CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Magna International Inc, Manulife Financial Corp, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Toronto, A6, based Investment company CIBC Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Magna International Inc, Manulife Financial Corp, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , The Home Depot Inc, Linde PLC, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CIBC Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, CIBC Asset Management Inc owns 1232 stocks with a total value of $21.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IWN, BEPC, U, LSPD, CIXX, SGT, EQNR, TEAM, DDD, AKR, ADC, ACC, AWR, ABCB, AIT, ARWR, MTOR, ABG, AGO, AN, BANR, B, BRC, BRKL, CACI, HLX, CWT, CFFN, CHH, CNMD, CFR, CW, EWBC, EV, NPO, EEFT, EXTR, CLGX, FCNCA, FCF, FR, AJRD, FUL, HAE, HALO, HOG, HSC, HELE, HMN, IIVI, INDB, NSIT, IART, ITRI, JJSF, JBL, JLL, KAMN, KSS, LSTR, LSCC, LFUS, MDC, MDU, MANT, MIDD, MNRO, MOG.A, NATI, NXST, IOSP, ODP, OSK, MD, PDCE, PSMT, RMBS, RNST, ROG, SSB, SBCF, SBNY, SLAB, SKX, SON, SJI, LSI, SCL, SHOO, SF, SYKE, TCF, TPX, TTEK, TXRH, GEO, TKR, TRST, UNF, UCBI, UTHR, UFPI, WDR, WRE, WTS, WAL, WWD, NEO, KALU, SBH, ALGT, FOLD, TNET, AIV, AIV, JBT, PMT, PRI, BWXT, IPHI, TRGP, AL, VAC, MTDR, VIPS, GMED, BLMN, IBTX, REXR, PSXP, FATE, SAIC, OMF, 50AA, RARE, KN, QTWO, ARES, TSE, SVW, WMS, NVRO, FRPT, AXTA, LBRDK, BPMC, GKOS, APPF, NTRA, FLOW, PSTG, NGVT, SITE, USFD, SMPL, NTNX, BL, APPN, RDFN, SFIX, DNLI, SMAR, WH, ALLK, KOD, YETI, WORK, BBIO, ARNC, DVYE, EWA, EWT, EWY, IGF, VNQ,
- Added Positions: BMO, MGA, MFC, EMLC, CM, HD, LIN, LUV, ATVI, LPLA, SHOP, BNS, TSLA, DOOO, ENB, TECK, SSRM, AEP, LVS, PBA, BBU, AMT, CNQ, CREE, AGI, BAX, CMS, DLR, ICE, XEL, ADBE, GIS, MTCH, NVDA, PGR, SWKS, UL, VRSK, CVE, CGC, TWLO, AMD, AON, BMY, SCHW, CVX, CHD, CSCO, CMCSA, EGO, LLY, FISV, GPN, HDB, HRL, INTC, INTU, JNJ, K, KMB, MDLZ, MRVL, MRK, MS, VTRS, NFLX, PNC, POOL, SBUX, TXN, TMUS, HBM, KDP, TRIL, AVGO, CHGG, ACB, TRU, PYPL, OKTA, DBX, ZM, PTON, SNOW, ECH, QQQ, PLD, ASML, T, ABT, A, AKAM, ALGN, ATI, ALL, DOX, AXP, ABC, AMGN, ADI, AMAT, AZN, ATO, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BIDU, BLDP, BAC, BIO, BIIB, BHC, BDN, BTI, BRO, BF.B, CAE, CHRW, CSX, CVBF, CDNS, CCJ, CCL, CLS, CERN, CHKP, C, CTSH, CBU, CAG, COP, STZ, CPRT, PRMW, TCOM, CMI, DHI, DSGX, SITC, DXCM, DLTR, ECL, EA, ERF, RE, EXC, EXPD, FFIV, NEE, FAST, FBP, FCX, GRMN, GD, GILD, GS, MNST, IAG, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, ISRG, JBHT, JKHY, J, KLAC, KSU, KR, LRCX, LEN, LXP, MKTX, MAR, MXIM, MKC, MEOH, MCHP, MU, MOH, NDAQ, NTES, NBIX, NGD, NYMT, NOC, NG, NVS, ORLY, ODFL, PKG, PAAS, PAYX, PHG, BKNG, QCOM, DGX, RES, REGN, RF, BB, RBA, ROP, SA, SIRI, SO, STN, STE, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TGT, TDY, TEVA, TIF, TYL, TSN, UAL, VFC, VRSN, VRTX, VOD, WBA, DIS, WM, WST, AUY, ZBRA, CMG, MA, BX, LULU, MASI, MELI, ROIC, OSB, AUPH, CPG, BTG, AG, VET, FSM, TFII, FTNT, CHTR, CBOE, QEP, NXPI, GM, BKU, SAND, SII, PVG, RPAI, SPLK, WDAY, ZTS, CDW, EQX, VEEV, GLPI, WIX, AAL, JD, OR, BABA, CYBR, KEYS, QRVO, APHA, TDOC, KHC, RUN, SILV, CRON, FHB, GOOS, DOCU, PDD, REZI, MRNA, FOXA, FOX, CHWY, OTIS, ANGL, ESGE, EWJ, EWZ, GLD, IEV, IYW, MCHI, SUSA, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, EFA, EEM, QSR, NEM, TU, NTR, BAM, TD, ROST, FTS, HON, MCD, WCN, GOLD, GIB, BEP, RCI, VZ, AEM, RY, BIP, FNV, KL, AAPL, WPM, GRP.U, BPY, KGC, MSFT, GFL, EMB, CNI, CP, MCO, TRI, CPB, SJM, MSI, SU, XLNX, TAK, CLX, PEP, PKI, ROL, TMO, MSCI, FSV, SJR, TAC, TRP, UPS, EBAY, NOW, ACN, BRK.B, BMRN, CVS, CTAS, KO, CL, DHR, XOM, CIGI, GOOGL, NVO, ORCL, PCAR, PFE, RMD, SNE, TTWO, UNH, MAG, AWK, V, FB, TTD, SE, AKU, BIPC, EWC, JNK, MMM, ABM, AMN, AFL, AXL, AEL, IVZ, AVA, BBBY, BLK, BPFH, CMO, CAT, FIS, CME, CHS, CTXS, CLF, CCEP, COLB, CBSH, CTB, CXW, DRH, D, DUK, ETN, ENDP, EXPE, M, FFBC, FMBI, FSP, ITGR, GPI, LHX, HP, HUBG, HBAN, IBM, IMO, JPM, JCI, KRG, KFY, LOW, MGM, CLI, MGLN, MKL, MMC, HOPE, NGG, OII, ONB, OMCL, OTEX, PPL, PPBI, PTC, PTEN, PBI, PG, PEG, RPT, RRC, RWT, SANM, SNY, DHC, SFNC, SKYW, SWN, SPPI, SM, TTMI, TSM, SKT, UNP, VMC, WRB, WDC, WETF, WWW, AAWW, EDU, NOA, MLCO, AROC, ULTA, PM, HI, IRDM, SVM, IVR, SEM, ARI, FRC, INN, CPRI, RLGY, PBF, BCC, IQV, ALLE, DNOW, MIK, XHR, UNIT, GNL, WSC, PUMP, CADE, ACA, CVET, CTVA, BOND, DVY, HYG, IEMG,
