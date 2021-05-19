California State Teachers Retirement System Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ConocoPhillips, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc

- New Purchases: LUMN, BABA, SLG, MRVI, ASND, NOV, SHLS, NGMS, JHG, OLMA, ONTF, OCDX, WOOF, PLTK, SANA, SEER, SNSE, SGTX, SGFY, SBTX, SHC, TLIS, TLS, UPST, VERY, EDU, TAL, TCOM, AYTU, ANNX, PAND, FHTX, GATO, ONCR, SPRB, TARS, NNOX, FDMT, MASS, AGFY, 42A0, MODV, BVS, BMTX, AI, CERT, CGEM, DRVN, SR4, HMPT, HYFM, KNTE, LABP,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, IFF, COP, KDP, MS, RPRX, AMC, AMAT, BDX, BLDR, CCL, DVN, DISCK, INFO, IBM, MXIM, PXD, WFC, AHCO, WORK, ZM, ACI, BIGC, DCT, LMND, NCNO, OSH, SLQT, VRM, ARRY, FOX, ABEO, ABMD, AXDX, ARAY, ACRX, ADNT, AFMD, AGNC, ADC, AKTS, ALB, ARE, ALGN, ALLE, ALLY, AMBA, UHAL, AAL, AXP, AFG, AIG, AMSWA, AWK, COLD, ABC, AME, AVXL, NLY, ANTM, APLT, APTV, ARMK, ARW, ARWR, APAM, ARVN, AIZ, ATRO, ATRA, ATH, ATO, ALV, CDMO, AVRO, AXTA, AXGN, RILY, BK, BYSI, BIO, BCEI, BCEI, BXP, BOX, BBIO, BF.A, CFFI, CHRW, CABO, CLXT, CMBM, CPB, COF, CDLX, CDNA, KMX, CSTL, CPRX, CBOE, CVM, CENTA, CERC, CRNC, CDAY, CHGG, CMRX, CDXC, CB, CHD, CINF, CTAS, C, CFG, CIVB, CWEN.A, CLF, CLX, CDXS, CTSH, COHU, CFX, CL, TCFC, ED, STZ, ROAD, TCS, CPRT, CRBP, CTVA, BAP, CYRX, CSX, CUB, CVS, CTMX, DJCO, DRI, DE, DELL, FANG, DGII, DFS, DISH, DOCU, DLB, DOMO, DOV, DBX, DX, ECL, EIX, EDIT, EMR, ENR, UUUU, EFX, EQR, ESS, EL, EVLO, RE, ES, EVOP, EPM, AQUA, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, FATE, FRT, FDX, FNF, FITB, FEYE, FPRX, FOCS, FTV, BEN, FRPT, FULC, FNKO, GAIA, IT, GTES, GENC, GD, GIS, GM, GPC, GILD, GL, GLUU, GDDY, GLNG, GS, EAF, GRBK, GFF, GRTS, GSIT, GTYH, GWRE, HARP, HIG, HAS, HA, HBT, HCA, HR, HQY, HEI.A, HMTV, HSIC, HCCI, HSY, HPE, HOLX, HOOK, HZNP, HRL, JBHT, HBAN, HII, H, ICHR, IEX, IDXX, IGMS, ITW, IMGN, INCY, IRT, IIPR, INO, NTLA, IP, IPG, IVZ, IVR, NVTA, IONS, IPGP, IRDM, ITRI, JACK, J, JAZZ, JEF, JBLU, SJM, JCI, JNPR, KLDO, KALV, K, KELYA, KEY, KEYS, KMI, KNX, KOD, KRNT, KHC, KRYS, KURA, LH, LVS, LAWS, LEA, LDOS, LEN.B, LII, LXRX, LBRDK, LBTYK, LSXMA, FWONA, LBRT, LSI, LLNW, LNC, LYV, RAMP, LIVX, LKQ, LYFT, MTB, MTSI, MGLN, HZO, MRNS, MKL, MRKR, MBII, MASI, MAXR, MEC, MKC, MDLA, MPW, MGTX, MELI, MESA, MGM, NERV, MIRM, MITK, MODN, MDB, MPWR, MSM, NSSC, NEO, NTAP, NBIX, NEWR, NEM, NWSA, NGM, NTRS, NCLH, NUAN, NUE, NXPI, OCUL, OHI, OMC, OCX, OMF, OPRX, OPCH, ORC, ORGO, ORA, ORRF, PCAR, PACB, PD, PANW, PKBK, PH, PVAC, PNR, PKI, PSNL, PHAS, PHAT, PINS, PLUG, PS, PNC, PNM, POOL, PPG, PFG, PRO, PTGX, PRU, PLSE, PSTG, PRPL, QTRX, RFL, RJF, RC, O, RETA, REG, RGNX, RF, RGA, REGI, RGEN, FRBK, REXR, RYTM, RHI, RCKT, ROK, RMTI, ROL, ROP, ROST, RCL, RUSHB, SVRA, SCHW, ST, SIEN, BSRR, SBNY, SI, SPG, SLP, SIRI, SGH, AOS, SNAP, SNA, SOLY, SONO, SPFI, SWX, SRC, SPLK, SPOT, SPT, SSNC, STAG, SWK, SRT, STT, STLD, STOK, NOVA, RUN, SGRY, STRO, SWCH, SYF, SNDX, SYNH, SYRS, TMUS, TTWO, TALO, TCRR, TDY, TELL, TXT, TGTX, TXMD, TMST, TDG, TRU, TRMB, TROX, TFC, TWLO, TWST, TYME, TSN, UDR, UGI, ULTA, RARE, UAL, X, UHS, USB, MTN, VAR, VRNS, VTR, VCYT, VER, VRSN, VRSK, VRTV, VFC, VIACA, VIAC, VSAT, VRAY, VLGEA, VHC, VSEC, WAB, WRE, WELL, WST, WDC, WWD, WDAY, WPC, WRB, WYNN, XFOR, XYL, YEXT, YUM, YUMC, ZBRA, Z, ZUO, ARQT, BRY, EPAC, WTRG, ONEW, PGEN, RVMD, SITM, TT, KERN, ALTG, APO, AGTC, ASPN, AWH, ASUR, ATOM, XAIR, BCLI, CG, CARR, CATB, CBIO, CDTX, NET, MCF, CRWD, CTO, DMTK, DRRX, XONE, FCEL, GAN, GRWG, IBIO, IDYA, KROS, MIME, N18A, NRBO, NYMX, ORGS, ORIC, PASG, PAVM, PXLW, PWFL, PRVB, QMCO, RPAY, RESN, TW, UTI, VERO, VERI, VRT, VERU, VVNT, VTVT, ACCD, AFIB, AKUS, AOUT, RNA, AZEK, BLI, BEPC, CMPI, DNB, DZSI, FMTX, GOCO, IBEX, NARI, INZY, JAMF, JAMF, MGNI, MAXN, MEG, NKTX, PLRX, RXT, RLAY, SNEX, SRGA, PCVX, VITL, WSC, CHWY, ASO, ALGS, ALGM, AMWL, ATHA, CDAK, CRSR, DYN, FROG, KRON, LESL, PRLD, PROG, SQZ, TVTX, VNT, DKNG, SNOW, BGSF, CGNT, CGNT, DCOM, INDT, SPNT, BX,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, AAPL, DD, APD, ATUS, ADI, BRK.B, CHTR, CVX, LOW, NEE, ORCL, PEP, SPGI, CRM, ANF, AYI, ATGE, ADES, ACM, AER, AKAM, ALRS, ALXN, DOX, AEE, CRMT, AXL, ANAB, AR, APYX, ARCB, ADM, ASC, AAIC, AC, ACBI, AZO, AVCO, AVB, AZZ, BWFG, BAX, BCML, BBBY, BELFB, BIG, BH, BLKB, BCOR, BLBD, BRG, BWA, BWB, BHF, COG, CSTE, CAL, CBNK, CCBG, TAST, CASA, CATO, CE, CNTY, CHKP, CHMG, LNG, CMG, CI, CMCT, CTRN, CIA, CLNE, CWEN, CCNE, CNO, CNX, CCEP, CLBK, ESXB, CYH, CPSI, SCOR, BBCP, CNDT, CWCO, CPS, CLGX, CRD.A, CACC, CCK, CSGS, CMI, CYBR, DAKT, DVA, DBI, DHIL, DDS, DISCA, DG, D, DFIN, LPG, DSPG, DUK, DXPE, EGBN, EGLE, EML, ETN, EBAY, LLY, EBTC, EQBK, EVBN, EXC, EXPR, EZPW, FLMN, FPI, FBNC, FBMS, FCAP, THFF, FNWB, FLEX, FOSL, FSTR, FOXA, FRAF, FRPH, GME, GLYC, GHM, GPK, GSBC, GLRE, GEF, GNTY, HRB, HAL, THG, HONE, HWBK, HAYN, HELE, HT, HTH, HIFS, HBCP, HST, HBMD, HPQ, HUM, IMMR, IPI, ISTR, ITRN, JKHY, JBSS, KRNY, KIN, KFY, KR, KVHI, LKFN, LRCX, LAUR, LCNB, LEGH, LEVL, LBRDA, LBTYA, FWONK, LTRPA, LMNR, LGF.A, LQDT, L, LBC, MCBC, MCS, MKTX, MRLN, MLP, MD, MDT, MLCO, CASH, MCB, MTD, MPB, MSBI, MLR, MG, MHK, MOG.A, MPAA, MUSA, MVBF, MYGN, NKSH, NGVC, NR, NEX, NNBR, NFBK, NRIM, NWPX, NLOK, NWFL, NTNX, NVR, ORLY, OVLY, OII, OIS, OSBC, ZEUS, ON, ORBC, OSMT, OSG, OMI, OC, PKG, PGRE, PSN, PAYC, PCB, PCSB, PWOD, PFSI, PEBO, PEBK, PFIS, PRGO, PSX, PLAB, PDM, PBI, AGS, PLXS, POST, POWL, PPL, PRGS, PROS, PTVCB, PFS, PBIP, PEG, PHM, QUAD, DGX, RLGT, RDWR, RICK, RRBI, RM, RGS, REVG, REV, REX, RGCO, RBBN, RMBI, RAD, RVSB, RES, RPM, SB, SFE, SC, SLB, STNG, SEB, STX, SEIC, SENEA, SFL, SCVL, SHBI, SWKS, SM, SPB, SPOK, SBT, SFIX, STRS, SMMF, SNPS, TH, TEL, TISI, TRC, TEN, TBNK, TEVA, BPRN, TDW, TSBK, TOL, TR, TSCO, TRV, TBI, TRUE, UFPT, UFCS, UIHC, URI, UBFO, USLM, UNTY, UBX, UEIC, UVE, USM, USX, VLO, VALU, VVV, VRA, VRCA, VVI, VRTS, VNO, WBA, WSBF, WERN, WMC, WU, WRK, WOW, WMB, WLFC, WTFC, WIX, WOR, WSFS, GWW, XPO, ZG, EEX, EQH, PFHD, AON, ARCT, VTOL, CSBR, CODX, ICBK, FENC, HCHC, INFU, IDN, NBSE, OESX, KRMD, RVP, SBFG, SMSI, SMCI, CGEN, FVRR, INMD, TIG, BALY, BVH, CARE, LNSR, MCFE, ATCO, FUTU, AMAL, ATKR, VWTR,
- Sold Out: MRVL, TIF, CXO, EV, PE, BMCH, WPX, BEAT, ACIA, FIT, NK, ARA, FBM, VIE, AY2, EIDX, PRVL, AMRN, NGHC, NETI, EIGI, RESI, TNAV, CBMG, VRTU, WCN, CLCT, ANH,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,224,190 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,645,910 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 830,628 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,715,878 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 663,103 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.31%
California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,956,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)
California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 683,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)
California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 119,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 122,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The purchase prices were between $124.92 and $173.33, with an estimated average price of $152.12. The stock is now traded at around $137.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 58,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 127.24%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 449,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,437,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 55.80%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,292,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 190.95%. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 574,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 252.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 77,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 318.11%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 197,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: (CXO)
California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)
California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.
