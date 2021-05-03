CWM Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Sells II-VI Inc, Watts Water Technologies Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: VGIT, VMI, CLGX, SFM, NOV, SI, FL, MTZ, SLGN, WFG, CELH, AMG, XEC, DLB, ONB, PHI, FRHC, TX, VIRT, CWH, SONO, UPWK, OZK, DKS, LFUS, UCBI, HOMB, TRTN, FIBK, BCPC, FMBI, MTX, UBSI, EVR, CHT, GEF, MLI, RBC, SKM, TPL, UFPI, NIO, BG, COLB, CMC, EWBC, NPO, JJSF, KFY, MHO, MGA, SNX, X, WABC, ZNGA, SHOP, TME, ABM, AMSF, ADC, MTRN, COKE, EPC, EXPO, HTLD, HUBG, VIAV, LMT, NFG, NNI, NWE, SPXC, VRNT, WERN, EXLS, LGIH, TSE, CNXC, ABMD, EPAC, AEIS, BHE, BRC, BRKS, BLDR, ELY, CAR, FIX, CW, RE, IPAR, MANT, OMCL, BFS, SJI, STC, VSH, IRDM, DAN, CXP, CTRE, CC, NSP, CRUS, CCOI, CEQP, CLI, OMC, OXM, PZZA, RPT, RAVN, SYNA, WWW, INT, TWO, AMCX, QLYS, NWS, NEP, AOS, ATVI, BPFH, EPAY, CDE, CVA, DDS, ERF, HCSG, HSKA, JHX, KEX, OII, ODFL, PRAA, WGO, IBP, CVX, ENLC, ITRI, NBR, MD, VVI, CVI, RARE,

VGIT, VMI, CLGX, SFM, NOV, SI, FL, MTZ, SLGN, WFG, CELH, AMG, XEC, DLB, ONB, PHI, FRHC, TX, VIRT, CWH, SONO, UPWK, OZK, DKS, LFUS, UCBI, HOMB, TRTN, FIBK, BCPC, FMBI, MTX, UBSI, EVR, CHT, GEF, MLI, RBC, SKM, TPL, UFPI, NIO, BG, COLB, CMC, EWBC, NPO, JJSF, KFY, MHO, MGA, SNX, X, WABC, ZNGA, SHOP, TME, ABM, AMSF, ADC, MTRN, COKE, EPC, EXPO, HTLD, HUBG, VIAV, LMT, NFG, NNI, NWE, SPXC, VRNT, WERN, EXLS, LGIH, TSE, CNXC, ABMD, EPAC, AEIS, BHE, BRC, BRKS, BLDR, ELY, CAR, FIX, CW, RE, IPAR, MANT, OMCL, BFS, SJI, STC, VSH, IRDM, DAN, CXP, CTRE, CC, NSP, CRUS, CCOI, CEQP, CLI, OMC, OXM, PZZA, RPT, RAVN, SYNA, WWW, INT, TWO, AMCX, QLYS, NWS, NEP, AOS, ATVI, BPFH, EPAY, CDE, CVA, DDS, ERF, HCSG, HSKA, JHX, KEX, OII, ODFL, PRAA, WGO, IBP, CVX, ENLC, ITRI, NBR, MD, VVI, CVI, RARE, Added Positions: NVDA, CAT, UNP, HON, LOW, COST, NEE, AMT, PLD, CSX, ANSS, ALGN, CCI, ITW, GPN, EQIX, ZTS, DHI, EW, NEM, SCCO, ADI, AFL, WM, MKC, SIVB, CTSH, EMR, NXPI, ROST, SWKS, JCI, REGN, EOG, PH, VRTX, A, APH, CNC, PXD, SLB, SYY, IQV, CTAS, FTI, SAGE, AEP, NUE, PAYX, SNPS, UTHR, VICR, WEC, IFF, ENSG, PANW, AME, ILMN, RSG, SPG, XLNX, ARE, HAL, SJM, PCAR, SBAC, AVAV, MIK, ALXN, DTE, RCII, DISCK, KEYS, ED, FFIV, GRMN, JKHY, TSCO, WAL, APTV, FTV, ABC, CBD, ETR, EFX, EQR, KLAC, QDEL, O, RF, VMC, HPE, DOV, MLM, NTAP, URI, IRBT, MSCI, CIG, DISCA, JBHT, NUS, TFX, VRSK, SSNC, NOW, NET, LNT, CDNS, CNP, SBS, ERJ, IT, GNW, INCY, LEG, LEN, MBT, PBR, TSM, UMC, WPC, WAT, PFSI, RNG, KRNT, ZS, DOCU, YETI, CRWD, FVRR, NLY, BWA, GPC, HSIC, ISRG, MHK, FIZZ, NI, GL, UGP, WSO, ZBRA, FTNT, VEEV, IDXX, MDC, MCY, RGEN, WRK, POOL, STAA, VIV, WDFC, DQ, GMAB, EXPI, MOS, APAM, BJ, PDD, EXPD, IBN, MGLN, NWBI, OKE, PHM, STM, SEE, WST, APPS, UI, ALLE, AGCO, AEL, BRKL, CFFN, CINF, CHCO, TCOM, EGBN, WIRE, FAST, FHI, FFBC, FDP, HDB, HL, JBSS, MKTX, MTH, PNW, PCH, PFS, RYAAY, SGEN, SBSI, TTEC, INVA, THO, WOR, DG, IRWD, YNDX, HZNP, VIPS, SPLK, BCC, CCO, AIR, AMN, HTH, ATI, MDRX, THRM, AIZ, CHRW, CTS, CERN, FIS, CSGP, CRY, DVA, DRH, DLTR, DY, ITGR, HOPE, IOSP, OLN, PSA, ROP, JOE, TTMI, VRSN, WMK, VG, EHTH, SMCI, SCU, FOR, AGNC, MXL, LYB, ENV, FLT, RLJ, ACHC, COOP, SUPN, TMHC, FOXF, ANET, SE, ASTE, BLKB, COG, PRDO, CRS, CE, COHU, ECPG, FBC, FLS, PEAK, HP, ICE, LMNX, MXIM, NEOG, ORLY, PPG, PPL, REV, SMTC, SPH, TGI, VAR, GTLS, WU, ALGT, CNK, AROC, CIM, GDOT, WD, VC, INN, PNR, IRT, INGN, XHR, AGR,

NVDA, CAT, UNP, HON, LOW, COST, NEE, AMT, PLD, CSX, ANSS, ALGN, CCI, ITW, GPN, EQIX, ZTS, DHI, EW, NEM, SCCO, ADI, AFL, WM, MKC, SIVB, CTSH, EMR, NXPI, ROST, SWKS, JCI, REGN, EOG, PH, VRTX, A, APH, CNC, PXD, SLB, SYY, IQV, CTAS, FTI, SAGE, AEP, NUE, PAYX, SNPS, UTHR, VICR, WEC, IFF, ENSG, PANW, AME, ILMN, RSG, SPG, XLNX, ARE, HAL, SJM, PCAR, SBAC, AVAV, MIK, ALXN, DTE, RCII, DISCK, KEYS, ED, FFIV, GRMN, JKHY, TSCO, WAL, APTV, FTV, ABC, CBD, ETR, EFX, EQR, KLAC, QDEL, O, RF, VMC, HPE, DOV, MLM, NTAP, URI, IRBT, MSCI, CIG, DISCA, JBHT, NUS, TFX, VRSK, SSNC, NOW, NET, LNT, CDNS, CNP, SBS, ERJ, IT, GNW, INCY, LEG, LEN, MBT, PBR, TSM, UMC, WPC, WAT, PFSI, RNG, KRNT, ZS, DOCU, YETI, CRWD, FVRR, NLY, BWA, GPC, HSIC, ISRG, MHK, FIZZ, NI, GL, UGP, WSO, ZBRA, FTNT, VEEV, IDXX, MDC, MCY, RGEN, WRK, POOL, STAA, VIV, WDFC, DQ, GMAB, EXPI, MOS, APAM, BJ, PDD, EXPD, IBN, MGLN, NWBI, OKE, PHM, STM, SEE, WST, APPS, UI, ALLE, AGCO, AEL, BRKL, CFFN, CINF, CHCO, TCOM, EGBN, WIRE, FAST, FHI, FFBC, FDP, HDB, HL, JBSS, MKTX, MTH, PNW, PCH, PFS, RYAAY, SGEN, SBSI, TTEC, INVA, THO, WOR, DG, IRWD, YNDX, HZNP, VIPS, SPLK, BCC, CCO, AIR, AMN, HTH, ATI, MDRX, THRM, AIZ, CHRW, CTS, CERN, FIS, CSGP, CRY, DVA, DRH, DLTR, DY, ITGR, HOPE, IOSP, OLN, PSA, ROP, JOE, TTMI, VRSN, WMK, VG, EHTH, SMCI, SCU, FOR, AGNC, MXL, LYB, ENV, FLT, RLJ, ACHC, COOP, SUPN, TMHC, FOXF, ANET, SE, ASTE, BLKB, COG, PRDO, CRS, CE, COHU, ECPG, FBC, FLS, PEAK, HP, ICE, LMNX, MXIM, NEOG, ORLY, PPG, PPL, REV, SMTC, SPH, TGI, VAR, GTLS, WU, ALGT, CNK, AROC, CIM, GDOT, WD, VC, INN, PNR, IRT, INGN, XHR, AGR, Reduced Positions: POWI, PBCT, BLD, FUTU, KMX, MSTR, EQT, TTM, NGL, ALE, LNG, DLX, DVN, NWN, SAIA, UFCS, ARI, MPC, AKR, APA, AZO, BXP, CVCO, DBI, FLR, FCX, ROCK, BCOR, INFY, IP, KSU, KIM, KSS, KLIC, MKL, MNRO, MYGN, NTUS, NVAX, OXY, SNBR, SIMO, SNA, SM, SKT, WIT, EIG, CATM, TPH, VEDL, QTS, OUT, DNOW, LNTH, GCP, AES, ALG, ARLP, AXL, ECOL, ANAT, AMKR, AIRC, AVB, AVY, BIG, BKD, CF, HLX, CPE, CXW, XRAY, DRQ, ESS, BEN, GPI, GES, HSC, SVC, DIN, J, JW.A, KRG, LRCX, LAD, MGEE, MAC, NSC, OIS, OSUR, PATK, PTEN, PDCE, PLT, PRA, PWR, STBA, SLG, SANM, DHC, SAH, SWN, STRA, GEO, USPH, UNM, URBN, SBH, ICL, JBT, IVR, PDM, GNRC, IPHI, KMI, HCA, KOS, SUN, RH, ENTA, PAHC, UE, SHAK, UNIT, VREX, AAN, BDN, CUB, ESE, FE, RMBS, SIFY, TNC, VLO, WMB, SMFG, OPI, SEAS, FEYE, AERI, AVNS, OLLI, AMRX,

