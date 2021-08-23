BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Alibaba Group Holding, TC Energy Corp, Sells Royal Bank of Canada, BCE Inc, Shaw Communications Inc

Victoria, A1, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Alibaba Group Holding, TC Energy Corp, Microsoft Corp, Shopify Inc, sells Royal Bank of Canada, BCE Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Canadian Natural Resources during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2021Q2, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owns 839 stocks with a total value of $16.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/british+columbia+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 12,324,620 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.93% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 7,733,171 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,714,505 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.01% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 6,562,985 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,108,105 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37%

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,595,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in MediaAlpha Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.96 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 400,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $107.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 169,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Federal Signal Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $39.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Absolute Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 432,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 869,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.79%. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,733,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 716.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $153.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 6,588,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 33.93%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 12,324,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,714,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 71.69%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1460.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 192,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 166.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,499,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.