BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Alibaba Group Holding, TC Energy Corp, Sells Royal Bank of Canada, BCE Inc, Shaw Communications Inc

- New Purchases: TIXT, MAX, HZNP, FSS, ABST, CGAU, BIPC, NVAX, PLTR, LYFT, TECH, CZR, ERO, ERO, API, SAM, OZON, BSY, U, OSH, IMAB, CLVT, TIGR, QFIN, FUTU, BNR, DADA, OCFT, CD, RLX,
- Added Positions: TD, BABA, TRP, MSFT, SHOP, ENB, BEP, CNI, ANSS, BKNG, MA, AAPL, IPGP, CVE, AQN, NTR, AMZN, SCI, FIS, EDU, BMO, RCI, SE, EL, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, CHTR, PBA, TSLA, BC, IFF, JPM, NVDA, FTS, BRK.B, INFO, JNJ, LAD, WMT, V, VAC, TLRY, TLRY, ACN, ADBE, BLFS, HD, MFC, NKE, PG, DIS, MASI, PYPL, T, ABT, BAC, CAE, CVX, CSCO, KO, XOM, INTC, NFLX, PEP, PFE, CRM, VZ, WFC, CIXX, WFG, TFII, AVGO, QTWO, BL, BEKE, MMM, AMD, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, BLK, BA, BMY, BRO, CM, CAT, CRL, CI, C, COST, DHR, DSGX, LCII, NEE, FISV, GIL, GS, HON, IBM, INTU, LHCG, LOW, MCD, MDT, MRK, MS, ORCL, PAAS, LIN, QCOM, BB, SBUX, SLF, TGT, TXN, TMO, UNP, UPS, RTX, TMUS, TEL, BTG, PM, ABBV, GRP.U, BKI, CABO, PFGC, TWLO, MRNA, UBER, GFL, LI, XPEV, CB, PLD, ATVI, AEIS, A, APD, ALXN, ALGN, MO, AEP, AXP, AIG, APH, ADI, AON, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BLDP, BK, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BHC, CSX, COF, CNC, CME, CTAS, CL, COP, PRMW, CCI, DE, DXCM, DLR, D, DD, DUK, EOG, ETN, ECL, EGO, LLY, EMR, EQIX, EXC, FDX, F, FCX, GD, GILD, GPN, LHX, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, IPAR, ICE, ISRG, TRQ, JCI, KLAC, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, LMT, MMC, MRVL, MEOH, MCHP, MU, MSA, MCO, NEM, NSC, NOC, NG, PNC, PPG, PGR, PRU, PSA, O, REGN, ROP, ROST, SLB, SRE, SHW, SSRM, SPG, SO, STN, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TDY, TAC, USB, VRTX, WM, WTS, ANTM, XEL, AUY, CMG, LULU, MAG, MELI, MSCI, HBM, AGI, CPG, AG, KDP, DG, RCM, KKR, NXPI, GM, HCA, SAND, PVG, APTV, NOW, PANW, WDAY, ZTS, IQV, DOOO, EQX, VEEV, TWTR, OR, ACB, SYF, TDOC, SQ, BBU, CRON, TTD, SNAP, GOOS, ROKU, DOCU, AVLR, PDD, TME, DELL, DOW, PINS, ZM, CRWD, IAA, NET, PTON, CARR, JOBS, AOS, AES, ABMD, AAP, AFL, AKAM, ALB, ARE, Y, LNT, ALL, ALNY, HES, UHAL, AEE, AFG, AMP, ABC, AME, IVZ, NLY, WTRG, ACGL, ADM, ARW, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AZO, ALV, AVB, AVY, BLL, BBY, BIO, BMRN, BWA, BXP, BF.B, BG, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CDNS, CPT, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CE, CLS, CNP, LUMN, LNG, CHD, CINF, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, CGNX, CTSH, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, CCK, TCOM, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DB, DVN, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EMN, DISH, EIX, ETR, EFX, ELS, EQR, ERIE, ESS, RE, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FDS, FICO, FAST, FNF, FITB, FE, BEN, GRMN, GIS, GPC, HAL, MNST, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HEI, HELE, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HST, IAG, IEX, IMO, INCY, IP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JNPR, KSU, K, KEY, KNX, KR, LKQ, LH, LVS, LEN, LII, LBTYA, LNC, LYV, MTB, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MPW, MET, MTD, MAA, MHK, MOH, TAP, MPWR, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NBIX, NGD, NWL, NI, NDSN, ES, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, ON, OXY, OHI, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PCG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PKI, PNW, PXD, PLUG, PFG, PEG, PHM, DGX, RPM, RJF, REG, RF, RNR, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROL, RCL, SBAC, POOL, SEIC, SIVB, SA, STX, SEE, SGEN, XPO, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, STLD, STE, SUI, STKL, NLOK, TTWO, TFX, TER, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