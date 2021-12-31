Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Chevron Corp, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Tellurian Inc, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas, sells Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF, Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owns 1059 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ahrens+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 140,861 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,965 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 98,620 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,183 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 91,750 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87%

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $466.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $95.21, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.06 and $141.95, with an estimated average price of $134.17. The stock is now traded at around $118.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $145.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 85.50%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $127.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 28,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc by 651.27%. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 118,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Tellurian Inc by 794.72%. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $3.54. The stock is now traded at around $2.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 217,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 36.79%. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $33.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc by 67.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $14.793100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30. The sale prices were between $69.77 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $79.59.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 3. The sale prices were between $16.56 and $18.01, with an estimated average price of $17.16.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Drive Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $1.43 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.18.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.