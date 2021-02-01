State Treasurer State Of Michigan Buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Pinterest Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, JPMorgan Chase

Lansing, MI, based Investment company State Treasurer State Of Michigan (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Applied Materials Inc, iShares MBS ETF, sells Pinterest Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Avery Dennison Corp, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State Treasurer State Of Michigan. As of 2020Q4, State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 940 stocks with a total value of $14.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, MBB, BABA, REGI, EXAS, MODV, DAVA, TSM, PSNL, BGS, MCRB, ALTM, ICLR, MVIS, EWT, WORK, SAIL, KNSL, AZD, CCMP, AIV, AIV, SSD, AVNT, NEOG, MTG, HALO, LNG, PCG, IDYA, FNF,

AAPL, BMY, AMAT, GILD, LOW, AVGO, ADSK, GIS, LH, FMC, EBAY, KHC, BBY, CAG, LDOS, ADP, EMR, ORCL, CRM, ABBV, SPY, VZ, EDIT, NVDA, KMB, DNLI, CL, FITB, ACN, PDCO, MASI, JNJ, MSCI, ALGN, IIVI, TWTR, PYPL, LULU, PTON, NFLX, VLUE, QRVO, MTUM, QUAL, SFIX, AMD, SCHW, MS, VTRS, CMG, NOW, KEYS, MMM, CCL, ILMN, TGT, RUN, AZEK, ARE, ATO, BK, BWA, BF.B, CBRL, CVX, CCI, DHI, DKS, DLR, EOG, EQT, FR, GD, GE, HIG, HELE, JBLU, LAD, MCHP, NRG, NTCT, NOC, OGE, ODFL, PENN, PHM, O, RGEN, RMD, SHW, SWX, LSI, TEX, GL, TSCO, RTX, WST, CVLT, WU, IBKR, TREE, FTNT, YELP, GMED, SRC, RH, CONE, REXR, AAL, SABR, CZR, SYNH, STOR, SEDG, ETSY, Z, MEDP, VST, BKR, DELL, ZM, GO, XLV, Reduced Positions: PINS, JPM, AVY, MSFT, PG, CBRE, EXC, HD, QCOM, INTC, VRTX, MO, V, XLF, FISV, USB, WFC, FIS, GPN, NLSN, PRSP, AMGN, CVS, DVA, UTHR, MA, BRK.B, CSCO, HON, FOXA, CREE, EFX, SQ, AMZN, TMO, GOOG, GOOGL, IJH, T, ABT, BAC, BIIB, CI, C, KO, COST, CMI, D, DUK, ETN, EL, FDX, GS, IBM, ITW, JCI, LRCX, MRK, MU, MCO, NKE, PEP, PFE, ROL, POOL, TJX, UNP, WMT, DIS, CHTR, GM, MPC, NVTA, TWST, CARR, AOS, AES, PLD, ATVI, AYI, AAP, AMG, AFL, AKAM, ALB, ALXN, LNT, ALL, HES, AEE, AEP, AFG, AIG, AMT, AMP, AME, APH, IVZ, ADI, NLY, ANSS, APA, ADM, ARW, AJG, AIZ, AZO, AVB, TFC, BLL, BDX, BIO, BA, BXP, BSX, BCO, BC, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CSX, COG, CPB, COF, CSL, CAT, CE, CNC, CNP, CERN, CME, CINF, CTXS, CLX, CMA, NNN, DXC, COP, CNO, COO, CPRT, INGR, GLW, XRAY, DHR, DRI, DE, DVN, DXCM, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DD, DRE, EMN, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, LLY, ETR, EQR, ESS, RE, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, XOM, FLIR, NEE, FCN, FAST, FRT, CLGX, FE, FLS, F, BEN, FCX, GPS, IT, GPC, HRB, THG, MNST, LHX, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HFC, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUM, HBAN, INFO, IEX, INCY, ICE, IFF, IP, INTU, ISRG, SJM, JCOM, J, JLL, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KIM, KNX, MDLZ, KR, LVS, LEN, JEF, LNC, LPX, MTB, MGM, MRO, MAR, MMC, MLM, MXIM, MKC, MCD, MPW, MDT, MET, MTD, MAA, MHK, TAP, MSI, NDAQ, NTAP, NWL, NEM, NI, NSC, ES, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, ON, OXY, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PKG, PH, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, PVH, PNW, PXD, RL, LIN, PFG, PRU, PEG, DGX, RJF, REG, RF, RSG, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SEIC, SLG, SLB, SEE, SRE, SCI, SWKS, SNA, SO, LUV, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STT, STLD, NLOK, SYY, TROW, TTWO, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, TIF, TRN, TYL, TSN, UAA, UDR, URI, UHS, UNM, VFC, VLO, VMI, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WM, WAT, ANTM, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WSM, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XRX, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, L, TDG, HBI, OC, IPGP, BR, TMUS, DAL, ACM, JAZZ, DFS, AWK, ULTA, DISCK, LOPE, VRSK, LEA, CBOE, FLT, HCA, HII, MOS, FBHS, XYL, APTV, POST, PSX, FANG, TPH, CDW, NWSA, MUSA, VEEV, ALLE, HLT, ALLY, PAYC, NAVI, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CFG, HPE, FTV, LW, HWM, IR, JHG, BHF, EQH, FOX, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, OTIS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,957,954 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,489,825 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,228,750 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 133,971 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 1,970,500 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $832.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 190,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 455,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $261.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 110,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $79.01, with an estimated average price of $61.38. The stock is now traded at around $97.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 355,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.54 and $143.42, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $164.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 125,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.61 and $142.12, with an estimated average price of $121.38. The stock is now traded at around $138.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 132,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.218500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 5,957,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 285.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,291,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 249.30%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $101.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 903,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 231.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $65.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,132,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 142.58%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $162.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 467,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 96.23%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $467.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 201,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $13.87 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.83.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.16 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Deluxe Corp. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $29.2, with an estimated average price of $25.84.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $176.4 and $222.7, with an estimated average price of $193.58.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.01 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $39.59.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $79.15 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $91.8.