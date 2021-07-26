Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L Buys Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Check Point Software Technologies, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Visa Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: PEJ, ZIM, ZWRKU, TDIV, ALLY, ALTO, KURIU, EOG, FUV, PLBY, STZ, IT, AIG, STT, CVE, HCA, TGLS, PH, RADA, YUMC, CX, GOGL, NVO, KDP, RGA, UBER, DEN, UPST, CBRE, FL, GD, TV, OTEX, RIO, RYAAY, UHS, GRBK, NMM, CRTO, INVH, TTCF, EOSE, SHLS, MNTK, BBD, ITUB, BLDR, CPT, EXPD, F, JBHT, MAA, SLM, IDEX, LIVE, QRTEA, HHC, ASPN, ZTO, EAF, LYFT, JMIA, RVLV, AGC, BMTX, APPH, DON, MO, UHAL, AEP, ARC, BLL, SAN, BAX, CHRW, CAMT, CAR, CTSH, COP, DPZ, EGP, EMR, ERIC, EXC, LHX, IVAC, KNX, LSTR, MXIM, MCHP, OSK, PAYX, AVNT, REX, SAIA, XPO, SHW, TOL, USB, WM, WAT, WDC, WHR, CMG, TNL, CBAT, TFII, SB, BSBR, TRNO, VC, GEVO, PSTG, SOLO, SFIX, GRT1, COLD, DOW, CHPT, CHPT, XP, AYRO, 4LRA, HYLN, RIDE, MP, RMO, CLRMU, ADN, KBE, ATSG, ALXN, AMED, ARCB, AZPN, CEVA, CPK, GLW, DSPG, DKS, FWRD, TGNA, GNTX, GTN, HAS, HCSG, HTLD, HUBG, IIVI, LB, MAS, MAT, TAP, NOK, OKE, OTTR, TPC, R, TTEK, UGI, ULH, WERN, WSM, AAWW, LFMD, GMOLQ, EXLS, KBR, IPGP, TDC, ECHO, RFP, CLSK, DRIO, VRNS, SABR, KEYS, LITE, WSC, SNDR, BEST, FVRR, 2K90, AYLA, PLTK, RBLX, ONTF, GTX, OGN, CIBR, CQQQ, EUFN, IXJ,
- Added Positions: CHKP, XLF, SOXX, CCL, BKNG, VSTO, VGT, IWN, TAN, SMH, CAT, IGV, COF, ORA, FB, KLAC, LRCX, DIS, SCHW, AMT, WFC, ACWI, HLT, FDX, MGM, TSM, EBAY, HEDJ, ASML, AXP, AMAT, ADP, BK, DXC, HPQ, HUM, MCO, NVDA, NOC, REGN, FANG, CVS, XOM, LMT, MKSI, ORCL, LGIH, STNE, CSX, DAR, FCX, JBL, MAC, SPGI, NSC, ODFL, UNP, UNH, SVM, GNRC, KKR, REGI, TWTR, ANET, BABA, BILI, TME, ARRY, DNMR, ICLN, LQD, SPLV, PLD, AMD, APD, ALB, DOX, AMGN, ADI, AUDC, AZO, BC, CSV, VALE, CS, DECK, ETH, FISV, KBH, KFRC, KMB, MSI, PCAR, ROP, ROST, URI, ANTM, CLNE, ENSG, VRTS, CHTR, GM, CSOD, VCRA, NXE, VEEV, PAGS, OTIS, LMND, LI, XPEV, IPAY, KRE, SPMD, CLFD, BF.B, HLX, CNC, CSCO, CMCSA, DGII, FFIV, FLXS, GAIA, HP, IBM, ISRG, KR, LEN, LPSN, MDC, MRTN, NUE, ORLY, PTSI, PHM, STMP, TROW, WEN, WBA, YUM, TMUS, ULTA, WIX, BLBD, PAYC, HLI, RDFN, SPCE, REZI, FOXA, CARR, MSP, IJH, KWEB, PBW, VGK, XLC, XLE, XLK, XLP, XLRE, XLU, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: IHI, V, XLI, VRNT, CRM, C, JPM, MS, BAC, GS, TSLA, RSP, PRGO, AMZN, ZM, AAPL, BLNK, TWLO, FCEL, PINS, SOL, ENPH, RUN, NEE, DQ, SPLK, NFLX, PANW, SE, DOCU, CRWD, VBR, A, GOOG, TDOC, ALGN, BLDP, PLUG, RMD, TMO, UCTT, SPY, ADSK, DHR, OKTA, NET, PTON, CURI, CURI, HOLX, LOW, MSFT, PHG, SPWR, VMW, SNOW, QQQ, DHI, MT, NUAN, TTM, VMI, CSIQ, ICL, DAN, SHOP, TPIC, GH, GDRX, AMSC, THRM, COST, NVMI, TER, ALLT, MELI, LEA, WDAY, FUBO, PYPL, ZS, ACA, NOVA, AXL, BWA, HMC, JNJ, MOD, QCOM, SANM, TXN, FSLR, ZTS, DDOG, ANSS, BA, BMY, VIAC, GOOGL, MET, NDAQ, NKE, PG, GPRE, CYRX, DG, ALSN, HY, CDW, NVTA, ETSY, WORK, OZON, SLV, T, ABT, AKAM, BLK, CME, KO, CMI, GE, GPN, MTCH, MRVL, MMS, NICE, NTES, NTAP, OMCL, PEP, PFE, SPNS, SNPS, TJX, TM, VRSN, VZ, LULU, FTNT, ABBV, ZEN, INOV, KHC, AIRG, AYX, ROKU, AVLR, MRNA, CVET, CHNG, ONEM, INDA, MMM, EGHT, RAMP, MDRX, AEO, APH, TFC, BDX, BRK.B, BBY, BLKB, CDNS, FIS, CVX, CI, CTXS, CLX, CPRT, CCI, DUK, ECL, EW, LLY, ERJ, EL, GILD, MNST, HSTM, HSKA, HD, HON, INFO, IDXX, INTU, JNPR, MDLZ, MAR, MCD, MRK, MTD, MU, NEM, PNC, PDCO, PKI, NXGN, PWR, POOL, SILC, SWKS, SONY, SO, SBUX, SYK, NLOK, TSCO, RTX, WMT, WST, MA, MSCI, KNDI, PM, WPRT, WKHS, VAC, EPAM, PFPT, NOW, NRC, NSTG, FEYE, PCTY, FIVN, CTLT, HUBS, QRVO, BOX, GDDY, SQ, TTD, EVBG, NTNX, IRTC, BL, SNAP, CVNA, APPN, MDB, QTRX, DBX, PDD, TIGR, FSLY, PHR, HCAT, BILL, SPT, AMWL, PLTR, FSR, DVY, ATVI, MTOR, BIDU, BSX, EPAY, CL, D, EA, EQIX, GRVY, ITW, ILMN, INTC, ICE, MKTX, MMC, MPWR, VTRS, NVR, INSG, PRGS, PGR, ROK, SLP, TTWO, TYL, VRTX, VG, EHTH, OC, AVGO, JKS, ZNGA, YY, UPLD, MOMO, EVH, PLNT, FLGT, TRHC, IQ, HUYA, SONO, NIO, SCPL, DOYU, TXG, PING, NKLA, ARKK, BIV, DBEU, EFA, FEZ, HACK, HYG, IAU, IEUR, VCSH, XHB, XLB,
- Sold Out: XOP, VAR, VOO, ABB, IYG, CC, BEKE, QS, CF, MTH, BB, VTGN, YALA, WISH, IJT, ELY, CLAR, CSGP, TCOM, DRI, INFI, KSS, PZZA, RCII, SNBR, TTMI, OPRX, OESX, WD5A, CSTE, MGNI, CZR, KNSL, HOME, GRWG, KXIN, NIU, FUTU, KC, BIO, CTHR, CAKE, DLTR, EME, GFI, HMY, IFF, JACK, NLS, PENN, RGEN, UAL, FTFT, PRTS, CNK, FPR, 6SQB, PSX, AMC, AAL, DRTT, W, 1GDA, Z, COUP, MYOV, PK, FIXX, CHWY, GOCO, VLDR, STPK, FTOC, TPGY, IBUY, AAON, BIG, CHD, CIEN, EGAN, FLL, GFF, HST, IDCC, SJM, KGC, MHO, MKC, MRCY, MOH, FIZZ, OSTK, QDEL, SBAC, SSD, JOE, RGR, TTEC, TREX, UFPI, WAB, WMK, SPR, GLUU, BR, BGS, LLNW, BTG, DLPN, TNET, VRSK, PVG, QLYS, BERY, TPH, IBP, CCS, BLD, OLLI, MOLA, MYO, PD, PSNL, DADA, VNT, ARKG, EMLC, HYLB, HYLS, HYMB,
For the details of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harel+insurance+investments+%26+financial+services+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 812,272 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 828,599 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 1,863,205 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.26%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,732,784 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33%
- Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) - 2,924,056 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.110500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 2,924,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 3,232,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Z-Work Acquisition Corp (ZWRKU)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 263,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.74 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (KURIU)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 137,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 65.27%. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 364,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 1012.45%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 467,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 79.60%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,001,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 62.08%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2214.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 288.67%. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $46.28, with an estimated average price of $37.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 96,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 58.40%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $413.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 55,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: (VAR)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $33.34.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8.Sold Out: The Chemours Co (CC)
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33.
Here is the complete portfolio of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment