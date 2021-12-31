Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Dominion Energy Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Masco Corp, Sells Pfizer Inc, Mastercard Inc, Stryker Corp

New Purchases: D, DUK, MAS, PNM, X, HPQ, SQ, PLTR, CODI, LSI, CINF, GWRE, GM, WDAY, JPM, BA, CNC, HUM, MRK, CLF, SRPT, FCEL, C, MU, VGR, BDN, DE, EXPI, BSIG, EMR, CYTK, HRL, ALLY, ADS, AGO, SGEN, TGT, UPS, ADI, DRI, FLR, TAP, NKE, ADC, CNX, PNR, AEE, LOW, RCM, AMP, H, DEN, FNF, UWMC, UWMC, FRC, UBER, KRC, CMI, LUV, TMX, FWONK, AMAT, CPT, FBC, CIM, BKR, LXP, ORI, RCL, QGEN, AMH, PKG, CRM, VLY, STOR, TRV, ET, ARES, SYNH, NBIX, RRC, ROL, SNPS, XPER, WRB, NRZ, INCY, AGCO, VICR, RLJ, ASAN, DSEY, BBY, WIX, ZM, CIEN, CSGP, GNRC, BAH, AEO, ORCL, PFG, VEEV, NEWR, ETSY, RVLV, SNOW, KNX, ODFL, SWK, SPWR, BMY, LUMN, SUI, TPH, FSR, CLVT, CLX, DD, GD, ILMN, SBH, BDX, CAR, CHD, TNL, GRUB, LAZ, OSTK, UNH, CCXI, VRNS, ZUO, ACAD, JBLU, KRG, XEL, CROX, SIX, COUP, LYFT, IIVI, OXY, QDEL, UGI, URBN, VSH, BERY, SKT, IRT, NFE, APD, COLB, FL, MAC, MUR, NTRS, RMBS, IOVA, LBRDK, COUR, ELY, CAT, MNR, OLN, TER, KTOS, PEB, NLSN, FBHS, REGI, BOOT, HAYW, CAKE, EWBC, FULT, ROK, IBKR, ENR, TEAM, ADT, BSY, BF.B, BKE, ISRG, ES, NUAN, POWI, L, G, GBDC, COMM, TWLO, VRRM, BE, FOXA, AKAM, BWA, CAG, FMC, PII, TROW, CDW, VCYT, HMHC, W, RRR, EGHT, CPE, NNN, GRMN, HAIN, HIW, PGR, SHO, TDS, YELP, DASH, APA, ARWR, AJG, EPAY, FIS, CNO, LEG, SFNC, SKY, WPC, SEAS, ALKS, BXP, DISH, LSCC, PRGO, PDCE, TTWO, HOMB, SAVE, HZNP, FANG, FRPT, FLOW, SWI, DOX, HES, IVZ, OPCH, WOLF, OMI, SNV, AY, FOUR, ETWO, ULCC,

NWL, CTAS, CARR, MCO, AAPL, MPC, UHS, HPP, CUZ, FCX, GPS, EXPD, TOL, FAST, ZWS, HAL, USB, NATI, TXN, GPK, AGNC, TGNA, HR, ARMK, ELS, XOM, TFC, CPB, WU, EL, DOC, VLO, FLS, SBAC, HRB, LEA, UAA, LDOS, TNDM, SABR, GLW, GIS, SPLK, SPR, FLT, CSX, FSLR, BWXT, PSX, LKQ, PDM, RNG, SFIX, STT, HTA, ENPH, HBI, INSM, KO, MRO, ADPT, HUN, Reduced Positions: INTC, PRU, CBRE, WFC, PNC, T, FISV, ANET, CL, AMD, CME, BRKR, EXC, BEN, BSX, KR, EW, LHX, GNTX, PHM, COF, FB, AON, DEI, JNJ, UDR, J, SWKS, ACGL, UMPQ, WSM, CAH, HAS, SBUX, DOW, WTRG, NCR, RF, HASI, HLT, JHG, OZK, CNP, DBX, ECL, ANTM, ESI, SYF, DISCA, PG, NYCB, DGX, SJI, CUBE, PARA, BBWI, SEIC, MAA, PXD, HON, MDT, SIRI, SBRA, ENTG, M, MGM, OUT, APLE, HCA, BOX, KBH, MTG, SPXL, EPR, FITB, FR, SJM, PPG, NEO, XYL, LPSN, AVNT, PEG, STLD, VFC, FOLD, SEM, PD, PRMW, FLO, PCAR, UAL, FTI, FIVN, AXTA, ALB, NKTR, NVAX, XPO, TJX, TDC, WGO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dominion Energy Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Masco Corp, PNM Resources Inc, United States Steel Corp, sells Pfizer Inc, Mastercard Inc, Stryker Corp, American Financial Group Inc, CarMax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neo Ivy Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Neo Ivy Capital Management owns 421 stocks with a total value of $70 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 8,136 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 6,091 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. New Position General Mills Inc (GIS) - 9,496 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.86% Masco Corp (MAS) - 9,098 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 1,638 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 250.00%

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 26,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 13,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $99.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 9,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 8,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 3,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 1647.47%. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 24,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 629.94%. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $371.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $323.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 308.01%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 811.71%. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $44.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 9,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 665.20%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 7,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in American Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $127.52 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $137.67.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.