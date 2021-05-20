Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Infosys, Comcast Corp, Visa Inc, Sells NICE, Broadcom Inc, Lowe's Inc

- New Purchases: RDS.A, FCEL, NOK, DKNG, OSTK, POOL, STN, LEA, NOVA, BEAM, FSR, QS, ABNB, AMSC, ARW, DKS, GGG, LECO, OMCL, SUI, VFC, BLNK, WKHS, DQ, PACB, UI, REGI, TMHC, CVNA, SOLO, RDFN, FUV, GRT1, AXNX, BILL, OCFT, RIDE, OPEN, XL, SILJ, SLV, ABEO, ITUB, BLFS, CPB, CINF, CIG, XRAY, ASRT, DVN, ENB, FARO, HAS, INTZ, KBH, LPSN, MKSI, TELL, MMS, MSTR, MHK, NWL, OSUR, RPM, RJF, BB, SBAC, STAA, TRP, MTN, BF.A, OPRX, IGC, CNK, ENSG, CVE, SAVE, MOS, CLVS, PRLB, BERY, XONE, GOGO, AMC, AAL, CARA, SESN, GKOS, MCFT, CDEV, PTGX, AA, SPRO, ACMR, CDAY, EVLO, TALO, DAVA, QFIN, SWAV, PD, SNDL, TXG, NARI, FOUR, API, HRMY, BSY, DEN, EOSE, MP, DM, BIB, BIL, BJK, BWX, DUST, EPI, EWH, EWY, EZU, FXI, ICLN, IDU, INDA, IPO, IWN, KBWB, MINT, PPH, SHV, SPXL, TNA, URA, USFR, VGK, VLUE, VTV, XLC, XLP, XOP,
- Added Positions: HDB, BABA, INFY, CMCSA, V, NKE, BLK, ROP, GIS, CL, K, PEP, TMO, AWK, ANSS, AMAT, PFE, SONY, APD, EQIX, SNPS, TGT, QRVO, AGCO, BMY, ECL, NFLX, WMT, SYF, KEYS, AOS, AMD, BIDU, INTU, ORCL, PCAR, ABBV, JD, SEDG, AMT, ADSK, CCL, CME, CMI, DHI, MT, PWR, TTC, UNP, ANTM, CMG, APPS, XYL, SPLK, NOW, IQV, SE, PDD, TME, OTIS, LI, XPEV, PLD, AIG, BBD, BDX, CVS, CAT, KO, DTE, SJM, MAS, MPWR, ON, PXD, POWI, PEG, RBC, TJX, TTWO, TTEK, DIS, WFC, ZBH, EBAY, FNV, SPSC, JKS, FB, HASI, RNG, TWTR, ETSY, SHOP, SQ, BILI, NIO, NIU, CRWD, DT, ACCD, XLF, AEIS, AEP, CSX, CAH, CE, CSCO, CTXS, STZ, DAR, DXCM, DISCA, DD, DUK, XOM, FMC, NEE, FISV, F, GS, HSY, HOLX, ILMN, ISRG, KLAC, LKQ, MFC, MKTX, MRK, NEM, NSC, NVAX, OMC, PTC, PH, PENN, PKI, PGR, PHM, ROK, SEIC, CRM, SMG, SWK, SYK, TROW, TDY, TXN, TSCO, TRMB, UNH, OLED, VMI, VRTX, GWW, WYNN, EDU, CVLT, FSLR, DAL, VMW, MSCI, CELH, H, TAL, EXPI, EPAM, ANET, ACB, VRAY, GDDY, Z, PSTG, TWLO, TRHC, YUMC, APPN, ROKU, MDB, DBX, IQ, DOCU, TENB, PLAN, PINS, ZM, CTVA, DDOG, ONEM, SDGR, IAC, NCNO, AFIB, SNOW, PLTR, GDRX, VLDR, ARRY, ARKK, GDX, IBB, PRNT, TAN, TQQQ, AYI, ALB, ALGN, APH, ADI, ARWR, AIZ, BLL, BLDP, BK, BAX, BIO, BSX, VIAC, CHRW, SCHW, CHE, LNG, CLX, CSGP, TPR, CPRT, GLW, CCI, D, DPZ, ESE, EMN, EIX, EW, EGO, EMR, ENS, ETR, FFIV, FICO, FAST, FDX, FITB, FELE, IT, GE, GPN, GPK, HBAN, IBM, IEX, JNPR, KEY, KR, LHCG, LH, LVS, MGA, MLM, MCK, MED, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MCO, NVR, NATI, NEOG, NTAP, NUAN, NUE, ORLY, PCG, PKG, PLXS, DGX, QDEL, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, RY, SJW, SGEN, SRE, SNA, SO, STT, STLD, THC, TER, TYL, UAL, URI, UHS, VZ, WCN, WAT, EVRG, WY, WHR, WMB, WEC, WOR, ZYXI, TDG, SQM, BX, DFS, MASI, BTG, AQN, PM, VFF, TREE, CDNA, VRSK, KMI, ZG, FBHS, ACHC, ZNGA, RDUS, ENPH, PSX, ICPT, BFAM, KPTI, CHGG, ATHM, ZEN, ATRA, OGI, CFG, FRPT, LBRDK, BOX, RCKT, ADAP, ENR, ALRM, TDOC, VTVT, LITE, CERC, IIPR, SNAP, AYX, OKTA, BKR, ZLAB, KRYS, AQUA, ZS, SMAR, AVRO, BE, LTHM, FOX, TW, UBER, AVTR, IMVT, DOYU, HCAT, NET, PTON, DAO, PASG, BIGC, U, CRSR, ARKG, ARKW, ASHR, BOND, CQQQ, EFV, EIDO, EMB, EMQQ, ERUS, ESPO, EWT, GDXJ, HACK, IGV, IWD, IWM, IXJ, KWEB, LQD, NEAR, NOBL, PEJ, PICK, REMX, SIL, SMH, VCIT, VWO, XAR, XLB, XLE, XLK, XT,
- Reduced Positions: NICE, AVGO, NTES, LOW, AMZN, NVDA, TSLA, COF, C, PLUG, PRU, SBUX, AXP, AMGN, KSU, CSIQ, QQQ, MSFT, DE, SPY, AKAM, GOOGL, MS, KHC, ADBE, NRG, SLB, BAC, BRK.B, BBY, GILD, ICE, KMB, SPGI, TFX, TEVA, USB, MA, GM, YY, WB, MRNA, ALXN, CERN, COST, FCX, HD, JPM, LRCX, MGM, MMC, PPL, PG, QCOM, GTLS, GOOG, IHI, VSS, HES, WTRG, BIIB, BA, TCOM, DEO, ERIC, EL, EXAS, M, HAL, MNST, HON, ITRI, JNJ, MDLZ, LYV, MCD, PNC, PBR, BKNG, LUV, SYY, UPS, VLO, XLNX, LULU, FTNT, MPC, ANGI, TRIP, PANW, ZTS, VEEV, PAYC, HUBS, RUN, HPE, ARGX, SONO, UPWK, DELL, BYND, VRM, EEM, EWJ, RWM, SOXX, TIP, XLI, AES, T, SRPT, ABT, ABMD, ATVI, AAP, AFL, A, AEM, MO, AMP, ABC, AME, AJG, MTOR, ATO, AZO, ADP, TFC, BMI, GOLD, BMRN, BWA, BF.B, CMS, COG, CDNS, CNI, KMX, CWST, CNC, FIS, CVX, CHD, CI, CTAS, CGNX, CTSH, VALE, CAG, COP, ED, COO, INGR, DLTR, DOV, EOG, LLY, EFX, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, FDS, FNF, FE, GD, LHX, HIG, HPQ, HRL, HUM, OTRK, MTCH, IDXX, ITW, INCY, INO, IFF, IP, IPG, JBHT, J, LEN, LMT, MTB, TGTX, MAR, MXIM, MKC, MOH, MSI, NDAQ, NBIX, NTRS, NOC, INSG, OXY, ODFL, PAYX, WRK, ROST, SIVB, XPO, SHW, WPM, SIRI, SWKS, TRV, STKL, SPWR, NLOK, UAA, RTX, VAR, VRSN, VMC, WBA, WM, WST, WDC, XEL, AUY, YUM, HEI.A, LDOS, BR, TMUS, PODD, MELI, AUPH, MYRG, DISCK, DG, CHTR, GNRC, SSNC, KKR, BAH, FRC, FLT, HCA, VIPS, PFPT, QLYS, GWPH, CDW, FEYE, BURL, HLT, ALLY, GRUB, CGC, WMS, CTLT, W, LBRDA, TLRY, TLRY, BZUN, PLNT, CRON, TCMD, FTV, TTD, ELF, NTNX, COUP, HEXO, CLDR, IR, BEDU, PETQ, ZUO, AVLR, TLRY, TLRY, FTCH, YETI, FOXA, TPTX, GOTU, CHWY, WORK, VIR, CARR, KC, LMND, GOCO, FIVG, IAU, IHF, ITA, JETS, MTUM, RSP, SH, TLT,
