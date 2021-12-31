Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Sells Block Inc, Snap Inc, Medtronic PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealthfront Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells Block Inc, Snap Inc, Medtronic PLC, , Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthfront Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wealthfront Advisers LLC owns 761 stocks with a total value of $23.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthfront Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthfront+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealthfront Advisers LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 12,251,507 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 57,237,799 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 42,500,202 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 42,683,866 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
  5. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 14,522,602 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.15%
New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 265,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62. The stock is now traded at around $186.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 62,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 117,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 21,515,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 63.66%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 12,395,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $206.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 907,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.36%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 408,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 88.41%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $100.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 440,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $996.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealthfront Advisers LLC. Also check out:

1. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealthfront Advisers LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus