State Of Michigan Retirement System Buys AT&T Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, UGI Corp

New Purchases: WNS, LDI, HEI, BX, SLP, WOLF, AFRM, SITM, DKNG, AA, VOYA, SNOW, OPEN, POWI, COIN, KRG, M, BRKR, DASH, FIGS, UHAL, KD, CLVT, VICI, ST, AGNC, VMW, VICR, NVAX, LBTYA, ERIE,

WNS, LDI, HEI, BX, SLP, WOLF, AFRM, SITM, DKNG, AA, VOYA, SNOW, OPEN, POWI, COIN, KRG, M, BRKR, DASH, FIGS, UHAL, KD, CLVT, VICI, ST, AGNC, VMW, VICR, NVAX, LBTYA, ERIE, Added Positions: T, BMY, LYV, FB, AGG, GNRC, DAVA, ECL, MA, AXP, GILD, GOOGL, INTC, MSFT, CSCO, COST, EW, MSCI, AVGO, AMZN, APH, FDS, IDXX, ICE, ISRG, FAST, INTU, JNJ, MU, NKE, TSM, AMRS, GM, ACN, AMAT, CPRT, LLY, F, IBM, ODFL, PFE, USB, MELI, FTNT, ICLR, IQV, GLOB, BLK, CVS, CTRA, FIS, DHI, EL, LIN, QCOM, O, SLB, CELH, ABBV, BABA, MRNA, PLD, AMD, ALGN, LNT, ALL, MO, AMGN, ATO, ADP, BBY, CBRE, VIAC, CNC, CI, CTAS, C, CTSH, GLW, EOG, FDX, FISV, GPN, GS, MNST, HSY, HPQ, ITW, ILMN, KR, LRCX, LEN, LMT, NUE, ON, PXD, PGR, PSA, PHM, RRX, REGN, POOL, SIVB, SHW, SWKS, TROW, TGT, TXN, TSN, RTX, UNH, WBA, ANTM, WDC, LBTYK, TEL, LULU, ULTA, NXPI, KMI, KEYS, ETSY, KHC, HPE, UBER, IJH, AOS, ALE, ABMD, ATVI, RAMP, AFL, ARE, Y, AMED, ACC, AEO, AFG, AIG, AMKR, IVZ, NLY, AIRC, ATR, WTRG, ARW, ARWR, ADSK, AVB, AVY, CADE, CADE, BOH, BK, BDC, OPCH, BKH, BWA, BYD, AZTA, BF.B, CHRW, CBT, CDNS, ELY, CPT, COF, CSL, CASY, CE, CNP, LUMN, CHH, CHD, CHDN, CIEN, CLF, CGNX, NNN, CAG, ED, COO, OFC, CUZ, CR, CMI, DVA, DVN, DISCA, DRE, EWBC, EGP, EMN, DISH, EIX, EA, EPR, EQT, EQR, ESS, RE, EXEL, EXC, EXPD, FFIV, FCN, FICO, FNF, FITB, PACW, FFIN, FR, FLS, FLR, FL, BEN, GATX, TGNA, GRMN, IT, GD, GBCI, GT, GGG, HAIN, THG, HOG, LHX, HIG, HE, WELL, HR, EHC, HSIC, MLKN, HXL, HIW, HFC, MTCH, IIVI, IDA, IART, IBOC, IFF, IP, IRM, SJM, JKHY, JBLU, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KRC, KEX, KNX, LHCG, LKQ, LAMR, LANC, LSCC, LNC, LAD, LFUS, MDU, MAC, MAN, MKTX, MLM, MTZ, MAT, MMS, MPW, MRCY, MCY, MET, MCHP, MAA, MIDD, MSA, MHK, MOH, TAP, MPWR, MUR, VTRS, NCR, NRG, NVR, NOV, NEOG, NTAP, NBIX, NJR, NYCB, NYT, NWL, NDSN, JWN, NOC, NWE, OGE, ORI, OMC, OSK, PCAR, PCG, PNM, PPG, PPL, PSB, PDCO, PAYX, PENN, PKI, PRGO, PNFP, PII, AVNT, PCH, PFG, STL, PRU, PWR, DGX, QDEL, RPM, RYN, REG, RF, RGEN, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROL, RGLD, R, SAIA, SEIC, SAFM, SGMS, STX, XPO, SIGI, SBNY, SLGN, SKX, SNA, SON, SWX, LSI, STAA, SWK, STLD, SYNA, TTWO, AXON, TECH, THC, TER, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, TXT, THO, TSCO, ACIW, TREX, UBSI, UDR, URI, X, KMPR, UHS, UNM, URBN, VLY, VMI, VTR, VSAT, VSH, GWW, WAB, WSO, WST, EVRG, WY, WHR, WEX, XRX, XLNX, L, TNL, WU, LDOS, DEI, OC, FSLR, IBKR, ACM, JAZZ, G, MASI, APPS, IRDM, CFX, DISCK, LEA, PEB, CIT, SSNC, PRI, SIX, HPP, LYB, SBRA, TRGP, FRC, VC, HII, MOS, MPC, ACHC, TRIP, FIVE, GMED, SRC, QLYS, FANG, RH, CONE, COTY, CDW, DOC, REXR, FOXF, BRX, TNDM, ALLE, ALLY, OGS, PCTY, PAYC, HQY, CFG, SYNH, STOR, QRVO, NSA, WING, UNVR, ENR, RUN, PEN, PFGC, MIME, UA, NGVT, MEDP, VVV, ADNT, LW, PK, AM, SAIL, NVT, CDAY, CHX, EQH, YETI, DELL, FOXA, FOX, IAA, NVST, CRNC, PGNY, VNT, CNXC, GXO, XLV,

