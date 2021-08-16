Loomis Sayles & Co L P Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Airbnb Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Parker Hannifin Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Loomis Sayles & Co L P Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Airbnb Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Parker Hannifin Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Loomis Sayles & Co L P (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Airbnb Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Parker Hannifin Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, FormFactor Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loomis Sayles & Co L P. As of 2021Q2, Loomis Sayles & Co L P owns 790 stocks with a total value of $80.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/loomis+sayles+%26+co+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,357,763 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 12,299,923 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 20,366,000 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 14,115,128 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 11,958,790 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
New Purchase: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $146.24. The stock is now traded at around $197.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 946,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $123.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 908,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SM Energy Co (SM)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,551,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Oxford Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.2 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $93.65. The stock is now traded at around $92.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 360,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 509,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inogen Inc (INGN)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Inogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $62.95. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 515,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 205810.94%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $190.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,050,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 132.34%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,635,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 1327551.76%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,128,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 65.13%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $239.085100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 982,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 31.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,265,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 274.50%. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,619,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: FormFactor Inc (FORM)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Sold Out: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $25.99.

Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P. Also check out:

1. LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P's Undervalued Stocks
2. LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider