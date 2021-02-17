Cigna Investments Inc Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Tesla Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

Investment company Cigna Investments Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Tesla Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Morgan Stanley, Viatris Inc, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, NOV Inc, Noble Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cigna Investments Inc . As of 2020Q4, Cigna Investments Inc owns 727 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: YNDX, PTON, AGCO, ALK, ACC, AFG, ARW, ARWR, BC, BLDR, CACI, CIEN, TPR, CMA, CBSH, NNN, DXC, BAP, DAR, DCI, EWBC, EV, FRT, CLGX, BEN, HAE, HELE, HRC, IIVI, ITT, JBL, JLL, KRC, KSS, LAMR, LEG, LECO, LNC, LAD, LFUS, LOGI, MKSI, MGA, MANH, MIDD, MHK, TAP, NATI, OGE, OSK, PRGO, PVH, PB, QGEN, RHI, SEE, SBNY, SON, LSI, STLD, SRCL, AXON, TTEK, TRI, UTHR, VNO, WLL, WWD, ZION, NEO, FSLR, IPGP, LEA, PBA, KKR, HII, CPRI, POST, VIPS, FANG, NCLH, REXR, PCTY, GLOB, CDK, LBRDK, STOR, BLD, TDOC, LITE, TEAM, BGNE, COUP, MRNA, PINS, M, MTG, BRX, SABR, AM, NYMT,

ITOT, TSLA, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, BRK.B, JPM, JNJ, V, NVDA, PG, UNH, DIS, SCHW, HD, MS, MA, SPY, ADBE, CVX, CMCSA, NFLX, CRM, VZ, PYPL, T, ABT, BAC, CSCO, KO, COST, XOM, MRK, VTRS, NKE, PEP, PFE, QCOM, TMO, AVGO, ABBV, ACN, AMD, BMY, C, DHR, NEE, HON, INTC, ISRG, MCD, MDT, LIN, SBUX, TXN, UNP, UPS, WMT, WFC, PM, NOW, MMM, MO, AMT, AMGN, ADSK, ADP, BLK, BA, CVS, CAT, FIS, CCI, DE, LLY, EQIX, FISV, GE, GILD, GS, HUM, IBM, ICE, INTU, MDLZ, LMT, LOW, SPGI, MU, BKNG, SHW, SYK, TJX, TGT, RTX, TMUS, LYB, ZTS, PDD, CB, PLD, ATVI, A, APD, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, AEP, AXP, AIG, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, AON, AMAT, ADM, AZO, TFC, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BSX, CBRE, VIAC, CSX, CDNS, COF, CCL, CNC, CME, CTAS, CLX, CTSH, CL, COP, ED, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DTE, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, DD, DUK, EOG, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, EMR, EFX, EL, EXC, FAST, FDX, F, FCX, GD, GIS, GPN, MNST, LHX, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, TT, JCI, KLAC, KMB, LRCX, MKTX, MAR, MMC, MLM, MCK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MCO, MSI, NEM, NSC, ES, NOC, ORLY, ORCL, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PH, PAYX, PENN, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, O, REGN, ROK, ROP, ROST, RY, RCL, SBAC, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SPG, SWKS, SO, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TYL, UAL, USB, VRTX, WBA, WM, ANTM, WST, WY, WMB, WLTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, TDG, DAL, DFS, TEL, AWK, MSCI, VRSK, DG, CHTR, GM, FRC, FLT, KMI, HCA, MPC, APTV, ENPH, PSX, IQV, TWTR, HLT, AAL, CZR, KEYS, ETSY, SHOP, KHC, RUN, FTV, IR, CDAY, DOW, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, AOS, AES, ABMD, AAP, AFL, AEM, AKAM, ALB, LNT, ALL, AMED, HES, AEE, AMP, ABC, IVZ, APA, ATR, WTRG, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AVB, AVY, BMO, BNS, GOLD, BBY, BIIB, BWA, BXP, BAM, BRO, BF.B, CF, GIB, CHRW, CMS, COG, CPT, CPB, CM, CNI, CNQ, CP, KMX, CAH, CSL, CASY, CE, CNP, CERN, CRL, CHE, CHD, CINF, CTXS, CLF, CGNX, CAG, COO, CREE, DHI, XRAY, DRI, DECK, DVN, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EMN, DISH, EIX, ENB, ETR, EQR, ESS, EXEL, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FNB, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FITB, FHN, FE, GRMN, IT, GNTX, GPC, GNW, GGG, HAL, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, EHC, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUBB, HBAN, INFO, IEX, INCY, IFF, IP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JNPR, KSU, K, KEY, KIM, KGC, KR, LHCG, LH, LVS, LEN, LII, LB, LYV, MTB, MGM, MFC, MRO, MAS, MAT, MXIM, MKC, MPW, MAA, MOH, MPWR, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NYCB, NYT, NWL, NI, NDSN, NTRS, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OHI, OMC, OKE, PPL, PKG, PTC, PBCT, PKI, PNW, PXD, NTR, PFG, PHM, PWR, DGX, QDEL, RPM, RJF, REG, RF, RS, RNR, RGEN, RSG, RMD, WRK, RCI, RGLD, SEIC, SLM, SMG, STX, XPO, SCI, WPM, SNA, SWN, STE, SLF, SU, NLOK, TTWO, TECH, TDY, TFX, TER, TEVA, TXT, TIF, GL, TTC, TSCO, TRP, TREX, TRMB, TSN, UBS, UGI, UDR, URI, OLED, UHS, VFC, VLO, VLY, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VMC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WAT, WSO, EVRG, WDC, WHR, WSM, WEX, WYNN, AUY, ZBRA, L, FTS, HBI, WU, LDOS, OC, BR, ACM, JAZZ, CXO, MASI, ULTA, FNV, BTG, FTI, DISCK, RGA, STLA, FTNT, CVE, GNRC, CBOE, NLSN, MOS, FBHS, XYL, WPX, FIVE, PNR, RH, CONE, CDW, NWSA, CNHI, ALLE, GRUB, PAYC, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CFG, PRAH, QSR, QRVO, SEDG, PEN, RACE, HPE, LW, HWM, BKR, ETRN, FOXA, ALC, AMCR, IAA, Reduced Positions: BABA, INDA, JD, WIX, TAL, YUMC, ROL, NTES, TCOM, BIDU, DOCU, SPOT, ROKU, OKTA, ZTO, ZM, UBER, TTD, TWLO, SQ, CRWD, CABO, IJH, PANW, MRVL, NLY, BIO, SAM, CI, CSGP, DVA, RE, FICO, MTCH, VEEV, SGEN, SIRI, EDU, LULU, SPLK, Y, WDAY, RNG,

BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 899,959 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 562,994 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 263,161 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,918 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51% Facebook Inc (FB) - 84,207 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20%

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $139.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $56.13 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $63.86. The stock is now traded at around $70.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $67.91 and $94.08, with an estimated average price of $83.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.45 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.97 and $249.52, with an estimated average price of $230.6. The stock is now traded at around $242.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.57 and $308.63, with an estimated average price of $273.97. The stock is now traded at around $371.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $91.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 899,959 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 253.57%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $798.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 26,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 48,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 39.04%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 51,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 144.01%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 55.65%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67. The stock is now traded at around $97.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $16.67.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.