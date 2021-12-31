Holocene Advisors, LP Buys Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sells TJX Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Splunk Inc

- New Purchases: MU, STX, XM, UBER, CP, CVX, TSLA, SNOW, SONY, EOG, MKSI, CLX, DD, MS, PPG, GD, AZO, EDR, EDR, HCP, MCHP, COIN, BX, ARGX, OTIS, MNDY, WCN, QRVO, LYV, SPOT, DRI, RJF, LRCX, CVE, CDNS, CMA, WTFC, LH, CNQ, RNG, ESTC, KR, ALB, DIS, MNDT, FTCH, ZTO, VALE, STM, BRX, KZR, ASAN, MQ, AAPL, SF, FULC, ZNTL, IAC, PGRE, SQ, ABNB, LNG, CLF, TFX, KMI, AR, IHS, FLNC, LNT, MNST, IP, SAM, CCL, DVA, FAST, PENN, XPO, SKX, TROW, TDY, TKR, AWK, CHGG, DBX, BMBL, AGL, IOT, ARE, ATI, AEO, ABG, NNN, OFC, EMN, ENS, FCNCA, PEAK, HUBB, KBH, LTC, SR, LANC, LECO, LAD, LPSN, LOW, MTG, MAN, MTZ, MED, MHK, NRG, NHI, NYT, NWL, PTC, PCH, SYK, TPL, UNH, OLED, URBN, WOR, YUM, TNL, AWI, OC, TWO, AGNC, PMT, TRNO, FIBK, HPP, BLMN, NCLH, CDW, GLPI, LGIH, TWOU, CTRE, STOR, DEA, GNL, FCPT, JELD, JBGS, VICI, ACA, PINS, PTON, SDGR, ACCD, DV, FIGS, MCW, SOXX, AOS, AGCO, NLY, AON, B, BBBY, BKH, BLK, BC, ELY, CRS, CINF, CNO, DUK, ELS, FL, ROCK, HRB, HL, SVC, JW.A, LKFN, LSCC, MLAB, MEI, MNR, MOG.A, NEOG, NTCT, PSB, RYN, SLM, SPXC, SBCF, SCS, SYNA, TRMK, AUB, UCBI, GHC, WRE, XLNX, AVAV, PDM, AMRS, DOOR, RH, FUBO, APAM, IBTX, AMH, ESRT, MGNI, CYBR, UNIT, APLE, ALRM, LILAK, ICHR, VRRM, SPCE, ILPT, GTES, BJ, SONO, LYFT, LEVI, SDC, DDOG, GRUB, FOUR, NCNO, CRSR, CLOV, PSFE, ALKT, UWMC, UWMC, FA, DNUT, VSCO, GXO, COOK, SLVM,
- Added Positions: MSFT, FIVN, DLR, EW, SBAC, SEDG, AMAT, SPGI, NTAP, EXPE, CFLT, DE, SWKS, GE, OKTA, IPG, HZNP, FBHS, LITE, HUM, ALV, BAH, ZI, NFLX, T, ETN, SHOP, UPS, AVGO, MDLZ, SWK, SLB, SCHW, TDG, MRTX, OSH, CPB, EQT, IRTC, BAX, MRVL, BILL, XOM, CE, MRO, BSX, MTN, TYL, DXCM, JCI, NYCB, RSG, HLT, AVTR, FITB, RTX, WBS, LSXMA, LSXMK, U, DVN, TCBI, BKI, URI, NTRA, ALKS, ALNY, EWBC, EL, EAT, GOOGL, NTLA, DH, ALL, C, TPR, GLW, JBHT, MAT, NOV, OSK, PKG, TTC, PANW, CVNA, MXCT, AES, AIZ, CSGP, DLB, PEGA, RS, RDS.A, UHS, VRNT, LYB, POST, COMM, FWONK, CABO, MORF, ACVA, AEIS, ADC, ATR, AVT, BCO, PARA, CGNX, COLB, XRAY, DCI, ETR, EQR, FHN, GBCI, GPN, GGG, EQC, THG, HR, HCSG, EHC, HLF, ITRI, JBLU, LHCG, MDC, MRCY, ES, NUS, OHI, PRAA, RLI, RDN, RGLD, SNBR, SON, SRCL, GL, ACIW, WEN, WDFC, KTOS, WWW, WWD, XEL, XRX, RDS.B, DEI, INFN, PRO, PM, SSNC, SIX, BWXT, HHC, SBRA, ZNGA, ALSN, DOC, SABR, ARES, WING, PFGC, ACRS, LW, ATUS, RDFN, CWK, FTDR, SIBN, CVET, BYND, AZEK, LMND, DCT, AMWL, LESL, AI, SGFY, PRVA, EGHT, DOX, AEE, AME, WTRG, AVA, BRK.B, BXP, CASY, CAKE, CRUS, CTXS, CBU, ATGE, ESE, ERIE, EEFT, FLS, FORM, HE, INDB, IART, IBOC, SJM, VIAV, LEG, MSM, MANT, MMS, MNRO, NATI, NEU, NWE, IOSP, OI, MD, PNW, POLY, KWR, SANM, SBGI, TRV, SCL, SHO, THO, UNF, KMPR, WPC, WSFS, WAFD, WW, WERN, WSBC, INT, WYNN, SBH, ALGT, TREE, LOPE, ADUS, ST, GDOT, VC, SAVE, AMCX, REGI, PRLB, BERY, BFAM, PFSI, ESNT, NMIH, OGS, KN, CDK, AVNS, GKOS, EVBG, HLNE, AYX, SNDR, YEXT, BAND, ADT, MREO, RPAY, GH, SWI, UTZ, PSN, MSGE, SLQT, RXT, SKLZ, DRVN, BTRS, HIMS, BOLT, BOLT,
- Reduced Positions: TJX, CRM, SPLK, CL, TEAM, KKR, NVDA, BKNG, PNC, GM, PG, IR, ROST, HSY, LIN, ATVI, APTV, FCX, EFX, ISRG, TTWO, FDS, ABBV, FFIV, PEP, W, GLBE, ALK, ORLY, OLPX, MPC, BA, ZS, FIS, TSCO, SIVB, VMW, AER, DHI, ENPH, AMBA, WTW, PVH, MELI, MDB, NTNX, VLY, RKT, AXP, CBOE, ALGN, AZTA, CNI, SPG, KLAC, SHC, NTES, TXRH, ALLE, EQNR, VMC, NVRO, PLNT, DISH, FANG, DNB, COF, HWC, WMT, TMUS, DELL, VNT, SOVO, KMX, KURA, PECO, ESMT, AZPN, CATY, SITC, HAL, NI, LEA, VOYA, ARMK, LBRDK, ABT, ATO, BLL, CSX, CMC, RE, GNTX, GPC, HSIC, NDSN, QDEL, SMG, SMTC, UNM, WFC, WMB, VRSK, MUSA, AXTA, GDDY, VIRT, PING, COUR, FLWS, SRPT, RAMP, AFL, MO, AXS, CADE, CADE, BOH, BF.B, CACI, CBRL, CMS, CCMP, CWST, CERN, ED, COO, CW, LCII, FMC, FCN, FICO, FCFS, FLO, ITGR, HOG, HAS, HELE, HOLX, HRL, HUBG, IEX, INSM, KMT, KEX, LSTR, MKL, MKTX, MKC, MTH, FIZZ, NEM, ORA, PCAR, PPC, PRGS, PGR, PEG, RPM, RNR, SSB, SKYW, SJI, SWX, THS, UFPI, VRSN, VSAT, WSO, WHR, WGO, WWE, IRBT, DK, IPGP, CNK, CVI, KW, NOG, RGA, ENV, HII, AL, TRIP, PBF, TMHC, SFM, PINC, PAGP, QTWO, SHAK, UNVR, MSGS, EAF, MNTV, PLMR, FSLY, IAA, REAL, NKLA, GOCO, ARRY, PUBM, LAZR, WOOF, AAON, ABM, ATSG, Y, AEL, AWR, AMWD, ACGL, MTOR, BLKB, CBT, CALM, CAH, CRI, CHE, CI, CDE, CCOI, COHU, COLM, CBSH, CNX, CCK, D, DY, ECL, FHI, GES, HAE, MLKN, IDCC, JACK, LZB, LVS, NVR, NFG, OSIS, ONB, PLXS, PB, DORM, SEIC, SRE, SLGN, SSD, SAH, RGR, TTMI, TDS, UBSI, VSH, WRB, WY, WEC, WEX, MWA, LDOS, PODD, G, SATS, PRI, ANGI, YELP, EVTC, SAIC, ZEN, TMX, HQY, ENR, APPF, PRPL, PEN, PJT, NGVT, TPIC, KNSL, BHVN, CNNE, AVYA, CDLX, STRO, PLAN, SILK, GO, ONEM, REYN, JAMF, JAMF, BIGC, LUNG, RIDE, DNMR, POSH,
- Sold Out: SE, XLRN, PXD, KMB, USB, SU, MSI, NKE, AZN, ZM, HUN, PYPL, LBTYA, PDD, AMPL, ZBRA, DOCN, LLY, QCOM, BURL, MCD, MAR, TSM, AFRM, CVS, EA, CTRA, TCOM, ON, UMPQ, HWM, BIDU, TT, TECK, ULTA, QURE, ETSY, TWTR, DT, ZIP, OXY, FVRR, FATE, PRPB, ACC, FSLR, WMG, KVSB, CHD, VZ, FMAC, STZ, DLTR, EIX, EQIX, PHM, LUV, TXN, AMED, CNC, CTSH, HEI, MTB, MCK, PCG, WBA, KDP, IBEX, KVSA, SQSP, ABC, ASH, CF, CMCSA, INGR, DKS, DISCA, GPK, ICUI, NTRS, OGE, PH, PII, TER, WDC, WLK, PRG, BR, USFD, ETRN, FOXA, VRM, OM, CMPS, CHPT, CHPT, RSKD, NSP, APH, BDC, EPAY, CENX, CHH, CHDN, CACC, CCI, DECK, FLEX, FLR, BEN, GTN, HXL, DIN, JNPR, PPL, PDCO, DGX, SHEN, SHOO, XPER, VG, SPR, LULU, MASI, TNET, H, CONE, HLI, VVV, BL, SAIL, ZUO, TENB, NET, NARI, QS, CERT, RSI, DTM, BRLT, CWAN, ABMD, AMT, BANR, CMP, CLB, DHR, HRC, HMN, HBAN, JBL, KSS, STT, SPWR, TUP, TSN, WSM, LRN, JBT, TPH, BCC, VEEV, ANET, CTLT, UPLD, JRVR, MIME, VST, SNAP, HCC, MGY, AHCO, TRTN, ETWO, EAR, DASH, ONON,
For the details of Holocene Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holocene+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Holocene Advisors, LP
- Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 1,909,491 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 925,091 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 454.61%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 896,996 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.20%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 2,216,200 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio.
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 120,923 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.1%
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,188,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,751,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 5,295,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,601,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,013,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,134,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 454.61%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 925,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 56659.78%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,219,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 16655.31%. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $135.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 816,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 118.01%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,959,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 8470.46%. The purchase prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 340,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 1093.38%. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $257.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 496,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Holocene Advisors, LP. Also check out:
1. Holocene Advisors, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Holocene Advisors, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Holocene Advisors, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Holocene Advisors, LP keeps buying