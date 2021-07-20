Diversified Trust Co Buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Oak Street Health Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Avery Dennison Corp, Baidu Inc

New Purchases: VTHR, OSH, MAR, RAMP, STE, ESML, BSAC, ZIM, CCU, HAE, ALKS, BRC, DKS, HNI, NWE, SMP, SC, PLAN, OEPWU, ACAD, AMG, HES, BDN, BRKR, CMS, CTS, CSGP, COLM, ED, DCI, ESE, FR, HRB, HE, EHC, HSIC, TBI, LAMR, MAS, NP, NNI, NTAP, PEGA, PEG, SEIC, SWBI, SCCO, ZUMZ, CENTA, FOLD, IRWD, TRGP, AAT, PSX, ALLE, GRWG, BHF, DOCU, SUMO, EAGG, AZZ, AKAM, AMED, AEP, IVZ, BLX, BMO, CBRL, CSGS, CRI, CPF, CIEN, NNN, CRVL, DSPG, DLR, DRE, EXPD, FSP, FRO, BPYU, GPC, ROCK, GGG, LHX, HVT, IPAR, JBHT, KRG, MMP, MANH, MPW, MERC, NUS, PPL, RGP, SCHN, SMTC, SFL, SCVL, SCL, TUP, UAA, VGR, VECO, GHC, CROX, LULU, TITN, TNET, WSR, CMRE, APTS, KMI, BCOV, MRC, ALEX, WES, CSTM, AMH, CARA, CSLT, CIO, VRTV, BOOT, LBRDA, VRAY, PRTY, CABO, HPE, UA, ASIX, PUMP, KREF, OVID, AFIN, UTZ, BRP, AOUT, OM, LUNG, EBC, AIV, JOAN, ESGE, FVD, RSP, SQQQ, AHT, ENDP, SPPI, TTI, SB, BRY,

VTHR, OSH, MAR, RAMP, STE, ESML, BSAC, ZIM, CCU, HAE, ALKS, BRC, DKS, HNI, NWE, SMP, SC, PLAN, OEPWU, ACAD, AMG, HES, BDN, BRKR, CMS, CTS, CSGP, COLM, ED, DCI, ESE, FR, HRB, HE, EHC, HSIC, TBI, LAMR, MAS, NP, NNI, NTAP, PEGA, PEG, SEIC, SWBI, SCCO, ZUMZ, CENTA, FOLD, IRWD, TRGP, AAT, PSX, ALLE, GRWG, BHF, DOCU, SUMO, EAGG, AZZ, AKAM, AMED, AEP, IVZ, BLX, BMO, CBRL, CSGS, CRI, CPF, CIEN, NNN, CRVL, DSPG, DLR, DRE, EXPD, FSP, FRO, BPYU, GPC, ROCK, GGG, LHX, HVT, IPAR, JBHT, KRG, MMP, MANH, MPW, MERC, NUS, PPL, RGP, SCHN, SMTC, SFL, SCVL, SCL, TUP, UAA, VGR, VECO, GHC, CROX, LULU, TITN, TNET, WSR, CMRE, APTS, KMI, BCOV, MRC, ALEX, WES, CSTM, AMH, CARA, CSLT, CIO, VRTV, BOOT, LBRDA, VRAY, PRTY, CABO, HPE, UA, ASIX, PUMP, KREF, OVID, AFIN, UTZ, BRP, AOUT, OM, LUNG, EBC, AIV, JOAN, ESGE, FVD, RSP, SQQQ, AHT, ENDP, SPPI, TTI, SB, BRY, Added Positions: VEU, IWM, ESGU, TEAM, VRSK, IWB, BRK.B, AZO, FISV, T, SWK, SYY, CSCO, JEF, PEP, PFE, ESGD, IWR, KO, CMI, GS, HSY, IBM, JNJ, MOH, OMC, TJX, UPS, WLK, FATE, VT, ADI, CL, CMCSA, F, IT, ILMN, ISRG, JW.A, LH, MKC, NVDA, NOC, PCH, ROST, SBAC, VMC, MA, VEEV, ASAN, MRVI, IWD, SCHG, MMM, ACN, AON, BAC, BIO, CBT, COF, CE, CME, C, FIX, XRAY, DD, EMN, EPD, XOM, FHI, GD, HPQ, HON, HUM, MTCH, INTC, KLAC, KFRC, KRC, LMT, MDU, MCD, MET, MSA, MS, OII, PKG, PKI, LIN, PRU, QCOM, NXGN, RHI, RHHBY, RYAAY, CRM, SRDX, SNPS, TXT, TTC, UHS, UBA, USNA, VLO, VRSN, WMT, WM, ANTM, WY, HIMX, WU, BX, APPS, LYB, VAC, PBYI, WDAY, TNDM, ALLY, CSWI, PSTG, MIME, OKTA, DOMO, DOW, OTIS, LESL, IJH, SCHO, VTV, ASX, HCKT, BDSI, BMY, CVS, LUMN, CCI, DAKT, D, EA, EVC, GNW, GILD, HNGR, HSTM, HUN, IIVI, IDXX, IMGN, INDB, LKQ, LECO, MHO, MCK, MTH, NTGR, NR, NSC, IOSP, PAA, RDNT, PSA, PHM, RUSHA, SBUX, STT, TXN, TXRH, RTX, VTR, VRTX, WTI, WFC, YUM, ET, CVLT, PTMN, III, DFS, FTNT, GNRC, ASMB, SXC, TPH, BCC, MGNX, VCYT, ZEN, DNOW, CCS, SYF, WK, JRVR, BSM, WING, PLNT, FTV, SNDR, YEXT, INSP, AMRX, DELL, CARR, SHC, 9DA, ACWI, EEM, IVW, VSS,

VEU, IWM, ESGU, TEAM, VRSK, IWB, BRK.B, AZO, FISV, T, SWK, SYY, CSCO, JEF, PEP, PFE, ESGD, IWR, KO, CMI, GS, HSY, IBM, JNJ, MOH, OMC, TJX, UPS, WLK, FATE, VT, ADI, CL, CMCSA, F, IT, ILMN, ISRG, JW.A, LH, MKC, NVDA, NOC, PCH, ROST, SBAC, VMC, MA, VEEV, ASAN, MRVI, IWD, SCHG, MMM, ACN, AON, BAC, BIO, CBT, COF, CE, CME, C, FIX, XRAY, DD, EMN, EPD, XOM, FHI, GD, HPQ, HON, HUM, MTCH, INTC, KLAC, KFRC, KRC, LMT, MDU, MCD, MET, MSA, MS, OII, PKG, PKI, LIN, PRU, QCOM, NXGN, RHI, RHHBY, RYAAY, CRM, SRDX, SNPS, TXT, TTC, UHS, UBA, USNA, VLO, VRSN, WMT, WM, ANTM, WY, HIMX, WU, BX, APPS, LYB, VAC, PBYI, WDAY, TNDM, ALLY, CSWI, PSTG, MIME, OKTA, DOMO, DOW, OTIS, LESL, IJH, SCHO, VTV, ASX, HCKT, BDSI, BMY, CVS, LUMN, CCI, DAKT, D, EA, EVC, GNW, GILD, HNGR, HSTM, HUN, IIVI, IDXX, IMGN, INDB, LKQ, LECO, MHO, MCK, MTH, NTGR, NR, NSC, IOSP, PAA, RDNT, PSA, PHM, RUSHA, SBUX, STT, TXN, TXRH, RTX, VTR, VRTX, WTI, WFC, YUM, ET, CVLT, PTMN, III, DFS, FTNT, GNRC, ASMB, SXC, TPH, BCC, MGNX, VCYT, ZEN, DNOW, CCS, SYF, WK, JRVR, BSM, WING, PLNT, FTV, SNDR, YEXT, INSP, AMRX, DELL, CARR, SHC, 9DA, ACWI, EEM, IVW, VSS, Reduced Positions: AGG, AVY, VOO, VTI, AXP, COKE, SPY, LOW, ICE, VZ, DIS, AAPL, BAX, GOOGL, QUAL, VGSH, VIG, ADBE, CVX, NEE, FDX, MDLZ, SPGI, NKE, MTUM, AMN, ABT, ALXN, AMZN, TFC, COO, COST, LLY, GE, ITW, LNC, MAN, MRK, MTD, MU, MAA, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, PG, REGN, RIO, SWKS, SYKE, TSCO, UNP, WST, ZBRA, PM, ZTS, CDW, CB, NSP, AAP, ALL, MO, AMGN, AMAT, ARCB, AJG, ATRC, BDX, BLK, CERN, CFR, DHR, DE, EMR, EL, GRVY, GTN, HOLX, HD, INTU, JPM, KMB, MLM, MDT, NTRS, ORCL, OSK, PNC, PLXS, DGX, RF, ROK, POOL, SRE, SHW, TGT, TECH, THC, TMO, THS, UMBF, USB, UNH, WBA, WSM, WEC, SPB, ULTA, V, AVGO, TSLA, HCA, EPAM, FB, NWSA, BABA, QRVO, PYPL, SQ, SMPL, NTNX, TW, ZM, UBER, CTVA, AMCR, PTON, SDY, PLD, ATVI, ALGN, AXL, AMT, BIIB, BA, CSX, CVBF, CAT, SCHW, CHD, CI, CLX, CTSH, CBU, CYH, CNMD, CXW, CCRN, DLTR, DUK, EOG, EGP, ECL, EW, EQIX, EXR, FFIN, FHN, GIS, GABC, HRC, IART, IP, JJSF, SJM, KR, LHCG, LANC, LEN, MGPI, MRO, MRTN, NVS, PPG, ARGO, PBH, BKNG, R, SXT, SO, SXI, STLD, STC, SYK, TROW, TSM, AXON, INT, IFN, CSII, AWI, LBTYK, MASI, ENSG, NX, MYRG, TCEHY, SEM, FAF, KKR, GM, MPC, VSTM, PANW, AR, CTLT, AVNS, BOX, CTMX, ELF, DFIN, LW, ROKU, EYE, AQUA, ZS, ZUO, TENB, MRNA, PLMR, NVST, SI, GLD, IEMG, IWF, VYM,

AGG, AVY, VOO, VTI, AXP, COKE, SPY, LOW, ICE, VZ, DIS, AAPL, BAX, GOOGL, QUAL, VGSH, VIG, ADBE, CVX, NEE, FDX, MDLZ, SPGI, NKE, MTUM, AMN, ABT, ALXN, AMZN, TFC, COO, COST, LLY, GE, ITW, LNC, MAN, MRK, MTD, MU, MAA, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, PG, REGN, RIO, SWKS, SYKE, TSCO, UNP, WST, ZBRA, PM, ZTS, CDW, CB, NSP, AAP, ALL, MO, AMGN, AMAT, ARCB, AJG, ATRC, BDX, BLK, CERN, CFR, DHR, DE, EMR, EL, GRVY, GTN, HOLX, HD, INTU, JPM, KMB, MLM, MDT, NTRS, ORCL, OSK, PNC, PLXS, DGX, RF, ROK, POOL, SRE, SHW, TGT, TECH, THC, TMO, THS, UMBF, USB, UNH, WBA, WSM, WEC, SPB, ULTA, V, AVGO, TSLA, HCA, EPAM, FB, NWSA, BABA, QRVO, PYPL, SQ, SMPL, NTNX, TW, ZM, UBER, CTVA, AMCR, PTON, SDY, PLD, ATVI, ALGN, AXL, AMT, BIIB, BA, CSX, CVBF, CAT, SCHW, CHD, CI, CLX, CTSH, CBU, CYH, CNMD, CXW, CCRN, DLTR, DUK, EOG, EGP, ECL, EW, EQIX, EXR, FFIN, FHN, GIS, GABC, HRC, IART, IP, JJSF, SJM, KR, LHCG, LANC, LEN, MGPI, MRO, MRTN, NVS, PPG, ARGO, PBH, BKNG, R, SXT, SO, SXI, STLD, STC, SYK, TROW, TSM, AXON, INT, IFN, CSII, AWI, LBTYK, MASI, ENSG, NX, MYRG, TCEHY, SEM, FAF, KKR, GM, MPC, VSTM, PANW, AR, CTLT, AVNS, BOX, CTMX, ELF, DFIN, LW, ROKU, EYE, AQUA, ZS, ZUO, TENB, MRNA, PLMR, NVST, SI, GLD, IEMG, IWF, VYM, Sold