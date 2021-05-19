California State Teachers Retirement System Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ConocoPhillips, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc

West Sacramento, CA, based Investment company California State Teachers Retirement System Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ConocoPhillips, Lumen Technologies Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, sells Marvell Technology Inc, Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc, , Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, California State Teachers Retirement System. As of 2021Q1, California State Teachers Retirement System owns 3074 stocks with a total value of $75.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,224,190 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,645,910 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 830,628 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,715,878 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 663,103 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.31%

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,956,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 683,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 119,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 122,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The purchase prices were between $124.92 and $173.33, with an estimated average price of $152.12. The stock is now traded at around $137.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 58,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 127.24%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 449,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,437,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 55.80%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,292,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 190.95%. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 574,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 252.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 77,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 318.11%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 197,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.