Point72 Asset Management Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, DXC Technology Co, Baidu Inc

Investment company Point72 Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, sells Applied Materials Inc, DXC Technology Co, Baidu Inc, Alphabet Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point72 Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Point72 Asset Management owns 941 stocks with a total value of $22.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,245,000 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 148,544 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.73% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 2,087,923 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 338.82% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 9,357,779 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07% Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 5,812,021 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $628.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 188,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,388,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 552,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $106.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,055,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 932,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,224,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 338.82%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,087,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 85.73%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 148,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 201.18%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $171.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,130,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 663.17%. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $200.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 616,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 169.39%. The purchase prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141. The stock is now traded at around $120.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,022,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 357.67%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,280,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58.

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68.

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94.

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.