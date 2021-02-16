>
Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Duke Energy Corp, Danaher Corp, MetLife Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, Walmart Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

February 16, 2021 | About: MET +0.61% CMC +3.56% CSCO -1.65% JNJ -0.91% ROL -2% DGX -3.13% DHR -1.48% DUK -1.6% AFL -0.52% MMC +1.51% CL -0.31% COST +0.35% M +1.34%

Investment company Neo Ivy Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Duke Energy Corp, Danaher Corp, MetLife Inc, Aflac Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells McDonald's Corp, Walmart Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neo Ivy Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Neo Ivy Capital Management owns 399 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Neo Ivy Capital Management
  1. Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) - 137,500 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.02%
  2. Ford Motor Co (F) - 100,056 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.52%
  3. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 23,222 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 19,754 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 373.26%
  5. MetLife Inc (MET) - 18,695 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8677.00%
New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $242.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54. The stock is now traded at around $88.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 9,658 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 18,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.61. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 7,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 9,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $354.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: MetLife Inc (MET)

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 8677.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 18,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 1086.08%. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 40,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 373.26%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $46.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 19,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 252.74%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $165.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 285.43%. The purchase prices were between $36.09 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 20,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 2333.17%. The purchase prices were between $113.87 and $128.05, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $122.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Sold Out: Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Concho Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $52.82.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.

Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $86.71 and $102.57, with an estimated average price of $95.18.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)