Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Dominion Energy Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Masco Corp, Sells Pfizer Inc, Mastercard Inc, Stryker Corp

- New Purchases: D, DUK, MAS, PNM, X, HPQ, SQ, PLTR, CODI, LSI, CINF, GWRE, GM, WDAY, JPM, BA, CNC, HUM, MRK, CLF, SRPT, FCEL, C, MU, VGR, BDN, DE, EXPI, BSIG, EMR, CYTK, HRL, ALLY, ADS, AGO, SGEN, TGT, UPS, ADI, DRI, FLR, TAP, NKE, ADC, CNX, PNR, AEE, LOW, RCM, AMP, H, DEN, FNF, UWMC, UWMC, FRC, UBER, KRC, CMI, LUV, TMX, FWONK, AMAT, CPT, FBC, CIM, BKR, LXP, ORI, RCL, QGEN, AMH, PKG, CRM, VLY, STOR, TRV, ET, ARES, SYNH, NBIX, RRC, ROL, SNPS, XPER, WRB, NRZ, INCY, AGCO, VICR, RLJ, ASAN, DSEY, BBY, WIX, ZM, CIEN, CSGP, GNRC, BAH, AEO, ORCL, PFG, VEEV, NEWR, ETSY, RVLV, SNOW, KNX, ODFL, SWK, SPWR, BMY, LUMN, SUI, TPH, FSR, CLVT, CLX, DD, GD, ILMN, SBH, BDX, CAR, CHD, TNL, GRUB, LAZ, OSTK, UNH, CCXI, VRNS, ZUO, ACAD, JBLU, KRG, XEL, CROX, SIX, COUP, LYFT, IIVI, OXY, QDEL, UGI, URBN, VSH, BERY, SKT, IRT, NFE, APD, COLB, FL, MAC, MUR, NTRS, RMBS, IOVA, LBRDK, COUR, ELY, CAT, MNR, OLN, TER, KTOS, PEB, NLSN, FBHS, REGI, BOOT, HAYW, CAKE, EWBC, FULT, ROK, IBKR, ENR, TEAM, ADT, BSY, BF.B, BKE, ISRG, ES, NUAN, POWI, L, G, GBDC, COMM, TWLO, VRRM, BE, FOXA, AKAM, BWA, CAG, FMC, PII, TROW, CDW, VCYT, HMHC, W, RRR, EGHT, CPE, NNN, GRMN, HAIN, HIW, PGR, SHO, TDS, YELP, DASH, APA, ARWR, AJG, EPAY, FIS, CNO, LEG, SFNC, SKY, WPC, SEAS, ALKS, BXP, DISH, LSCC, PRGO, PDCE, TTWO, HOMB, SAVE, HZNP, FANG, FRPT, FLOW, SWI, DOX, HES, IVZ, OPCH, WOLF, OMI, SNV, AY, FOUR, ETWO, ULCC,
- Added Positions: NWL, CTAS, CARR, MCO, AAPL, MPC, UHS, HPP, CUZ, FCX, GPS, EXPD, TOL, FAST, ZWS, HAL, USB, NATI, TXN, GPK, AGNC, TGNA, HR, ARMK, ELS, XOM, TFC, CPB, WU, EL, DOC, VLO, FLS, SBAC, HRB, LEA, UAA, LDOS, TNDM, SABR, GLW, GIS, SPLK, SPR, FLT, CSX, FSLR, BWXT, PSX, LKQ, PDM, RNG, SFIX, STT, HTA, ENPH, HBI, INSM, KO, MRO, ADPT, HUN,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, PRU, CBRE, WFC, PNC, T, FISV, ANET, CL, AMD, CME, BRKR, EXC, BEN, BSX, KR, EW, LHX, GNTX, PHM, COF, FB, AON, DEI, JNJ, UDR, J, SWKS, ACGL, UMPQ, WSM, CAH, HAS, SBUX, DOW, WTRG, NCR, RF, HASI, HLT, JHG, OZK, CNP, DBX, ECL, ANTM, ESI, SYF, DISCA, PG, NYCB, DGX, SJI, CUBE, PARA, BBWI, SEIC, MAA, PXD, HON, MDT, SIRI, SBRA, ENTG, M, MGM, OUT, APLE, HCA, BOX, KBH, MTG, SPXL, EPR, FITB, FR, SJM, PPG, NEO, XYL, LPSN, AVNT, PEG, STLD, VFC, FOLD, SEM, PD, PRMW, FLO, PCAR, UAL, FTI, FIVN, AXTA, ALB, NKTR, NVAX, XPO, TJX, TDC, WGO,
- Sold Out: PFE, MA, SYK, AFG, KMX, BAC, RPM, DIS, LMT, SAIC, LEN, WAB, VRSN, YUM, PKI, TYL, ZD, SCHW, GGG, MDLZ, CPRT, CVBF, LLY, STZ, NSC, TDY, FE, HALO, SMTC, CCEP, JBL, WAT, ICE, CRUS, DCI, JNPR, CMC, NI, XLRN, ALLE, MRVL, DOV, MMC, STE, MAN, RGA, ZBH, SSNC, KEYS, AOS, ARW, KSU, TRI, CBOE, ATUS, CHRW, GPN, THO, HBAN, RARE, GDDY, AME, CERN, LNC, MET, BAX, JCI, NYT, IART, PM, CFX, QLYS, PSA, VRTX, AJRD, HST, SYNA, MDB, EXR, HIG, HSY, R, KMI, TT, IP, ACIW, IR, FFIN, RJF, XRX, QTWO, AYI, EXP, APPN, ABM, NRG, SPG, FTNT, QRVO, CVS, EFX, PAYX, OTIS, ATO, DPZ, MCK, EQR, NFLX, AGIO, GE, MAR, RNR, SCI, TSN, KBR, CSOD, GMED, MC, BMRN, CBSH, EHC, IBM, MCD, MTN, WWE, GLPI, PAYC, ED, WEC, TMUS, BLD, PLD, AVY, DVA, EOG, PBCT, AVGO, AMT, AVB, TPR, EXAS, IEX, IRM, VIAV, TGTX, PZZA, SLM, CPRI, CI, EMN, HE, WBA, QRTEA, NVTA, BYD, BRO, CDNS, CRI, KSS, NUVA, RSG, LPLA, FHI, GILD, HEI, HD, MKC, PTC, SRE, THS, AAL, ACC, DVN, KEY, SO, WDC, TMHC, PTCT, ANSS, MRCY, IRDM, TRIP, CPA, NEM, PB, RDN, TXRH, TRN, IRBT, VER, CHGG, HUBS, BYND, RPRX, HAE, MSM, NVDA, VG, LULU, IQV, KHC, MO, EEFT, RHP, LAMR, ROP, SSB, SRCL, THC, UNM, TRGP, ACHC, MMM, AMN, CTRA, XRAY, ETN, KIM, MDC, MIDD, MSI, PPL, BPOP, POR, BFAM, TWOU, ZEN, NSA, AXP, ALV, AVA, CTXS, WELL, INO, IPG, BRX, BLDR, KLAC, OHI, RGEN, EBS, DFS, AL, APTV, MTSI, EQT, EXEL, STL, UBSI, WAL, CLR, ANGI, ESNT, SHAK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Neo Ivy Capital Management
- Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 8,136 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 6,091 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- General Mills Inc (GIS) - 9,496 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.86%
- Masco Corp (MAS) - 9,098 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 1,638 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 250.00%
Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 26,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)
Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 13,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $99.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)
Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 9,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 8,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)
Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 3,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 1647.47%. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 24,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 629.94%. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $371.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $323.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 308.01%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 811.71%. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $44.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 9,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 665.20%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 7,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.Sold Out: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)
Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in American Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $127.52 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $137.67.Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.
