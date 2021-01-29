>
Royal London Asset Management Ltd Buys Nordson Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Omnicom Group Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: NDSN -2.03% BABA -2.71% HCA -1.7% IQV +0.09% IDXX -1.28% NVDA -0.64% EW -0.86% RTX -1.94% TGT -1.39% PINS -3.14% TRV -2.59% FT -0.54%

United Kingdom, X0, based Investment company Royal London Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Nordson Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Danaher Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Omnicom Group Inc, Seagen Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 695 stocks with a total value of $19.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royal+london+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,016,849 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,947,029 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 258,634 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 262,237 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 1,682,647 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $81.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 729,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 516,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $181.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 182,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.838500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 251,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01. The stock is now traded at around $136.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 91,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.73. The stock is now traded at around $144.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nordson Corp (NDSN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 377.97%. The purchase prices were between $190.48 and $211.17, with an estimated average price of $200.92. The stock is now traded at around $180.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 671,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,205,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 120.34%. The purchase prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $160.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 645,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 287.38%. The purchase prices were between $153.99 and $180.39, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $177.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 254,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 199.85%. The purchase prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $449. The stock is now traded at around $474.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100,801 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $518.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 280,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: Noble Energy Inc (NBL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Sold Out: QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $0.87 and $2.44, with an estimated average price of $1.51.



