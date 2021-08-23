Agf Investments Inc. Buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Sony Group Corp, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

New Purchases: TPR, WFG, FISV, TWTR, HAS, AQNU, AESC, IFFT, DISCK, CVE, PEG, PNC, GLIF, NDSN, VMC, VTRS, MRVL, WELL, TEL, EQH, DISH, CNC, ESS, CPRT, GTX, SAIC, AFRM, XLRN, FIVE, SPLK, PFPT, CHK, SNOW, TREE, FYBR, AGNC, CGAU, EWU, LSI, CMPS, ARES, FGEN, NEWR, OTIS, PEN, HPE, ALLO, OCX, VVV, AYX, BE, ERO, ERO, AHCO, CPT, HOG, EXEL, EXAS, DLB, DKS, COO, CTSH, CRUS, ILMN, CMS, CACI, ADP, AIZ, ACGL, AON, DOX, ALKS, PNM, EVRG, WEN, THS, THO, ACAD, STX, RMD, DGX, LFMD, NUAN, NYT, NAV, NICE, MAT, MAS, IONS, IRM,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Tapestry Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Sony Group Corp, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Agf Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Agf Investments Inc. owns 676 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 88,067 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,726,594 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,989,228 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 1,081,050 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,471,540 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,030,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 532,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $117.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 63,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 57,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 74,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.09. The stock is now traded at around $51.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 149.22%. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $85.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,656,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 50.22%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $402.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 509,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 154.86%. The purchase prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $265.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 389,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,790,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,271,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 38.83%. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,538,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76.