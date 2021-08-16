Logo
Toroso Investments, LLC Buys Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, Coinbase Global Inc, Mogo Inc, Sells GraniteShares Gold Shares, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Opera

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Toroso Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, Coinbase Global Inc, Mogo Inc, Apple Inc, Ebang International Holdings Inc, sells GraniteShares Gold Shares, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Opera, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toroso Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Toroso Investments, LLC owns 708 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Toroso Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toroso+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Toroso Investments, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 777,199 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  2. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 6,871,846 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 905,160 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.54%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,847,458 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
  5. MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) - 110,185 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.63%
New Purchase: Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $77.87 and $102.51, with an estimated average price of $93.14. The stock is now traded at around $83.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 414,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 156,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Ebang International Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.41 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $3.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,060,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,080,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diginex Ltd (EQOS)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Diginex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $11.51, with an estimated average price of $7.06. The stock is now traded at around $5.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,885,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mogo Inc (MOGO)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Mogo Inc by 629.51%. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $10.61, with an estimated average price of $8.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,671,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 95.61%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 300,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 261,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 124.66%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $328.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 71,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 69.11%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 42,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 74.60%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 180,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01.

Sold Out: Opera Ltd (OPRA)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Opera Ltd. The sale prices were between $9 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

Sold Out: OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (OCFT)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $14.35.

Sold Out: PetroChina Co Ltd (PTR)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in PetroChina Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $50.6, with an estimated average price of $40.52.

Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Toroso Investments, LLC. Also check out:

1. Toroso Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Toroso Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Toroso Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Toroso Investments, LLC keeps buying
