PDT Partners, LLC Buys Stellantis NV, Asana Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Sells Ferrari NV, Tesla Inc, The Toro Co

- New Purchases: STLA, ASAN, IQV, MGA, BIGC, IONS, DASH, MP, CELH, SPT, CDW, OSH, ADNT, SPOT, GRPN, DKNG, FTCH, ADM, LEA, ABNB, EAR, SIRI, PERI, ORGO, OSTK, TLS, VFF, WTS, STKL, TGH, PRTS, CMBM, FELE, AVNW, DBX, ZI, BLFS, OVV, IMVT, MEG, OTRK, RRGB, ACAD, BOOM, DAR, THRM, HYRE, STEP, RARE, X, CUTR, NVST, HUBS, MCS, MED, SLM, VEEV, ADS, CALX, CRY, EXEL, GDEN, HSC, LPLA, MGPI, PPD, SBH, UAA, WLK, ESTA, HZNP, LYB, ANET, ARWR, RNA, WRB, BMRN, COF, CSPR, CDXC, CTRN, DBI, MTG, MGNI, MRVI, MTD, NGM, PCRX, RICK, RDN, SNA, ZDGE, ZYNE, GOGL, ADTN, AGI, APRE, BALY, CLFD, CMTL, CSGP, FRPT, KMT, KGC, MTDR, OLN, PING, PRPL, REZI, SPSC, THC, ALLT, XLRN, ALGN, AXL, APA, ARW, ATRO, AVRO, GOLD, BILL, BL, BYD, BBW, DOCU, ELAN, FITB, HWC, IIIN, NOTV, LAZY, NDSN, ZEUS, PHAT, SWIR, SAVE, SUP, TNET, TCX, UI, ZION, ENDP, KRNT, TSEM, GNK, ADUS, ALLK, AMOT, AMTB, CRMT, AQST, BCEI, BCEI, BURL, CVI, CWST, CTLT, CERS, CSSE, CVET, EHC, EVH, FET, FLGT, GCMG, GBIO, GDYN, HLX, HOV, INO, INTC, KW, KRUS, LKQ, MET, MIRM, NTCT, NEU, NEX, NCBS, NSC, OII, OMER, OKE, OPRX, RXT, PACK, SD, SPNE, TENB, STKS, TLRY, TLRY, VMC, VUZI, WEC, WAL, WWD, XYL, DB, GTES, LXFR, AOSL, NOMD, CSTE, CAMT, ITRN, TUFN, ATCO, DAC, GSL, SBLK, AXTI, ARAY, ADV, ALTG, AMAL, AMRX, ATHA, SAM, CABA, CLXT, TAST, GAIA, GNE, HTGM, HCCI, INOD, IRIX, KOPN, TUSK, NOV, NPTN, DNOW, OPEN, PASG, AGS, PSTI, RES, RNWK, ROL, SIC, SMED, SFM, SYF, TH, TXRH, USAK, VRCA, VMD, YORW, BORR, FRO, IVZ, RIG, RADA, DSX, LPG, EGLE, SB, STNG, BRY, MDWD,
- Added Positions: CRL, RHI, SDC, LOVE, ONEM, NARI, VRTX, INSP, ISRG, ATKR, APPN, INMD, EDIT, ACCD, SFIX, TTD, SQ, FVRR, SAGE, SMAR, BLI, DDOG, HZO, MDB, NTNX, SITM, EAF, SONO, CENX, TWST, ALGT, ALLO, LYFT, OLLI, ESPR, JWN, RAD, SILK, SNOW, VERI, CGC, ROKU, KRTX, SRPT, SSYS, XPEL, AQUA, FREQ, LC, PGNY, STAA, TOL, PLAN, CCS, FLXN, RFP, REAL, ALKS, ESTC, ARLO, GIB, APPS, FNKO, GPRO, PSTG, YEXT, ZS, BLUE, IT, RAMP, PSNL, PETQ, UPWK, WING, ZEN, BXC, CRON, ELF, WIRE, ERII, FRC, RUBY, U, WDAY, ZUO, ARCO, ATEC, BAND, BDTX, BRKR, DOMO, GSHD, MGNX, MDLA, RF, STOK, TWTR, ZTS, AMBA, AZRE, AERI, CDMO, AX, BGCP, CVGW, EPZM, EXTR, HLNE, HUN, KTOS, LE, MEOH, PRTY, QMCO, SCHN, SLAB, SNBR, SNAP, SMCI, TPH, VKTX, WETF, APTV, AGRO, DOOO, BGFV, CASA, EXTN, FSV, GKOS, HCAT, JYNT, MAN, REVG, SIVB, VECO, DESP, PRGO, NVMI, CLB, AIRG, BCEL, RCEL, AXON, BWXT, BNFT, BCOV, CARA, CEVA, PLCE, COKE, CDXS, CEIX, CTMX, ENTA, FAF, FFIN, GILD, GHL, HWM, HBM, PI, ICPT, KFRC, TREE, MTB, MGTA, MTW, MERC, MWA, NKTR, OI, OBNK, OESX, BTU, PLNT, RYI, SGMO, SKYW, STN, CGBD, TCMD, TRMB, VSAT, VG, GPRK, SFL, AUDC, SILC, MRUS, AIR, ADPT, AGEN, ALIM, BKD, CGRN, CARE, FARM, FOR, GIII, GSKY, GES, HEES, HWKN, HEI, IVAC, JNCE, KVHI, LCI, LFVN, MCBC, MESA, NTGR, OOMA, PD, PBI, PVG, QNST, RBC, SLQT, SHSP, TWI, TPB, UBX, VNDA, VCEL, CWCO, TARO, NVGS,
