Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Infosys, Comcast Corp, Visa Inc, Sells NICE, Broadcom Inc, Lowe's Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Infosys, Comcast Corp, Visa Inc, Sells NICE, Broadcom Inc, Lowe's Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vontobel Holding Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Infosys, Comcast Corp, Visa Inc, Nike Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, sells NICE, Broadcom Inc, Lowe's Inc, Tesla Inc, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Holding Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Vontobel Holding Ltd. owns 953 stocks with a total value of $13.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vontobel+holding+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vontobel Holding Ltd.
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 20,071,365 shares, 17.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  2. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 22,585,937 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,732,867 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81%
  4. NetEase Inc (NTES) - 3,641,034 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.04%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,242,027 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 569,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 834,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,977,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 57,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lear Corp (LEA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27. The stock is now traded at around $183.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 2132.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,734,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 77.79%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,997,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $224.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 719,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 32.28%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,136,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 82.15%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $838.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 61.53%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $431.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 98,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Chemours Co (CC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6.

Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29.

Sold Out: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81.

Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08.

Sold Out: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17.

Sold Out: HUYA Inc (HUYA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $34.01, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

Reduced: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in NICE Ltd by 97.36%. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $216.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 15,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 78.48%. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 44,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 60.6%. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $190.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 163,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.8%. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $563.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 88,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 87.19%. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 21,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 31.78%. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $109.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 317,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vontobel Holding Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vontobel Holding Ltd. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider