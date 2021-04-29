Logo
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Broadcom Inc, Merck Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Merck Inc, Progressive Corp, Roku Inc, Ventas Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.. As of 2021Q1, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owns 758 stocks with a total value of $16.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nn+investment+partners+holdings+n.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,386,538 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,382,364 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 204,097 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,216,524 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 1,732,704 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $120.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $40.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 287,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $258.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 44,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 130,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 346,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $154.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 190.77%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $459.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 138,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.90%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,517,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 134.88%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $100.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 393,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Roku Inc by 224.43%. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $357.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 66,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VEREIT Inc (VER)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 2652.56%. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 348,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 215.79%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $154.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.

Sold Out: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $57.41 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $59.86.

Sold Out: (CXO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $21.42 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $22.96.



