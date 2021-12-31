Holocene Advisors, LP Buys Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sells TJX Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Splunk Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Qualtrics International Inc, Five9 Inc, sells TJX Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Splunk Inc, Sea, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holocene Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q4, Holocene Advisors, LP owns 843 stocks with a total value of $19.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 1,909,491 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 925,091 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 454.61% Deere & Co (DE) - 896,996 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.20% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 2,216,200 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 120,923 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.1%

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,188,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,751,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 5,295,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,601,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,013,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,134,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 454.61%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 925,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 56659.78%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,219,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 16655.31%. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $135.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 816,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 118.01%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,959,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 8470.46%. The purchase prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 340,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 1093.38%. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $257.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 496,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.