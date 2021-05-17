Logo
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC Buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Microsoft Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Quantitative Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Microsoft Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Facebook Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Vale SA, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Quantitative Investment Management, LLC owns 470 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quantitative Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantitative+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quantitative Investment Management, LLC
  1. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 1,054,317 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,934 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 419,211 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.96%
  4. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 466,016 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 80,819 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 1,054,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 151,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 466,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 80,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 71,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $125.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 162,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 185.82%. The purchase prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36. The stock is now traded at around $97.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 248,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 103.11%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 122,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 105.80%. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $149.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 71,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 151.31%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 104,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 70.52%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 75,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 970.83%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $372.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quantitative Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Quantitative Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quantitative Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quantitative Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quantitative Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider