Vident Investment Advisory, LLC Buys TC Energy Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Sells Xilinx Inc, Apple Inc, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun

Roswell, GA, based Investment company Vident Investment Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TC Energy Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Enbridge Inc, Illumina Inc, sells Xilinx Inc, Apple Inc, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, BTC iShares Silver Trust, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC owns 890 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Vident Investment Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vident+investment+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) - 708,527 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 75,785 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.57% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 2,033,285 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.01% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 863,458 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.09% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 33,556 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.61%

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $144.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $175.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Genmab A/S. The purchase prices were between $33.66 and $40.76, with an estimated average price of $37.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.32. The stock is now traded at around $67.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 49,583 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.6. The stock is now traded at around $43.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 640,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245. The stock is now traded at around $247.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 109,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $451.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 73,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 326.71%. The purchase prices were between $151.51 and $178.22, with an estimated average price of $165.31. The stock is now traded at around $170.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 43,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $35.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 863,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,329,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $84.4 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $86.95.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $34.29 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $37.27.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 94.55%. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $141.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC still held 8,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 53.18%. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC still held 80,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Ambarella Inc by 29.54%. The sale prices were between $51.92 and $95.41, with an estimated average price of $70.28. The stock is now traded at around $117.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC still held 183,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in 3D Systems Corp by 32.59%. The sale prices were between $4.87 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $8.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC still held 1,672,669 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 53.3%. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC still held 12,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Brooks Automation Inc by 20.12%. The sale prices were between $46.7 and $75.22, with an estimated average price of $62.58. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC still held 327,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.