Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Pinterest Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Honeywell International Inc

ESTC, PLUG, IGSB, FALN, QS, IVE, SAM, BILL, PWR, WSM, XLI, BIGC, BPMC, DVN, LUMN, AVAV, ABNB, ARGX, ASND, WHD, JETS, PEJ, TIP, VLUE, LI, NRZ, NOBL, SILK, KBE, SJNK, XOP, BJK, VTIP, DXJ, HEDJ, DDD, AFMD, ALRM, APPN, ARKO, ARWR, BLDP, BE, BNL, BRP, BMBL, CRC, CUK, CRNC, CLDR, CRON, DNLI, APPS, DSEY, ENSG, EQNR, FCEL, GNW, HQY, IAA, INSM, INSP, NTLA, IWD, ITB, IHI, KC, KSS, LESL, LSPD, LOVE, MGNI, MDLA, MGPI, MSTR, OCDX, OSCR, PACB, PLNT, PSTL, QLYS, XLF, SI, XME, SPT, FLOW, STAA, SFIX, STNE, NOVA, SPWR, TENB, TBK, USO, UPWK, VDE, VIS, VGT, VRNS, VIR, VOD, WFG, Added Positions: VGSH, PINS, ZM, NIO, FVRR, AMAT, DVA, SPGI, ETSY, AAP, FBHS, COST, FCX, UPS, ANSS, APTV, TSLA, BDX, CHGG, CVS, DHI, DLTR, LRCX, AVGO, FB, IDXX, PODD, MBB, NFLX, CRM, TDOC, UBER, AMZN, NET, DOCU, EL, MS, NVR, OKTA, SQ, TTWO, V, BLK, STZ, GLW, HD, IBM, MRVL, MA, TJX, GOOG, BSX, EA, HLT, INFY, IFF, ISRG, KLAC, LEN, MASI, NEE, NVDA, PPG, PTC, REGN, SCHW, WORK, SYY, USB, ATVI, APD, ALNY, BAC, CMG, KO, CGNX, COP, DAL, DOW, ES, FDX, FIS, INTC, ICE, SOXX, ICVT, MCD, MNST, PEP, RNG, SGEN, NOW, SNA, TXN, TMUS, TWLO, VOO, VMBS, WAB, WEC, WST, ACN, COLD, ARES, T, BILI, BIIB, KMX, CCL, CVNA, CI, C, CLX, ED, CRWD, CCI, RDY, EPRT, FIVE, GLPG, GIS, IRM, HYG, JNJ, LVS, LEG, MMC, MPW, MET, MRNA, NNN, EDU, NKE, ODFL, ON, PTON, PDD, PXD, O, RCL, SBAC, SE, SJM, CWB, SUI, SYF, TME, ULTA, UNH, ANGL, WIT, Z, ZS, TXG, VNET, ABMD, AKR, AMD, AES, ADC, ARE, ALXN, Y, MO, AMCR, UHAL, AAL, AFIN, AFG, AMT, APH, NLY, APO, ACGL, ATH, ATO, ADSK, AVTR, BLL, BCH, BK, BAX, WRB, BIO, BMRN, BKI, BX, BA, BAH, BRO, BF.B, BURL, CABO, CDNS, CPT, CPB, CTRE, CG, CTLT, CE, CNC, CNP, CDAY, CERN, GTLS, LNG, CHWY, CHD, CTXS, CL, CLNY, COO, COR, CSGP, COUP, CSX, CUBE, DQ, DDOG, DE, DXCM, DRH, DLR, DISH, DPZ, DKNG, DBX, DTE, DRE, DEA, EGP, EC, EIX, EW, ELAN, ESRT, ENPH, ETR, EOG, EPAM, WTRG, RE, EVRG, EXPD, EXR, FDS, FAST, FNF, FRC, FE, FCPT, FRPT, GLPI, GDS, GPC, GEO, LAND, GNL, GL, HAL, HIG, HCA, HR, HTA, HEI.A, HSIC, HT, HES, HPE, HZNP, HII, IBN, INFO, ITW, IRT, IIPR, RSP, IVZ, IONS, IQ, IQV, IAU, ITUB, J, BEKE, KMB, KMI, LII, LXP, LBRDA, LSXMK, LSI, LKQ, MDC, M, MKL, MAR, MKC, MGP, MGM, MAA, MDB, MPWR, MSI, NHI, NSA, NI, NDSN, NOC, NVCR, OXY, OGE, OHI, OLP, OKE, PCAR, PANW, PGRE, PK, PH, PEB, PKI, PNW, PLYM, POOL, PFG, PEG, QRVO, RNR, RMD, ROIC, RPAI, RVI, REXR, RHI, ROK, ROKU, ROP, RPRX, RPM, RPT, SBRA, SLB, SCHD, SEE, SRE, SITC, SNAP, SEDG, SO, XHB, SRC, SPLK, SSNC, STAG, STT, RUN, TAL, SKT, TW, TDG, TRV, TFC, TWTR, TYL, TSN, UGI, UMH, UE, VB, VWO, VEA, VDC, VFH, VAW, VEEV, VER, VRSN, VRSK, VIAC, VST, VNO, WMT, WRE, WCN, WM, W, WDC, WU, WLTW, WIX, WYNN, XLNX, YNDX, YUM, ZEN, ZG, ZBH,

VGSH, PINS, ZM, NIO, FVRR, AMAT, DVA, SPGI, ETSY, AAP, FBHS, COST, FCX, UPS, ANSS, APTV, TSLA, BDX, CHGG, CVS, DHI, DLTR, LRCX, AVGO, FB, IDXX, PODD, MBB, NFLX, CRM, TDOC, UBER, AMZN, NET, DOCU, EL, MS, NVR, OKTA, SQ, TTWO, V, BLK, STZ, GLW, HD, IBM, MRVL, MA, TJX, GOOG, BSX, EA, HLT, INFY, IFF, ISRG, KLAC, LEN, MASI, NEE, NVDA, PPG, PTC, REGN, SCHW, WORK, SYY, USB, ATVI, APD, ALNY, BAC, CMG, KO, CGNX, COP, DAL, DOW, ES, FDX, FIS, INTC, ICE, SOXX, ICVT, MCD, MNST, PEP, RNG, SGEN, NOW, SNA, TXN, TMUS, TWLO, VOO, VMBS, WAB, WEC, WST, ACN, COLD, ARES, T, BILI, BIIB, KMX, CCL, CVNA, CI, C, CLX, ED, CRWD, CCI, RDY, EPRT, FIVE, GLPG, GIS, IRM, HYG, JNJ, LVS, LEG, MMC, MPW, MET, MRNA, NNN, EDU, NKE, ODFL, ON, PTON, PDD, PXD, O, RCL, SBAC, SE, SJM, CWB, SUI, SYF, TME, ULTA, UNH, ANGL, WIT, Z, ZS, TXG, VNET, ABMD, AKR, AMD, AES, ADC, ARE, ALXN, Y, MO, AMCR, UHAL, AAL, AFIN, AFG, AMT, APH, NLY, APO, ACGL, ATH, ATO, ADSK, AVTR, BLL, BCH, BK, BAX, WRB, BIO, BMRN, BKI, BX, BA, BAH, BRO, BF.B, BURL, CABO, CDNS, CPT, CPB, CTRE, CG, CTLT, CE, CNC, CNP, CDAY, CERN, GTLS, LNG, CHWY, CHD, CTXS, CL, CLNY, COO, COR, CSGP, COUP, CSX, CUBE, DQ, DDOG, DE, DXCM, DRH, DLR, DISH, DPZ, DKNG, DBX, DTE, DRE, DEA, EGP, EC, EIX, EW, ELAN, ESRT, ENPH, ETR, EOG, EPAM, WTRG, RE, EVRG, EXPD, EXR, FDS, FAST, FNF, FRC, FE, FCPT, FRPT, GLPI, GDS, GPC, GEO, LAND, GNL, GL, HAL, HIG, HCA, HR, HTA, HEI.A, HSIC, HT, HES, HPE, HZNP, HII, IBN, INFO, ITW, IRT, IIPR, RSP, IVZ, IONS, IQ, IQV, IAU, ITUB, J, BEKE, KMB, KMI, LII, LXP, LBRDA, LSXMK, LSI, LKQ, MDC, M, MKL, MAR, MKC, MGP, MGM, MAA, MDB, MPWR, MSI, NHI, NSA, NI, NDSN, NOC, NVCR, OXY, OGE, OHI, OLP, OKE, PCAR, PANW, PGRE, PK, PH, PEB, PKI, PNW, PLYM, POOL, PFG, PEG, QRVO, RNR, RMD, ROIC, RPAI, RVI, REXR, RHI, ROK, ROKU, ROP, RPRX, RPM, RPT, SBRA, SLB, SCHD, SEE, SRE, SITC, SNAP, SEDG, SO, XHB, SRC, SPLK, SSNC, STAG, STT, RUN, TAL, SKT, TW, TDG, TRV, TFC, TWTR, TYL, TSN, UGI, UMH, UE, VB, VWO, VEA, VDC, VFH, VAW, VEEV, VER, VRSN, VRSK, VIAC, VST, VNO, WMT, WRE, WCN, WM, W, WDC, WU, WLTW, WIX, WYNN, XLNX, YNDX, YUM, ZEN, ZG, ZBH, Reduced Positions: DHR, BABA, AAPL, TMO, HON, WDAY, GPN, LMT, MRK, ASHR, SBUX, ADP, ABT, QCOM, TGT, JPM, ROST, AWK, DD, SYK, VZ, AIG, ADI, XOM, MDT, WAT, ADBE, CTVA, CYBR, D, FLT, RL, AEP, HUM, DBC, A, BIDU, JD, LOW, MCO, OTIS, PGR, PSA, RTX, KRE, ALB, BBY, CBOE, CMCSA, ETN, EFX, EXC, FMC, FL, GM, LIT, GDDY, HTHT, QQQ, EMB, JCI, LEA, LULU, NXPI, PYPL, TER, VRTX, ABBV, PPLT, AFL, AKAM, AMGN, ARCC, BRK.B, BMY, CARR, CSCO, CMI, DEN, DUK, EMR, ESS, FICO, HDB, EWT, IWF, IUSG, USIG, KKR, KR, LLY, LPLA, MELI, MBT, NTR, ORLY, PNR, PBCT, AOS, SCCO, SPY, JNK, STOR, TT, UNP, SMH, VHT, VOX, VIPS, WBA, WFC, YPF, YUMC, PALL, AGNC, ALK, ALEX, ALGN, LNT, ALL, ALLY, AMLP, ATUS, DOX, AAT, ACC, AMP, ABC, AIV, ADM, ARW, ASML, ALV, AGR, AVY, BKR, BSAC, BXMT, BWA, BPYU, BG, COG, CAH, CAT, CDW, CF, CHKP, CB, CINF, CFG, CCEP, CTSH, CHCT, BAP, CCK, XRAY, DFS, DISCK, DHC, DG, DOV, DT, EMN, EBAY, ENIA, ENIC, EQH, EQC, EQR, FFIV, FTCH, FPI, FRT, FITB, F, FOXA, FOX, BEN, GRMN, IT, GWW, HAS, HOLX, HST, HWM, HPQ, JBHT, IAC, IEX, INCY, IP, DBA, INVH, EWW, ILF, IYR, ACWI, INDA, JAZZ, JBGS, YY, KSU, K, KDP, KEY, KHC, LB, LBTYA, LBTYK, L, LYB, MAC, MRO, MPC, MAS, MTCH, MCK, MOH, TAP, MOS, MSCI, NDAQ, NTAP, NTES, NBIX, NWL, NEM, NWSA, NUE, OPI, PMT, PSX, PDM, PNC, PRU, PHM, QTS, RJF, RYN, RF, STX, SIRI, SWKS, SNOW, RWO, STWD, SIVB, TSM, TEL, FTI, TRNO, TEVA, TSCO, TRMB, TCOM, URI, UHS, VFC, VALE, VGK, VCSH, VTRS, VICI, VOYA, WRK, ZTO,

DHR, BABA, AAPL, TMO, HON, WDAY, GPN, LMT, MRK, ASHR, SBUX, ADP, ABT, QCOM, TGT, JPM, ROST, AWK, DD, SYK, VZ, AIG, ADI, XOM, MDT, WAT, ADBE, CTVA, CYBR, D, FLT, RL, AEP, HUM, DBC, A, BIDU, JD, LOW, MCO, OTIS, PGR, PSA, RTX, KRE, ALB, BBY, CBOE, CMCSA, ETN, EFX, EXC, FMC, FL, GM, LIT, GDDY, HTHT, QQQ, EMB, JCI, LEA, LULU, NXPI, PYPL, TER, VRTX, ABBV, PPLT, AFL, AKAM, AMGN, ARCC, BRK.B, BMY, CARR, CSCO, CMI, DEN, DUK, EMR, ESS, FICO, HDB, EWT, IWF, IUSG, USIG, KKR, KR, LLY, LPLA, MELI, MBT, NTR, ORLY, PNR, PBCT, AOS, SCCO, SPY, JNK, STOR, TT, UNP, SMH, VHT, VOX, VIPS, WBA, WFC, YPF, YUMC, PALL, AGNC, ALK, ALEX, ALGN, LNT, ALL, ALLY, AMLP, ATUS, DOX, AAT, ACC, AMP, ABC, AIV, ADM, ARW, ASML, ALV, AGR, AVY, BKR, BSAC, BXMT, BWA, BPYU, BG, COG, CAH, CAT, CDW, CF, CHKP, CB, CINF, CFG, CCEP, CTSH, CHCT, BAP, CCK, XRAY, DFS, DISCK, DHC, DG, DOV, DT, EMN, EBAY, ENIA, ENIC, EQH, EQC, EQR, FFIV, FTCH, FPI, FRT, FITB, F, FOXA, FOX, BEN, GRMN, IT, GWW, HAS, HOLX, HST, HWM, HPQ, JBHT, IAC, IEX, INCY, IP, DBA, INVH, EWW, ILF, IYR, ACWI, INDA, JAZZ, JBGS, YY, KSU, K, KDP, KEY, KHC, LB, LBTYA, LBTYK, L, LYB, MAC, MRO, MPC, MAS, MTCH, MCK, MOH, TAP, MOS, MSCI, NDAQ, NTAP, NTES, NBIX, NWL, NEM, NWSA, NUE, OPI, PMT, PSX, PDM, PNC, PRU, PHM, QTS, RJF, RYN, RF, STX, SIRI, SWKS, SNOW, RWO, STWD, SIVB, TSM, TEL, FTI, TRNO, TEVA, TSCO, TRMB, TCOM, URI, UHS, VFC, VALE, VGK, VCSH, VTRS, VICI, VOYA, WRK, ZTO, Sold Out: GLD, TKR, ANF, GOLD, ICLN, LQD, FTSI, SLV, CIBR, TIF, ENB, PRGO, XLY, NEP, KWEB, HFC, UAL, EMLC, VCLT, WLL, CXO, AVYA, MANH, TEO, DIA, VCR, SWN, ZION, QRTEA, QEP, PBI, NLSN, IXP, EWJ, INGR, GWPH, GT, RESI, FLIR, FLEX, TMF, CXW, AR, AMC,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Pinterest Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, NIO Inc, Elastic NV, sells Danaher Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Workday Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd owns 1296 stocks with a total value of $15.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,813,563 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,882,810 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 150,453 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,265,247 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 690,914 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $109.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 212,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 495,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 267,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 310,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 475,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 72,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 339.55%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,013,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 640.56%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 599,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 116.85%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $307.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 200,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in NIO Inc by 768.95%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 775,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 187.32%. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $169.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 160,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 73.68%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 138,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in The Timken Co. The sale prices were between $72.79 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $79.72.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The sale prices were between $20.49 and $36.88, with an estimated average price of $27.53.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.