- Sold Out: CC, EQH, SBNY, HUYA, AMRC, GLUU, PBCT, EWBC, RGEN, WH, REZI, CHNG, IGSB, SCCO, BEN, ENTG, CNQ, ELY, GIB, BRKR, AZPN, DECK, ATUS, VST, XLY, FLGT, XLRE, PEN, LYFT, KBA, NKLA, RXT, ZROZ, SUMO, CLVR, BLOK, CHIQ, VGSH, SHY, OIH, EWZ, APO, GSY, IBUY, IEF, IVW, IYF, WLL, ALK, BRO, CF, CP, CIEN, DVA, EXEL, HSIC, HXL, JKHY, FIZZ, PNW, ROL, TIF, BKI, L, WU, EHTH, MRTX, CYRX, DL, CBOE, ACAD, FANG, SEAS, PCTY, TRUP, CRBP, NVRO,
For the details of Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vontobel+holding+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Vontobel Holding Ltd.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 20,071,365 shares, 17.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 22,585,937 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,732,867 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81%
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 3,641,034 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,242,027 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 569,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 834,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,977,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 57,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lear Corp (LEA)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27. The stock is now traded at around $183.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 2132.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,734,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 77.79%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,997,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $224.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 719,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 32.28%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,136,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 82.15%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $838.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 61.53%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $431.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 98,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Chemours Co (CC)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29.Sold Out: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81.Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08.Sold Out: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17.Sold Out: HUYA Inc (HUYA)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $34.01, with an estimated average price of $25.24.Reduced: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in NICE Ltd by 97.36%. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $216.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 15,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 78.48%. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 44,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 60.6%. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $190.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 163,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.8%. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $563.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 88,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 87.19%. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 21,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 31.78%. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $109.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Vontobel Holding Ltd. still held 317,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Vontobel Holding Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vontobel Holding Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment