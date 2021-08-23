Agf Investments Inc. Buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Sony Group Corp, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Agf Investments Inc. Buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Sony Group Corp, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Agf Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Tapestry Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Sony Group Corp, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Agf Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Agf Investments Inc. owns 676 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/agf+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AGF INVESTMENTS INC.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 88,067 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,726,594 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  3. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,989,228 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54%
  4. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 1,081,050 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,471,540 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,030,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 532,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $117.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 63,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 57,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 74,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQNU)

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.09. The stock is now traded at around $51.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 149.22%. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $85.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,656,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 50.22%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $402.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 509,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 154.86%. The purchase prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $265.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 389,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,790,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,271,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 38.83%. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,538,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of AGF INVESTMENTS INC.. Also check out:

1. AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AGF INVESTMENTS INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider