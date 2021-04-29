NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Broadcom Inc, Merck Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc

- New Purchases: BILI, SRC, IAC, DD, DVN, FUTU, NET, GLW, CLI, SGEN, BWA, VMC, ETSY, ODFL, SNX, ZG, WD5A, APPS, WFG, AMG, TTC, BX, ZION, WK, RPD, TTD, IRTC, BL, SFIX, SWAV, CRNC, BILL, SDGR, GDYN, NARI, BOH, XEC, MORN, MU, SYNA, OPCH, JEF, FRT, IIVI, R, AIRC, SEB, SKX, HELE, STAA, HE, BXMT, SMAR, VRT, GH, LUMN, TW, DOYU, PEN, DDOG, SAM, ONEM, BLDP, KC, AYI, DKNG, EXPI, SF, PAG, SAFM, PWR, CELH, RL, STWD, GNRC, HHC, CLDR, ORI, REGI, FIZZ, CDK, KEYS, ALRM, MCY, OLLI, EVBG,
- Added Positions: AVGO, MRK, PGR, BABA, MSFT, NTRS, ROKU, CVX, VTR, AWK, VER, TCOM, GE, MS, PEP, UNH, ADM, INTC, JNJ, SPGI, PG, HLT, AMGN, ANSS, AMAT, BIDU, BK, BLK, COF, CSCO, ECL, HPQ, ES, ORCL, BKNG, SPG, TMUS, IIPR, INVH, BMY, DHR, MCD, NVDA, NTR, SLB, UPS, WMT, MPC, SNAP, PINS, T, ACN, CBRE, CNI, CL, DSGX, DXCM, EQIX, F, GS, LVS, MFC, MSI, SBAC, POOL, LSI, NLOK, SYY, TD, TYL, VLO, MSCI, BKR, PPD, BSX, CCL, CERN, CAG, EQR, FMC, HD, IEX, IFF, ISRG, JPM, KAI, MRVL, PNC, PFE, DGX, RY, SRE, SBUX, UGI, GWW, WAT, EVRG, RGA, CHTR, FAF, TSLA, VOYA, CTLT, SHOP, Z, CVNA, MDB, NIO, A, ADC, ALGN, AIG, AME, ADI, ATO, ADP, BCE, BAC, BAM, CVS, CP, CAH, FIS, CME, CSGP, CCI, DE, DLR, EOG, EIX, EME, EXAS, EXPE, XOM, FISV, MNST, WELL, HFC, IBM, IP, IPG, IRM, SR, LPSN, LOW, MAR, MMC, MLM, MAA, ON, OKE, PCAR, PH, PRU, PEG, QDEL, RPM, ROK, ROL, ROST, SIVB, CRM, SJR, SYK, SLF, TJX, TRI, TSN, CUBE, USB, UNP, VZ, VNO, WTS, WFC, XLNX, ZBH, LEA, PBA, PRI, TRGP, XYL, TRIP, IQV, FIVN, ZEN, SYF, HUBS, AXTA, SQ, LSXMK, TWLO, COUP, ATH, IR, PDD, CVET, BYND, CRWD, CHWY, CARR, SRPT, AKAM, ALXN, ALNY, AXP, ABC, IVZ, NLY, ACGL, AJG, AIZ, BLL, BMO, BDX, BBY, BIO, BMRN, CHRW, CFFN, CNC, CHKP, LNG, CINF, CTXS, CGNX, CTSH, STZ, COO, COST, CCK, XRAY, DRI, DUK, DISH, ENTG, RE, EXPD, FDS, FICO, FAST, FDX, FNF, FR, BEN, IT, HIG, HAS, HEI, HSIC, HOLX, HST, HBAN, INFO, ICE, SJM, KEY, KGC, LHCG, LKQ, LH, LNC, MTB, MKL, VTRS, NVR, NTAP, NWL, OMC, PKI, PFG, RJF, REG, RF, RMD, BB, RHI, RCI, RCL, SEIC, SHW, WPM, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, SNPS, TFX, TRMB, URI, VFC, MTN, VAR, VRSN, WAB, WBA, WM, ZBRA, EBAY, L, OC, PODD, DFS, VMW, AQN, KDP, AGNC, FTNT, CBOE, FRC, HII, FBHS, VIPS, ENPH, SPLK, PANW, NWSA, BURL, ATHM, ALLY, OGS, ANET, W, QSR, QRVO, BZUN, TRU, HPE, BGNE, FTV, SAIL, PAGS, ZS, DOCU, EQH, AVLR, ELAN, ARCE, FOX, OTIS,
- Reduced Positions: TMO, TXN, PRAH, ED, LLY, INTU, MA, BAX, GOOGL, EW, VEEV, EXR, ANTM, ELS, AUY, NOW, GLPI, ARE, AMZN, ADSK, SCHW, HSY, PPG, LULU, CSX, PSB, CMCSA, DPZ, HUM, NKE, TROW, TGT, WY, V, DOW, ZM, PLD, HON, MDLZ, NDAQ, ORLY, APD, AZPN, TFC, BRK.B, CDNS, CE, C, HAL, ITW, MXIM, NFLX, NSC, OHI, PXD, WPC, WMB, WEC, MOS, FB, TWTR, MMM, ALL, AVB, KO, EMR, GILD, MET, PHM, REGN, RBA, VRTX, DIS, YUM, MELI, ULTA, PSX, WDAY, CDW, PAYC, FWONK, ATUS, ETRN, AOS, ABMD, AMD, ALV, BRO, BF.B, CACI, COG, CPB, CASY, CHD, CTAS, CLX, CPRT, OFC, CMI, DAR, DECK, EGO, ETR, ESS, EXEL, EXC, FFIV, BPYU, GIS, GNTX, GPN, LHX, PEAK, HUBB