T, BMY, LYV, FB, AGG, GNRC, DAVA, ECL, MA, AXP, GILD, GOOGL, INTC, MSFT, CSCO, COST, EW, MSCI, AVGO, AMZN, APH, FDS, IDXX, ICE, ISRG, FAST, INTU, JNJ, MU, NKE, TSM, AMRS, GM, ACN, AMAT, CPRT, LLY, F, IBM, ODFL, PFE, USB, MELI, FTNT, ICLR, IQV, GLOB, BLK, CVS, CTRA, FIS, DHI, EL, LIN, QCOM, O, SLB, CELH, ABBV, BABA, MRNA, PLD, AMD, ALGN, LNT, ALL, MO, AMGN, ATO, ADP, BBY, CBRE, VIAC, CNC, CI, CTAS, C, CTSH, GLW, EOG, FDX, FISV, GPN, GS, MNST, HSY, HPQ, ITW, ILMN, KR, LRCX, LEN, LMT, NUE, ON, PXD, PGR, PSA, PHM, RRX, REGN, POOL, SIVB, SHW, SWKS, TROW, TGT, TXN, TSN, RTX, UNH, WBA, ANTM, WDC, LBTYK, TEL, LULU, ULTA, NXPI, KMI, KEYS, ETSY, KHC, HPE, UBER, IJH, AOS, ALE, ABMD, ATVI, RAMP, AFL, ARE, Y, AMED, ACC, AEO, AFG, AIG, AMKR, IVZ, NLY, AIRC, ATR, WTRG, ARW, ARWR, ADSK, AVB, AVY, CADE, CADE, BOH, BK, BDC, OPCH, BKH, BWA, BYD, AZTA, BF.B, CHRW, CBT, CDNS, ELY, CPT, COF, CSL, CASY, CE, CNP, LUMN, CHH, CHD, CHDN, CIEN, CLF, CGNX, NNN, CAG, ED, COO, OFC, CUZ, CR, CMI, DVA, DVN, DISCA, DRE, EWBC, EGP, EMN, DISH, EIX, EA, EPR, EQT, EQR, ESS, RE, EXEL, EXC, EXPD, FFIV, FCN, FICO, FNF, FITB, PACW, FFIN, FR, FLS, FLR, FL, BEN, GATX, TGNA, GRMN, IT, GD, GBCI, GT, GGG, HAIN, THG, HOG, LHX, HIG, HE, WELL, HR, EHC, HSIC, MLKN, HXL, HIW, HFC, MTCH, IIVI, IDA, IART, IBOC, IFF, IP, IRM, SJM, JKHY, JBLU, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KRC, KEX, KNX, LHCG, LKQ, LAMR, LANC, LSCC, LNC, LAD, LFUS, MDU, MAC, MAN, MKTX, MLM, MTZ, MAT, MMS, MPW, MRCY, MCY, MET, MCHP, MAA, MIDD, MSA, MHK, MOH, TAP, MPWR, MUR, VTRS, NCR, NRG, NVR, NOV, NEOG, NTAP, NBIX, NJR, NYCB, NYT, NWL, NDSN, JWN, NOC, NWE, OGE, ORI, OMC, OSK, PCAR, PCG, PNM, PPG, PPL, PSB, PDCO, PAYX, PENN, PKI, PRGO, PNFP, PII, AVNT, PCH, PFG, STL, PRU, PWR, DGX, QDEL, RPM, RYN, REG, RF, RGEN, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROL, RGLD, R, SAIA, SEIC, SAFM, SGMS, STX, XPO, SIGI, SBNY, SLGN, SKX, SNA, SON, SWX, LSI, STAA, SWK, STLD, SYNA, TTWO, AXON, TECH, THC, TER, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, TXT, THO, TSCO, ACIW, TREX, UBSI, UDR, URI, X, KMPR, UHS, UNM, URBN, VLY, VMI, VTR, VSAT, VSH, GWW, WAB, WSO, WST, EVRG, WY, WHR, WEX, XRX, XLNX, L, TNL, WU, LDOS, DEI, OC, FSLR, IBKR, ACM, JAZZ, G, MASI, APPS, IRDM, CFX, DISCK, LEA, PEB, CIT, SSNC, PRI, SIX, HPP, LYB, SBRA, TRGP, FRC, VC, HII, MOS, MPC, ACHC, TRIP, FIVE, GMED, SRC, QLYS, FANG, RH, CONE, COTY, CDW, DOC, REXR, FOXF, BRX, TNDM, ALLE, ALLY, OGS, PCTY, PAYC, HQY, CFG, SYNH, STOR, QRVO, NSA, WING, UNVR, ENR, RUN, PEN, PFGC, MIME, UA, NGVT, MEDP, VVV, ADNT, LW, PK, AM, SAIL, NVT, CDAY, CHX, EQH, YETI, DELL, FOXA, FOX, IAA, NVST, CRNC, PGNY, VNT, CNXC, GXO, XLV, Reduced Positions: QUAL, VLUE, UGI, LQD, SPY, ETRN, V, PYPL, SNAP, A, APD, WFC, SQ, SYK, ADBE, BRK.B, EPAM, AMP, AON, EBAY, MRK, WMT, BAC, BKR, VRTX, WAFD, LOPE, WTW, UNP, GL, WOR, ZION, CROX, PRG, RMD, DFS, RGA, DG, CHTR, FLT, HCA, FBHS, TPH, ZTS, NAVI, SYF, CDK, VSCO, LITE, SUMO, BHF, CRI, DPZ, DLTR, CW, STZ, CNX, CNO, COP, CMA, CLX, CAR, DY, CCMP, CSX, BLDR, SAM, AZO, AN, AIZ, APA, AAP, AYI, MTG, SEE, SLM, SLG, CB, ORCL, OHI, ORLY, NSC, MS, MGM, TRV, LOW, LPX, KSS, KEY, KBH, HBAN, FMC, ETN, EXP,

