CWM Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Sells II-VI Inc, Watts Water Technologies Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CWM Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Honeywell International Inc, sells II-VI Inc, Watts Water Technologies Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Wingstop Inc, Franklin Electric Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CWM Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CWM Advisors, LLC owns 592 stocks with a total value of $582 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CWM Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cwm+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CWM Advisors, LLC
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 38,534 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.64%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 237,636 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 30,019 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.73%
  4. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 47,111 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.33%
  5. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 47,264 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.23%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

CWM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 237,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)

CWM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84. The stock is now traded at around $246.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

CWM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 46,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

CWM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)

CWM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 69,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

CWM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $107.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

CWM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 52.64%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $600.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 38,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

CWM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 72.47%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $228.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 38,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

CWM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 47,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

CWM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 47,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

CWM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 55.90%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $196.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

CWM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 43.73%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 30,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

CWM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $130.6, with an estimated average price of $121.95.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

CWM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18.

Sold Out: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

CWM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.51 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: Wingstop Inc (WING)

CWM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wingstop Inc. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $171.37, with an estimated average price of $141.09.

Sold Out: Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE)

CWM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Franklin Electric Co Inc. The sale prices were between $68.29 and $80.49, with an estimated average price of $74.95.

Sold Out: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

CWM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of CWM Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. CWM Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CWM Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CWM Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CWM Advisors, LLC keeps buying