UGI, UDR, URI, UHS, VFC, MTN, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VNO, VMC, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WAT, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XLNX, YPF, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, HEI.A, L, TDG, WU, LDOS, OC, LBTYK, EXK, BR, DNN, DAL, PODD, JAZZ, DFS, VMW, AWK, ULTA, AUPH, FSM, VFF, AGNC, WPRT, DISCK, RGA, SVM, LAC, FTNT, VRSK, LEA, GNRC, ST, HTHT, SSNC, CBOE, LYB, TAL, BAH, FRC, FLT, KMI, HII, APO, VNET, MOS, MPC, SII, ZG, VER, FBHS, XYL, GWRE, EPAM, ENPH, SPLK, PSX, CG, PNR, VOYA, CDW, NWSA, NXE, RNG, BURL, CHGG, ATHM, ARMK, HLT, ALLY, PAYC, WB, ZEN, ANET, GLOB, FWONK, CTLT, OGI, CFG, W, HUBS, KEYS, LBRDA, LBRDK, QRVO, SEDG, GDDY, ETSY, BZUN, TRU, KHC, RUN, Z, NVCR, HPE, SILV, HCM, LSXMA, LSXMK, FTV, COUP, VST, YUMC, ZTO, LW, ATH, HWM, INVH, OKTA, CVNA, IR, ATUS, BKR, ZLAB, MDB, VICI, ZS, DBX, CDAY, ROAD, EQH, ELAN, FOXA, FOX, TW, AVTR, CTVA, GOTU, CHWY, WORK, AMCR, DT, TXG, DDOG, PPD, OTIS, RPRX, IAC, DKNG, SNOW, ABNB,
- Reduced Positions: RY, BCE, BNS, SJR, CP, CNQ, CERN, CVS, TT, BAM, WCN, GIB, SU, EW, UNH, FMC, TU, OTEX, EA, CMCSA, BIP, IT, CHE, BOOT, BSX, SSD, MGA, QSR, FCPT, NGMS, EWJ, AEM, SPGI, CIGI, UNVR, GOLD, ARES, BX, OGS, KL, FNV, CASY, CGC, WST, TECK, NTES, FSV, FLWS, TRI, ODFL, SNV, PB, RBA, KAI, KGC, MBT, EEM, NIO, BILI, GDS, BGNE, BIDU, MGM, CCJ, JD, CHKP, SCCO, ALLE, BPY, YY, VIPS, TRIL, VET, BAP, TEVA, BVN,
- Sold Out: GE, PFPT, HAE, IWM, LSPD, VAR, SRPT, COG, IONS, OGE, AXTA, MOMO, TEO, VMD,
For the details of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/british+columbia+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 12,324,620 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.93%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 7,733,171 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,714,505 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.01%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 6,562,985 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.9%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,108,105 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37%
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,595,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MediaAlpha Inc (MAX)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in MediaAlpha Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.96 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 400,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $107.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 169,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Federal Signal Corp (FSS)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Federal Signal Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $39.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Absolute Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 432,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 869,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.79%. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,733,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 716.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $153.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 6,588,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 33.93%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 12,324,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,714,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 71.69%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1460.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 192,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 166.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,499,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.Sold Out: (VAR)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.
