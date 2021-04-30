British Columbia Investment Management Corp Buys Bank of Nova Scotia, TC Energy Corp, Canadian Natural Resources, Sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Shopify Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: SE, ARES, PFGC, NGMS, LCII, WFG, LAD, BLFS, DVN, PLUG, SGEN, LU, NXE, OGI, LI, LAC, ABNB, VAC, VER, VNET, DQ, WPRT, VFF, DNN, EXK, TRQ, BC,
- Added Positions: BNS, TRP, CNQ, TT, IPGP, ANSS, LHCG, V, BKNG, NKE, FIS, ACN, SU, FMC, MA, UNH, SJR, ERF, IT, BRO, BX, BCE, AEIS, KKR, KMX, OGS, LW, PGR, FLWS, SNV, SSD, AZO, URI, ODFL, EEM, LECO, CASY, ROAD, PFPT, UNVR, BAH, IWM, HELE, BOH, HAE, BIP, IPAR, FCPT, CABO, CME, CCL, COLD, BKI, ZM, BILI, CRWD, IAA, COP, GRP.U, PRMW, PTON, STKL, PXD, BEKE, PRO, MASI, DG, EW, NET, DDOG, ALB, RPRX, PINS, WORK, FTDR, PDD, AVLR, TXG, ARE, DLR, SUI, RCL, WTS, WAL, WYNN, MPW, HBM, RCM, HUYA, ALLE, W, ETSY, TWLO, BKR, ZLAB, MDB,
- Reduced Positions: TD, SHOP, ENB, CNI, CM, FTS, NTR, MFC, RCI, BAM, AQN, BMO, FNV, TEL, GOLD, CP, WCN, ECL, TXN, QSR, PBA, MGA, WPM, TU, GIB, SLF, TRI, AAPL, EA, KL, OTEX, EL, IFF, KGC, MSFT, TECK, AMZN, BHC, SNPS, ZBRA, CCJ, CERN, GIL, NEO, CVE, FSV, CAE, IMO, PAAS, RBA, BEP, GOOG, CGC, BRK.B, DSGX, DD, CIGI, GOOGL, INTC, MSA, SCI, SSRM, STN, TYL, WST, AUY, BTG, CIXX, FB, BPY, CHGG, BL, T, ABT, ADBE, AMGN, BLDP, CRL, CHE, CVX, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COST, EGO, LLY, XOM, NEE, HD, HON, IAG, INDB, JPM, JNJ, KAI, LOW, MCD, MDT, MRK, MEOH, NVDA, NFLX, NGD, NG, ORCL, PEP, PFE, PG, QCOM, BB, CRM, TMO, TAC, UNP, VZ, WMT, DIS, MAG, AGI, AUPH, AG, FSM, TFII, CHTR, TSLA, SAND, PVG, ABBV, DOOO, EQX, QTWO, OR, BOOT, PYPL, BBU, GOOS, GFL, MMM, AOS, CB, AES, PLD, SRPT, ABMD, ATVI, AAP, AFL, A, APD, AKAM, ALXN, ALGN, Y, LNT, ALL, ALNY, MO, HES, UHAL, AEE, AEP, AXP, AFG, AIG, AMT, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, IVZ, ADI, NLY, AON, AMAT, WTRG, ACGL, ADM, ARW, AJG, AIZ, ATO, ADSK, ALV, ADP, AVB, AVY, TFC, BIDU, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BMRN, BLK, BA, BWA, BXP, BSX, BMY, BF.B, BG, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CSX, COG, CDNS, CPT, CPB, COF, CAH, CAT, CE, CLS, CNC, CNP, LUMN, SCHW, CHKP, LNG, CHD, CI, CINF, CTAS, C, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, CCEP, CGNX, CTSH, CL, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, BAP, CCI, CCK, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DHR, DRI, DVA, DE, DB, DXCM, DISCA, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DUK, DRE, EOG, EMN, ETN, DISH, EIX, EMR, ETR, EFX, EQIX, ELS, EQR, ERIE, ESS, RE, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FDS, FICO, FAST, FDX, FNF, FITB, FE, FISV, F, BEN, FCX, GRMN, GD, GE, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, GS, HAL, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HEI, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUM, HBAN, IBM, INFO, IEX, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, IP, IPG, INTU, ISRG, IRM, IONS, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KMB, KNX, MDLZ, KR, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LVS, LEN, LII, LBTYA, LNC, LYV, LMT, MTB, MGM, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MMC, MLM, MRVL, MAS, MXIM, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MET, MTD, MU, MAA, MBT, MHK, MOH, TAP, MPWR, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NBIX, NWL, NEM, NI, NDSN, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, NUE, ORLY, OGE, ON, OXY, OHI, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PCG, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PKI, PNW, LIN, PFG, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, RPM, RJF, O, REG, REGN, RF, RNR, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROL, ROP, ROST, SBAC, POOL, SEIC, SIVB, SLB, SA, STX, SEE, XPO, SRE, SHW, SPG, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, SO, SCCO, LUV, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STT, STLD, STE, SYK, NLOK, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TGT, TDY, TFX, TER, TEVA, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TSN, UGI, USB, UDR, UPS, RTX, UHS, VFC, MTN, VLO, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WM, WAT, ANTM, WFC, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, HEI.A, CMG, L, TDG, WU, LDOS, OC, LBTYK, TMUS, DAL, PODD, JAZZ, DFS, LULU, VMW, MELI, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, CPG, VET, PM, KDP, AGNC, DISCK, RGA, SVM, TRIL, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, LEA, GNRC, ST, SSNC, CBOE, LYB, NXPI, GM, FLT, KMI, HCA, HII, APO, MOS, MPC, SII, ZG, FBHS, XYL, APTV, GWRE, EPAM, ENPH, SPLK, PSX, CG, NOW, PANW, PNR, WDAY, ZTS, VOYA, IQV, CDW, NWSA, RNG, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, WIX, TNDM, ARMK, HLT, ALLY, PAYC, WB, ZEN, ANET, GLOB, ACB, FWONK, CTLT, SYF, CFG, HUBS, KEYS, LBRDA, AXTA, LBRDK, QRVO, APHA, SEDG, GDDY, TRU, TDOC, KHC, RUN, NVCR, HPE, SILV, LSXMA, LSXMK, CRON, FTV, TTD, VST, ATH, HWM, INVH, SNAP, OKTA, CVNA, IR, ATUS, VICI, VMD, DBX, CDAY, DOCU, EQH, ELAN, MRNA, TME, FOXA, FOX, DOW, TW, UBER, AVTR, CTVA, GSX, CHWY, AMCR, DT, LSPD, PPD, CARR, OTIS, IAC, SNOW,
- Sold Out: SPY, AQUA, PINC, XRT, PSCH, PNM, IYW, IYH, OSB, SGT, XLK, TIF, QQQ, POR, NNN, PRGO, 50AA, SINA, RP, CXO, CYBR,
For the details of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/british+columbia+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 7,534,721 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.61%
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 9,202,481 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.77%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 4,556,383 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,790,852 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 5,128,579 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.86%
British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.34. The stock is now traded at around $257.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 207,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ares Management Corp (ARES)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.54 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 266,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $46.36 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $58.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 214,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NeoGames SA (NGMS)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in NeoGames SA. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 256,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LCI Industries Inc (LCII)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in LCI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.3 and $152.96, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $149.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 57,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $65.91. The stock is now traded at around $77.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.61%. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.83. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 7,534,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 36.77%. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $49.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 9,202,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,270,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 78.65%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.51. The stock is now traded at around $174.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 867,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 204.56%. The purchase prices were between $197.51 and $258.58, with an estimated average price of $227.84. The stock is now traded at around $227.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 379,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 988.47%. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.25. The stock is now traded at around $367.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 157,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.67.Sold Out: Premier Inc (PINC)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Premier Inc. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $37.42, with an estimated average price of $34.68.Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.Sold Out: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (PSCH)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The sale prices were between $170.37 and $197.88, with an estimated average price of $185.78.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:
1. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying