AdvisorNet Financial, Inc Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvisorNet Financial, Inc. As of 2021Q4, AdvisorNet Financial, Inc owns 2102 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AdvisorNet Financial, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisornet+financial%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,190,288 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,022,671 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 259,853 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 520,081 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 215,849 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 147,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 114,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 88,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $27.111000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 160,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 231.62%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 248,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 129.76%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 55,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 52.26%. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 411,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.01%. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 696,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.41%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $415.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 33,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 82.41%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 142,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Mesabi Trust. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $36.71, with an estimated average price of $26.67.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in United Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $26.47 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $29.56.