QUAL, VLUE, UGI, LQD, SPY, ETRN, V, PYPL, SNAP, A, APD, WFC, SQ, SYK, ADBE, BRK.B, EPAM, AMP, AON, EBAY, MRK, WMT, BAC, BKR, VRTX, WAFD, LOPE, WTW, UNP, GL, WOR, ZION, CROX, PRG, RMD, DFS, RGA, DG, CHTR, FLT, HCA, FBHS, TPH, ZTS, NAVI, SYF, CDK, VSCO, LITE, SUMO, BHF, CRI, DPZ, DLTR, CW, STZ, CNX, CNO, COP, CMA, CLX, CAR, DY, CCMP, CSX, BLDR, SAM, AZO, AN, AIZ, APA, AAP, AYI, MTG, SEE, SLM, SLG, CB, ORCL, OHI, ORLY, NSC, MS, MGM, TRV, LOW, LPX, KSS, KEY, KBH, HBAN, FMC, ETN, EXP, Sold Out: ARI, EFC, GPMT, SPNT, TCPC, UPST, XLF, SPH, KSU, EWT, PATH, Z, CRSP, AMPL, AVTR, WRBY, HRC, DBX, CRWD, COR, ABNB, ONEM, NKTR, CCSI, SLVM, NTCT, TDS, PUBM, EBS, VEEV, TREE, KAR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Endava PLC, Ecolab Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, UGI Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State Of Michigan Retirement System. As of 2021Q4, State Of Michigan Retirement System owns 975 stocks with a total value of $19.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+of+michigan+retirement+system/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,571,540 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,797,394 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,532,645 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% AT&T Inc (T) - 23,359,529 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.79% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 142,627 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%

State Of Michigan Retirement System initiated holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.31 and $90.24, with an estimated average price of $85.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System initiated holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.1 and $57.45, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 118,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.37 and $149.8, with an estimated average price of $141.14. The stock is now traded at around $135.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 47,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System initiated holding in loanDepot Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $8, with an estimated average price of $5.82. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,079,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 44,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 114.79%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 23,359,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 757.39%. The purchase prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 284,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 425.95%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $256.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 83,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System added to a holding in Endava PLC by 90.19%. The purchase prices were between $138.07 and $170.13, with an estimated average price of $155.23. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 255,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 127.85%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $183.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 142,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System added to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,450,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System sold out a holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The sale prices were between $12.65 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $14.41.

State Of Michigan Retirement System sold out a holding in Ellington Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $17.74.

State Of Michigan Retirement System sold out a holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.41 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.78.

State Of Michigan Retirement System sold out a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.61 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

State Of Michigan Retirement System sold out a holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.18 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $13.87.

State Of Michigan Retirement System sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

State Of Michigan Retirement System reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 88.43%. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. State Of Michigan Retirement System still held 156,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 84.04%. The sale prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $104.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. State Of Michigan Retirement System still held 289,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System reduced to a holding in UGI Corp by 98.07%. The sale prices were between $41.25 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.5. The stock is now traded at around $44.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. State Of Michigan Retirement System still held 60,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 26%. The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. State Of Michigan Retirement System still held 2,683,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State Of Michigan Retirement System reduced to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 87.24%. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $8.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. State Of Michigan Retirement System still held 803,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.