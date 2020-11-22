Mml Investors Services, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, AMPLIFY ETF TR, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Mml Investors Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, AMPLIFY ETF TR, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mml Investors Services, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Mml Investors Services, Llc owns 1419 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 802,799 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.32% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 770,790 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,404,800 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 460,254 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 40,279 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%

Mml Investors Services, Llc initiated holding in AMPLIFY ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $93.9, with an estimated average price of $84.86. The stock is now traded at around $99.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 90,889 shares as of .

Mml Investors Services, Llc initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $65.68, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $65.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 83,216 shares as of .

Mml Investors Services, Llc initiated holding in LATTICE STRATEGIES. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 144,865 shares as of .

Mml Investors Services, Llc initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $23.57 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 124,134 shares as of .

Mml Investors Services, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $168.57 and $184.99, with an estimated average price of $175.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,693 shares as of .

Mml Investors Services, Llc initiated holding in INVESCO DB MULTI S. The purchase prices were between $52.88 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $56.47. The stock is now traded at around $54.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,638 shares as of .

Mml Investors Services, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 653,329 shares as of .

Mml Investors Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $161.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 251,822 shares as of .

Mml Investors Services, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 362,429 shares as of .

Mml Investors Services, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 61.06%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $55.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 348,334 shares as of .

Mml Investors Services, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 529.56%. The purchase prices were between $161.71 and $204.85, with an estimated average price of $186.77. The stock is now traded at around $215.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 33,499 shares as of .

Mml Investors Services, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 127.72%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 493,836 shares as of .

Mml Investors Services, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $141.91, with an estimated average price of $122.67.

Mml Investors Services, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $39.09.

Mml Investors Services, Llc sold out a holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.61 and $31.86, with an estimated average price of $22.76.

Mml Investors Services, Llc sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $85 and $96.46, with an estimated average price of $90.07.

Mml Investors Services, Llc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.

Mml Investors Services, Llc sold out a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The sale prices were between $45.85 and $48.88, with an estimated average price of $47.91.