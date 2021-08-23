Agf Investments Inc. Buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Sony Group Corp, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

- New Purchases: TPR, WFG, FISV, TWTR, HAS, AQNU, AESC, IFFT, DISCK, CVE, PEG, PNC, GLIF, NDSN, VMC, VTRS, MRVL, WELL, TEL, EQH, DISH, CNC, ESS, CPRT, GTX, SAIC, AFRM, XLRN, FIVE, SPLK, PFPT, CHK, SNOW, TREE, FYBR, AGNC, CGAU, EWU, LSI, CMPS, ARES, FGEN, NEWR, OTIS, PEN, HPE, ALLO, OCX, VVV, AYX, BE, ERO, ERO, AHCO, CPT, HOG, EXEL, EXAS, DLB, DKS, COO, CTSH, CRUS, ILMN, CMS, CACI, ADP, AIZ, ACGL, AON, DOX, ALKS, PNM, EVRG, WEN, THS, THO, ACAD, STX, RMD, DGX, LFMD, NUAN, NYT, NAV, NICE, MAT, MAS, IONS, IRM,
- Added Positions: LNG, GS, AMP, MPC, AMAT, MNST, CNI, STZ, ALB, ULTA, ROKU, MGA, MDT, GLW, LH, MS, XLK, WRK, AMZN, CNQ, DVN, MELI, MET, LULU, LPLA, PRI, ENB, BIP, EDU, XLC, XLV, AXP, ADI, XOM, ICE, SU, ZG, RH, XLF, SCCO, WH, ASML, PH, NTR, XLP, CAE, DHR, GRMN, ROK, SLF, SQM, KL, AMD, BNS, MU, NVDA, V, PLNT, YETI, XLY, ABT, AMED, CMI, EMR, ERIC, JEF, TREX, UNH, VLO, JAZZ, CHUY, MUSA, QSR, NTRA, XLI, AES, ADBE, CP, CSCO, CCI, ECL, FITB, RHP, LHX, ISRG, LMT, MTZ, NEM, OKE, TER, TRMB, VMI, ACM, AWK, CIXX, APTV, GLOB, ABNB, XLB, EGHT, ATVI, AIG, AMT, APH, ASH, BLL, CI, CTAS, KO, CREE, EFX, EQIX, FFIV, HA, TT, KSU, MFC, MMC, SPGI, MRK, MSI, PCG, PPG, PFE, LIN, QCOM, CRM, XPO, RTX, VFC, GWW, ANTM, MA, BX, MSCI, TSLA, XYL, WIX, CHGG, WMS, HQY, PYPL, PFGC, TWLO, SIBN, CTVA, NOVA, ELAT, XLE, XLRE, XLU, SRPT, ARE, ALNY, AEP, AZN, AVY, BIDU, OZK, BDX, BLFS, BLK, BSX, CF, GIB, COG, COF, C, CSGP, COP, DHI, DD, ETN, ERIE, EXPE, F, GPC, EQC, HAIN, HELE, HSIC, HPQ, HOLX, IFF, IP, KNX, KR, LSTR, LEN, LOW, MKTX, MORN, NYCB, NEU, ORLY, PKG, PHM, QDEL, RLI, REGN, RSG, RBA, ROL, STN, TROW, TTWO, TTEK, VRNT, VRTX, WTS, WLK, WTM, WEC, CMG, FNV, BEP, LOPE, CHTR, CBOE, KMI, HCA, ZNGA, FB, PANW, BERY, WDAY, HASI, VOYA, RNG, FIVN, KEYS, QRVO, SEDG, GDDY, BKI, FSV, OLLI, WSC, HLNE, IR, ATUS, MDB, SOGO, BILI, FTDR, MRNA, TME, CVET, TPTX, UBER, DDOG, VIR, ONEM, BEPC, ARRY, EMB, EPP, ERUS, EWD, EWN, EWT, EWW, EWZ, GLD, HYG, IAGG, SMIN, VGK,
- Reduced Positions: NEE, SONY, J, IVV, EWJ, FAST, AAPL, T, TD, WCN, WMT, BAM, FDX, INTU, BAC, PBA, HD, SE, MSFT, TRI, WDC, MCD, AQN, EWS, BMO, URI, EWY, LRCX, TFII, SMAR, INDA, MCO, WM, JD, SHOP, ACN, IBM, NOC, TMO, CB, SBNY, PM, ABBV, BRK.B, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, MDLZ, DIS, FLJP, AGCO, AFL, HON, PEP, PG, PGR, SHW, TKR, WMB, AVGO, SYF, IVZ, BMY, CLX, CMCSA, MAR, NKE, SILV, MCHI, MMM, AOS, ALL, NLY, BWA, CBRE, CVS, NNN, TCOM, DPZ, EOG, EMN, EA, EXR, GILD, HUM, INTC, SJM, LNC, ON, PAAS, PTC, PSA, SBUX, TJX, TGT, TS, TEVA, TXN, TSCO, TYL, TSN, ZION, FTS, TECK, MLCO, HII, ZTS, SQ, DBX, ELAN, EWG, APD, AKAM, ALXN, MO, HES, AEE, ANSS, ATR, AJG, AZO, ADSK, TFC, BK, GOLD, BAX, BHC, BA, BXP, BRO, CDNS, CPB, CM, CAT, CLS, CNP, CRL, CVX, CME, CHD, CTXS, CMA, CBSH, ED, COST, BAP, DTE, DSGX, DLR, D, DUK, DRE, LLY, ETR, EQT, EXPD, FCN, FCFS, FLO, FMX, GIS, GGG, HE, INFO, IMO, INCY, JBHT, KGC, SR, MSM, MMS, MCY, NDAQ, NFG, NFLX, OTEX, ROP, SBAC, POOL, SRE, SCI, SLGN, WPM, SUI, NLOK, TTC, CUBE, UNP, UTHR, VRSN, WBA, WSO, XEL, ZBRA, EBAY, BR, DAL, BTG, VRSK, DG, LYB, BWXT, NXPI, BAH, NLSN, ENPH, PSX, NOW, CONE, SFM, GRP.U, ALLY, NEP, CFG, VIRT, BBU, FTV, ASIX, HWM, SNAP, OKTA, BHF, ETRN, FOXA, DOW, TW, PINS, AVTR, CRWD, NET, PTON, NEEPQ, BNDX, EZA, GOVT, INDY, LEMB, MBB, PFF, VWO,
- Sold Out: TMUS, PAYX, GWPH, SPOT, EEM, LOGI, IIPR, GSHD, AMRN, GOOS, EWP, PENN, EGO, TTD, LSPD, FIS, AMN, CERN, SCHW, ENLC, IT, KMB, LII, NTAP, PFG, RHI, SLB, SWKS, STLD, STE, UPS, AM, ABMD, ATO, AXS, BIO, BIIB, KMX, CGNX, COLM, CAG, DXCM, DISCA, DLTR, DOV, EL, RE, FNF, FFIN, BEN, GD, GNTX, GBCI, HIG, PEAK, HST, HBAN, ICUI, LXP, MGM, MRCY, NJR, NI, NVAX, NUE, ODFL, OMC, PKI, PRU, RYN, REG, RGEN, SGEN, SIGI, SON, SYK, TSM, GL, TAC, UMBF, VNO, WAB, WFC, WWE, XLNX, HBI, WU, LBTYK, IBKR, VMW, AUPH, FTNT, ST, KKR, UI, GWRE, VIPS, SBSW, PINC, VEEV, ANET, ETSY, TDOC, AGR, COUP, BKR, ZS, DOCU, HUYA, FSLY, AMCR, OSH, EPOL, EWA,
For the details of AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/agf+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AGF INVESTMENTS INC.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 88,067 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,726,594 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,989,228 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54%
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 1,081,050 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,471,540 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,030,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 532,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $117.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 63,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 57,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 74,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQNU)
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.09. The stock is now traded at around $51.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 149.22%. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $85.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,656,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 50.22%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $402.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 509,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 154.86%. The purchase prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $265.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 389,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,790,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,271,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 38.83%. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,538,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.Sold Out: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76.
