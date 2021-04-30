British Columbia Investment Management Corp Buys Bank of Nova Scotia, TC Energy Corp, Canadian Natural Resources, Sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Shopify Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Victoria, A1, based Investment company British Columbia Investment Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of Nova Scotia, TC Energy Corp, Canadian Natural Resources, Trane Technologies PLC, IPG Photonics Corp, sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Shopify Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Enbridge Inc, Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, British Columbia Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, British Columbia Investment Management Corp owns 823 stocks with a total value of $13.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 7,534,721 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.61% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 9,202,481 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.77% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 4,556,383 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,790,852 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 5,128,579 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.86%

British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.34. The stock is now traded at around $257.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 207,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.54 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 266,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $46.36 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $58.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 214,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in NeoGames SA. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 256,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in LCI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.3 and $152.96, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $149.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 57,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $65.91. The stock is now traded at around $77.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.61%. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.83. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 7,534,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 36.77%. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $49.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 9,202,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,270,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 78.65%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.51. The stock is now traded at around $174.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 867,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 204.56%. The purchase prices were between $197.51 and $258.58, with an estimated average price of $227.84. The stock is now traded at around $227.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 379,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 988.47%. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.25. The stock is now traded at around $367.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 157,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.67.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Premier Inc. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $37.42, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The sale prices were between $170.37 and $197.88, with an estimated average price of $185.78.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.