTVA, CRWD, NET, DDOG, BILL, OTIS, ABNB, ANGL, ARKF, ARKG, ARKQ, ARKW, BGRN, BOTZ, CIBR, CRBN, DIV, DSI, DVY, EAGG, EMQQ, FDN, GDX, GLD, GSLC, GXC, HACK, HYD, IDRV, IEI, IGV, IHI, INDA, IWN, KRMA, LIT, MGV, NACP, PBW, PFFD, PRF, QCLN, QQEW, QQQ, QQQJ, RSP, SCHH, SMH, SPYD, THCX, TMFC, VAW, VBK, VBR, VCR, VDC, VEGN, VFH, VGLT, VSGX, VTV, VUG, VXUS, XLB, XLF, XLK, XLP, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: VTEB, VEA, VWO, VXF, VIG, VNQ, XLE, MDT, SQ, SNAP, VDE, AVY, BIIB, CMCSA, HOLX, NUAN, PLUG, CHTR, XYL, FB, ALLY, CZR, ROKU, ARKK, BIV, BND, SCHA, VCIT, AOS, AES, ABMD, ATVI, AKAM, ALK, ALGN, ABC, AMGN, IVZ, AON, APA, BLL, BIO, BA, BWA, CBRE, CHRW, CVS, CPB, CAH, CHE, CHDN, CI, CINF, C, CTXS, CLF, TPR, CGNX, CMA, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DAR, DVA, DISCA, ETN, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, FRT, M, FHN, FLS, BEN, FCX, GPS, GRMN, GE, HRB, MNST, HOG, LHX, HIG, WELL, HSIC, HFC, HST, IDXX, ILMN, IPG, IRM, SJM, J, JCI, JLL, KNX, KSS, LEG, LII, LNC, MKSI, MRO, MKTX, MRK, MHK, MOH, TAP, NRG, NDAQ, NOV, NWL, ODFL, OMC, ORCL, PKG, PBCT, PVH, LIN, PGR, PHM, REG, RGEN, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROL, SLG, CRM, STX, SEE, SWKS, SNA, SO, LUV, STLD, SYY, TGT, TDY, TXN, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, UAL, USB, URI, UNM, VTR, VNO, WAT, WST, YUM, ZBRA, ZION, EBAY, TDG, HBI, LDOS, TMUS, DAL, BX, DFS, TEL, MSCI, V, PM, DISCK, DG, GM, HCA, HII, HZNP, FBHS, APTV, CPRI, ENPH, SPLK, PNR, NCLH, TWTR, ALLE, AAL, PAYC, LBRDK, QRVO, ETSY, FTV, LW, HWM, DOCU, FOXA, LYFT, AVTR, CARR, ZI, DASH, VSCO, BBH, ICLN, IVV, MUB, PCY, TLT, VHT, XLI,
- Sold Out: KSU, RNG, TDOC, PTON, CVNA, OKTA, FINX, ONL, KD, SLVM, UPST, TXG, PINS, PLAN, AIZ, NVCR, WU, PNW, GME, DXC, CACI,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 12,251,507 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 57,237,799 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 42,500,202 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 42,683,866 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 14,522,602 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.15%
Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 265,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62. The stock is now traded at around $186.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 62,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 117,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 21,515,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 63.66%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 12,395,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $206.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 907,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.36%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 408,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 88.41%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $100.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 440,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $996.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.Sold Out: (KSU)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78.
