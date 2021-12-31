Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Chevron Corp, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

- New Purchases: UNH, BOIL, VFMO, VNQ, FNDX, SCHG, JRS, AVUS, MO, LOW, BX, TIP, XSVM, QCOM, RTX, YUM, AWK, CARR, RJA, VRP, CAT, DUK, FCX, NFLX, TRGP, ACRE, PID, VAW, VGK, VOOG, MMM, AEP, BA, CSCO, EW, HWC, NKE, O, DIS, NXP, FANG, DSL, DLN, DLS, GDX, RNSC, SUSA, XWEB, BP, CTSH, F, GSK, TROW, UPS, WM, NVG, MA, BBN, GM, BCAT, FBCG, GSY, NETL, PKW, XITK, XLF, CL, DHR, DPZ, EOG, FDX, IBM, MMP, MRK, NEM, RDS.A, TRP, MVT, CODI, PM, GBAB, RH, IVT, DBA, DIG, FFTY, FTSM, HNDL, HYLB, IDU, SPIB, SSUS, TBT, ULVM, VSS, ABT, AZO, CAG, D, GILD, HON, LRCX, CRM, SLB, TSM, TMO, JPS, MPC, PDI, SRC, WHF, KIO, BABA, GNL, IIPR, ROKU, ARKW, BKLN, BNDX, DGRW, FDIS, FDN, FIDU, IJJ, IWM, SCHD, SPYG, UGL, USO, VUG, XLRE, ACN, AZN, BAC, C, COP, HAL, INTC, LMT, NSC, OXY, PRU, SU, SYY, TXN, WBA, CMG, MUE, CHY, NHS, ETG, IGR, ETB, BDJ, TECK, CIM, APTV, WES, VEEV, TWTR, HUBS, QRVO, ACV, KHC, THW, SQ, TRTN, MRNA, PLTR, ABNB, BLCN, DIA, FREL, IYLD, KOIN, LQD, ROBO, TQQQ, TTAC, VDC, VHT, VOO, VTEB, XLU, XLY, XMLV, APD, AEE, IVZ, APA, AMAT, ATO, BHP, BMY, BG, CSX, CVS, CP, CCI, DVN, DEO, EMR, EXAS, NEE, ITW, IP, MKL, NEWT, ES, NOC, NVS, ORCL, PAYX, PDS, PFG, RAD, ROP, TRV, TER, USB, UNP, VTR, CHI, FFC, PCN, CSQ, BBL, ULTA, CELH, PBA, BCX, TPVG, PAYC, JD, OCUL, STOR, TDOC, TTD, FND, RLJPA.PFD, VMD, ZS, NIO, DOW, OTIS, COIN, AOK, DGRO, DVLU, EEM, EWJ, FDL, FPE, HYLS, IBB, IJK, IMLP, IPO, IUSG, IVOL, IWC, IWD, IZRL, KBWD, MLPA, NUSI, OEUR, PSCH, RNEM, SDIV, SDY, SNSR, SRET, TEQI, TNA, VSDA, VTV, XLP, XMMO, ABB, CB, AES, AKAM, ANIK, AN, BAX, BDX, BMRN, BLK, BWA, BTI, BAM, CTRA, CNI, COF, CSWC, BXMT, LUMN, CI, CMCSA, GLW, DTE, DXPE, DRI, DLTR, DD, EXP, ETN, ECL, EPD, EQT, GPS, GRMN, RHP, GD, GIS, GS, HDB, HP, JCI, KMB, GOGL, MDLZ, LCNB, LYV, MGM, MRO, MKC, MCK, MDT, MCHP, MU, MS, NFG, NGG, NVO, NUE, ON, OSTK, PENN, PXD, PXLW, NTR, PEG, PCYO, SBAC, SWKS, LUV, SBUX, TJX, TTE, WEN, UL, UBA, EGY, VGR, ANTM, WFC, WSM, AUY, ET, AWF, HIO, CEF, GAB, USA, HQL, PDT, EVV, JPC, NAD, MAV, GDV, SCD, FCT, KYN, TYG, BOE, CGO, NXDT, AVAV, BR, DAL, BGY, CHW, MELI, BIP, KDP, OPI, PMT, AVGO, GNRC, IHD, NXPI, HCA, MOS, GRPN, DBL, SPLK, DKL, FUBO, PSXP, AR, AMC, AAL, OGS, CARA, LADR, GLOP, ASPN, CFG, BST, GSBD, ETSY, CHCT, EDIT, SITE, USFD, YUMC, BL, AYX, BKR, SE, WHD, ZM, UBER, FVRR, DT, DDOG, CPZ, EBC, PTA, QS, UPST, SVFAU, ROSS.U, OWL, MQ, DOCS, LCID, OLPX, RIVN, AGG, BITO, BOND, BOTZ, BOUT, BSV, CBTG, CFO, DBC, DES, DRIV, DTD, EFV, EMLP, EUSC, FCOM, FDHY, FNY, FV, FXY, FYC, GUSH, HEDJ, HTEC, HYG, ICLN, IJS, ISTB, ITA, IWV, IWY, IYH, JETS, LMBS, MGK, MJ, MOO, MUB, PCEF, PFM, PFXF, PHO, PSK, PSP, QTUM, REMX, RING, RPG, SDS, SOCL, SPEM, SPFF, SPHY, SSO, TGRW, UCO, USHY, VBR, VCIT, VCR, XHB, XLB, XYLD, FLWS, ADBE, AFL, HES, AXP, ADI, ANSS, ABR, ARW, ADP, TFC, GOLD, BBBY, BIG, BMRA, BHC, AZTA, CDNS, CNQ, CCL, CSV, CNP, FIS, CRL, SCHW, CTAS, CIA, CLF, CLX, CNO, STZ, CPRT, CS, ENLC, ELA, ELA, DAR, DIOD, DOV, DRE, EMN, EA, ENTG, EXC, FMC, FAST, FITB, FFIN, BEN, FCEL, GME, GE, HSBC, HAIN, LHX, HIG, HAS, WELL, HPQ, HXL, IBN, ITT, IEX, IDXX, ILMN, TT, ICE, INTU, ISRG, J, LKQ, LH, LSTR, MTB, MDU, MAR, MMC, MET, VTRS, NCR, NVR, NOV, ORLY, OTEX, OSK, PNC, PPL, PTC, PH, PNFP, PGR, STL, PHM, ROLL, RES, RRX, RIO, WRK, ROST, RCL, RYAAY, POOL, SMG, SHW, SBNY, SIRI, SWK, SRCL, SPH, SNPS, TTWO, TECH, VIV, TXT, THO, TRN, UBS, UAA, URI, VFC, VRTX, VOD, VMC, WAB, WDC, WY, WEC, WYNN, XLNX, SPB, ZBH, HEI.A, MRKR, TDG, CMU, FAX, HQH, RVT, SPE, GGT, MVF, HPS, NEA, AVK, NCZ, EAD, PFN, EOS, IGD, KALU, DAC, BYRN, ETY, ALLT, RHE, BBDC, CQP, TMUS, DFS, TEL, AROC, TGH, FERG, VET, SRNE, TAK, DAN, RGA, OCSL, BUD, XXII, FTNT, VRSK, DBRG, CHTR, FRC, HZNP, ZNGA, MTSI, ENPH, TCPC, WMC, FRG, PANW, QLYS, ZTS, ESPR, PAGP, TSLX, CGC, CVEO, AY, VNOM, TMX, VRTV, FWONK, ENLV, WLKP, HMLP, CZR, KEYS, LBRDA, LBRDK, QSR, SHAK, TLRY, TLRY, SENS, FTAI, BKI, CC, ZYNE, Z, HPE, RMR, GCP, UA, LSXMA, LSXMK, FTV, ASIX, VVV, CRSP, GRWG, LW, PK, JELD, SNAP, YEXT, AM, SOI, APPN, WOW, BHF, RDFN, TDW, SPOT, INSP, ROAD, TALO, GRIN, BNGO, GH, LTHM, BCSF, PINS, ALC, CTVA, BITF, NVST, BRMK, BIPC, ZI, DKNG, OM, ASAN, VNT, FSR, PUBM, OGN, WFRD, NE, SOFI, SOFI, DTM, BAMR, SPRC, DWAC, XPRO, KD, ONL, RGF, IQMDU, DOUG, ALFA, ARKX, BATT, BFTR, BLOK, BUZZ, CIBR, CLIX, CVY, EDOC, EPP, ERX, FBT, FCG, FTSL, GOVT, GYLD, HYS, IAT, IBBQ, ICVT, IDV, IFRA, INFL, ITB, ITOT, IUSB, IUSV, IWP, IWR, IWS, IXUS, IYW, JNK, KXI, MDYV, META, MORT, MOTI, MSOS, PBW, PEJ, PRNT, PXF, QQQJ, QTEC, REM, RPAR, SCHA, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHV, SCHZ, SDEM, SHY, SLYG, SMH, SPIP, SPLG, SPXL, STPZ, TAN, UNG, VDE, VGLT, VIS, VOOV, WDIV, XHE, YOLO,
- Added Positions: CVX, ECC, JOET, TELL, UTG, OUSA, MHD, MQY, SCHP, FTEC, XLE, BRK.B, ABBV, T, LNC, JPM, XLK, XLV, NRZ, APTS, MQT, PGX, QQQ, SPY, TDVG, VGT, IJT, TGT,
