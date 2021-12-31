Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd Buys Broadcom Inc, Medtronic PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells JD.com Inc, Oracle Corp, Sberbank of Russia PJSC

- New Purchases: AVGO, MDT, RTX, ANTM, CCI, CI, TFC, AON, HCA, ETN, ORLY, HPQ, DD, LHX, MNST, HLT, WCN, MTCH, WEC, ES, BKR, SBNY, SGEN, LDOS, LBTYK, PNR, FNF, LUMN, ATH, WTRG, AGNC, GL, HTHT, YY, BB, LSPD, WPM, TRI,
- Added Positions: ABNB, CTRA, SE, FANG, VMW, MTB, XPEV, SNAP, RPRX, O, CPT, BGNE, ENB, GIL, DASH, NTR, RY, CP, SHOP, BAM, SUI, TD, WRK, UHAL,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, NVDA, TSLA, JPM, JNJ, BAC, UNH, V, BRK.B, HD, PG, DIS, MA, PYPL, ADBE, CMCSA, NFLX, CRM, CSCO, XOM, ORCL, PFE, INTC, TMO, VZ, ABT, ABBV, ACN, T, CVX, KO, DHR, LLY, PEP, WMT, WFC, C, LIN, LOW, MCD, NKE, TXN, NEE, HON, INTU, MRK, QCOM, AMGN, AMAT, BA, BMY, GS, MRNA, MS, SBUX, TGT, UNP, UPS, MMM, AMD, AXP, AMT, BLK, CAT, CVS, GE, IBM, ISRG, SPGI, SCHW, NOW, ADI, ADP, BKNG, CHTR, COP, DE, GILD, LRCX, LMT, MU, MDLZ, PNC, PLD, SQ, SYK, TJX, USB, ZTS, ATVI, ALGN, ADSK, BDX, BX, BSX, COF, FIS, CME, CB, CL, CSX, D, DUK, EW, EQIX, EL, FISV, GM, ITW, ILMN, ICE, MMC, MELI, TMUS, MCO, NSC, NXPI, REGN, SHW, SNOW, SO, UBER, WM, ZM, AFL, A, APD, ALL, AEP, AIG, APH, ACGL, AZO, BAX, BIIB, CDNS, CARR, CBRE, CNC, CMG, CTAS, CTSH, CSGP, CRWD, APTV, DXCM, DLR, DFS, BK, DOCU, DG, DOW, EBAY, ECL, EMR, EOG, EPAM, EXC, FDX, F, FTNT, FCX, GD, GIS, GPN, HUM, IDXX, INFO, TT, IQV, KMB, KMI, KLAC, LBTYA, MPC, MAR, MRVL, MET, MCHP, MSI, MSCI, NEM, NOC, OTIS, PLTR, PANW, PH, PAYX, PPG, PGR, PRU, PSA, RMD, ROK, ROKU, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SLB, SRE, SPG, TRV, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TWLO, TWTR, TEL, JCI, VEEV, VRTX, WDAY, XEL, XLNX, QFIN, ABMD, AAP, AES, AKAM, ALB, HWM, ALLE, LNT, ALNY, AMC, HES, AEE, AWK, AMP, ABC, AME, NLY, ANSS, ADM, ANET, AJG, ATO, AVB, AVTR, AVY, EQH, BBY, BIO, BMRN, BXP, BR, BRO, BG, BURL, CAH, KMX, CCL, CVNA, CTLT, CBOE, VIAC, CDW, CE, CERN, CF, CRL, LNG, CHRW, CHD, CINF, CFG, CTXS, CLX, NET, CMS, CAG, ED, COO, CPRT, GLW, CTVA, COUP, CMI, DDOG, DELL, DVN, DLTR, DOV, DHI, DTE, DRE, EMN, EIX, EA, ENPH, ETR, EFX, ELS, EQR, ESS, ETSY, RE, EVRG, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FDS, FICO, FAST, FITB, FE, FRC, FLT, FTV, FBHS, FOXA, GRMN, IT, GNRC, GPC, ALLY, GDDY, HAL, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HPE, HOLX, HZNP, HST, HUBS, HBAN, IEX, INCY, IR, PODD, IPG, IFF, IP, INVH, IRM, JKHY, J, JBHT, SJM, K, KDP, KEY, KEYS, KKR, KHC, KR, LH, LEN, LBRDK, BBWI, LNC, LYV, LKQ, L, LYFT, LYB, MKL, MKTX, MLM, MAS, MASI, MKC, MCK, MTD, MAA, MDB, MPWR, NDAQ, NTAP, NWL, NVCR, NTRS, NUE, NVR, OXY, OKTA, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PTC, PTON, PKI, PCG, PSX, PINS, PXD, PLUG, PPL, PFG, PEG, PHM, QRVO, DGX, RJF, REG, RF, CNP, RSG, RNG, RHI, RCL, POOL, STX, SWKS, SNA, SPLK, SSNC, SWK, STT, STE, NLOK, SYF, TTWO, TECH, TDOC, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, TSCO, TTD, TDG, TRU, TRMB, TYL, ULTA, UDR, URI, MTN, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VRSK, VFC, VTRS, VMC, WAB, WBA, WAT, W, WDC, WST, WY, WHR, WMB, WTW, WPC, WRB, GWW, XYL, ZBRA, ZEN, Z, ZBH, ZS, Y, ARMK, ARW, AIZ, BWA, BF.B, CZR, CPB, CNQ, CVE, CDAY, CLVT, CCEP, STZ, TAP, BAP, DVA, DAL, XRAY, DISCA, DISCK, DKNG, DISH, FMC, FOX, BEN, HEI, HEI.A, HSIC, HII, IPGP, JAZZ, JNPR, KGC, KL, LVS, LEA, LBRDA, LULU, MGA, MLCO, MGM, MHK, NWSA, NI, NRG, PKG, ROL, SEIC, ST, SIRI, SCCO, LUV, STLD, SU, SIVB, UHS, IAC, VST, VNO, WU, WYNN, YNDX, ZG,
- Sold Out: JD, SBRCY, 0J2E, KSU, ARE, PAYC, NTES, FTCH, FLEX, KIM, NILSY, VER, VOYA, F1EF, PNW, SGTZY, OHI, ATUS, STNE, ALV, LW, GLOB, RNR, CNSWF, KD, ZION, PPD, GXO, GNTX, SPOT, AAL, OGN, LUNMF, ONEXF, NTIOF, NPIFF, CDPYF, MTRAF, SAPIF, LBLCF, KEYUF, IVPAF, IPPLF, IGIFF, PWCDF, QBCRF, RIOCF, VMEO, TMTNF, TMXXF, NVEI, WNGRF, WSPOF, LU, GOTU, HUYA, AGR, WLK, UAL, SAM, NLSN, FRT, CMA, AUY, AGRO, XPO, TEAM, NWS, DOX, CBSH, BZUN, BTG, TRI, CDUAF, IAFNF, HRNNF, GWLIF, FRFHF, FQVLF, EMRAF, EMLAF, DLMAF, IFCZF, PKI, CDNAF, CCDBF, ATGFF, ANCUF, ACLLF, YPF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,702,312 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,172,536 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.81%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 74,456 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.26%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 140,028 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.16%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 49,092 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.31%
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $523.645900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 65,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 222,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $85.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 246,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $435.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $178.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 71,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $230.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 60,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 100.84%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $139.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 778.20%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 130,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 88.70%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $136.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 360.94%. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $162.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd added to a holding in VMware Inc by 94.41%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.Sold Out: Sberbank of Russia PJSC (SBRCY)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Sberbank of Russia PJSC. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $18.38.Sold Out: HP Inc (0J2E)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $28.16.Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39.Sold Out: (KSU)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.
