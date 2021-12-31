Royce Investment Partners Buys H&R Block Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Forward Air Corp, Sells Upland Software Inc, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp

New Purchases: LPX, BVS, NEWT, IIVI, CWK, PD, SEMR, AR, FIGS, B, SI, EBIX, MHO, CVGW, DNUT, FLEX, RCKY, CDRE, AZEK, ARLO, CMBM, IRWD, BOOM, HGTY, OII, SNA, HDSN, ATIP, CZWI, TREE, TMDX, SPT, OLLI, TPB, INSP, PING, EB, LZ, NOG, SSYS, SGMA, NWBI, VLD, LTRY, MKTW, MKTW, FDMT, PRCH, IPSC, CRBU, PX, IMPP, DOUG, GDOT, RIGL, CADE, CADE, CPK, COKE, ATGE, EXTR, HSC, HFWA, REX, TCS, TRMK, TUP, WTI, WSFS, AMPH, CIDM, BLMN,

LPX, BVS, NEWT, IIVI, CWK, PD, SEMR, AR, FIGS, B, SI, EBIX, MHO, CVGW, DNUT, FLEX, RCKY, CDRE, AZEK, ARLO, CMBM, IRWD, BOOM, HGTY, OII, SNA, HDSN, ATIP, CZWI, TREE, TMDX, SPT, OLLI, TPB, INSP, PING, EB, LZ, NOG, SSYS, SGMA, NWBI, VLD, LTRY, MKTW, MKTW, FDMT, PRCH, IPSC, CRBU, PX, IMPP, DOUG, GDOT, RIGL, CADE, CADE, CPK, COKE, ATGE, EXTR, HSC, HFWA, REX, TCS, TRMK, TUP, WTI, WSFS, AMPH, CIDM, BLMN, Added Positions: HRB, FWRD, TGNA, KLIC, TDC, ZD, IOSP, UPWK, PDCE, FOUR, VNT, BBSI, IGIC, AEO, AVID, SWIR, RPAY, ACA, CDK, AEIS, FICO, JBL, WTM, LAZY, ONTF, VSCO, RNR, VSH, VRA, JRVR, BBCP, JOAN, GTX, FLWS, ASYS, EBF, HVT, NWPX, SGMS, STRL, SRI, IMBI, WWW, WWE, NX, FRG, ECOM, ESI, PI, THRY, LXFR, EAF, AMKR, AGX, BHE, BDSI, EVC, FORM, FOSL, HP, MTRX, MTX, NTUS, OSTK, DORM, RLI, RCII, SKY, CDNA, GPRO, LMB, COLL, BNED, EVBG, CNDT, GTYH, JELD, GOOS, GCMG, AAN, SNCY, CCSI, AXTI, ALK, AXL, GNSS, HCKT, AIT, ATRO, BC, VIAC, CGNX, CVGI, CNO, DENN, GD, PWFL, IMAX, IMMR, IIN, LZB, LAWS, LINC, VIVO, MIDD, MLR, MOD, MOV, MLI, NVEC, GLT, PZZA, PATK, SAFT, AVNW, TKR, TWIN, USLM, MNTX, TAST, ARAY, TIPT, DHX, LL, STNG, PLOW, EXPR, MOS, MRIN, AAOI, MBUU, SMLR, RYAM, FRPT, BRAG, FSV, BW, GSM, TUSK, ICHR, JHG, CSSE, LASR, CHX, USX, VIAO, IWN, MMM, AIR, ABM, AMSF, ALG, AEL, AMSC, ABCB, BRC, CSGS, KMX, PRDO, CATO, CENT, CHS, CCOI, CPSI, CORT, CMI, DLB, DMLP, DCO, EMKR, ECPG, EXPO, FHI, FBC, GIII, GAIA, GCO, GHM, GVA, GPI, HNI, HAFC, IIIN, SNEX, JOUT, KMB, LPTH, MAN, HZO, MITK, NGS, NR, ONB, PCTI, PDFS, PKE, PBI, MODV, NXGN, RGS, SMED, SHEN, SIG, SWN, SNX, XPER, INVA, TG, TRST, USPH, UMPQ, UNTY, VLGEA, BYRN, PRTS, APEI, BCML, CTSO, RLGT, HI, XPEL, CLW, ZVO, TBNK, QNST, AMCX, SXC, HMST, RLGY, BCC, LIND, NRC, ASC, EGRX, LPG, TRUE, CVEO, DNOW, ISTR, VEC, PROF, HONE, DFIN, FLGT, VERI, RNGR, IBEX, STIM, MESA, REZI, AXNX, GBNH, ATCX, KTB, PNTG, HBT, PAYA, ARKO, DIBS, DOCS, LVOX,

