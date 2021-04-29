NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Broadcom Inc, Merck Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc

New Purchases: BILI, SRC, IAC, DD, DVN, FUTU, NET, GLW, CLI, SGEN, BWA, VMC, ETSY, ODFL, SNX, ZG, WD5A, APPS, WFG, AMG, TTC, BX, ZION, WK, RPD, TTD, IRTC, BL, SFIX, SWAV, CRNC, BILL, SDGR, GDYN, NARI, BOH, XEC, MORN, MU, SYNA, OPCH, JEF, FRT, IIVI, R, AIRC, SEB, SKX, HELE, STAA, HE, BXMT, SMAR, VRT, GH, LUMN, TW, DOYU, PEN, DDOG, SAM, ONEM, BLDP, KC, AYI, DKNG, EXPI, SF, PAG, SAFM, PWR, CELH, RL, STWD, GNRC, HHC, CLDR, ORI, REGI, FIZZ, CDK, KEYS, ALRM, MCY, OLLI, EVBG,

BILI, SRC, IAC, DD, DVN, FUTU, NET, GLW, CLI, SGEN, BWA, VMC, ETSY, ODFL, SNX, ZG, WD5A, APPS, WFG, AMG, TTC, BX, ZION, WK, RPD, TTD, IRTC, BL, SFIX, SWAV, CRNC, BILL, SDGR, GDYN, NARI, BOH, XEC, MORN, MU, SYNA, OPCH, JEF, FRT, IIVI, R, AIRC, SEB, SKX, HELE, STAA, HE, BXMT, SMAR, VRT, GH, LUMN, TW, DOYU, PEN, DDOG, SAM, ONEM, BLDP, KC, AYI, DKNG, EXPI, SF, PAG, SAFM, PWR, CELH, RL, STWD, GNRC, HHC, CLDR, ORI, REGI, FIZZ, CDK, KEYS, ALRM, MCY, OLLI, EVBG, Added Positions: AVGO, MRK, PGR, BABA, MSFT, NTRS, ROKU, CVX, VTR, AWK, VER, TCOM, GE, MS, PEP, UNH, ADM, INTC, JNJ, SPGI, PG, HLT, AMGN, ANSS, AMAT, BIDU, BK, BLK, COF, CSCO, ECL, HPQ, ES, ORCL, BKNG, SPG, TMUS, IIPR, INVH, BMY, DHR, MCD, NVDA, NTR, SLB, UPS, WMT, MPC, SNAP, PINS, T, ACN, CBRE, CNI, CL, DSGX, DXCM, EQIX, F, GS, LVS, MFC, MSI, SBAC, POOL, LSI, NLOK, SYY, TD, TYL, VLO, MSCI, BKR, PPD, BSX, CCL, CERN, CAG, EQR, FMC, HD, IEX, IFF, ISRG, JPM, KAI, MRVL, PNC, PFE, DGX, RY, SRE, SBUX, UGI, GWW, WAT, EVRG, RGA, CHTR, FAF, TSLA, VOYA, CTLT, SHOP, Z, CVNA, MDB, NIO, A, ADC, ALGN, AIG, AME, ADI, ATO, ADP, BCE, BAC, BAM, CVS, CP, CAH, FIS, CME, CSGP, CCI, DE, DLR, EOG, EIX, EME, EXAS, EXPE, XOM, FISV, MNST, WELL, HFC, IBM, IP, IPG, IRM, SR, LPSN, LOW, MAR, MMC, MLM, MAA, ON, OKE, PCAR, PH, PRU, PEG, QDEL, RPM, ROK, ROL, ROST, SIVB, CRM, SJR, SYK, SLF, TJX, TRI, TSN, CUBE, USB, UNP, VZ, VNO, WTS, WFC, XLNX, ZBH, LEA, PBA, PRI, TRGP, XYL, TRIP, IQV, FIVN, ZEN, SYF, HUBS, AXTA, SQ, LSXMK, TWLO, COUP, ATH, IR, PDD, CVET, BYND, CRWD, CHWY, CARR, SRPT, AKAM, ALXN, ALNY, AXP, ABC, IVZ, NLY, ACGL, AJG, AIZ, BLL, BMO, BDX, BBY, BIO, BMRN, CHRW, CFFN, CNC, CHKP, LNG, CINF, CTXS, CGNX, CTSH, STZ, COO, COST, CCK, XRAY, DRI, DUK, DISH, ENTG, RE, EXPD, FDS, FICO, FAST, FDX, FNF, FR, BEN, IT, HIG, HAS, HEI, HSIC, HOLX, HST, HBAN, INFO, ICE, SJM, KEY, KGC, LHCG, LKQ, LH, LNC, MTB, MKL, VTRS, NVR, NTAP, NWL, OMC, PKI, PFG, RJF, REG, RF, RMD, BB, RHI, RCI, RCL, SEIC, SHW, WPM, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, SNPS, TFX, TRMB, URI, VFC, MTN, VAR, VRSN, WAB, WBA, WM, ZBRA, EBAY, L, OC, PODD, DFS, VMW, AQN, KDP, AGNC, FTNT, CBOE, FRC, HII, FBHS, VIPS, ENPH, SPLK, PANW, NWSA, BURL, ATHM, ALLY, OGS, ANET, W, QSR, QRVO, BZUN, TRU, HPE, BGNE, FTV, SAIL, PAGS, ZS, DOCU, EQH, AVLR, ELAN, ARCE, FOX, OTIS,

AVGO, MRK, PGR, BABA, MSFT, NTRS, ROKU, CVX, VTR, AWK, VER, TCOM, GE, MS, PEP, UNH, ADM, INTC, JNJ, SPGI, PG, HLT, AMGN, ANSS, AMAT, BIDU, BK, BLK, COF, CSCO, ECL, HPQ, ES, ORCL, BKNG, SPG, TMUS, IIPR, INVH, BMY, DHR, MCD, NVDA, NTR, SLB, UPS, WMT, MPC, SNAP, PINS, T, ACN, CBRE, CNI, CL, DSGX, DXCM, EQIX, F, GS, LVS, MFC, MSI, SBAC, POOL, LSI, NLOK, SYY, TD, TYL, VLO, MSCI, BKR, PPD, BSX, CCL, CERN, CAG, EQR, FMC, HD, IEX, IFF, ISRG, JPM, KAI, MRVL, PNC, PFE, DGX, RY, SRE, SBUX, UGI, GWW, WAT, EVRG, RGA, CHTR, FAF, TSLA, VOYA, CTLT, SHOP, Z, CVNA, MDB, NIO, A, ADC, ALGN, AIG, AME, ADI, ATO, ADP, BCE, BAC, BAM, CVS, CP, CAH, FIS, CME, CSGP, CCI, DE, DLR, EOG, EIX, EME, EXAS, EXPE, XOM, FISV, MNST, WELL, HFC, IBM, IP, IPG, IRM, SR, LPSN, LOW, MAR, MMC, MLM, MAA, ON, OKE, PCAR, PH, PRU, PEG, QDEL, RPM, ROK, ROL, ROST, SIVB, CRM, SJR, SYK, SLF, TJX, TRI, TSN, CUBE, USB, UNP, VZ, VNO, WTS, WFC, XLNX, ZBH, LEA, PBA, PRI, TRGP, XYL, TRIP, IQV, FIVN, ZEN, SYF, HUBS, AXTA, SQ, LSXMK, TWLO, COUP, ATH, IR, PDD, CVET, BYND, CRWD, CHWY, CARR, SRPT, AKAM, ALXN, ALNY, AXP, ABC, IVZ, NLY, ACGL, AJG, AIZ, BLL, BMO, BDX, BBY, BIO, BMRN, CHRW, CFFN, CNC, CHKP, LNG, CINF, CTXS, CGNX, CTSH, STZ, COO, COST, CCK, XRAY, DRI, DUK, DISH, ENTG, RE, EXPD, FDS, FICO, FAST, FDX, FNF, FR, BEN, IT, HIG, HAS, HEI, HSIC, HOLX, HST, HBAN, INFO, ICE, SJM, KEY, KGC, LHCG, LKQ, LH, LNC, MTB, MKL, VTRS, NVR, NTAP, NWL, OMC, PKI, PFG, RJF, REG, RF, RMD, BB, RHI, RCI, RCL, SEIC, SHW, WPM, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, SNPS, TFX, TRMB, URI, VFC, MTN, VAR, VRSN, WAB, WBA, WM, ZBRA, EBAY, L, OC, PODD, DFS, VMW, AQN, KDP, AGNC, FTNT, CBOE, FRC, HII, FBHS, VIPS, ENPH, SPLK, PANW, NWSA, BURL, ATHM, ALLY, OGS, ANET, W, QSR, QRVO, BZUN, TRU, HPE, BGNE, FTV, SAIL, PAGS, ZS, DOCU, EQH, AVLR, ELAN, ARCE, FOX, OTIS, Reduced Positions: TMO, TXN, PRAH, ED, LLY, INTU, MA, BAX, GOOGL, EW, VEEV, EXR, ANTM, ELS, AUY, NOW, GLPI, ARE, AMZN, ADSK, SCHW, HSY, PPG, LULU, CSX, PSB, CMCSA, DPZ, HUM, NKE, TROW, TGT, WY, V, DOW, ZM, PLD, HON, MDLZ, NDAQ, ORLY, APD, AZPN, TFC, BRK.B, CDNS, CE, C, HAL, ITW, MXIM, NFLX, NSC, OHI, PXD, WPC, WMB, WEC, MOS, FB, TWTR, MMM, ALL, AVB, KO, EMR, GILD, MET, PHM, REGN, RBA, VRTX, DIS, YUM, MELI, ULTA, PSX, WDAY, CDW, PAYC, FWONK, ATUS, ETRN, AOS, ABMD, AMD, ALV, BRO, BF.B, CACI, COG, CPB, CASY, CHD, CTAS, CLX, CPRT, OFC, CMI, DAR, DECK, EGO, ETR, ESS, EXEL, EXC, FFIV, BPYU, GIS, GNTX, GPN, LHX, PEAK, HUBB, IDXX, INCY, KLAC, K, KR, LSTR, LEN, LPX, MAS, MBT, MCO, NHI, NEM, NWE, PKG, PAYX, O, RBC, RSG, ROP, RGLD, SEE, SCI, SIRI, SWKS, TU, THC, TER, TSCO, WHR, EDU, MASI, KL, CDNA, VRSK, EPAM, PFPT, RNG, LBRDK, MSGS, VST, LW, DBX, EAF, PLAN, FOXA, SNOW, DOX, AEE, AMP, ARW, AVY, BIIB, BRKR, VIAC, CBT, CM, CNP, CMC, COP, DLB, DOV, DRE, EXP, EA, ERIE, EEFT, NEE, FITB, GPS, GIL, IONS, JKHY, KSU, KMB, LRCX, LAMR, MTG, MGA, MOH, NTES, NBIX, OXY, PNM, PTC, QCOM, DORM, RNR, SLM, SNA, SO, TTWO, TXRH, GL, WRB, WDFC, WCN, WAL, INT, EVR, DAL, IBKR, CIXX, DAN, COR, LPLA, HCA, ALSN, FIVE, RH, BRX, TNDM, CGC, SABR, JD, NEP, CFG, LBRDA, GDDY, WING, CABO, ZTO, APPN, BAND, IQ, DELL, KTB, NOVA, MDLA, PGNY, VRM, BEPC, BIGC,

TMO, TXN, PRAH, ED, LLY, INTU, MA, BAX, GOOGL, EW, VEEV, EXR, ANTM, ELS, AUY, NOW, GLPI, ARE, AMZN, ADSK, SCHW, HSY, PPG, LULU, CSX, PSB, CMCSA, DPZ, HUM, NKE, TROW, TGT, WY, V, DOW, ZM, PLD, HON, MDLZ, NDAQ, ORLY, APD, AZPN, TFC, BRK.B, CDNS, CE, C, HAL, ITW, MXIM, NFLX, NSC, OHI, PXD, WPC, WMB, WEC, MOS, FB, TWTR, MMM, ALL, AVB, KO, EMR, GILD, MET, PHM, REGN, RBA, VRTX, DIS, YUM, MELI, ULTA, PSX, WDAY, CDW, PAYC, FWONK, ATUS, ETRN, AOS, ABMD, AMD, ALV, BRO, BF.B, CACI, COG, CPB, CASY, CHD, CTAS, CLX, CPRT, OFC, CMI, DAR, DECK, EGO, ETR, ESS, EXEL, EXC, FFIV, BPYU, GIS, GNTX, GPN, LHX, PEAK, HUBB, IDXX, INCY, KLAC, K, KR, LSTR, LEN, LPX, MAS, MBT, MCO, NHI, NEM, NWE, PKG, PAYX, O, RBC, RSG, ROP, RGLD, SEE, SCI, SIRI, SWKS, TU, THC, TER, TSCO, WHR, EDU, MASI, KL, CDNA, VRSK, EPAM, PFPT, RNG, LBRDK, MSGS, VST, LW, DBX, EAF, PLAN, FOXA, SNOW, DOX, AEE, AMP, ARW, AVY, BIIB, BRKR, VIAC, CBT, CM, CNP, CMC, COP, DLB, DOV, DRE, EXP, EA, ERIE, EEFT, NEE, FITB, GPS, GIL, IONS, JKHY, KSU, KMB, LRCX, LAMR, MTG, MGA, MOH, NTES, NBIX, OXY, PNM, PTC, QCOM, DORM, RNR, SLM, SNA, SO, TTWO, TXRH, GL, WRB, WDFC, WCN, WAL, INT, EVR, DAL, IBKR, CIXX, DAN, COR, LPLA, HCA, ALSN, FIVE, RH, BRX, TNDM, CGC, SABR, JD, NEP, CFG, LBRDA, GDDY, WING, CABO, ZTO, APPN, BAND, IQ, DELL, KTB, NOVA, MDLA, PGNY, VRM, BEPC, BIGC, Sold Out: 50AA, TRHC, GRP.U, BAH, CXO, BERY, CTRE, SWCH, SHLX, USFD, SUI, TPX, TIF, WST, PZZA, IRDM, NGHC, LCII, AEM, NVST, GSX, CLF, TPR, ZLAB, CLGX, FLEX, BHF, AM, MPW, APLE, AMPY, VICI, BJ, UBER, TWOU, AYX, AIV, AIV, GPK, AZO, CAT, CRL, INGR, CACC, CW, EV, EQT, HASI, KNX, MCHP, PVH, PII, PCH, TKR, TWO, BTG,

Investment company NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Merck Inc, Progressive Corp, Roku Inc, Ventas Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.. As of 2021Q1, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owns 758 stocks with a total value of $16.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nn+investment+partners+holdings+n.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,386,538 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,382,364 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 204,097 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,216,524 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% Visa Inc (V) - 1,732,704 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $120.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $40.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 287,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $258.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 44,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 130,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 346,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $154.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 190.77%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $459.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 138,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.90%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,517,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 134.88%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $100.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 393,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Roku Inc by 224.43%. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $357.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 66,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 2652.56%. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 348,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 215.79%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $154.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $57.41 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $59.86.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $21.42 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $22.96.