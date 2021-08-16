Toroso Investments, LLC Buys Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, Coinbase Global Inc, Mogo Inc, Sells GraniteShares Gold Shares, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Opera

- New Purchases: TNA, COIN, EBON, MUDS, MUDS, EQOS, SCHQ, XLF, ULST, VGK, IVV, CEFS, HSY, MBTCU, JWN, AWTM, MGMT, EFA, EFAX, IBUY, DPZ, KRMA, SVXY, HLT, XLRE, LEVI, SPYX, BBY, LH, GLIF, RORO, CNP, NTAP, PHM, QDEL, EVR, HAIL, HMOP, ATO, FHI, MTH, RY, SEIC, UBS, RTX, UTHR, FAF, GP, VIRT, JHG, SNOW, DASH, BTAL, GIGE, SWAN, MXIM, SGEN, STLA, NXPI, ROKU, CRWD, MNDY, TAIL, CHKP, CLX, STZ, DLR, EA, GRMN, GIS, HRB, TT, LNC, MAR, NYCB, NVAX, OMC, PH, PRU, STX, TRMB, TYL, WST, WIX, CTLT, NNDM, TEAM, CRSP, IR, SPCE, PTON, GLDI, HTEC, HYLD, ILF, PEJ, RPAR, XMPT, AES, AAP, AFL, ARE, ALNY, DOX, ACC, AMP, AME, APH, ADM, AVY, BLL, BK, BIO, BRO, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, COG, LUMN, CERN, CRL, LNG, CHD, CGNX, CMA, CAG, CPRT, GLW, DTE, DOV, EWBC, ENB, ETR, EFX, EXPD, FHN, GPC, WELL, HRL, IFF, KSU, KR, LEN, MKTX, MLM, MKC, MPW, MPWR, ES, NUAN, NUE, ODFL, OKE, PCAR, PDCO, PKI, PEG, DGX, O, RSG, ROL, SBNY, SPG, SWKS, STT, SYY, TTWO, TFX, TSCO, TSN, URI, VMC, WAL, WDC, WEC, XEL, YUM, ZBRA, GEF.B, TDG, HBI, DFS, ULTA, GBDC, FRC, NLSN, EPAM, RNG, VEEV, PAYC, ZEN, CYBR, W, CABO, Z, HPE, TTD, COUP, OKTA, VICI, DNLI, ZS, BYND, BITF, NET, DDOG, RPRX, U, BOWX, BETZ, CCOR, DSTL, JMST, MCEF, MEAR, NERD, PWB, SIMS, XLI, XLV, CGEN, GSS, VBIV, MDWD, AFMD, ZOM, HUT,
- Added Positions: MOGO, AAPL, NVDA, ACN, TSLA, IBM, CLSK, MSTR, CME, SI, WETF, GOOG, SQ, TLT, MARA, FB, OSTK, VWO, AMZN, PEP, NIO, CMCSA, ORCL, UNH, SCHW, NKE, COST, FDX, HUM, CAN, IVOL, T, PG, AMD, CSCO, INTC, JPM, SBUX, PINS, HD, MSFT, DIS, PYPL, XME, JNJ, MSI, TSM, ADBE, MET, GM, VIH, AMGN, CVS, LMT, PLUG, MA, MRNA, XLE, ABT, COF, DHR, DE, NEE, GILD, HPQ, ORLY, PFE, PGR, DAL, ETSY, AMLP, AMAT, BIDU, BAC, DHI, XOM, HOLX, NFLX, CRM, LUV, TMO, ABBV, XPEV, ALB, ALL, ADP, CVX, LOW, MDT, MRK, BKNG, QCOM, TROW, TXN, UPS, VZ, TMUS, SEDG, NKLA, LI, PLTR, HYLN, MMM, CB, PLD, AMT, TFC, BLK, BSX, FIS, KO, LLY, FCX, FCEL, INTU, LRCX, MCD, MU, PXD, TJX, UNP, VRTX, WMT, TEL, PM, BLNK, BEEM, APTV, EOSE, AON, CSX, CAT, C, CL, EQIX, EL, GS, ICE, ISRG, MDLZ, MMC, MS, NSC, LIN, PSA, REGN, ROST, SYK, TGT, TTE, WBA, WFC, WY, EBAY, CBAT, SQM, WKHS, AVGO, LYB, KMI, HCA, LTHM, DOW, OTIS, BEPC, RBLX, BAB, FIXD, IYR, AGCO, ATVI, A, APD, ALGN, MO, AEP, AXP, ADI, ANSS, AVB, BP, BAX, BDX, BIIB, CF, CCL, CNC, CTAS, CTSH, COP, CCI, CMI, DXCM, DLTR, D, DUK, DRE, EOG, ETN, EW, EMR, ENS, ELS, EQR, FISV, F, BEN, GD, GPN, GGG, MNST, LHX, IEX, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, IP, JCI, KLAC, KMB, SPGI, MCHP, MCO, NOC, OXY, PNC, PPG, PAYX, RMD, ROK, ROP, RDS.A, POOL, SIVB, SLB, SHW, SIRI, SWK, SNPS, TER, USB, VLO, VRSN, WM, XLNX, VRSK, DG, CHTR, MOS, HZNP, FBHS, ENPH, ZTS, CDW, VEDL, TWTR, LBRDK, KHC, RUN, TWLO, FUV, PLL, SPOT, BILI, UBER, CARR, CCIV, RIDE, FSR, QS, XL, GOEV, BLOK, DWLD, EMQQ, FTSM, GEM, ZROZ, ACGL, AJG, AZO, BBD, BG, CDNS, CI, CTXS, CSGP, DVN, DD, EGP, RE, EXC, FFIV, FAST, HAS, INFO, INCY, MTG, MCK, MTD, VTRS, PKG, PBCT, BPOP, PFG, BB, SBAC, SRE, SO, SCCO, EQNR, THO, MUX, VFC, WLTW, ZBH, CMG, PNI, BR, BX, MSCI, GPL, GSV, KNDI, FTNT, TRNO, GNRC, COR, XYL, WDAY, IQV, CHGG, ALLE, ANET, ACB, SYF, KEYS, FTV, LW, SOLO, DOCU, NIU, ZM, SNDL, ABNB, ARKG, ARKK, BND, MUNI, QQQ, RSP, TOTL, VT, XLK, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, GLDM, SCHA, IWM, V, HON, NDAQ, SPSM, JD, GOOGL, BRK.B, BABA, IEF, BHP, KOMP, SPY, BA, GLD, AIG, SHY, XLC, DUSA, ALXN, CLF, FMC, MRVL, NEM, SMG, TTC, AMC, TWOU, SE, LYFT, GLTR, VNQ, HES, VALE, FITB, PTC, TRV, NLOK, GROW, GWW, ANTM, WMB, EDU, MELI, AWK, KDP, TREE, PRLB, NOW, PANW, CNHI, HUBS, QRVO, SHOP, HUYA, PDD, FTCH, UPWK, JMIA, CTVA, FVRR, SPT, MINT, ROBO, AKAM, ARCC, ADSK, COO, XRAY, ECL, ENTG, GME, IT, NTES, NI, NOK, ORI, PCH, STE, SSYS, MTN, WAT, PODD, EC, YNDX, YY, AAL, ALLY, MTLS, NEP, LC, GDDY, SNAP, CLDR, MDB, EB, AVTR, WORK, PACE, GSY, NEAR,
- Sold Out: BAR, OPRA, OCFT, PTR, SCHD, MDY, GE, IAU, LSPD, REXR, AXON, CINF, RJF, RPM, MKL, HIG, GUNR, FRPT, SWI, TRU, LITE, VST, ATUS, GRT1, DBX, SSNC, ELAN, AMCR, DINT, SAP, Y, ABCB, BBVA, ITUB, ABEV, EIX, LII, NBIX, NDSN, FIVN, TECH, OLED, VAR, WHR, VMW, AMG, APO, GRPN, ZNGA,
For the details of Toroso Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toroso+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Toroso Investments, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 777,199 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 6,871,846 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 905,160 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.54%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,847,458 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
- MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) - 110,185 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.63%
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $77.87 and $102.51, with an estimated average price of $93.14. The stock is now traded at around $83.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 414,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 156,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON)
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Ebang International Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.41 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $3.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,060,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,080,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Diginex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $11.51, with an estimated average price of $7.06. The stock is now traded at around $5.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,885,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mogo Inc (MOGO)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Mogo Inc by 629.51%. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $10.61, with an estimated average price of $8.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,671,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 95.61%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 300,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 261,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 124.66%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $328.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 71,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 69.11%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 42,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 74.60%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 180,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01.Sold Out: Opera Ltd (OPRA)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Opera Ltd. The sale prices were between $9 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $10.61.Sold Out: OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (OCFT)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $14.35.Sold Out: PetroChina Co Ltd (PTR)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in PetroChina Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $50.6, with an estimated average price of $40.52.Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.