, IDXX, INCY, KLAC, K, KR, LSTR, LEN, LPX, MAS, MBT, MCO, NHI, NEM, NWE, PKG, PAYX, O, RBC, RSG, ROP, RGLD, SEE, SCI, SIRI, SWKS, TU, THC, TER, TSCO, WHR, EDU, MASI, KL, CDNA, VRSK, EPAM, PFPT, RNG, LBRDK, MSGS, VST, LW, DBX, EAF, PLAN, FOXA, SNOW, DOX, AEE, AMP, ARW, AVY, BIIB, BRKR, VIAC, CBT, CM, CNP, CMC, COP, DLB, DOV, DRE, EXP, EA, ERIE, EEFT, NEE, FITB, GPS, GIL, IONS, JKHY, KSU, KMB, LRCX, LAMR, MTG, MGA, MOH, NTES, NBIX, OXY, PNM, PTC, QCOM, DORM, RNR, SLM, SNA, SO, TTWO, TXRH, GL, WRB, WDFC, WCN, WAL, INT, EVR, DAL, IBKR, CIXX, DAN, COR, LPLA, HCA, ALSN, FIVE, RH, BRX, TNDM, CGC, SABR, JD, NEP, CFG, LBRDA, GDDY, WING, CABO, ZTO, APPN, BAND, IQ, DELL, KTB, NOVA, MDLA, PGNY, VRM, BEPC, BIGC,
- Sold Out: 50AA, TRHC, GRP.U, BAH, CXO, BERY, CTRE, SWCH, SHLX, USFD, SUI, TPX, TIF, WST, PZZA, IRDM, NGHC, LCII, AEM, NVST, GSX, CLF, TPR, ZLAB, CLGX, FLEX, BHF, AM, MPW, APLE, AMPY, VICI, BJ, UBER, TWOU, AYX, AIV, AIV, GPK, AZO, CAT, CRL, INGR, CACC, CW, EV, EQT, HASI, KNX, MCHP, PVH, PII, PCH, TKR, TWO, BTG,
These are the top 5 holdings of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,386,538 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,382,364 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 204,097 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,216,524 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,732,704 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $120.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $40.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 287,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $258.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 44,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 130,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 346,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $154.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 190.77%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $459.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 138,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.90%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,517,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 134.88%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $100.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 393,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Roku Inc by 224.43%. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $357.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 66,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VEREIT Inc (VER)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 2652.56%. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 348,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 215.79%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $154.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $47.81.Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.Sold Out: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $57.41 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $59.86.Sold Out: (CXO)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $21.42 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $22.96.
