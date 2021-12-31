Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Chegg Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Amgen Inc, Fortinet Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Chegg Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Pinterest Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd owns 1263 stocks with a total value of $19.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,104,048 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,322,649 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 189,109 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,635,664 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,057,605 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.72%

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The purchase prices were between $0 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 6,790,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 205,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $92.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.676200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 180,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 439,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 398,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $81.54. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 121,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 53.10%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $586.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 221,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 36.14%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $245.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 374,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $227.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 576,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $299.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 221,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.03%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.740500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,489,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,489,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.