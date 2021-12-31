Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Holocene Advisors, LP Buys Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sells TJX Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Splunk Inc

Investment company Holocene Advisors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Qualtrics International Inc, Five9 Inc, sells TJX Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Splunk Inc, Sea, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holocene Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q4, Holocene Advisors, LP owns 843 stocks with a total value of $19.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Holocene Advisors, LP
  1. Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 1,909,491 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.76%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 925,091 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 454.61%
  3. Deere & Co (DE) - 896,996 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.20%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 2,216,200 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio.
  5. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 120,923 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.1%
New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,188,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,751,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 5,295,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,601,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,013,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,134,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 454.61%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 925,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 56659.78%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,219,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 16655.31%. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $135.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 816,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 118.01%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,959,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 8470.46%. The purchase prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 340,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 1093.38%. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $257.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 496,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Sold Out: (XLRN)

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.



