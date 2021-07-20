Diversified Trust Co Buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Oak Street Health Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Avery Dennison Corp, Baidu Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Diversified Trust Co Buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Oak Street Health Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Avery Dennison Corp, Baidu Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Diversified Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Oak Street Health Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Atlassian Corporation PLC, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Avery Dennison Corp, Baidu Inc, American Express Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Diversified Trust Co owns 753 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Diversified Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diversified+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Diversified Trust Co
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 598,306 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 3,541,746 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 173,262 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,220,002 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  5. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 152,801 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $198.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 91,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 270,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $133.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $48.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $209.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.91%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $217.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 76,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 483.46%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $98.937300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 784.78%. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $263.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 617.96%. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $187.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 361.06%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $242.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 40.48%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $72.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Sold Out: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $13.58 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Diversified Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Diversified Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Diversified Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Diversified Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Diversified Trust Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider