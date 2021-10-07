Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. Buys Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF, Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF, Armor US Equity Index ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, 26 Capital Acquisition Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. Buys Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF, Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF, Armor US Equity Index ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, 26 Capital Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF, Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF, Armor US Equity Index ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, 26 Capital Acquisition Corp, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. owns 1925 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carroll+financial+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.
  1. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) - 5,588,473 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,836,840 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
  3. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW) - 2,558,802 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 537,340 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 293,595 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
New Purchase: Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $29.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.105500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.38%. The holding were 5,588,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $47.84. The stock is now traded at around $46.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.76%. The holding were 2,558,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Armor US Equity Index ETF (ARMR)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Armor US Equity Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.29 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,426,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $47.819000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 673,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.666300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 272,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.19 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $25.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 542,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 449,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36460.78%. The purchase prices were between $143.81 and $151.79, with an estimated average price of $148.3. The stock is now traded at around $142.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $85.36 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 155,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 90,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $365.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 71.69%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $139.586000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,819 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43.

Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $60.29 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $62.57.

Sold Out: Globe Life Inc (GL)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Globe Life Inc. The sale prices were between $86.57 and $97.49, with an estimated average price of $93.49.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor (FIBR)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The sale prices were between $99.9 and $101.12, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider