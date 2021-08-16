Point72 Asset Management Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, DXC Technology Co, Baidu Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Point72 Asset Management Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, DXC Technology Co, Baidu Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Point72 Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, sells Applied Materials Inc, DXC Technology Co, Baidu Inc, Alphabet Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point72 Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Point72 Asset Management owns 941 stocks with a total value of $22.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Steven Cohen 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steven+cohen/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Steven Cohen
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,245,000 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 148,544 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.73%
  3. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 2,087,923 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 338.82%
  4. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 9,357,779 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07%
  5. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 5,812,021 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%
New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $628.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 188,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,388,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 552,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $106.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,055,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 932,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,224,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 338.82%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,087,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 85.73%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 148,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 201.18%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $171.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,130,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 663.17%. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $200.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 616,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 169.39%. The purchase prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141. The stock is now traded at around $120.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,022,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 357.67%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,280,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58.

Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68.

Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Steven Cohen. Also check out:

1. Steven Cohen's Undervalued Stocks
2. Steven Cohen's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Steven Cohen's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Steven Cohen keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider