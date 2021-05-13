Martingale Asset Management L P Buys BlackRock Inc, FedEx Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: EXR, MKTX, DE, R, MNST, ANF, PCH, NUS, UBA, TBI, NLS, AROW, OSK, MATX, LIN, SKYW, SNA, SMBC, TJX, CPB, WSBC, AVNS, GNL, EQBK, BRY, OBNK, MESA, BIPC, IAC, BNL, CBT, FL, FCBC, OVV, PACW, GFF, HAIN, CCNE, DECK, BMRN, ATGE, BYD, CSR, KSS, CLW, HBCP, SSTK, MGNX, CARE, TCS, BGS, CARA, OSPN, CAI, ENS, FRPT, CTMX, DVAX, TPB, SAFE, BFST, AKRO, MORF, BRBR, ARQT, CTRN, COF, SJW, JEF, BVH, MDP, JPM, NTCT, NYMT, OSBC, ORRF, OMI, PEBO, CDMO, RVSB, FCCY, III, SXT, SHBI, SIG, F, SBSI, SMMF, SKT, XPER, TMP, EBTC, WNEB, TCFC,

EXR, MKTX, DE, R, MNST, ANF, PCH, NUS, UBA, TBI, NLS, AROW, OSK, MATX, LIN, SKYW, SNA, SMBC, TJX, CPB, WSBC, AVNS, GNL, EQBK, BRY, OBNK, MESA, BIPC, IAC, BNL, CBT, FL, FCBC, OVV, PACW, GFF, HAIN, CCNE, DECK, BMRN, ATGE, BYD, CSR, KSS, CLW, HBCP, SSTK, MGNX, CARE, TCS, BGS, CARA, OSPN, CAI, ENS, FRPT, CTMX, DVAX, TPB, SAFE, BFST, AKRO, MORF, BRBR, ARQT, CTRN, COF, SJW, JEF, BVH, MDP, JPM, NTCT, NYMT, OSBC, ORRF, OMI, PEBO, CDMO, RVSB, FCCY, III, SXT, SHBI, SIG, F, SBSI, SMMF, SKT, XPER, TMP, EBTC, WNEB, TCFC, Added Positions: BLK, FDX, PM, KLAC, NFLX, ZM, ROP, ABC, JKHY, TRV, MMM, BDX, IDXX, ERIE, MO, CSCO, PSA, EVRG, DG, PEG, NET, ADP, PLD, SHW, WST, VEEV, VRTX, VZ, V, ABT, ACN, DTE, DHR, EQIX, UNP, XLRN, RJF, UTHR, XEL, NOW, TEAM, BRK.B, CCI, PG, VRSN, WEC, AZPN, CPRT, HRL, IDA, ISRG, LRCX, MMC, MCY, NDAQ, ES, PGR, RMD, VMW, AWK, IQV, GDDY, AEP, CL, JNJ, MCK, MTD, MSA, SO, TXN, UPS, WTM, VAC, ZTS, CABO, CLX, COST, D, EL, EQC, THG, HSY, KMB, MDLZ, KR, REGN, SEB, SLGN, TMUS, CHTR, OLLI, GO, ALG, ALK, AMGN, ADSK, BMY, CAL, CRL, CHE, XEC, CLH, CYH, FCN, GCO, HE, HD, ICE, LYTS, MKL, MEI, MOG.A, NEU, OGE, OFG, PIPR, MODV, RGEN, UMBF, VSH, WMT, ANTM, FTNT, AOSL, EPAM, TMHC, RRR, LAUR, DSSI, ABM, VCEL, AMG, Y, AXL, THRM, AMP, HCKT, AIT, ARNA, ASTE, ACLS, BZH, CPT, CSV, CE, CVCY, CHMG, CHCO, CCOI, SITC, DVN, DHT, EME, BUSE, THFF, FVE, FONR, GPX, GABC, HNGR, HAFC, HWKN, HR, HUBB, IMKTA, NSIT, IIIN, KELYA, SR, LCUT, MGEE, MANT, MMSI, MOD, MLI, NHC, NATR, NTGR, NRIM, NWBI, NG, OLP, PH, PLXS, PFBI, PBH, NXGN, DORM, RF, RBCAA, RUSHA, SAFM, SMTC, SLAB, SPTN, STMP, SRT, BH, SCL, STC, SRDX, ACIW, UGI, ULBI, UNF, WRB, WINA, INT, ZUMZ, CRD.A, DGICA, AAWW, UVE, ALRS, VNDA, VG, ESXB, ALBO, TWO, PCB, OPBK, HI, TRNO, TRGP, RM, NBHC, BCC, ENTA, AHH, PFSI, NWSA, AMH, MUSA, XNCR, TACO, LE, PAHC, HRTG, KE, UPLD, BPMC, NTRA, HLI, CSTR, DFIN, CNDT, ANAB, PUMP, CARS, SGH, BY, RBB, MCB, ILPT, AHCO, RVI, AMAL, IMXI, CBNK, SPFI, BCEL,

BLK, FDX, PM, KLAC, NFLX, ZM, ROP, ABC, JKHY, TRV, MMM, BDX, IDXX, ERIE, MO, CSCO, PSA, EVRG, DG, PEG, NET, ADP, PLD, SHW, WST, VEEV, VRTX, VZ, V, ABT, ACN, DTE, DHR, EQIX, UNP, XLRN, RJF, UTHR, XEL, NOW, TEAM, BRK.B, CCI, PG, VRSN, WEC, AZPN, CPRT, HRL, IDA, ISRG, LRCX, MMC, MCY, NDAQ, ES, PGR, RMD, VMW, AWK, IQV, GDDY, AEP, CL, JNJ, MCK, MTD, MSA, SO, TXN, UPS, WTM, VAC, ZTS, CABO, CLX, COST, D, EL, EQC, THG, HSY, KMB, MDLZ, KR, REGN, SEB, SLGN, TMUS, CHTR, OLLI, GO, ALG, ALK, AMGN, ADSK, BMY, CAL, CRL, CHE, XEC, CLH, CYH, FCN, GCO, HE, HD, ICE, LYTS, MKL, MEI, MOG.A, NEU, OGE, OFG, PIPR, MODV, RGEN, UMBF, VSH, WMT, ANTM, FTNT, AOSL, EPAM, TMHC, RRR, LAUR, DSSI, ABM, VCEL, AMG, Y, AXL, THRM, AMP, HCKT, AIT, ARNA, ASTE, ACLS, BZH, CPT, CSV, CE, CVCY, CHMG, CHCO, CCOI, SITC, DVN, DHT, EME, BUSE, THFF, FVE, FONR, GPX, GABC, HNGR, HAFC, HWKN, HR, HUBB, IMKTA, NSIT, IIIN, KELYA, SR, LCUT, MGEE, MANT, MMSI, MOD, MLI, NHC, NATR, NTGR, NRIM, NWBI, NG, OLP, PH, PLXS, PFBI, PBH, NXGN, DORM, RF, RBCAA, RUSHA, SAFM, SMTC, SLAB, SPTN, STMP, SRT, BH, SCL, STC, SRDX, ACIW, UGI, ULBI, UNF, WRB, WINA, INT, ZUMZ, CRD.A, DGICA, AAWW, UVE, ALRS, VNDA, VG, ESXB, ALBO, TWO, PCB, OPBK, HI, TRNO, TRGP, RM, NBHC, BCC, ENTA, AHH, PFSI, NWSA, AMH, MUSA, XNCR, TACO, LE, PAHC, HRTG, KE, UPLD, BPMC, NTRA, HLI, CSTR, DFIN, CNDT, ANAB, PUMP, CARS, SGH, BY, RBB, MCB, ILPT, AHCO, RVI, AMAL, IMXI, CBNK, SPFI, BCEL, Reduced Positions: T, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, FICO, SJM, ORCL, HUM, INTC, MAA, MSI, CERN, GOOGL, EXC, BKNG, COO, RE, VRSK, RP, FFIV, K, MA, FB, LLY, JAZZ, GOOG, ATR, ATO, GIS, PFE, INTU, MKC, SNPS, AVGO, SPOT, ANSS, AMAT, CDNS, ED, PRGO, AKAM, BAX, CSX, QCOM, UNH, CAG, CUZ, KNX, LMT, BPOP, RNR, SSNC, AES, AGCO, CAH, ELS, HOLX, LOW, MDT, SRCL, SUI, TTWO, SATS, LPLA, DBX, ALL, ARW, BBY, CRUS, HIW, HRC, JBL, MDU, NVDA, TKR, ZBH, SYF, DELL, AON, AN, AZO, BRO, BC, KO, CTSH, ECL, NI, PII, UHS, WSM, EBAY, QRTEA, HCA, GLOB, AGR, TXG, HTH, DOX, BOKF, CME, CIEN, DXC, EA, NEE, GRMN, INCY, MRK, PPC, SGEN, STE, SYK, SNV, TGT, TSCO, WY, G, BAH, VIRT, SNDR, AGYS, AEE, ANDE, BG, CACI, CHRW, CMS, CHD, CTXS, CR, CMI, XRAY, FBP, FE, FLO, GTN, HNI, HIG, HLF, HUBG, IBM, ICUI, IBOC, LH, LSTR, MTH, MPWR, NSC, NWE, ORLY, PRFT, PNW, SWX, LSI, TMO, USM, VMI, EVR, AIMC, IBKR, SBRA, RXN, QLYS, RLGY, TPH, SNR, QRVO, TWNK, SRCE, AMSF, AZZ, CRMT, AMSWA, AMT, AMKR, ARCB, AIZ, ATNI, ATRC, ATRI, BCPC, BXS, BKH, SAM, EAT, CBZ, CALM, CWT, CAC, CASS, CCF, CPK, COKE, CMCO, CMC, CTBI, CPSI, CRVL, INGR, DIOD, DUK, EGP, ECPG, ESCA, ESS, EXPO, FMNB, FISI, FCNCA, PFC, FR, FWRD, FSP, FDP, GTY, GOOD, GSBC, ITGR, GPI, HAE, HWC, HSTM, HTLD, HELE, HSKA, IBCP, SNEX, JJSF, JCOM, JBSS, KFRC, FSTR, LAKE, LANC, LB, LDL, MIC, MAN, MRTN, MXIM, MMS, VIVO, MLAB, MSEX, MITK, MNR, MORN, EGOV, HOPE, NFG, NHI, NTUS, NEOG, NYT, NWN, NVAX, OSIS, ORI, OMCL, CNXN, PSB, PLAB, POWI, PSMT, PRGS, QGEN, RLI, RMBS, RBC, RCII, RGP, POOL, SAIA, SPXC, SAFT, SPNS, SHEN, BSRR, SLP, SAH, SMP, SXI, SF, SYKE, SYX, TECH, TTEC, TTEK, TCBK, TRST, TRMK, TCX, TSN, UFCS, UMH, UNFI, UTL, UVV, UVSP, USNA, VGR, VRNT, WDFC, WSFS, GHC, WSBF, WMK, WLTW, WOR, YORW, TOWN, POR, CVLT, ICFI, LMAT, EXLS, PRIM, EIG, CENTA, TFSL, TTGT, TRS, MASI, SCU, EBSB, IGT, SMBK, MOFG, IRDM, DAN, MYRG, OPI, ADUS, AMPH, LEA, EFC, PDM, SPSC, FAF, CBOE, TVTX, CMRE, QADA, PCRX, RYI, HMST, ZNGA, VCRA, SUPN, GMED, APAM, MODN, NCBS, BLUE, SFM, ESNT, EGRX, RLMD, ATEN, AMRK, FIVN, CTRE, CTLT, VEC, ENVA, JRVR, VSTO, NXRT, NSA, COLL, CHCT, ENR, PJT, CSWI, GMS, KNSL, MEDP, YUMC, KRYS, KIDS, MBIN, BAND, NMRK, CLBK, YMAB, OSMT, NGM, PLMR, CSTL, ACI,

T, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, FICO, SJM, ORCL, HUM, INTC, MAA, MSI, CERN, GOOGL, EXC, BKNG, COO, RE, VRSK, RP, FFIV, K, MA, FB, LLY, JAZZ, GOOG, ATR, ATO, GIS, PFE, INTU, MKC, SNPS, AVGO, SPOT, ANSS, AMAT, CDNS, ED, PRGO, AKAM, BAX, CSX, QCOM, UNH, CAG, CUZ, KNX, LMT, BPOP, RNR, SSNC, AES, AGCO, CAH, ELS, HOLX, LOW, MDT, SRCL, SUI, TTWO, SATS, LPLA, DBX, ALL, ARW, BBY, CRUS, HIW, HRC, JBL, MDU, NVDA, TKR, ZBH, SYF, DELL, AON, AN, AZO, BRO, BC, KO, CTSH, ECL, NI, PII, UHS, WSM, EBAY, QRTEA, HCA, GLOB, AGR, TXG, HTH, DOX, BOKF, CME, CIEN, DXC, EA, NEE, GRMN, INCY, MRK, PPC, SGEN, STE, SYK, SNV, TGT, TSCO, WY, G, BAH, VIRT, SNDR, AGYS, AEE, ANDE, BG, CACI, CHRW, CMS, CHD, CTXS, CR, CMI, XRAY, FBP, FE, FLO, GTN, HNI, HIG, HLF, HUBG, IBM, ICUI, IBOC, LH, LSTR, MTH, MPWR, NSC, NWE, ORLY, PRFT, PNW, SWX, LSI, TMO, USM, VMI, EVR, AIMC, IBKR, SBRA, RXN, QLYS, RLGY, TPH, SNR, QRVO, TWNK, SRCE, AMSF, AZZ, CRMT, AMSWA, AMT, AMKR, ARCB, AIZ, ATNI, ATRC, ATRI, BCPC, BXS, BKH, SAM, EAT, CBZ, CALM, CWT, CAC, CASS, CCF, CPK, COKE, CMCO, CMC, CTBI, CPSI, CRVL, INGR, DIOD, DUK, EGP, ECPG, ESCA, ESS, EXPO, FMNB, FISI, FCNCA, PFC, FR, FWRD, FSP, FDP, GTY, GOOD, GSBC, ITGR, GPI, HAE, HWC, HSTM, HTLD, HELE, HSKA, IBCP, SNEX, JJSF, JCOM, JBSS, KFRC, FSTR, LAKE, LANC, LB, LDL, MIC, MAN, MRTN, MXIM, MMS, VIVO, MLAB, MSEX, MITK, MNR, MORN, EGOV, HOPE, NFG, NHI, NTUS, NEOG, NYT, NWN, NVAX, OSIS, ORI, OMCL, CNXN, PSB, PLAB, POWI, PSMT, PRGS, QGEN, RLI, RMBS, RBC, RCII, RGP, POOL, SAIA, SPXC, SAFT, SPNS, SHEN, BSRR, SLP, SAH, SMP, SXI, SF, SYKE, SYX, TECH, TTEC, TTEK, TCBK, TRST, TRMK, TCX, TSN, UFCS, UMH, UNFI, UTL, UVV, UVSP, USNA, VGR, VRNT, WDFC, WSFS, GHC, WSBF, WMK, WLTW, WOR, YORW, TOWN, POR, CVLT, ICFI, LMAT, EXLS, PRIM, EIG, CENTA, TFSL, TTGT, TRS, MASI, SCU, EBSB, IGT, SMBK, MOFG, IRDM, DAN, MYRG, OPI, ADUS, AMPH, LEA, EFC, PDM, SPSC, FAF, CBOE, TVTX, CMRE, QADA, PCRX, RYI, HMST, ZNGA, VCRA, SUPN, GMED, APAM, MODN, NCBS, BLUE, SFM, ESNT, EGRX, RLMD, ATEN, AMRK, FIVN, CTRE, CTLT, VEC, ENVA, JRVR, VSTO, NXRT, NSA, COLL, CHCT, ENR, PJT, CSWI, GMS, KNSL, MEDP, YUMC, KRYS, KIDS, MBIN, BAND, NMRK, CLBK, YMAB, OSMT, NGM, PLMR, CSTL, ACI, Sold Out: CSGP, PRAH, CMCSA, TSLA, LDOS, ETR, NRG, CRM, CDK, VST, CLGX, FLT, OMF, QDEL, YUM, BERY, ABBV, PYPL, SWI, LNT, WTRG, BIIB, CTB, HRB, IART, MOH, TAP, PWR, RPM, SRE, SYNA, WEN, XLNX, PRSP, SRPT, ACCO, ADS, ADI, ABG, AVB, BIG, CPF, CI, DLTR, IT, HSIC, LKQ, MAT, CASH, NATI, NKE, NOC, ORA, SCS, TFX, TBBK, WWE, OC, BR, WXC1, HZNP, POST, EIDX, TWST, MRNA, STOK, CGNT, CGNT, AMD, A, AFG, PTVCB, BOCH, BANR, CATY, CNSL, CXW, WIRE, EQR, VERU, CIVB, FFIC, GBL, HURN, KRG, MKSI, MGI, VTRS, NPK, PEGA, TPC, PETS, POWL, RICK, INVA, TR, TG, UEIC, PRG, IESC, GLDD, TIPT, BCML, NX, NPTN, THR, SXC, REGI, RPAI, PTCT, CTT, NLTX, MIK, ATEX, SQ, BL, ARD, HBB, FNKO, AGS, RCUS, TBIO, RPAY, FREQ, VIR, SITM,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Martingale Asset Management L P Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Inc, FedEx Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, KLA Corp, Netflix Inc, sells AT&T Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Fair Isaac Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martingale Asset Management L P. As of 2021Q1, Martingale Asset Management L P owns 835 stocks with a total value of $8.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARTINGALE ASSET MANAGEMENT L P's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/martingale+asset+management+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 581,827 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 65,604 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91% Facebook Inc (FB) - 448,558 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.76% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 741,948 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 244,768 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%

Martingale Asset Management L P initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $146.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 119,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Martingale Asset Management L P initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59. The stock is now traded at around $453.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Martingale Asset Management L P initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $378.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Martingale Asset Management L P initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Martingale Asset Management L P initiated holding in Ryder System Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $78.94, with an estimated average price of $69.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Martingale Asset Management L P initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Martingale Asset Management L P added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 1218.93%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $843.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 54,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Martingale Asset Management L P added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 150.87%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $303.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 187,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Martingale Asset Management L P added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 217.59%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 423,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Martingale Asset Management L P added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1043.61%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $487.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 51,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Martingale Asset Management L P added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 2117.06%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $287.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 79,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Martingale Asset Management L P added to a holding in KLA Corp by 186.45%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $297.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 112,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Martingale Asset Management L P sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Martingale Asset Management L P sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.

Martingale Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Martingale Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Martingale Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Martingale Asset Management L P sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85.