- Reduced Positions: RACE, AXTA, PODD, MDP, CNHI, STZ, VCYT, SMG, ALRM, AMAT, BAM, BX, GH, MKTX, LH, LLY, SPWR, LII, TEAM, EB, LOGI, F, AEIS, FIX, GM, NVTA, GOOS, PATK, CTAS, DHI, FLDM, GO, TXG, BG, G, CTVA, ITRI, POOL, VC, DNLI, EFX, GTHX, HSKA, SEAS, SHW, TECK, VRNS, CGEN, ARCH, ADP, BJRI, EOG, EVER, IDXX, INGN, MEDP, MNST, RH, RRR, TREX, URI, ATRA, CHEF, CNST, IBP, LEVI, OMF, TEN, ZYME, LAZ, FLEX, WMS, A, BRKS, CSTL, CHWY, CFG, XRAY, PEN, RDNT, RDFN, W, WK, LBTYK, QGEN, AMRC, CAI, CHDN, CWEN, CMA, TCS, GRTS, MRC, MSA, MANH, LASR, ODFL, PRFT, RGNX, SCI, SCVL, SSD, SLCA, VITL, WRLD, HLF, LILAK, ALLY, ANDE, AAOI, BOOT, CWT, CBIO, CATO, CLVS, CNS, CONN, EVR, FND, FOSL, NTLA, LPI, EL, LMAT, LL, MDC, MMI, MRTN, MTRN, NAVI, OPTN, PVAC, DTIL, RAPT, SSP, SITE, SYRS, TNDM, TRU, VFC, VREX, VRS, VYGR, WNC, WMG, WAT, WLDN, YETI, HOLI, PAGS, FTI, AKBA, ABTX, ATRS, AZEK, BCPC, BZH, BLMN, BA, BV, CDNA, CLS, CHRS, CYH, CYBE, ECHO, FEYE, FCF, FOXF, GIC, GIC, GOGO, GOSS, HAIN, HFWA, HPE, ILMN, INCY, KNSL, LGIH, NTRA, NTAP, NOG, PAR, NX, RCII, JOE, STSA, TRUE, TRUP, USPH, USFD, WBT, ARGO, GLRE, TSE, EVGN, ACCO, ADVM, AWR, ANIK, AMK, AVEO, MNRL, CLAR, CLH, CRNX, CFB, ELVT, EMKR, MRAM, EZPW, FVE, FULC, HLIT, HROW, KIN, LJPC, LXRX, NEE, NXTC, NDLS, PRMW, PBYI, SCU, TCDA, VRA, Z, ACIU,
- Sold Out: TSLA, TTC, COHR, GLUU, CHGG, PZZA, CSIQ, ACGL, ALB, BPMC, CMD, JAZZ, AAPL, SGEN, SHAK, TWLO, AGIO, PFPT, KLIC, MRCY, CDLX, COUP, LCII, TGI, BFAM, FMC, BB, DXCM, NGVT, PTON, NOVA, CORE, WD, SEDG, STNE, SU, HEAR, CAL, MGI, PII, CPRT, MTH, RUSHA, AEO, CSGS, TPX, ASMB, DXC, EMR, HTLD, MSGN, M, PCAR, RVLV, MDRX, CABO, COP, COO, CCK, GNMK, JBL, ACN, BAP, AL, AVT, DRI, FBC, HHC, PVH, TRGP, TRN, CNK, GPI, INTU, KLAC, LMND, LPSN, UHS, AMN, CNNE, CRNC, COHU, CSOD, DTE, DMRC, DIN, FOE, FSLR, FLS, GRWG, TILE, KPTI, MGY, OGE, PDCO, PHR, QTRX, QUOT, SJI, VSH, ATH, JHG, IGT, MDT, AMCX, OZK, BDC, WIFI, BAH, BCO, CRS, CVE, CHE, CVLT, CRK, ERIE, EVRG, FGEN, BEN, GATX, GPRE, HRTX, IOVA, MBI, MHO, MTOR, NTR, PKG, TJX, TLRY, TLRY, TPTX, WINA, AXS, ALC, AMP, B, HRB, BEPC, CSII, HCA, HP, IDT, IMMR, MRK, MODN, MYGN, NMIH, NLS, OCSL, PARR, PHM, ROP, SBGI, TMST, VRNT, VICR, HCC, XRX, JRVR, TRTN, GOLF, APT, AQB, ABUS, AN, BANR, BOX, CNA, CBT, CAC, CNP, CNSL, CNR, CACC, DAL, DVN, DFS, FATE, GCI, GCO, GNTX, GMED, GL, GTN, HNI, HOG, HTLF, HII, IPGP, JELD, KROS, KR, LEAF, LESL, MDU, MLAB, NVR, NPK, NAV, NKTX, OIS, PJT, PTVE, LUNG, REGN, SSRM, SCPL, SOI, SCS, TEX, UMPQ, VVNT, JW.A, WSM, UBS, ESLT, ACTG, CEMI, CHMA, DLTH, FMNB, GNLN, FIXX, HYLN, NBEV, NOA, PRDO, SFE, SCWX, WTTR, SMSI, VIAV, VHC, BYSI, GLNG, ABIO, CIA, CNCE, SBT, SNCR, ZIOP,
For the details of PDT Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pdt+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PDT Partners, LLC
- CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 1,127,392 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.65%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 60,000 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio.
- Stellantis NV (STLA) - 559,641 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 51,200 shares, 0.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
- Asana Inc (ASAN) - 121,116 shares, 0.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 559,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 121,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)
PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $79.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $254.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 24,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 87,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 141,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 1365.29%. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $427.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 20,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 640.86%. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $102.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 68,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)
PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc by 882.11%. The purchase prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24. The stock is now traded at around $4.889000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 592,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)
PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Lovesac Co by 795.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 64,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 1599.51%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 141,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1528.34%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)
PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77.Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)
PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72.Sold Out: (GLUU)
PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87.Sold Out: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)
PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.48 and $105.26, with an estimated average price of $96.7.
