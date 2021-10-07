Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. Buys Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF, Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF, Armor US Equity Index ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, 26 Capital Acquisition Corp

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF, Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF, Armor US Equity Index ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, 26 Capital Acquisition Corp, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. owns 1925 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carroll+financial+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) - 5,588,473 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,836,840 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW) - 2,558,802 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 537,340 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 293,595 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $29.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.105500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.38%. The holding were 5,588,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $47.84. The stock is now traded at around $46.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.76%. The holding were 2,558,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Armor US Equity Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.29 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,426,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $47.819000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 673,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.666300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 272,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.19 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $25.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 542,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 449,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36460.78%. The purchase prices were between $143.81 and $151.79, with an estimated average price of $148.3. The stock is now traded at around $142.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $85.36 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 155,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 90,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $365.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 71.69%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $139.586000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,819 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $60.29 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $62.57.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Globe Life Inc. The sale prices were between $86.57 and $97.49, with an estimated average price of $93.49.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The sale prices were between $99.9 and $101.12, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24.