Toroso Investments, LLC Buys Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, Coinbase Global Inc, Mogo Inc, Sells GraniteShares Gold Shares, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Opera

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, Coinbase Global Inc, Mogo Inc, Apple Inc, Ebang International Holdings Inc, sells GraniteShares Gold Shares, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Opera, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toroso Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Toroso Investments, LLC owns 708 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 777,199 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 6,871,846 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 905,160 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.54% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,847,458 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63% MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) - 110,185 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.63%

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $77.87 and $102.51, with an estimated average price of $93.14. The stock is now traded at around $83.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 414,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 156,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Ebang International Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.41 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $3.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,060,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,080,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,080,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Diginex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $11.51, with an estimated average price of $7.06. The stock is now traded at around $5.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,885,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Mogo Inc by 629.51%. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $10.61, with an estimated average price of $8.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,671,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 95.61%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 300,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 261,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 124.66%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $328.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 71,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 69.11%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 42,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 74.60%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 180,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Opera Ltd. The sale prices were between $9 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $14.35.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in PetroChina Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $50.6, with an estimated average price of $40.52.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.