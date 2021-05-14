Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Centene Corp, Chubb, Sells Golden Ocean Group, Amphenol Corp, FedEx Corp

New Purchases: ORLY, CNC, CB, PKG, SIVB, PANW, HUM, FLEX, QTWO, Y, HD, IIVI, WTS, DFS, IMKTA, CORE, BMI, NOAH, BMY, PM, KHC, MMC, WCN, SJM, JOE, AMBA, DAL, STAR, MDRX, GIS, RIO, LFUS, RSG, EGHT, GNTX, LXRX, PEP, COHU, UIS, IPGP, AAP, BKE, GATX, VFC, AON, ADM, TSCO, GHL, HOLI, MCK, MEOH, TKR, VC, TDS, SYF, APA, AXS, CASY, TRN, CVX, EEFT, KNX, CUBE, ZION, TRS, BLK, CCK, NP, BKR, AAON, BBVA, WIRE, HSII, FOLD, NOMD, CLB, CASH, NYT, RARE, COKE, BAP, HMN, RDS.A, DDD, ITUB, LLY, IPAR, MU, STN, SNX, UNH, LBTYK, GPRK, ALLE, ENR, QCOM, LSI, WDFC, LGIH, OGS, ACBI, RE, HSY, RUSHA, SEIC, SAFM, IRDM, SEM, ECHO, AZO, ELS, LANC, MODV, TTWO, USPH, VRNT, WY, XEL, BG, DAKT, HDB, PKI, PRAA, SBSI, STT, UCBI, NGVC, CLF, HP, MRTN, NFG, RDNT, SCVL, TTM, UFI, HES, BIDU, BTI, CBSH, FOE, GGG, K, MAA, PIPR, WABC, LMAT, NSA, HCKT, BXC, CPSI, CORT, HTLD, HUBG, ICE, OHI, PSB, ZUMZ, AROC, LPI, AZZ, CL, CUZ, DVA, DVN, FBC, LH, MLR, ORA, SHEN, SPTN, SHOO, HTA, EARN, TSE, THRM, ANGO, BRC, OFC, EME, EPC, GSBC, SAIA, SXT, GWW, SATS, CMRE, PAHC, MC, CTRE, CFG, BC, SCHW, EXTR, HAIN, HTLF, HRL, HURN, NTCT, R, SWN, UBA, RNG, INOV, ATVI, ACGL, BXS, COLB, EWBC, INDB, JACK, MOG.A, QCRH, VLO, DIS, EBSB, BSIG, KT, MTRX, PKE, STKL, ORBC, ESI, TSQ, CNX, OSBC, VNDA, TMST, CECE, TWI, TLYS, MIXT, TACO, RRC, OPK, HIMX, BBW, NYMT, OIS, CO, IMMR, ZIXI, WSR, SPNT, CTT, FPI, SIEN, ACCO, NOK, RBBN, SRT, GGB, SIRI,

ORLY, CNC, CB, PKG, SIVB, PANW, HUM, FLEX, QTWO, Y, HD, IIVI, WTS, DFS, IMKTA, CORE, BMI, NOAH, BMY, PM, KHC, MMC, WCN, SJM, JOE, AMBA, DAL, STAR, MDRX, GIS, RIO, LFUS, RSG, EGHT, GNTX, LXRX, PEP, COHU, UIS, IPGP, AAP, BKE, GATX, VFC, AON, ADM, TSCO, GHL, HOLI, MCK, MEOH, TKR, VC, TDS, SYF, APA, AXS, CASY, TRN, CVX, EEFT, KNX, CUBE, ZION, TRS, BLK, CCK, NP, BKR, AAON, BBVA, WIRE, HSII, FOLD, NOMD, CLB, CASH, NYT, RARE, COKE, BAP, HMN, RDS.A, DDD, ITUB, LLY, IPAR, MU, STN, SNX, UNH, LBTYK, GPRK, ALLE, ENR, QCOM, LSI, WDFC, LGIH, OGS, ACBI, RE, HSY, RUSHA, SEIC, SAFM, IRDM, SEM, ECHO, AZO, ELS, LANC, MODV, TTWO, USPH, VRNT, WY, XEL, BG, DAKT, HDB, PKI, PRAA, SBSI, STT, UCBI, NGVC, CLF, HP, MRTN, NFG, RDNT, SCVL, TTM, UFI, HES, BIDU, BTI, CBSH, FOE, GGG, K, MAA, PIPR, WABC, LMAT, NSA, HCKT, BXC, CPSI, CORT, HTLD, HUBG, ICE, OHI, PSB, ZUMZ, AROC, LPI, AZZ, CL, CUZ, DVA, DVN, FBC, LH, MLR, ORA, SHEN, SPTN, SHOO, HTA, EARN, TSE, THRM, ANGO, BRC, OFC, EME, EPC, GSBC, SAIA, SXT, GWW, SATS, CMRE, PAHC, MC, CTRE, CFG, BC, SCHW, EXTR, HAIN, HTLF, HRL, HURN, NTCT, R, SWN, UBA, RNG, INOV, ATVI, ACGL, BXS, COLB, EWBC, INDB, JACK, MOG.A, QCRH, VLO, DIS, EBSB, BSIG, KT, MTRX, PKE, STKL, ORBC, ESI, TSQ, CNX, OSBC, VNDA, TMST, CECE, TWI, TLYS, MIXT, TACO, RRC, OPK, HIMX, BBW, NYMT, OIS, CO, IMMR, ZIXI, WSR, SPNT, CTT, FPI, SIEN, ACCO, NOK, RBBN, SRT, GGB, SIRI, Added Positions: ODFL, UNP, CSV, JPM, TWNK, PRFT, CRH, CBZ, PB, KFRC, J, AGNC, SC, RF, MLCO, NX, PCH, SLF, CS, CCRN, PSA, WSBF, MAS, MCBC, GLPI, MGRC, CTLT, SYNH, PHM, KEY, EMR, HOFT, ROK, CMO, ORC, ATRC, JEF, EXR, MTB, HVT, TRGP, DISH, DCO, LPG, TJX, HIW, RLGT, KEYS, AMSF, NMR, BANR, CTS, STWD, HALO, BLL, GEO,

ODFL, UNP, CSV, JPM, TWNK, PRFT, CRH, CBZ, PB, KFRC, J, AGNC, SC, RF, MLCO, NX, PCH, SLF, CS, CCRN, PSA, WSBF, MAS, MCBC, GLPI, MGRC, CTLT, SYNH, PHM, KEY, EMR, HOFT, ROK, CMO, ORC, ATRC, JEF, EXR, MTB, HVT, TRGP, DISH, DCO, LPG, TJX, HIW, RLGT, KEYS, AMSF, NMR, BANR, CTS, STWD, HALO, BLL, GEO, Reduced Positions: APH, RY, DHI, BEN, UBS, IEX, ITW, AMP, TFC, BERY, HUN, SEE, CAI, FAF, RS, TMO, ESNT, WRB, PCAR, SANM, RFP, TPH, AIMC, CVBF, LKQ, KMI, GTN, NSIT, CE, WSM, GPI, DB, FHI, NAVI, DX, THO, DECK, OC, VMC, PLXS, LEG, ARW, STLD, SAH, FBHS, TPX, BLD, SYKE, NVGS, TNET, CM, CMCSA, VRA, LOW, WERN, PRDO, LB, NYCB, MYE, PFSI, KOF, WMS, UTHR, TTEC, SCI, BCC, TITN, CMA, AMPH, CLS, VCEL, HPE, VSTO, PRI, WLK, CRMT, FB, SSD, NTRS, EHC, AN, NLY, IBCP, EBF, CCS, KE, AINV, NRIM,

