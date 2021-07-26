Logo
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L Buys Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Check Point Software Technologies, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Visa Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Check Point Software Technologies, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Carnival Corp, sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Visa Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Verint Systems Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L. As of 2021Q2, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L owns 759 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harel+insurance+investments+%26+financial+services+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 812,272 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  2. SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 828,599 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  3. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 1,863,205 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.26%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,732,784 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33%
  5. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) - 2,924,056 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.110500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 2,924,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 3,232,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Z-Work Acquisition Corp (ZWRKU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 263,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.74 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (KURIU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 137,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 65.27%. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 364,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 1012.45%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 467,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 79.60%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,001,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 62.08%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2214.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 288.67%. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $46.28, with an estimated average price of $37.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 96,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 58.40%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $413.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 55,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $33.34.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8.

Sold Out: The Chemours Co (CC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. keeps buying
