Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Pinterest Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Pinterest Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Pinterest Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, NIO Inc, Elastic NV, sells Danaher Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Workday Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd owns 1296 stocks with a total value of $15.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nomura+asset+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,813,563 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,882,810 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 150,453 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,265,247 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 690,914 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $109.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 212,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 495,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 267,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 310,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 475,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 72,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 339.55%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,013,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 640.56%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 599,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 116.85%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $307.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 200,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NIO Inc (NIO)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in NIO Inc by 768.95%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 775,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 187.32%. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $169.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 160,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 73.68%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 138,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: The Timken Co (TKR)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in The Timken Co. The sale prices were between $72.79 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $79.72.

Sold Out: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The sale prices were between $20.49 and $36.88, with an estimated average price of $27.53.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD. Also check out:

1. NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider