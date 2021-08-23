BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Alibaba Group Holding, TC Energy Corp, Sells Royal Bank of Canada, BCE Inc, Shaw Communications Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Alibaba Group Holding, TC Energy Corp, Sells Royal Bank of Canada, BCE Inc, Shaw Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Victoria, A1, based Investment company BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp (Current Portfolio) buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Alibaba Group Holding, TC Energy Corp, Microsoft Corp, Shopify Inc, sells Royal Bank of Canada, BCE Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Canadian Natural Resources during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2021Q2, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owns 839 stocks with a total value of $16.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/british+columbia+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp
  1. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 12,324,620 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.93%
  2. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 7,733,171 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.79%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,714,505 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.01%
  4. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 6,562,985 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.9%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,108,105 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37%
New Purchase: TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,595,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MediaAlpha Inc (MAX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in MediaAlpha Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.96 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 400,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $107.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 169,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Federal Signal Corp (FSS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Federal Signal Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $39.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Absolute Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 432,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 869,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.79%. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,733,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 716.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $153.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 6,588,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 33.93%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 12,324,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,714,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 71.69%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1460.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 192,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 166.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,499,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Sold Out: (VAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp. Also check out:

1. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider