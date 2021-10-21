Logo
Sciencast Management LP Buys Fastenal Co, Applied Materials Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Sells Amazon.com Inc, BlackRock Inc, Icon PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sciencast Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Fastenal Co, Applied Materials Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Keysight Technologies Inc, 3M Co, sells Amazon.com Inc, BlackRock Inc, Icon PLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sciencast Management LP. As of 2021Q3, Sciencast Management LP owns 345 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sciencast Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sciencast+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sciencast Management LP
  1. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 38,740 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.09%
  2. Fastenal Co (FAST) - 65,557 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 72,750 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.25%
  4. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 26,434 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 29,114 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 813.81%
New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 65,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $133.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 26,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.03 and $75.77, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 49,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.15 and $181.46, with an estimated average price of $167.84. The stock is now traded at around $174.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 20,598 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $182.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 19,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $71.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 44,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 813.81%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $128.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 29,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 728.71%. The purchase prices were between $117.23 and $138.03, with an estimated average price of $128.7. The stock is now traded at around $126.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 27,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 467.72%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08. The stock is now traded at around $90.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 34,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 323.38%. The purchase prices were between $147.58 and $179.28, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 212.41%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 67,458 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in KLA Corp by 235.83%. The purchase prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63. The stock is now traded at around $331.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7.

Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sciencast Management LP. Also check out:

1. Sciencast Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sciencast Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sciencast Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sciencast Management LP keeps buying
