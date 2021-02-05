Ajo, Lp Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Deere, Sells Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Ajo, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Deere, PepsiCo Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ajo, Lp. As of 2020Q4, Ajo, Lp owns 266 stocks with a total value of $965 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XOM, CYTH, DE, AMCX, DNOW, AAWW, SNX, SLM, VST, EQT, XEC, ESNT, MTD, DCI, CR, VVV, MKL, LEA, BRKR, 50AA, BSX, HUN, RF, WFC, TPR, CRI, NTAP, CUBE, MSM, BWA, CE, SYNH, AFYA, GMED, UGI, NUE, LII, CCK, FANG, RE,

XOM, CYTH, DE, AMCX, DNOW, AAWW, SNX, SLM, VST, EQT, XEC, ESNT, MTD, DCI, CR, VVV, MKL, LEA, BRKR, 50AA, BSX, HUN, RF, WFC, TPR, CRI, NTAP, CUBE, MSM, BWA, CE, SYNH, AFYA, GMED, UGI, NUE, LII, CCK, FANG, RE, Added Positions: PEP, THC, DGX, SHW, ETN, ARCH, HPE, MDU, HCA, CVS, DXC, PUMP, TAP, GT, DHI, HCC, PH, SEE, PRAH, KO, DFS,

PEP, THC, DGX, SHW, ETN, ARCH, HPE, MDU, HCA, CVS, DXC, PUMP, TAP, GT, DHI, HCC, PH, SEE, PRAH, KO, DFS, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, VZ, MSFT, AMZN, HD, JNJ, PM, ABBV, MRK, ATVI, ALL, EA, FB, LLY, C, ALXN, HPQ, EBAY, KR, AES, MAS, AMAT, MO, OC, EXPD, STLD, MAN, MU, SYF, BK, MCK, STT, CTXS, ALSN, PNW, COG, MDT, ALLY, NLOK, TTWO, JEF, PXD, BRK.B, ODFL, ORCL, INTU, WU, BPOP, EOG, NRG, DRE, ARW, PHM, BC, CFG, DOX, TMO, RS, OFC, RBC, TDS, LYB, AOS, NAVI, EXC, MNST, NFG, FLO, RHI, ABC, SLGN, SNDR, NUS, VRTX, CAH, WERN, ST, BBY, GPK, LH, STMP, JAZZ, COST, AN, DVA, INTC, DAR, CBT, HIG, MTG, PCAR, UTHR, CW, JPM, MS, ZTS, DHR, RDN, COP, IDA, EME, PFSI, AYI, CTSH, THG, CDK, BIO, BLDR, CI, HLF, JCOM, INVH, CARR, ETR, FBHS, BRX, PII, WMT, MPW, ACGL, CSL, INGR, PPL, R, UFPI, AMP, HALO, TSN, GHC, CC, FR, LRCX, PWR, UPS, WST, QRTEA, AGCO, JBL, SF, NEU, RSG, HZNP, CMI, HIW, LPX, CBRE, OGE, SIG, BERY, GLPI, GS, HUBB, LBTYK, NVT, OSK, SWKS, XRX, ZION, POR, HBI, OMF, EMN, WAT, SSNC, EPAM, CYD, HSIC, IONS, LOW, UNF, YUM, FAF, DKS, ITT, SOHU, UNM, KRA, GM, PNR, LTRPA, AA, AEP, ATRO, UFS, EW, ETM, FL, KSS, LKQ, RJF, XEL, SPB, KSA,

