Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Centene Corp, Chubb, Sells Golden Ocean Group, Amphenol Corp, FedEx Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Centene Corp, Chubb, Sells Golden Ocean Group, Amphenol Corp, FedEx Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC (Current Portfolio) buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Centene Corp, Chubb, Packaging Corp of America, SVB Financial Group, sells Golden Ocean Group, Amphenol Corp, FedEx Corp, FMC Corp, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC. As of 2021Q1, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owns 399 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/campbell+%26+co+investment+adviser+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC
  1. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 3,000 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Centene Corp (CNC) - 21,997 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 5,650 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.79%
  4. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 7,800 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Packaging Corp of America (PKG) - 8,857 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $553.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 21,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $154.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 8,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $578.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $336.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 120.79%. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $269.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 148.15%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carriage Services Inc (CSV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC added to a holding in Carriage Services Inc by 91.92%. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $38.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 32,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 120.83%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Perficient Inc (PRFT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC added to a holding in Perficient Inc by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $62.65, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CRH PLC (CRH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC added to a holding in CRH PLC by 94.88%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC sold out a holding in Golden Ocean Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.69 and $7.67, with an estimated average price of $6.02.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96.

Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC. Also check out:

1. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider