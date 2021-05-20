Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Infosys, Comcast Corp, Visa Inc, Sells NICE, Broadcom Inc, Lowe's Inc

Investment company Vontobel Holding Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Infosys, Comcast Corp, Visa Inc, Nike Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, sells NICE, Broadcom Inc, Lowe's Inc, Tesla Inc, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Holding Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Vontobel Holding Ltd. owns 953 stocks with a total value of $13.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 20,071,365 shares, 17.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 22,585,937 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,732,867 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 3,641,034 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,242,027 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 569,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 834,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,977,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 57,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27. The stock is now traded at around $183.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 2132.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,734,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 77.79%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,997,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $224.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 719,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 32.28%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,136,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 82.15%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $838.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 61.53%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $431.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 98,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $34.01, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in NICE Ltd by 97.36%. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $216.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 15,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 78.48%. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 44,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 60.6%. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $190.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 163,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.8%. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $563.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 88,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 87.19%. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 21,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 31.78%. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $109.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 317,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.