- Sold Out: XLK, KWEB, SGEN, GSK, UN, TOT, RELX, ENSG, BGS, UUUU, OASPQ, CENTA, VG, GDOT, DNKN, VER, REGI, PRLB, GLIBA, HDS, WPG, TMX, VSLR, MYOK, BGNE, BJ, LTHM, LVGO, VNT, MTH, MDRX, AMTD, AIV, BIG, EAT, CALM, DKS, FOE, IMMU, LBTYA, MMSI, AER, MYGN, NEOG, NBL, KWR, DORM, STMP, SNX, STAR, MATX, LBTYK,
For the details of CIBC Asset Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cibc+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CIBC Asset Management Inc
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 15,298,717 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 21,386,923 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 20,755,484 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 22,240,290 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 5,517,148 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
CIBC Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $143.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 228,711 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
CIBC Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 432,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
CIBC Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $148.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 78,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)
CIBC Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 161,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGT)
CIBC Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $137.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CI Financial Corp (CIXX)
CIBC Asset Management Inc initiated holding in CI Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 403,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)
CIBC Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,526,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)
CIBC Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $18.23, with an estimated average price of $16.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,737,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)
CIBC Asset Management Inc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 181.67%. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $32.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,140,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
CIBC Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 1963.75%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 921,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
CIBC Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 346.10%. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $250.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 189,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
CIBC Asset Management Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 130.46%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $274.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 263,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
CIBC Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $67.63 and $77.72, with an estimated average price of $74.21.Sold Out: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)
CIBC Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
CIBC Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
CIBC Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
CIBC Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)
CIBC Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.83.
