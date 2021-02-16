Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Duke Energy Corp, Danaher Corp, MetLife Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, Walmart Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company Neo Ivy Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Duke Energy Corp, Danaher Corp, MetLife Inc, Aflac Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells McDonald's Corp, Walmart Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neo Ivy Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Neo Ivy Capital Management owns 399 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DUK, DHR, AFL, MMC, CL, COST, NKE, GE, DHI, VMW, CDW, PCAR, AOS, DELL, SBAC, GBDC, VFC, KLIC, GILD, CVX, SF, HR, AMD, WEN, DRI, WTRG, SNV, WCN, AEE, KRC, SWK, ADM, PNM, HPQ, HOLX, GD, MLHR, SPLK, VEEV, HI, TXN, TMO, IPG, BBBY, XRAY, ENTG, DPZ, LB, HLF, ESNT, FULT, C, PII, OMC, UPS, LNG, A, MGM, ARES, GPS, RF, STAG, TJX, SWKS, GT, HAL, VCYT, LH, WIX, ISBC, T, XEC, WPX, FMC, URBN, EOG, NEO, INGR, CFG, WBA, NAV, INCY, TDC, HIW, ACM, OC, PRG, CBRE, LDOS, APD, PANW, FTI, ZNGA, SONO, MGNI, RCL, OMCL, RH, TPH, ELY, GDOT, ZEN, PODD, KIM, CUZ, LXP, NCLH, TW, OPCH, RJF, FISV, MRO, DVN, NKTR, EQC, CERN, PM, ULTA, IVZ, INOV, TRIP, PD, TGT, FCEL, RMBS, NJR, CIT, JOE, OTIS, FBHS, BMRN, AMGN, FLT, X, SUM, OKE, ROST, FIVE, NLY, SHO, PDM, JWN, VER, HAIN, SPR, FANG, NUAN, NSTG, BPMC, HBI, CC, ALSN, LYFT, PEG, LPSN, AKAM, AAP, AMP, VRSN, ANET, LGF.A, ALKS, XPER, YELP, FR, APPS, EXPI, GDDY, BLL, FRT, TREX, TEAM, W, UMPQ, DNB, OMI, CLVT, BAC, LULU, FLR, VRRM, TPX, BE, DAN, PPC, SPWR, TWOU, MTOR, GGG, CDE, HASI, TAP, PKI, NUE,
- Added Positions: MET, CMC, CSCO, JNJ, ROL, DGX, F, FIS, GLW, SIRI, FB, HBAN, APH, VIAV, TGNA, TOL, PBCT, REG, EMR, TROW, ACIW, LNC, BAH, J, MTB, SWI, FNF, ADBE, EHC, AAPL, HSY, AIG, LRCX, IR, AMAT, RHI, CCXI, LEN, RPRX, FHN, BEN, CWH, HSIC, WAB, ZM, ODFL, FDX, SCI, WU, AGNC, DISH, K, FHI, SJI, TXRH, WSM, MIDD, UAA, BA, TMHC, FGEN, CAH, ITCI, AVB, FOLD, FWONK, IOVA, WEC, SJM, CRM, BXP, UDR, ACAD, CGNX, G, GWRE, GRUB, CONE, OSTK, CREE, ADT, PE, HRB, UBER, KHC, OZK, OHI, MAS, BBY, NVAX, FAST, EBS, NWSA, MO, CNO, QDEL, SQ, ESI, HOMB, GIS, LMT, HQY, VNO, SFIX,
- Reduced Positions: PG, ICE, PNC, NDAQ, JBHT, AVGO, WMB, DBX, SEE, AVT, HON, WERN, LHX, SEIC, BKU, PH, MRVL, PFG, WY, YUM, BKR, RTX, HXL, OGE, JNPR, ARNA, CIM, STZ, SMAR, CME, VOYA, FLO, ADPT, TMX, IBM, HD, ACN, SAGE, MNST, CFX, EBAY, NTRS, BC, MDB, CF, AMKR, SGEN, RYN, ITW, LKQ, DOW, CHGG, EQR, APPN, CVS, DEI, BOX, FLIR, PEAK, IIVI, IFF, PRSP, NYCB, SPG, CTXS, DOC, HRL, KMI, LPX, LNT, TGTX, PRGO, EW, PRMW, PLD, SPXL, LIN, CPB, AEL, ATUS, AXP, BWA, UHS, AVNT, FSLY, NTAP, KMB, EQT, PLUG, KBH, HALO, FL, IAA, TRGP, HOG, INTC, EXEL, JKHY, RDN, DFS,
- Sold Out: MCD, WMT, BK, CXO, JPM, RSG, MAA, LOW, AFG, VZ, CMS, BSX, BAX, HLT, PFE, CTAS, HMSY, CAG, CPRT, ES, DCI, BMY, MCO, LSCC, CARR, MAR, WFC, EFX, ROP, PACW, NEM, SLB, IRM, ORCL, HRC, VSH, MMM, CBOE, ORI, SMTC, TTC, CTLT, ABBV, TKR, RP, ASH, CVBF, STT, NBIX, AME, MCHP, V, RMD, VRSK, CB, DLTR, GRMN, TT, UGI, ADS, DLB, UNH, INTU, REXR, BERY, ELS, ROK, VRNT, BDX, SKX, CHD, THO, HTA, MTSI, AN, SSNC, COF, PZZA, LLY, ZION, PHM, WRB, D, DVA, ETSY, CLX, WST, SCCO, DIS, VTRS, UNM, PTC, IPHI, ADI, DXCM, DISCA, GMED, DD, LITE, ECL, ASB, NFG, DTE, ILMN, SYNH, RXN, LEG, ATVI, FIVN, EA, AMT, BECN, TRMB, CSX, KDP, TRV, NRG, KR, DE, VLY, STL, KAR, STWD, KBR, MMSI, WPC, ZBH, AA, NYT, NLSN, CPRI, MDU, CTSH, EXAS, SFM, VIRT, EXC, CIEN, R, SYY, ARW, BAND, MTG, FLS, WDC, CLGX, BKI, SRPT, MIC, EPR, COP, KEX, KNX, FTV, PWR, JCOM, KLAC, COUP, MRTX, TTWO, BRX, GPK, OUT, FOXA, BRKR, TER, ALLE, PFPT, APA, IGT, BPY, HUN, UBSI, SYF, MPC, AVA, IP, AXSM, DOV, WDAY, TWLO, NFLX, RRR, FCX, VIAC, WAL, NATI, AIV, EAT, O, MKC, NBL, MPW, NNN, WWE, GL, CPT, RGA, PKG, QRTEA, MOS, PNFP, NVTA, EIX, VSLR, WCC, MDLZ, SBUX, FNB, ANGI, SBRA, TDS, IRDM, BJ, CCEP, HIG, VTR, FAF, WELL, SPOT, VNT, INO, KSS, LBTYA, ARWR, LAMR, VG, CORT, AVTR, SEM, ARMK, THS, HZNP, ENPH, DOX, Z, CE, SRNE, THC, GRA, SHAK, BYND,
For the details of Neo Ivy Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neo+ivy+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Neo Ivy Capital Management
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) - 137,500 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.02%
- Ford Motor Co (F) - 100,056 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.52%
- Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 23,222 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 19,754 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 373.26%
- MetLife Inc (MET) - 18,695 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8677.00%
Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $242.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54. The stock is now traded at around $88.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 9,658 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 18,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.61. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 7,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 9,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $354.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: MetLife Inc (MET)
Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 8677.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 18,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)
Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 1086.08%. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 40,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 373.26%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $46.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 19,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 252.74%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $165.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)
Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 285.43%. The purchase prices were between $36.09 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 20,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 2333.17%. The purchase prices were between $113.87 and $128.05, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $122.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47.Sold Out: Concho Resources Inc (CXO)
Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Concho Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $52.82.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $86.71 and $102.57, with an estimated average price of $95.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Neo Ivy Capital Management. Also check out:
1. Neo Ivy Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Neo Ivy Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Neo Ivy Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Neo Ivy Capital Management keeps buying