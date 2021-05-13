Logo
Martingale Asset Management L P Buys BlackRock Inc, FedEx Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Martingale Asset Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Inc, FedEx Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, KLA Corp, Netflix Inc, sells AT&T Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Fair Isaac Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martingale Asset Management L P. As of 2021Q1, Martingale Asset Management L P owns 835 stocks with a total value of $8.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARTINGALE ASSET MANAGEMENT L P's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/martingale+asset+management+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARTINGALE ASSET MANAGEMENT L P
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 581,827 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.21%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 65,604 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 448,558 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.76%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 741,948 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 244,768 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Martingale Asset Management L P initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $146.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 119,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Martingale Asset Management L P initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59. The stock is now traded at around $453.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Martingale Asset Management L P initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $378.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Martingale Asset Management L P initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ryder System Inc (R)

Martingale Asset Management L P initiated holding in Ryder System Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $78.94, with an estimated average price of $69.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

Martingale Asset Management L P initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Martingale Asset Management L P added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 1218.93%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $843.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 54,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Martingale Asset Management L P added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 150.87%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $303.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 187,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Martingale Asset Management L P added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 217.59%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 423,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Martingale Asset Management L P added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1043.61%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $487.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 51,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Martingale Asset Management L P added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 2117.06%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $287.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 79,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Martingale Asset Management L P added to a holding in KLA Corp by 186.45%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $297.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 112,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Martingale Asset Management L P sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Sold Out: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Martingale Asset Management L P sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Martingale Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Martingale Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85.