HRB, FWRD, TGNA, KLIC, TDC, ZD, IOSP, UPWK, PDCE, FOUR, VNT, BBSI, IGIC, AEO, AVID, SWIR, RPAY, ACA, CDK, AEIS, FICO, JBL, WTM, LAZY, ONTF, VSCO, RNR, VSH, VRA, JRVR, BBCP, JOAN, GTX, FLWS, ASYS, EBF, HVT, NWPX, SGMS, STRL, SRI, IMBI, WWW, WWE, NX, FRG, ECOM, ESI, PI, THRY, LXFR, EAF, AMKR, AGX, BHE, BDSI, EVC, FORM, FOSL, HP, MTRX, MTX, NTUS, OSTK, DORM, RLI, RCII, SKY, CDNA, GPRO, LMB, COLL, BNED, EVBG, CNDT, GTYH, JELD, GOOS, GCMG, AAN, SNCY, CCSI, AXTI, ALK, AXL, GNSS, HCKT, AIT, ATRO, BC, VIAC, CGNX, CVGI, CNO, DENN, GD, PWFL, IMAX, IMMR, IIN, LZB, LAWS, LINC, VIVO, MIDD, MLR, MOD, MOV, MLI, NVEC, GLT, PZZA, PATK, SAFT, AVNW, TKR, TWIN, USLM, MNTX, TAST, ARAY, TIPT, DHX, LL, STNG, PLOW, EXPR, MOS, MRIN, AAOI, MBUU, SMLR, RYAM, FRPT, BRAG, FSV, BW, GSM, TUSK, ICHR, JHG, CSSE, LASR, CHX, USX, VIAO, IWN, MMM, AIR, ABM, AMSF, ALG, AEL, AMSC, ABCB, BRC, CSGS, KMX, PRDO, CATO, CENT, CHS, CCOI, CPSI, CORT, CMI, DLB, DMLP, DCO, EMKR, ECPG, EXPO, FHI, FBC, GIII, GAIA, GCO, GHM, GVA, GPI, HNI, HAFC, IIIN, SNEX, JOUT, KMB, LPTH, MAN, HZO, MITK, NGS, NR, ONB, PCTI, PDFS, PKE, PBI, MODV, NXGN, RGS, SMED, SHEN, SIG, SWN, SNX, XPER, INVA, TG, TRST, USPH, UMPQ, UNTY, VLGEA, BYRN, PRTS, APEI, BCML, CTSO, RLGT, HI, XPEL, CLW, ZVO, TBNK, QNST, AMCX, SXC, HMST, RLGY, BCC, LIND, NRC, ASC, EGRX, LPG, TRUE, CVEO, DNOW, ISTR, VEC, PROF, HONE, DFIN, FLGT, VERI, RNGR, IBEX, STIM, MESA, REZI, AXNX, GBNH, ATCX, KTB, PNTG, HBT, PAYA, ARKO, DIBS, DOCS, LVOX, Reduced Positions: UPLD, ROG, TSC, TBK, ACLS, CCMP, BAND, HAE, HLIO, NPK, SAIA, UTHR, EQC, MYRG, SBNY, CSL, GNTX, STC, BLD, HLI, ARCB, NTGR, ONTO, NMIH, MC, MNTV, LTHM, HCSG, CLPT, BSIG, AGO, CCF, LCII, MLKN, HUBB, MANH, UFPI, CALX, AOSL, ATEN, AVT, FIX, NSIT, IPAR, KAI, KWR, TCBI, FAF, MMI, HRI, OPCH, CHCO, CR, CUTR, ETD, HUN, MORN, GIC, GIC, UNF, AAWW, GLDD, JBT, FN, BLFS, CASS, CYH, CCRN, DDS, ESE, ITI, JLL, KEX, MKSI, MSM, MEI, NVMI, PRA, DHC, TRC, TRNS, WSO, WERN, CODI, INFN, AGI, CFX, BKU, HY, AHH, ARES, SIEN, NVT, HIMS, OCDX, ADTN, ATNI, AXS, BXC, BLDR, CIR, DGII, NPO, HSII, HUBG, JKHY, LEG, LECO, OCFC, ORI, OFIX, INVE, SMBC, UCTT, VMI, ATEC, PRIM, HCI, FF, VPG, ALEX, ASPN, LILAK, FHB, QTRX, WHD, EQH, OBNK, REYN, TIG, AEHR, HTH, BOKF, NOTV, DSX, PLUS, FCNCA, ROCK, JBSS, KIRK, LYTS, LSTR, LAZ, LOW, MAC, NATI, JWN, CNXN, PAAS, ROLL, POOL, SLP, SHYF, VLY, WNC, WCC, HAYN, HOMB, CPRX, EBS, IPGP, EIG, CENTA, KW, IPI, H, AMRC, WD, SII, FBHS, SUPN, IBTX, EVTC, HZN, ASIX, BHF, LEVI, INMD, ONEW, VTOL, CNXC, CLFD, AGYS, Y, ATI, AVD, APOG, MTOR, AX, APYX, CAMT, CRS, CVCO, CRUS, CLF, CDE, COHU, CMC, CMTL, DLX, DHIL, EVI, EXP, WIRE, FARO, FFBC, CIGI, FORR, RHP, GABC, GPK, SFST, GFF, HTBK, HXL, HURC, TILE, IVC, KBAL, LKQ, LXU, LNN, MOH, NYT, OMI, VWTR, PKOH, PDCO, CDMO, PLAB, RL, POWL, PFBC, RS, RBA, RGLD, RUTH, SEIC, SBCF, SIGI, SCVL, SSD, SKT, TECH, ACIW, TRN, TGI, UMBF, VSEC, WGO, WWD, INT, SPB, DZSI, CRD.A, ASA, IESC, GTLS, EVR, FBMS, KBR, SPR, SCOR, ENSG, HCCI, APPS, MOFG, DAN, SEM, RILY, ASPU, TROX, MTDR, HTBI, APAM, NDLS, LGIH, HMHC, FFWM, TSE, TMST, KE, CHRS, UNVR, OOMA, MCFT, RMR, SCWX, SNDR, AVYA, SIBN, PHGE, SITM, MXCT, CHK, ACVA, ENVX, AZZ, TVTY, AWR, TREC, ASTE, ATRC, BCPC, ESTE, BZH, BELFB, BDC, BRK.B, BIG, AZTA, BMTC, CRAI, CTS, HLX, CAMP, CAC, CENX, CRNT, CSCO, CTG, INGR, AORT, CYBE, DBI, DXPE, DAKT, DIOD, DVAX, EGBN, FSS, FELE, AJRD, GPC, GNW, GFI, GBX, HSTM, EHC, HEI, HIBB, IAG, IDCC, IVAC, JBLU, KFRC, LARK, LSCC, LFUS, MCS, MTH, MPAA, NBTB, NKSH, NP, OSIS, ODP, OIS, ZEUS, OSUR, FRPH, MD, PLXS, BPOP, PLPC, PBH, RDNT, PHM, QCRH, RES, RGP, RHI, SGA, SCSC, SWM, SKX, SAH, SBSI, SPTN, SCS, TTMI, TOL, UFPT, SPOK, UFI, ULH, VGR, SENEA, DGICA, CEMI, KRMD, LQDT, PRG, VNDA, PGTI, FRST, TRS, AROC, ORN, WPRT, NVGS, KAR, CIT, CLDT, CUBI, REGI, SLCA, NBHC, FANG, SAMG, TPH, TMHC, SPNT, BHR, CARA, KN, HRTG, TRUP, WMS, NOMD, ENVA, DSKE, CSWI, ABTX, WSC, CSTR, VREX, JILL, CARS, CBTX, CEIX, KLR, ROAD, MGTX, YETI, LEGH, HRMY, EOSE, MSGM, CIVI, CIVI, OGN,

UPLD, ROG, TSC, TBK, ACLS, CCMP, BAND, HAE, HLIO, NPK, SAIA, UTHR, EQC, MYRG, SBNY, CSL, GNTX, STC, BLD, HLI, ARCB, NTGR, ONTO, NMIH, MC, MNTV, LTHM, HCSG, CLPT, BSIG, AGO, CCF, LCII, MLKN, HUBB, MANH, UFPI, CALX, AOSL, ATEN, AVT, FIX, NSIT, IPAR, KAI, KWR, TCBI, FAF, MMI, HRI, OPCH, CHCO, CR, CUTR, ETD, HUN, MORN, GIC, GIC, UNF, AAWW, GLDD, JBT, FN, BLFS, CASS, CYH, CCRN, DDS, ESE, ITI, JLL, KEX, MKSI, MSM, MEI, NVMI, PRA, DHC, TRC, TRNS, WSO, WERN, CODI, INFN, AGI, CFX, BKU, HY, AHH, ARES, SIEN, NVT, HIMS, OCDX, ADTN, ATNI, AXS, BXC, BLDR, CIR, DGII, NPO, HSII, HUBG, JKHY, LEG, LECO, OCFC, ORI, OFIX, INVE, SMBC, UCTT, VMI, ATEC, PRIM, HCI, FF, VPG, ALEX, ASPN, LILAK, FHB, QTRX, WHD, EQH, OBNK, REYN, TIG, AEHR, HTH, BOKF, NOTV, DSX, PLUS, FCNCA, ROCK, JBSS, KIRK, LYTS, LSTR, LAZ, LOW, MAC, NATI, JWN, CNXN, PAAS, ROLL, POOL, SLP, SHYF, VLY, WNC, WCC, HAYN, HOMB, CPRX, EBS, IPGP, EIG, CENTA, KW, IPI, H, AMRC, WD, SII, FBHS, SUPN, IBTX, EVTC, HZN, ASIX, BHF, LEVI, INMD, ONEW, VTOL, CNXC, CLFD, AGYS, Y, ATI, AVD, APOG, MTOR, AX, APYX, CAMT, CRS, CVCO, CRUS, CLF, CDE, COHU, CMC, CMTL, DLX, DHIL, EVI, EXP, WIRE, FARO, FFBC, CIGI, FORR, RHP, GABC, GPK, SFST, GFF, HTBK, HXL, HURC, TILE, IVC, KBAL, LKQ, LXU, LNN, MOH, NYT, OMI, VWTR, PKOH, PDCO, CDMO, PLAB, RL, POWL, PFBC, RS, RBA, RGLD, RUTH, SEIC, SBCF, SIGI, SCVL, SSD, SKT, TECH, ACIW, TRN, TGI, UMBF, VSEC, WGO, WWD, INT, SPB, DZSI, CRD.A, ASA, IESC, GTLS, EVR, FBMS, KBR, SPR, SCOR, ENSG, HCCI, APPS, MOFG, DAN, SEM, RILY, ASPU, TROX, MTDR, HTBI, APAM, NDLS, LGIH, HMHC, FFWM, TSE, TMST, KE, CHRS, UNVR, OOMA, MCFT, RMR, SCWX, SNDR, AVYA, SIBN, PHGE, SITM, MXCT, CHK, ACVA, ENVX, AZZ, TVTY, AWR, TREC, ASTE, ATRC, BCPC, ESTE, BZH, BELFB, BDC, BRK.B, BIG, AZTA, BMTC, CRAI, CTS, HLX, CAMP, CAC, CENX, CRNT, CSCO, CTG, INGR, AORT, CYBE, DBI, DXPE, DAKT, DIOD, DVAX, EGBN, FSS, FELE, AJRD, GPC, GNW, GFI, GBX, HSTM, EHC, HEI, HIBB, IAG, IDCC, IVAC, JBLU, KFRC, LARK, LSCC, LFUS, MCS, MTH, MPAA, NBTB, NKSH, NP, OSIS, ODP, OIS, ZEUS, OSUR, FRPH, MD, PLXS, BPOP, PLPC, PBH, RDNT, PHM, QCRH, RES, RGP, RHI, SGA, SCSC, SWM, SKX, SAH, SBSI, SPTN, SCS, TTMI, TOL, UFPT, SPOK, UFI, ULH, VGR, SENEA, DGICA, CEMI, KRMD, LQDT, PRG, VNDA, PGTI, FRST, TRS, AROC, ORN, WPRT, NVGS, KAR, CIT, CLDT, CUBI, REGI, SLCA, NBHC, FANG, SAMG, TPH, TMHC, SPNT, BHR, CARA, KN, HRTG, TRUP, WMS, NOMD, ENVA, DSKE, CSWI, ABTX, WSC, CSTR, VREX, JILL, CARS, CBTX, CEIX, KLR, ROAD, MGTX, YETI, LEGH, HRMY, EOSE, MSGM, CIVI, CIVI, OGN, Sold Out: MDP, MDP, MSON, KIM, LPRO, BROS, VRAY, RDN, RRX, KMPR, MTG, BKH, EVH, TDAC, CHUY, STMP, ACR, DMTK, KRA, FTDR, UFCS, ZWS, HE, CHEF, TPIC, ACHC, TGP, SIX, GILD, THG, LPSN, NLS, NPTN, LIQT, LESL, CTT, RNG, KRYS, SSTK, ITW, SRGA, TTSH, PRPL, CADE, CADE, LVO, TBLA, TBLA, ECHO, QRHC, NGMS, OPRX, GWW, CYXT, ADF, CANO, FBP, GWB, BCO, HCC, SGH, BRY, FMBI, ISOS, MKTW, MKTW, HYRE, KLTR, EMR, BKE, MERC, SNBR, RMBS, SHOO, POWI, PH, PPBI, EXLS, REED, MYE, ANIK, PUMP, KELYA, ESNT, GCI, INGN, VIRT, GT, AC, GMS, HGV,

Investment company Royce Investment Partners Current Portfolio ) buys H&R Block Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Forward Air Corp, Bioventus Inc, Newtek Business Services Corp, sells Upland Software Inc, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp, Rogers Corp, TriState Capital Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce Investment Partners. As of 2021Q4, Royce Investment Partners owns 966 stocks with a total value of $13.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chuck Royce 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chuck+royce/current-portfolio/portfolio

Chuck Royce

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 2,515,541 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.21% MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 843,282 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 5,431,990 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Innospec Inc (IOSP) - 1,351,487 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81% Mesa Laboratories Inc (MLAB) - 342,758 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 358,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,788,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Newtek Business Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $29.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 884,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 78,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.68 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $19.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 823,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 478,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 349.76%. The purchase prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,808,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Forward Air Corp by 45.68%. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89. The stock is now traded at around $105.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 677,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 256.61%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,712,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Teradata Corp by 150.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $58.89, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 676,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Ziff Davis Inc by 126.93%. The purchase prices were between $106.43 and $132.98, with an estimated average price of $118.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 260,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Upwork Inc by 102.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89. The stock is now traded at around $27.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 797,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.89 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.68.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The sale prices were between $41.69 and $76.25, with an estimated average price of $55.6.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 87.68%. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Royce Investment Partners still held 297,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Rogers Corp by 43.31%. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Royce Investment Partners still held 196,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc by 99.14%. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Royce Investment Partners still held 11,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 42.17%. The sale prices were between $104.71 and $133.63, with an estimated average price of $120.14. The stock is now traded at around $93.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Royce Investment Partners still held 321,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 29.37%. The sale prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Royce Investment Partners still held 442,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc by 72.5%. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $74.56, with an estimated average price of $59.65. The stock is now traded at around $64.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Royce Investment Partners still held 186,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.