Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Duke Energy Corp, Danaher Corp, MetLife Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, Walmart Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company Neo Ivy Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Duke Energy Corp, Danaher Corp, MetLife Inc, Aflac Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells McDonald's Corp, Walmart Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neo Ivy Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Neo Ivy Capital Management owns 399 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DUK, DHR, AFL, MMC, CL, COST, NKE, GE, DHI, VMW, CDW, PCAR, AOS, DELL, SBAC, GBDC, VFC, KLIC, GILD, CVX, SF, HR, AMD, WEN, DRI, WTRG, SNV, WCN, AEE, KRC, SWK, ADM, PNM, HPQ, HOLX, GD, MLHR, SPLK, VEEV, HI, TXN, TMO, IPG, BBBY, XRAY, ENTG, DPZ, LB, HLF, ESNT, FULT, C, PII, OMC, UPS, LNG, A, MGM, ARES, GPS, RF, STAG, TJX, SWKS, GT, HAL, VCYT, LH, WIX, ISBC, T, XEC, WPX, FMC, URBN, EOG, NEO, INGR, CFG, WBA, NAV, INCY, TDC, HIW, ACM, OC, PRG, CBRE, LDOS, APD, PANW, FTI, ZNGA, SONO, MGNI, RCL, OMCL, RH, TPH, ELY, GDOT, ZEN, PODD, KIM, CUZ, LXP, NCLH, TW, OPCH, RJF, FISV, MRO, DVN, NKTR, EQC, CERN, PM, ULTA, IVZ, INOV, TRIP, PD, TGT, FCEL, RMBS, NJR, CIT, JOE, OTIS, FBHS, BMRN, AMGN, FLT, X, SUM, OKE, ROST, FIVE, NLY, SHO, PDM, JWN, VER, HAIN, SPR, FANG, NUAN, NSTG, BPMC, HBI, CC, ALSN, LYFT, PEG, LPSN, AKAM, AAP, AMP, VRSN, ANET, LGF.A, ALKS, XPER, YELP, FR, APPS, EXPI, GDDY, BLL, FRT, TREX, TEAM, W, UMPQ, DNB, OMI, CLVT, BAC, LULU, FLR, VRRM, TPX, BE, DAN, PPC, SPWR, TWOU, MTOR, GGG, CDE, HASI, TAP, PKI, NUE,

MET, CMC, CSCO, JNJ, ROL, DGX, F, FIS, GLW, SIRI, FB, HBAN, APH, VIAV, TGNA, TOL, PBCT, REG, EMR, TROW, ACIW, LNC, BAH, J, MTB, SWI, FNF, ADBE, EHC, AAPL, HSY, AIG, LRCX, IR, AMAT, RHI, CCXI, LEN, RPRX, FHN, BEN, CWH, HSIC, WAB, ZM, ODFL, FDX, SCI, WU, AGNC, DISH, K, FHI, SJI, TXRH, WSM, MIDD, UAA, BA, TMHC, FGEN, CAH, ITCI, AVB, FOLD, FWONK, IOVA, WEC, SJM, CRM, BXP, UDR, ACAD, CGNX, G, GWRE, GRUB, CONE, OSTK, CREE, ADT, PE, HRB, UBER, KHC, OZK, OHI, MAS, BBY, NVAX, FAST, EBS, NWSA, MO, CNO, QDEL, SQ, ESI, HOMB, GIS, LMT, HQY, VNO, SFIX, Reduced Positions: PG, ICE, PNC, NDAQ, JBHT, AVGO, WMB, DBX, SEE, AVT, HON, WERN, LHX, SEIC, BKU, PH, MRVL, PFG, WY, YUM, BKR, RTX, HXL, OGE, JNPR, ARNA, CIM, STZ, SMAR, CME, VOYA, FLO, ADPT, TMX, IBM, HD, ACN, SAGE, MNST, CFX, EBAY, NTRS, BC, MDB, CF, AMKR, SGEN, RYN, ITW, LKQ, DOW, CHGG, EQR, APPN, CVS, DEI, BOX, FLIR, PEAK, IIVI, IFF, PRSP, NYCB, SPG, CTXS, DOC, HRL, KMI, LPX, LNT, TGTX, PRGO, EW, PRMW, PLD, SPXL, LIN, CPB, AEL, ATUS, AXP, BWA, UHS, AVNT, FSLY, NTAP, KMB, EQT, PLUG, KBH, HALO, FL, IAA, TRGP, HOG, INTC, EXEL, JKHY, RDN, DFS,

For the details of Neo Ivy Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neo+ivy+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) - 137,500 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.02% Ford Motor Co (F) - 100,056 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.52% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 23,222 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 19,754 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 373.26% MetLife Inc (MET) - 18,695 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8677.00%

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $242.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54. The stock is now traded at around $88.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 9,658 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 18,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.61. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 7,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 9,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $354.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 8677.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 18,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 1086.08%. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 40,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 373.26%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $46.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 19,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 252.74%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $165.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 285.43%. The purchase prices were between $36.09 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 20,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 2333.17%. The purchase prices were between $113.87 and $128.05, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $122.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Concho Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $52.82.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $86.71 and $102.57, with an estimated average price of $95.18.