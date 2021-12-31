Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Sells Block Inc, Snap Inc, Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: CTRA, CAR, KDP, LNG, KKR, LCID, ON, EPAM, PLTR, GUNR, GBIL, IBB, IPAY, IPO, IQLT, ISTB, IWO, GOVT, GNR, MOAT, FXR, FNDF, EPI, DRIV, DFAS, IGSB, CNRG, VIGI, YOLO, XOP, XME, XLU, XLC, XBI, VYMI, VT, VOT, VO, VIS, IWR, TDIV, SUB, SLVP, SLV, RING, PICK, PAVE, NUBD, GXO, KCE, VTRS, TTC, SNV, SUI, LSI, SIRI, SCI, RPM, PTC, OMCL, NI, WRB, LAMR, ITT, MTCH, GGG, EGP, CFR, CIEN, BLDR, WTRG, WH, BLV, BLOK, BIL, ALNY, COIN, RBLX, DT, UBER, ZM, BSV, VST, BLD, FWONK, ZEN, CONE, ZNGA, LEA, ACM, WYNN,

IEMG, TFI, SCHB, SCHF, SCHD, VV, LQD, EMB, ESGV, VB, ESGU, AAPL, TSLA, ESGD, SCHP, VOO, MSFT, ESGE, NUDM, NUEM, SUSC, PFE, AVGO, BAC, XOM, NKE, TMO, AMC, ONEQ, VTIP, PLD, T, ABT, ACN, AMD, ARE, AMZN, HES, AEP, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BRK.B, CPT, COF, CAT, CERN, SCHW, CVX, CHD, CSCO, CL, COP, ED, CCI, DHR, DXCM, DLR, DUK, EOG, EA, LLY, ETR, NEE, GIS, GOOGL, HD, IBM, INTC, INTU, JNJ, K, KMB, LRCX, LOW, MKC, MET, MU, MCO, NVDA, NTRS, NVAX, PNC, PEP, PXD, PG, SGEN, TRV, TJX, UNP, UNH, VZ, WPC, DIS, WFC, EVRG, MA, MPC, PANW, ABBV, GOOG, MDB, ZS, DOW, SNOW, ACES, GLTR, IWB, MCHI, MGK, SOXX, SPY, VGT, VTWO, MMM, AAP, AFL, A, APD, ALB, LNT, ALL, MO, AEE, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMP, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, ADM, AJG, ATO, AZO, AVB, BK, BAX, BDX, BLK, BXP, BMY, BRO, BF.B, VIAC, CF, CMS, CSX, CDNS, CSL, CCL, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, FIS, CRL, CME, CTAS, CLX, KO, CTSH, CAG, STZ, COO, GLW, COST, DECK, DE, DVN, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DD, DRE, EWBC, EMN, ECL, EIX, EW, EMR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EL, EXC, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FICO, FAST, FDX, FITB, FE, FISV, F, IT, GD, GPC, GILD, GPN, GS, HAL, PEAK, HSY, HPQ, HON, HRL, HUM, HBAN, INFO, IEX, ITW, TT, ICE, IFF, IP, ISRG, JBHT, JPM, JKHY, JNPR, KLAC, KEY, KIM, MDLZ, KR, LH, LEN, BBWI, LFUS, LYV, LMT, MTB, MGM, MAR, MMC, MLM, MRVL, MAS, MCD, SPGI, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MPWR, MS, MSI, NTAP, NEM, NSC, ES, NOC, NUE, ORLY, OXY, OKE, PCG, PPG, PPL, PH, PAYX, BKNG, PFG, PRU, PEG, PSA, QCOM, PWR, DGX, RJF, O, REGN, RF, RSG, ROK, ROP, ROST, RCL, SBAC, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SHW, SBNY, SPG, SWK, SBUX, STT, STE, SYK, NLOK, SNPS, TROW, TTWO, TECH, TFX, TER, TREX, TYL, TSN, UDR, UPS, RTX, UTHR, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, GWW, WMT, WCN, WM, WSO, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WSM, WTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, ZBH, CMG, L, BR, MASI, AWK, ULTA, FTNT, VRSK, GNRC, SSNC, CBOE, LYB, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, MOS, PSX, NOW, FIVE, FANG, WDAY, ZTS, IQV, CDW, VEEV, HLT, ANET, SYF, CFG, HUBS, KEYS, PYPL, KHC, HPE, TWLO, TTD, IR, BKR, VICI, BJ, MRNA, CTVA, CRWD, NET, DDOG, BILL, OTIS, ABNB, ANGL, ARKF, ARKG, ARKQ, ARKW, BGRN, BOTZ, CIBR, CRBN, DIV, DSI, DVY, EAGG, EMQQ, FDN, GDX, GLD, GSLC, GXC, HACK, HYD, IDRV, IEI, IGV, IHI, INDA, IWN, KRMA, LIT, MGV, NACP, PBW, PFFD, PRF, QCLN, QQEW, QQQ, QQQJ, RSP, SCHH, SMH, SPYD, THCX, TMFC, VAW, VBK, VBR, VCR, VDC, VEGN, VFH, VGLT, VSGX, VTV, VUG, VXUS, XLB, XLF, XLK, XLP, XLV, XLY, Reduced