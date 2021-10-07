Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. Buys Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF, Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF, Armor US Equity Index ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, 26 Capital Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: AUSF, KLDW, ARMR, OMFL, GSST, LSST, SPD, EMBD, GSEW, EJAN, PREF, VFMF, HDEF, DIVO, RAAX, LRFC, XDQQ, TSOC, PDP, ARKQ, COPX, FGRO, DEF, IGM, SPCX, PFM, ARKF, GQRE, LNG, PTRA, DTEC, FNDB, IZRL, JHMT, JIG, OUSM, PJUN, PSEP, SOFI, SOFI, AGZD, BGRN, DFUS, ESG, HAIL, HSCZ, IAU, IQSU, JSMD, KARS, MLPX, MMIT, PFFD, QQD, QQQN, RYU, SCHQ, SMOG, TDVG, TIPZ, USXF, VSGX, ASML, AMG, AKAM, DOX, AWR, AIRC, ATR, CEVA, CWT, CCJ, PRDO, CASY, FUN, CENT, CLF, TPR, CCEP, CCOI, CORT, CS, DSPG, ATGE, E, EZPW, ERJ, RE, FCN, FLS, FDP, TGNA, GENC, HE, HSTM, HSII, HMC, HUBG, ITT, IDA, IART, JCOM, JBSS, JW.A, LHCG, TBI, LANC, LSTR, LYG, MGPI, MRTN, MMS, VIVO, MLAB, MUFG, MOH, MPWR, NFG, NPK, NEU, ON, OSIS, OMCL, IX, OSK, CNXN, PCG, PTC, PKE, PPC, PNW, PSMT, PRGS, MODV, QDEL, RRX, RNR, SAFT, STX, SGEN, SLGN, SLP, SKY, LSI, SPTN, STMP, STRA, RGR, NLOK, TEF, TER, TR, TTC, TTE, THS, TRST, UBS, SPOK, UTHR, UVV, USNA, VMI, OSPN, WDFC, CROX, LQDT, VNDA, NCV, HPF, ERH, NFJ, SPXX, CSII, CVLT, OC, MFG, EIG, TTGT, MASI, SRV, ORMP, HCI, AMPH, DBRG, CVE, SPSC, FN, COR, GMAB, FLT, INN, MARA, KOS, ENPH, SPLK, SUPN, GMED, QLYS, SSTK, RH, CDW, SFM, XNCR, EGRX, INGN, KN, ATEN, VKTX, CZR, HUBS, WING, CABO, LITE, PEN, DSKE, PFGC, SMPL, NOVN, CVNA, ZLAB, MDB, PLL, BBIG, BJ, ESTC, SWAV, FOX, TPTX, LSPD, DDOG, ARQT, PPD, GDYN, IAC, OSH, XPEV, ASAN, CNXC, MACU, CERT, UPST, AFRM, HCAQ, ADRA.U, BCEI, BCEI, NVVE, PATH, GTX, ZEV, OGN, CHPT, CHPT, MMAT, BAMR, RKLB, AAXJ, ACES, ADRE, ASHR, AVDE, AVEM, BBH, BETZ, BSCN, BSEP, BSJM, BTAL, BUG, BUZZ, CHAD, CIZ, CNBS, CNRG, CSF, DBAW, DFAC, DFAU, DGRE, DMXF, DRIV, DWSH, EDEN, EEMS, EIDO, ENFR, EPI, ESGS, ESGV, EWA, EWD, EWG, EWH, EWI, EWM, EWN, EWP, EWQ, EWT, EWU, EWW, EWY, EWZ, EZA, FAZ, FCOM, FDLO, FFTG, FFTI, FIDU, FLTR, FM, FSTA, FTEC, FUT, GINN, GRNB, GVIP, GXC, HERO, HNDL, HYLD, IDHQ, IDLV, IDRV, IEUR, IHAK, IHDG, JHMM, JRE, KBWP, KRMA, KSA, LCG, LEGR, LOUP, MILN, MLN, MSVX, NETL, NXTG, OBOR, ONEQ, PAVE, PFIG, PFLD, PGHY, PGRO, PICB, PIO, PKB, PLTM, PLW, POTX, PTMC, QQQM, QTEC, RDIV, RGI, RHS, RISN, RNRG, RORO, RTM, RWL, RYT, SBIO, SEIX, SLY, SMMV, SNSR, SPLB, SPYC, THCX, THD, TMFC, TPHD, TPLC, TUSA, UJAN, UJUN, URE, USEP, USMF, UUP, VCLO, VGLT, VRIG, VWOB, WINC, XMHQ, XNTK, XTN, XYLD, XYLG,
- Added Positions: PULS, TLT, DGRW, GSLC, IVW, IVV, ISTB, QQQ, VTV, XLRE, IXN, JPST, TSC, DUK, PRFZ, PXF, IYJ, SOXX, SPEM, MNA, SPMD, VOO, COP, ENB, HD, LPRO, ARKG, CSB, GOVT, IYF, IYW, QUAL, SCHD, VTI, XLK, XOP, TFC, BAC, COST, FDX, INTU, SPGI, RY, ICLR, BABA, DGS, IJR, IVE, IWD, MINT, PXH, QYLD, URA, VBK, VFH, VRP, VUG, VV, AAON, PLD, AMN, ABMD, ACN, ASX, ALL, ALNY, MO, AMED, HES, AFG, AIG, ABC, AME, ADI, AZN, AVY, AVA, AXS, BCPC, BBY, BIO, SAM, BAM, BRO, CBRE, CBRL, CHRW, CMS, KMX, CAH, CCL, CAT, CLSN, CNC, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CHD, CI, CSGP, CGNX, CTSH, CL, CFR, DTE, DAKT, DHR, DRI, DVA, DLTR, DPZ, EOG, EWBC, ETN, EA, LLY, EQIX, EEFT, EXPD, EXPO, EXR, FFIV, M, FISV, IT, GD, GE, GNTX, GILD, GPN, HDB, HAIN, MNST, HRC, HUM, HBAN, INFO, ITW, IPG, ISRG, IONS, SJM, VIAV, JKHY, JNPR, KMB, KNX, KR, LH, LVS, LEN, LYV, MTB, MSM, MMP, MRO, MKTX, MLM, MRVL, MCK, MED, MCY, MTD, MU, MT, MBT, MCO, NICE, FIZZ, NOV, NEOG, NTGR, NI, NTRS, NOC, NVAX, NUE, OXY, ORI, OMC, ORCL, TLK, PCAR, PNC, PNM, PPL, PZZA, PKI, PBT, PVH, PNFP, PXD, LIN, PBH, BKNG, PUK, DGX, DORM, RELX, REGN, RGEN, RCI, ROL, ROP, RCL, RGLD, SAP, SAFM, SNY, SRE, SCI, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SONY, SWK, SCL, SNPS, TSM, TTWO, TECH, TFX, TXN, TMO, TM, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, USB, UAA, UNH, VLO, VGR, VZ, VOD, VMC, WPP, WBA, WSO, ANTM, WFC, WERN, WST, EVRG, WHR, WMB, WWE, XLNX, HEI.A, SMFG, RVT, HPI, EFR, POR, LDOS, DFS, TEL, ETJ, TDC, MSCI, TWO, FERG, PM, LOPE, DG, LEA, CHTR, GBDC, GM, HCA, APO, AL, GWRE, MANU, PNR, WDAY, ABBV, IQV, PSXP, MUSA, WIX, HLT, ARES, DNOW, TRUP, CFG, KEYS, ETSY, NSA, SHOP, ALRM, KHC, OLLI, FLOW, PSTG, HPE, SQ, UA, IIPR, SNAP, OKTA, BKR, SE, XM, DELL, FOXA, LYFT, DOW, UBER, PSN, BIPC, SNOW, U, VNT, ABNB, CLOV, RBLX, LABP, BFLY, AMLP, CWI, DEW, DIA, DNL, EEM, EES, EFA, EFAV, EMB, EPS, ESGE, ESML, EWC, EWJ, EWL, EZM, FBND, FIVG, FNDE, HDV, HYLB, HYMB, IAT, ICLN, IEF, IEFA, IGOV, IHI, ITB, IWV, IYC, IYG, IYR, KOMP, KWEB, LIT, MGK, MGV, MJ, MUB, PSP, RSX, SCHH, SCHO, SDG, SDOG, SDY, SPLG, SPTL, SRLN, SUSB, USFR, VBR, VGK, VHT, VIS, VLUE, VOT, VPL, XBI, XLG, XLP, XLU, XMLV,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, USMV, ADER, MTUM, PRF, VNLA, VIG, AMZN, FNDX, IYT, IEI, NVDA, CRM, ADERU, CSCO, EPD, FB, TTD, ALTR, CRWD, ITOT, NSP, AMAT, ABR, BRK.B, CIEN, XOM, HEI, IDXX, LOW, PBR, UPS, HFRO, DOCU, BNTX, IEMG, RSP, VCSH, VIGI, XLI, XLV, T, AMD, APD, AMGN, IVZ, ADSK, AVB, BP, BIIB, BMY, CRL, CVX, C, CLX, STZ, DEO, DKS, EGLE, FCNCA, HON, JCI, LRCX, LEG, MRK, NEM, PPG, PFE, RMD, SIRI, WAT, ZBRA, EBAY, BTO, MA, JAZZ, WKHS, ARI, IRWD, TSLA, BAH, HZNP, ANET, ROKU, DBX, ZM, AVTR, PLTR, AGG, FDN, FNCL, IBB, IWB, MBB, SHV, SIZE, SPYD, SUB, VGT, VWO, VXF, WCLD, XLC, AOS, CB, ATVI, ALB, LNT, AMX, NLY, AON, ACGL, ARCC, BHP, BK, GOLD, ESTE, BLKB, BLK, BA, BWA, BTI, BF.B, VIAC, CRH, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CPB, COF, CATO, CX, LUMN, CMC, CAG, CLB, GLW, CXW, PRMW, CACC, CW, DXCM, D, DD, ECL, EIX, EMR, ETR, ESS, EL, EXC, NEE, FICO, FAST, FNF, FLO, F, FCX, GSK, GS, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HR, HSY, HOLX, MTCH, IBM, IEX, ILMN, INFY, IFF, IP, KLAC, MDLZ, LII, LAD, LMT, LOGI, MGM, MGA, MCD, MDT, MTH, MAA, TAP, MS, MSI, VTRS, NFLX, NSC, NVS, NUS, PH, PHG, NTR, PFG, PGR, PRU, PSA, PHM, QCOM, PWR, RRC, RSG, RHI, RDS.A, SBAC, POOL, SEIC, SLM, SLB, SIG, LUV, STAA, EQNR, STLD, SUI, SYY, TGT, UNP, UBSI, UMC, URI, RTX, VFC, VRTX, WAB, WMT, WM, WDC, WY, YUM, TDG, RDS.B, JQC, BLW, GLU, HBI, BR, LULU, ULTA, CFX, STWD, H, FTNT, GNRC, KKR, LYB, PSLV, WD, KMI, MX, STAG, TRIP, EPAM, POST, PSX, NOW, LDP, BGH, FANG, NCLH, ZTS, COTY, AAL, PCTY, CTLT, SYF, LTRPA, AVNS, STOR, QSR, CC, PYPL, TEAM, USFD, FTV, TWLO, ASIX, LW, VICI, ZS, EQH, NIO, REZI, MRNA, FUTU, PINS, ALC, FVRR, NET, CARR, OTIS, GDRX, MRVI, DNMR, BMBL, DTM, ACWI, ARKW, DBEF, FLOT, FLRN, GBIL, GDX, HYG, IAI, IDV, IHF, JHML, JPIN, MSOS, PDBC, PKW, QCLN, SCHC, SPLV, VB, VCIT, VCR, VNQ, VYM, XHE, XLB, XLE, XSD,
- Sold Out: FTCS, SMH, GL, HACK, FIBR, RVLV, SB, UI, FOF, MPLX, JRS, WSM, WOW, FUV, PLAB, PTR, IYE, CRUS, HLF, CRI, PPA, MIME, BST, TMX, JD, OMF, SAIC, TC50, JPI, REGL, SMDV, DPG, 6CL0, PDM, CDNA, XHB, KBA, SHLS, 6LUA, HDGE, CNNE, LOVE, STNE, BGS, WORK, FXF, PSNL, PHR, HYMC, 4LRA, RKT, CCIV, INCY, PRAA, NTES, MGRC, MXIM, MTZ, MAN, MANH, LPX, JEF, KRNY, POWW, IMO, BPYU, XEC, CHE, CAJ, ATNI, AEO, ALXN, AAP, GPRE, AGNC, NOG, APPS, VCEL, CLR, COWN, BME, RNP, TEI, PRG, CDXC, ZYXI, KTOS, WSBC, MUX, TK, SYKE, SJR, SSL, RAD,
For the details of Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carroll+financial+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.
- Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) - 5,588,473 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,836,840 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW) - 2,558,802 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 537,340 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 293,595 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $29.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.105500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.38%. The holding were 5,588,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $47.84. The stock is now traded at around $46.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.76%. The holding were 2,558,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Armor US Equity Index ETF (ARMR)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Armor US Equity Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.29 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,426,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $47.819000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 673,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.666300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 272,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.19 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $25.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 542,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 449,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36460.78%. The purchase prices were between $143.81 and $151.79, with an estimated average price of $148.3. The stock is now traded at around $142.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $85.36 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 155,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 90,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $365.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 71.69%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $139.586000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,819 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43.Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $60.29 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $62.57.Sold Out: Globe Life Inc (GL)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Globe Life Inc. The sale prices were between $86.57 and $97.49, with an estimated average price of $93.49.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor (FIBR)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The sale prices were between $99.9 and $101.12, with an estimated average price of $100.67.Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24.
