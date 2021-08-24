Logo
PDT Partners, LLC Buys Stellantis NV, Asana Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Sells Ferrari NV, Tesla Inc, The Toro Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company PDT Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV, Asana Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Magna International Inc, sells Ferrari NV, Tesla Inc, The Toro Co, Coherent Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PDT Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, PDT Partners, LLC owns 776 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PDT Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pdt+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PDT Partners, LLC
  1. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 1,127,392 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.65%
  2. CME Group Inc (CME) - 60,000 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio.
  3. Stellantis NV (STLA) - 559,641 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 51,200 shares, 0.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
  5. Asana Inc (ASAN) - 121,116 shares, 0.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 559,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 121,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $79.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $254.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 24,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 87,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 141,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 1365.29%. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $427.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 20,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 640.86%. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $102.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 68,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc by 882.11%. The purchase prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24. The stock is now traded at around $4.889000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 592,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Lovesac Co by 795.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 64,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 1599.51%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 141,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1528.34%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77.

Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72.

Sold Out: (GLUU)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87.

Sold Out: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.48 and $105.26, with an estimated average price of $96.7.



