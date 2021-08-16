Point72 Asset Management Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, DXC Technology Co, Baidu Inc

- New Purchases: REGN, UTHR, SMAR, HZNP, AEP, MDLZ, KLAC, DASH, ES, PEG, VMEO, BRKS, CRUS, IONS, UNP, AXTA, MDB, DVA, TENB, SPGI, SWKS, ICLR, CABO, CDNS, CRI, GLNG, ZS, AVLR, SIRI, MELI, QSR, QRVO, BKR, PING, S, S, PAYO, LMT, MAR, NI, MTN, UPST, ATR, SCHW, EA, HFC, PLUG, DIS, TAK, BPMC, IRTC, SPOT, T, ENB, RMD, FBHS, XM, BP, PKG, SKX, SONY, STT, FSLR, FANG, BLUE, HQY, MSDAU, ASTS, AVY, CHRW, CHE, CHD, ALT, CDNA, BAH, LZ, SEDG, SNAP, BHC, LNG, NTES, NUVA, ORA, LIN, POOL, AQUA, NARI, XPEV, ZIM, GENI, AVB, GE, SBAC, SQM, INFN, CHEF, ALLE, ADMS, LNTH, GH, TMDX, HCAT, DDOG, SKIN, ABT, M, PACW, HAL, KMB, SAVE, PBF, PRTA, CONE, COTY, MUSA, ARES, FWONK, MIME, ASO, POSH, AEVA, MCW, ABB, IVZ, BIO, OPCH, CENX, CL, CVA, EQT, TGNA, ALTO, CDMO, TYL, BGCP, CVLT, LDOS, NBSE, MOS, BLMN, GNCA, SABR, WB, PLNT, LBRT, DCPH, PSN, RVMD, MAXN, OM, CMPS, CCCC, PLTK, HIMS, FTCI, OWL, CNVY, LNT, ARWR, BRKR, CAKE, ED, STZ, PRMW, TCOM, CUTR, TT, VIAV, MMC, MEOH, NXST, NXGN, URI, HBI, KOS, MTDR, BERY, ASPN, PIRS, MRUS, FTV, FOCS, LSPD, AZEK, BNL, ABNB, PRCH, BMBL, SGFY, PTRA, BHG, YOU, AJG, AZPN, ALV, BRO, EPC, EXAS, FLS, FMS, HR, HOLX, KEY, SR, MDC, PTE, NRG, O, RS, SWX, LSI, TKR, TSN, X, TECK, GTLS, DAC, GNRC, MACK, DOC, BNFT, PPBT, ACIU, SPCE, MCB, NFE, TIGR, DTIL, CLVT, PGNY, LI, HRMY, KYMR, PUBM, WOOF, MUDS, MUDS, IMCR, OTLY, CNTA, LFST, MNDY, IAS, ELMS, EWJ, AGCO, EAT, CAL, CTAS, DE, EPR, GES, MMSI, ARGO, RLI, SLG, SIGI, TXT, TGI, UNH, DEI, AMTX, NVGS, PEB, PARR, PSX, HTA, BRX, CTLT, CFG, RACE, MGP, HGV, CDAY, BE, VCNX, ACA, FUTU, GRUB, BIGC, MKTW, RMO, MYTE, LEGO, SNCY, ALKT, BWMN, FSBC, FSBC, SMWB, FLYW, NAUT, LYEL, DNAY, FA, DOCS, GLUE, TKNO, GRPH, INTA, CVRX, PWP, EWZ, GDX,
- Added Positions: CRM, AMZN, ADI, BILL, AMD, ZEN, ANET, CSCO, ESTC, FIS, NKE, WMT, GPN, CMS, MCD, PRGO, ROKU, BKNG, RSG, PFGC, CRWD, CMCSA, RARE, TEAM, CSX, CNP, MA, BIIB, RDS.B, BABA, RDS.A, STNE, UBER, VST, MRO, MCK, OGE, TXRH, FOLD, MSI, SGEN, UAA, EQH, GT, EHC, TNDM, JD, ARGX, D, ISRG, TDY, WDC, BURL, CERN, XRAY, EEFT, PEP, CVE, PTCT, AMT, BLDR, OVV, LBTYK, ULTA, GBT, FTCH, SRPT, MKC, KDP, RCM, LPLA, AON, COF, LYV, Z, XEC, SNY, GLPG, NOW, HUBS, INSP, SI, AZO, BK, CNQ, FITB, PG, ZTS, AKRO, LUNG, FL, JBL, AXGN, MT, MHK, ANTM, WLK, DBRG, ARQT, RGEN, DAL, KRYS, ALLK, PRAX, HYFM, XLE, ANGO, BMRN, ETN, HON, LH, LPX, MU, VRNT, GMAB, GMED, PTGX, ICHR, TRTN, TCDA, KROS, FSTX, ASML, CF, DAR, IBN, LBTYA, PWR, WAL, ZUMZ, STNG, TROX, NSTG, RNG, FIVN, ASND, RUN, GTHX, COGT, MREO, BCYC, FBRX, DYN, LEV, ALK, TVTY, CCK, EXC, HRC, KSS, OSK, XPO, STE, GPRE, EHTH, AMH, DRNA, BOOT, SYNH, UA, IEA, AZRE, MYOV, DESP, KIDS, APLT, DT, FOUR, DGNR, KDNY, OCDX, IGSB, HRTX, ANF, AMRN, BJRI, BAX, CAT, CE, CCEP, COP, DDS, EXEL, GIII, HLF, HUBG, MGI, RDNT, TAC, WFC, QRTEA, HCI, BLNK, ANGI, ZNGA, MTSI, SBSW, AR, INGN, ATRA, SYF, XENE, VRAY, NEXT, ACRS, TCMD, ADNT, HCC, STRO, PLAN, ITMR, AVTR, CAN, ANNX, ACET, CERE, PDAC, GCMG, CLII, DRVN, HMPT, GLD, ALE, CMC, CPA, DKS, FOSL, MGA, NYT, SLM, TEX, UNM, CNK, NOG, TRGP, EPAM, OMF, RLMD, GPRO, ELDN, ADAP, CDEV, BAND, DOCU, AVRO, MIRM, LRMR, FUSN,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, BIDU, GOOGL, VRTX, ALGN, TWTR, DELL, AZN, EXPE, PYPL, PAGS, TDG, ETR, BBWI, RTX, OTIS, PAYA, DHR, DVN, MSFT, ELAN, IQ, CNI, ALNY, V, EVRG, MRTX, SE, NGM, LPRO, SEM, GM, SHC, CPRT, ICUI, PVH, SLB, CRL, VFC, RXT, ROST, TMUS, USFD, NTRA, LYFT, CB, ADSK, BG, FDX, TECH, FIVE, RGNX, HWM, WPF, DD, JCI, NCR, OMC, SPR, TME, PAX, ALKS, LVS, NFLX, SBNY, MPC, CACI, DRI, HUM, SIG, TPX, TER, FB, SEAS, TWLO, MRSN, SNOW, HSY, MS, PCG, CPRI, SNDX, REPL, CBRL, FBP, INTU, OXY, RCL, SRE, AER, PODD, ACHC, RXN, CMRX, KTB, CLF, DLTR, HAE, ODFL, SU, TS, VMC, TNL, MLCO, VNET, POST, KIN, NOVA, AFG, IFF, MLM, MCHP, ROP, SMG, ARMK, SAGE, AGLE, CRNX, MORF, ORIC, SPY, APD, CRIS, EXP, RL, TMO, ATEC, WFG, HTHT, ALSN, MGNX, NLTX, MEDP, CVNA, AMRX, AVT, PLCE, RHP, HIG, ITRI, LAMR, MKL, MRVL, MRK, MNRO, BLU, BPOP, MODV, RJF, WST, POR, PBA, SIX, ALLY, OUT, KDMN, ELF, IDYA, SLQT, ATHA, SBTX, GMTX, ADS, AGEN, APA, CCJ, ENLC, CYTK, MAT, MRCY, MTD, ORLY, SBUX, EQNR, THC, TREX, SBH, FN, PANW, VOYA, QURE, CDK, BSIG, CERC, GRWG, LW, INVH, FND, ZYME, KERN, ARVN, JMIA, VIH, WISH, PCT, XHB, XLF, ERF, FLEX, HSKA, HIBB, MEIP, MET, VTRS, MYGN, OLN, SIVB, SCVL, WRB, CLR, MAXR, CFX, ABUS, VAC, SPLK, QTWO, CZR, MSGS, MOGO, LSXMA, LSXMK, LGF.A, VREX, SWCH, FULC, PASG, CARR, ETWO, MNSO, FCAC, OLMA, APSG, TPGY, RXDX, RXDX,
- Sold Out: DXC, NXPI, CCMP, GILD, DG, VIPS, NEE, VSH, CNC, SQ, EL, WAT, VRM, DOX, TFX, TPR, TRIP, PINS, MDT, SYY, EW, LEGN, SJI, TGT, WDAY, HLT, ACGL, COST, MGM, TVTX, AEO, BA, AES, BAC, MNST, VLO, ENPH, C, KSU, CAR, ICE, REGI, SAM, ERIC, TJX, PM, SWAV, GPS, SJM, RVLV, FTOC, CROX, CBOE, MCRB, SAIL, PSFE, AMED, AME, BMY, TEVA, TRP, COR, HCA, PFPT, ESPR, KBH, NVAX, SIMO, WEX, APTV, SHOP, NTLA, ALGM, AAP, BC, CPB, FE, IMO, WLTW, XEL, FTI, CARG, TWCT, DSEY, CAH, DXCM, OFIX, CLSK, QTS, NOMD, PRQR, EVH, APLS, SFIX, AXNX, FOXA, INMD, DEN, SRNGU, ADBE, BF.B, CNX, CCI, DLB, FCNCA, LMNX, NUAN, PPC, PII, RAD, SGMO, UHS, DISCK, RVNC, EAF, CHX, REAL, WMG, VSPR, ARCH, BCO, CTRN, LIVN, DHI, DOV, HXL, ON, NTR, STLA, ZGNX, DOOR, XNCR, IMUX, RETA, AA, CLDR, TW, CHPT, CHPT, EAR, CPE, KO, VALE, UFS, EXR, HAIN, IDA, JBHT, MSM, NAT, JWN, PH, PSA, RIGL, SAFM, TIMB, CUBE, DFS, AUPH, DMAC, LYB, RGLS, AGIO, WIX, FRPT, SUM, WVE, AHCO, KNSA, FOX, TXG, ALUS, RACA, HEC, TREB, YALA, DMYD, HZAC, RIDE, FTIV, BTRS, FRX, CHK, XLU, ACN, ALB, BKE, CNA, DUK, SSP, FRO, HOG, IART, LEN, LII, MKSI, PBR, SM, STLD, TARO, NCTY, WBS, FTS, DK, EDU, PRIM, TNK, BEP, CALX, PLAY, YY, PAGP, NMIH, CYBR, LBRDK, COLL, ENR, AXSM, TRHC, GDS, RCUS, TBIO, CNST, TLRY, TLRY, RPAY, GRTS, IMVT, STSA, ESSC, RPTX, ACCD, IAC, GIK, JWS, ARYA, PSTH, DFHT, ORPH, VIAO, FHTX, LESL, SPNV, ATAC, ACIC, RSVA, RBLX, RLX, OLO, NAPA, OLK, COUR, FLWS, CLDX, CSGP, HUN, JBLU, OSTK, SMSI, VG, HIMX, CLNE, CELH, VRTS, AMRC, GDOT, IMMP, LE, OTIC, EVFM, SMPL, TRVG, ACMR, EOLS, SURF, CWK, SSPK, NCNO, TRIT, SEAH, NGAC, QS, MASS, VCVC, INNV, HAYW, FNCH, DOCN, SEMR, LVTX, ZH, EWW, SLV,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,245,000 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 148,544 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.73%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 2,087,923 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 338.82%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 9,357,779 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07%
- Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 5,812,021 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $628.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 188,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,388,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 552,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $106.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,055,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 932,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,224,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 338.82%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,087,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 85.73%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 148,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 201.18%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $171.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,130,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 663.17%. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $200.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 616,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 169.39%. The purchase prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141. The stock is now traded at around $120.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,022,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 357.67%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,280,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68.Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.