- Reduced Positions: PTH, FPXI, PTF, GVIP, MTUM, FPX, TCHP, ETJ, ARKF, MLPX, JRI, LHCG, BME, STK, FINX, SSSS, ARCC, NEAR, ETO, MINT, ENB, MOAT, VZ, EXG, RNP, LDUR, ARKG, FVAL, NOBL, HBCP, PSX, BETZ, USMV, BUI, VNM, EQR, BSTZ, SPHQ, XBI, TEF, IHI, PTY, ARKQ, FDLO, JSML, EPR, RQI, XOM, MPW, HTA, PCY, OKE, BIZD, FHLC, IAU, SPGP, ADM, DG, SACH, HFRO, AOA, ENFR, SPLV, IRM, LULU, KMI, CCD, PYPL, TEAF, ORCC, FQAL, VLO, WMB, STAG, FB, XFLT, MDB, FDRR, FDVV, JEPI, QYLD, UTF, ETV, AWP, AGNC, AMLP, ARKK, FDMO, FVD, HDV, SMDV, TDIV, VYM, NLY, LNG, TSCO, WPC, DNP, AOD, SAR, WTRH, HACK, SPHD, AMD, AMT, AMGN, JNJ, MCD, RIG, HTD, V, STWD, MPLX, SHOP, AOR, DTN, FIXD, ICSH, IVW, PEY, RNLC, SLV, SPHB, SPYD, VTI,
- Sold Out: UDOW, DS, NXR, PCI,
- iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 140,861 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,965 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 98,620 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,183 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 91,750 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87%
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $466.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $95.21, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.06 and $141.95, with an estimated average price of $134.17. The stock is now traded at around $118.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $145.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 85.50%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $127.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 28,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (ECC)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc by 651.27%. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 118,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tellurian Inc (TELL)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Tellurian Inc by 794.72%. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $3.54. The stock is now traded at around $2.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 217,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 36.79%. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $33.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc by 67.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $14.793100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30. The sale prices were between $69.77 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $79.59.Sold Out: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 3 (NXR)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 3. The sale prices were between $16.56 and $18.01, with an estimated average price of $17.16.Sold Out: Drive Shack Inc (DS)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Drive Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $1.43 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.18.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.