GOOGL, VZ, MSFT, AMZN, HD, JNJ, PM, ABBV, MRK, ATVI, ALL, EA, FB, LLY, C, ALXN, HPQ, EBAY, KR, AES, MAS, AMAT, MO, OC, EXPD, STLD, MAN, MU, SYF, BK, MCK, STT, CTXS, ALSN, PNW, COG, MDT, ALLY, NLOK, TTWO, JEF, PXD, BRK.B, ODFL, ORCL, INTU, WU, BPOP, EOG, NRG, DRE, ARW, PHM, BC, CFG, DOX, TMO, RS, OFC, RBC, TDS, LYB, AOS, NAVI, EXC, MNST, NFG, FLO, RHI, ABC, SLGN, SNDR, NUS, VRTX, CAH, WERN, ST, BBY, GPK, LH, STMP, JAZZ, COST, AN, DVA, INTC, DAR, CBT, HIG, MTG, PCAR, UTHR, CW, JPM, MS, ZTS, DHR, RDN, COP, IDA, EME, PFSI, AYI, CTSH, THG, CDK, BIO, BLDR, CI, HLF, JCOM, INVH, CARR, ETR, FBHS, BRX, PII, WMT, MPW, ACGL, CSL, INGR, PPL, R, UFPI, AMP, HALO, TSN, GHC, CC, FR, LRCX, PWR, UPS, WST, QRTEA, AGCO, JBL, SF, NEU, RSG, HZNP, CMI, HIW, LPX, CBRE, OGE, SIG, BERY, GLPI, GS, HUBB, LBTYK, NVT, OSK, SWKS, XRX, ZION, POR, HBI, OMF, EMN, WAT, SSNC, EPAM, CYD, HSIC, IONS, LOW, UNF, YUM, FAF, DKS, ITT, SOHU, UNM, KRA, GM, PNR, LTRPA, AA, AEP, ATRO, UFS, EW, ETM, FL, KSS, LKQ, RJF, XEL, SPB, KSA, Sold Out: PFE, BMY, BABA, AAPL, KMB, ZNGA, GIS, PFG, EQH, BHF, STX, BIIB, MDLZ, SNPS, VOYA, MET, VIRT, ADBE, TGT, ETSY, JNPR, VRSN, TXN, REGN, NFLX, FFIV, PGRE, AMGN, DG, ANSS, CDNS, CL, HRL, KRC, MIC, T, CSCO, GILD, SFM, HSY, ACN, NVDA, VMW, FTNT, CLX, CAG, PRGO, PYPL, NTES, RNR, BAH, JD, INFY, NKE, AMD, QLYS, ILPT, GNTX, MSCI, CDW, SQ, AMKR, CHRW, FIX, DLTR, FCX, AME, CHE, MLHR, MMS, MPWR, RUSHA, PANW, BCC, CTLT, A, BLK, CPB, KMX, LUMN, CRL, IMKTA, K, PBH, RPM, RCII, VSH, DIS, OPI, JELD, ABG, ASH, BDN, PRDO, CNO, FBC, GPI, HUBG, INCY, SJM, JOUT, LZB, LSTR, LGND, ODP, PRGS, URI, USNA, CENTA, BR, HPP, DOOR, TPH, AGO, CASY, CPF, CUZ, HAIN, TT, JBSS, MSTR, NNI, POOL, TBBK, PAG, WM, WWE, CMG, GLUU, TDC, MSGN, IRWD, TSLA, REGI, EGRX, FPI, ANET, HLI, DBX, IAA, DDOG, FLWS, AKAM, ADS, AMWD, AJG, MTOR, BSTC, BRO, CSGS, CMCSA, GTN, HVT, HA, NSIT, JBHT, LFVN, MED, MBT, PKG, SMG, KMPR, CMPR, MELI, KAR, EXPI, HMST, SUPN, REXR, RMAX, MBUU, HRTG, OEC, SNR, ATKR, FND, EAF, CRNC, ARNC, ACCO, AMED, BIG, CMS, CNBKA, CRUS, CORT, ATGE, EXEL, CLGX, GTY, GFI, IDXX, IPG, KFRC, KBAL, MOG.A, PTC, PATK, SANM, BSRR, LSI, SPTN, STC, TG, UAL, WW, WY, PGTI, PRIM, NX, FF, RILY, AMPH, TRNO, MTDR, PSX, ALEX, ENTA, ZZF, PCTY, LPG, OSG, CABO, GMS, AVYA, FTDR, PINS, AEIS, ADC, APH, ANIK, APOG, ATR, ARCB, ADSK, AVT, BZH, BRC, CMC, DPZ, WIRE, EBF, ENTG, EFSC, FISI, FFIC, ROCK, ITGR, HNI, HAFC, HSTM, HTLD, HIBB, HOLX, TILE, JBLU, LANC, LAD, LMNX, MKSI, HZO, MLR, HOPE, NRIM, OPY, OFG, OFIX, OMI, QCRH, RCKY, SAIA, XPO, SIGI, SKYW, SAH, STRA, RGR, SYKE, TXRH, INVA, THS, UNFI, UVV, ULH, GWW, HEES, WYND, CVLT, LDOS, SBH, DAL, DHX, LL, BTG, LOPE, WSR, HEAR, BCEI, BCEI, CUBI, HTA, RLGY, PBF, ECOM, DOC, QTS, DRNA, PAHC, SPWH, CTRE, GLOB, WMS, UE, BALY, MEDP, HLNE, BTU, MBIN, CNNE, DOCU, TENB, REZI, YETI, MRNA, ABT, ALGN, MDRX, ANAT, AU, ATO, AVID, ACLS, BKH, BXP, CFFI, CSX, CHKP, CPK, COKE, CVLG, DRI, DHT, ECPG, ESCA, EL, ETH, EXTR, AGM, FITB, FLEX, FONR, FWRD, GIII, HRB, HBIO, HWKN, HBNC, HUM, JCI, KLAC, KLIC, TBI, SR, LVS, LEN, MGEE, MGIC, VIVO, MTX, MOD, CNR, NATR, NYT, NOC, ORLY, ORI, OTTR, MD, PETS, PLAB, POWL, PLPC, QGEN, NXGN, RPT, SAFT, SEB, DHC, SHEN, SNA, SYY, TYL, UNP, UTL, VLO, WDR, WMK, EVRG, INT, ZIXI, SENEA, VNDA, MA, COWN, EXLS, DEI, G, APEI, EBSB, EURN, KMDA, PRI, AOSL, TNAV, QADA, PBYI, RM, SSTK, CMRX, MNKKQ, PINC, CHGG, ATEN, CIO, FFWM, NERV, VRTV, KE, CHRS, FRPT, QRVO, VSTO, NSA, WING, RMNI, PLNT, PFGC, CTMX, TTD, ASIX, PVAC, PLYM, HBB, MCB, BAND, WHD, TRTN, SPFI, FSLY,

For the details of AJO, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ajo%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,324 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.2% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 339,156 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.94% Citigroup Inc (C) - 277,200 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 88.83% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 409,123 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 98,046 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.77%

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 409,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.968000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 723,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $309.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 19,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in AMC Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $46.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 70,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in NOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $5.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 331,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.28 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $58.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 38,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 836.43%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16. The stock is now traded at around $140.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 32,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 51.21%. The purchase prices were between $24.54 and $42.78, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 197,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 2799.34%. The purchase prices were between $113.87 and $128.05, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $121.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 2981.67%. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $711.97. The stock is now traded at around $716.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 141.35%. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.21. The stock is now traded at around $121.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Arch Resources Inc by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $28.05 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 69,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $7.91 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.99.