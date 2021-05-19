Logo
California State Teachers Retirement System Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ConocoPhillips, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
West Sacramento, CA, based Investment company California State Teachers Retirement System (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ConocoPhillips, Lumen Technologies Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, sells Marvell Technology Inc, Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc, , Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, California State Teachers Retirement System. As of 2021Q1, California State Teachers Retirement System owns 3074 stocks with a total value of $75.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CALIFORNIA STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/california+state+teachers+retirement+system/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CALIFORNIA STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,224,190 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,645,910 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 830,628 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,715,878 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 663,103 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.31%
New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,956,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 683,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 119,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 122,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The purchase prices were between $124.92 and $173.33, with an estimated average price of $152.12. The stock is now traded at around $137.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 58,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 127.24%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 449,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,437,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 55.80%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,292,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 190.95%. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 574,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 252.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 77,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 318.11%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 197,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: (CXO)

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of CALIFORNIA STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM. Also check out:

1. CALIFORNIA STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM's Undervalued Stocks
2. CALIFORNIA STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CALIFORNIA STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CALIFORNIA STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM keeps buying