Positions: VTEB, VEA, VWO, VXF, VIG, VNQ, XLE, MDT, SQ, SNAP, VDE, AVY, BIIB, CMCSA, HOLX, NUAN, PLUG, CHTR, XYL, FB, ALLY, CZR, ROKU, ARKK, BIV, BND, SCHA, VCIT, AOS, AES, ABMD, ATVI, AKAM, ALK, ALGN, ABC, AMGN, IVZ, AON, APA, BLL, BIO, BA, BWA, CBRE, CHRW, CVS, CPB, CAH, CHE, CHDN, CI, CINF, C, CTXS, CLF, TPR, CGNX, CMA, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DAR, DVA, DISCA, ETN, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, FRT, M, FHN, FLS, BEN, FCX, GPS, GRMN, GE, HRB, MNST, HOG, LHX, HIG, WELL, HSIC, HFC, HST, IDXX, ILMN, IPG, IRM, SJM, J, JCI, JLL, KNX, KSS, LEG, LII, LNC, MKSI, MRO, MKTX, MRK, MHK, MOH, TAP, NRG, NDAQ, NOV, NWL, ODFL, OMC, ORCL, PKG, PBCT, PVH, LIN, PGR, PHM, REG, RGEN, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROL, SLG, CRM, STX, SEE, SWKS, SNA, SO, LUV, STLD, SYY, TGT, TDY, TXN, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, UAL, USB, URI, UNM, VTR, VNO, WAT, WST, YUM, ZBRA, ZION, EBAY, TDG, HBI, LDOS, TMUS, DAL, BX, DFS, TEL, MSCI, V, PM, DISCK, DG, GM, HCA, HII, HZNP, FBHS, APTV, CPRI, ENPH, SPLK, PNR, NCLH, TWTR, ALLE, AAL, PAYC, LBRDK, QRVO, ETSY, FTV, LW, HWM, DOCU, FOXA, LYFT, AVTR, CARR, ZI, DASH, VSCO, BBH, ICLN, IVV, MUB, PCY, TLT, VHT, XLI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells Block Inc, Snap Inc, Medtronic PLC, , Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthfront Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wealthfront Advisers LLC owns 761 stocks with a total value of $23.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthfront Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthfront+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 12,251,507 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 57,237,799 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 42,500,202 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 42,683,866 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 14,522,602 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.15%

Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 265,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62. The stock is now traded at around $186.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 62,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 117,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 21,515,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 63.66%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 12,395,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $206.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 907,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.36%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 408,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 88.41%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $100.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 440,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $996.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78.