APH, RY, DHI, BEN, UBS, IEX, ITW, AMP, TFC, BERY, HUN, SEE, CAI, FAF, RS, TMO, ESNT, WRB, PCAR, SANM, RFP, TPH, AIMC, CVBF, LKQ, KMI, GTN, NSIT, CE, WSM, GPI, DB, FHI, NAVI, DX, THO, DECK, OC, VMC, PLXS, LEG, ARW, STLD, SAH, FBHS, TPX, BLD, SYKE, NVGS, TNET, CM, CMCSA, VRA, LOW, WERN, PRDO, LB, NYCB, MYE, PFSI, KOF, WMS, UTHR, TTEC, SCI, BCC, TITN, CMA, AMPH, CLS, VCEL, HPE, VSTO, PRI, WLK, CRMT, FB, SSD, NTRS, EHC, AN, NLY, IBCP, EBF, CCS, KE, AINV, NRIM, Sold Out: GOGL, FDX, FMC, DKS, DOV, TXN, HOG, ING, SLB, NXST, BWA, PG, CBRE, TRMK, BBY, CAT, NUE, URI, PNR, DGX, SHW, LII, SNA, CACI, CBT, AXP, TGNA, MTX, NWSA, ABC, SWK, GL, WAB, UHS, CERN, CW, MCD, MIDD, RJF, FOR, HLT, MCRI, BWXT, CHH, FUL, RHI, EQNR, TEL, COP, OMC, VOYA, ASH, CHRW, DE, HMST, TMX, AME, BOKF, DLX, LDOS, CFX, AXTA, CBU, MDP, PAG, HBAN, TPCO, CIGI, WEN, G, ENV, AVY, CTB, DAR, GFI, NBTB, RLGY, BLKB, DLTR, ETR, EFSC, TROW, UMBF, WMB, YELP, FFBC, HUBB, UPS, WHR, BAH, QSR, EOG, MTH, SMFG, JBL, USB, UCTT, EIG, CHTR, FPRX, RMAX, QRVO, BAC, MKSI, PWR, TOL, NOVT, MTDR, FSV, AES, CSGS, LHX, HMC, SHYF, UFPI, SHG, MA, HOMB, HBI, AMX, AXL, CTAS, HSIC, PFG, AAWW, COWN, CCXI, PVG, APAM, TRU, COLM, EBIX, PLUS, IT, LHCG, QGEN, URBN, WTM, LOCO, IBTX, SAGE, AEIS, CF, LNG, CHCO, FIX, FHN, PII, RBA, SOHU, WSO, ZBH, WU, AWI, RCM, LPLA, RH, CMC, CUB, DRQ, ENTG, DIN, IPG, NKE, OKE, SYX, RTX, SPSC, FANG, AEP, AIZ, CNQ, HOLX, LAD, LPX, PPG, PEGA, TPC, SWM, SCL, TRMB, WOR, TX, LYB, WIFI, NVRO, ACN, BBBY, CAH, HAS, LTC, LVS, NUS, PRGS, RPM, TUP, ASPS, RILY, HCA, SUPN, CDW, MBUU, HQY, CABO, MCFT, AMKR, BK, CENX, EMN, BUSE, GCO, HXL, IMO, JKHY, LKFN, MITK, NSC, PBCT, TRV, CROX, CHRS, PJT, ERIC, GPS, ITGR, MLM, NVO, SWBI, ICFI, ASB, AVID, FULT, FFIC, F, GPK, GPRE, CNCE, CVGI, MOD, IRWD, PBF, USAK, CHMI, ATEN, GPRO, LGF.A, TCS, QUOT, GLNG, WIT, NWHM, KGC, MGI, BB, SNR, PBI, RVSB,

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Current Portfolio ) buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Centene Corp, Chubb, Packaging Corp of America, SVB Financial Group, sells Golden Ocean Group, Amphenol Corp, FedEx Corp, FMC Corp, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC. As of 2021Q1, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owns 399 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/campbell+%26+co+investment+adviser+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 3,000 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Centene Corp (CNC) - 21,997 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 5,650 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.79% Chubb Ltd (CB) - 7,800 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Packaging Corp of America (PKG) - 8,857 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. New Position

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $553.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 21,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $154.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 8,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $578.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $336.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 120.79%. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $269.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 148.15%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC added to a holding in Carriage Services Inc by 91.92%. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $38.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 32,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 120.83%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC added to a holding in Perficient Inc by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $62.65, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC added to a holding in CRH PLC by 94.88%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC sold out a holding in Golden Ocean Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.69 and $7.67, with an estimated average price of $6.02.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.