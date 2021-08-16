Loomis Sayles & Co L P Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Airbnb Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Parker Hannifin Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co

New Purchases: ALNY, CRSP, SM, CIEN, OXM, CHUY, INGN, LKFN, PRFT, SHYF, ENSG, PTGX, WHD, GBCI, RCM, IBP, EVH, APG, BBIO, GT, TPX, SPB, IMXI, GTX, AES, AGCO, ALX, ADS, DOX, ANAT, ARW, BG, CACI, COG, CAH, LUMN, CRUS, CCEP, CPA, DXCM, DISH, EIX, FL, IT, GD, HR, HLF, JBL, LH, MTG, MRVL, NOV, NEU, OMC, PNW, PCH, DGX, SLM, SGMS, SLGN, SO, LSI, STLD, TJX, TKR, TOL, UGI, PAG, UMH, VSEC, GHC, WYNN, ET, LEN.B, LDOS, BX, ULTA, SSNC, HII, APO, AL, ALSN, BERY, NCLH, SFM, OMF, SC, DEA, SHOP, CC, THRY, JILL, SNDR, EAF, DELL, FOX, WORK, DT, ELAT, ACI, U, OGN, IJR,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Airbnb Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Parker Hannifin Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, FormFactor Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loomis Sayles & Co L P. As of 2021Q2, Loomis Sayles & Co L P owns 790 stocks with a total value of $80.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,357,763 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Facebook Inc (FB) - 12,299,923 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 20,366,000 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Visa Inc (V) - 14,115,128 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 11,958,790 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $146.24. The stock is now traded at around $197.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 946,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $123.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 908,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,551,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Oxford Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.2 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $93.65. The stock is now traded at around $92.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 360,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 509,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P initiated holding in Inogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $62.95. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 515,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 205810.94%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $190.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,050,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 132.34%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,635,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 1327551.76%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,128,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 65.13%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $239.085100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 982,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 31.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,265,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P added to a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 274.50%. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,619,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $25.99.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.