POWI, PBCT, BLD, FUTU, KMX, MSTR, EQT, TTM, NGL, ALE, LNG, DLX, DVN, NWN, SAIA, UFCS, ARI, MPC, AKR, APA, AZO, BXP, CVCO, DBI, FLR, FCX, ROCK, BCOR, INFY, IP, KSU, KIM, KSS, KLIC, MKL, MNRO, MYGN, NTUS, NVAX, OXY, SNBR, SIMO, SNA, SM, SKT, WIT, EIG, CATM, TPH, VEDL, QTS, OUT, DNOW, LNTH, GCP, AES, ALG, ARLP, AXL, ECOL, ANAT, AMKR, AIRC, AVB, AVY, BIG, BKD, CF, HLX, CPE, CXW, XRAY, DRQ, ESS, BEN, GPI, GES, HSC, SVC, DIN, J, JW.A, KRG, LRCX, LAD, MGEE, MAC, NSC, OIS, OSUR, PATK, PTEN, PDCE, PLT, PRA, PWR, STBA, SLG, SANM, DHC, SAH, SWN, STRA, GEO, USPH, UNM, URBN, SBH, ICL, JBT, IVR, PDM, GNRC, IPHI, KMI, HCA, KOS, SUN, RH, ENTA, PAHC, UE, SHAK, UNIT, VREX, AAN, BDN, CUB, ESE, FE, RMBS, SIFY, TNC, VLO, WMB, SMFG, OPI, SEAS, FEYE, AERI, AVNS, OLLI, AMRX, Sold Out: IIVI, WTS, HALO, WING, FELE, STMP, MWA, FUL, ASB, BMI, FORM, LSCC, OSIS, OGS, ALRM, AMED, BRO, CVBF, CPRT, GGG, HLF, HRL, TREX, NEO, CXO, TNET, CDNA, REGI, MTSI, CYBR, FRPT, CABO, APPF, KNSL, IRTC, BL, SAIL, AHCO, GSHD, COP, LTC, MATW, NBTB, PRGS, SPWR, AAT, TWLO, BAND, TWST, AIV, BDC, AX, CNS, FFG, HAIN, KRO, LZB, RNST, SYKE, TR, TRMK, UNF, USM, GHC, WRE, CVLT, KBR, SPSC, FN, BANR, B, CTB, DXCM, DPZ, UFS, FARO, HWC, KMT, LPX, OI, PLXS, RMD, ROL, THS, AUB, WSBC, WCC, LULU, MASI, BKU, UNVR, ENR, NVCR, NGVT, AMWD, CMP, ATGE, SSP, FBP, HEP, ICUI, NP, ORA, PSMT, TEX, TXRH, PGTI, KALU, VRTU, LEA, LPLA, MUSA, NGHC, W, INOV, CWEN, TDOC, FND, CHWY, TXG, PTON, DDD, EGHT, RAMP, EAT, BKE, DIOD, EBIX, NAV, NXGN, DORM, TCBI, TREE, PEB, PRLB, GWB, NEWR, BNTX, PLCE, CLF, CGNX, LIVN, ENTG, FICO, HRB, LPSN, LOGI, MED, NICE, TYL, BEAT, ENPH, MRC, TWOU, FIVN, VNOM, HUBS, SEDG, FIT, GDS, DT, TVTY, LGND, EBS, QEP, FI, TBPH, FSLY, DDOG,

Investment company CWM Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Honeywell International Inc, sells II-VI Inc, Watts Water Technologies Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Wingstop Inc, Franklin Electric Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CWM Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CWM Advisors, LLC owns 592 stocks with a total value of $582 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CWM Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cwm+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 38,534 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.64% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 237,636 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 30,019 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.73% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 47,111 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.33% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 47,264 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.23%

CWM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 237,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84. The stock is now traded at around $246.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 46,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 69,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $107.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 52.64%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $600.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 38,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 72.47%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $228.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 38,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 47,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 47,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 55.90%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $196.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 43.73%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 30,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $130.6, with an estimated average price of $121.95.

CWM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18.

CWM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.51 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

CWM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wingstop Inc. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $171.37, with an estimated average price of $141.09.

CWM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Franklin Electric Co Inc. The sale prices were between $68.29 and $80.49, with an estimated average price of $74.95.

CWM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16.