Out: BIDU, CMD, AMX, ADP, LPX, MMC, NVAX, CHTR, HII, PFPT, MUSA, AFL, A, UHAL, CPB, FBC, JACK, PENN, PGR, SNBR, GL, EBAY, DG, QFIN, TFI, APD, AVB, BYD, BRO, BC, CTAS, DHI, DTE, DPZ, ETN, EME, FCX, TGNA, MNST, MLHR, SVC, JBL, KBH, KLIC, LB, MXIM, PCAR, RMD, ROP, SLB, SCI, SPG, SF, PAG, UFPI, FRC, APAM, TWTR, XNCR, ANET, ENVA, ETSY, BLD, NTRA, ATH, FOXA, PHR, AGYS, AIN, ASH, ADSK, BJRI, BECN, BBY, CBRE, CMO, PRDO, CTXS, CNSL, STZ, CPRT, CCK, EXP, FITB, FELE, THG, HLF, IBCP, JKHY, KFY, MTB, MPWR, MSI, NXST, PH, PAYX, PXD, RRGB, RCII, SANM, TRV, TEN, TER, TOL, XLNX, EVR, ESXB, EXLS, ORBC, PRIM, ARAY, G, TWO, COOP, TGLS, PFSI, NAVI, FFWM, VBTX, KEYS, TTD, CNDT, REZI, FRBK, RIG, SNCR, GORO, IVR, MITT, GLYC, TRUE, CALA,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Oak Street Health Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Atlassian Corporation PLC, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Avery Dennison Corp, Baidu Inc, American Express Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Diversified Trust Co owns 753 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Diversified Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diversified+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 598,306 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 3,541,746 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 173,262 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,220,002 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 152,801 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $198.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 91,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 270,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $133.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $48.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $209.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.91%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $217.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 76,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 483.46%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $98.937300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 784.78%. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $263.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 617.96%. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $187.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 361.06%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $242.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 40.48%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $72.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $13.58 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.84.