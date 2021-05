CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company CIBC World Markets Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CIBC World Markets Inc.. As of 2021Q1, CIBC World Markets Inc. owns 1211 stocks with a total value of $34.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 36,631,757 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 22,055,086 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 24,347,596 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 626,878 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 353.37% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 13,291,425 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 363,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $119.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 143,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 249,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $2.01. The stock is now traded at around $1.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,860,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 353.37%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2308.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 626,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 3,560,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 329.58%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 5,264,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.48%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 819,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 240.69%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $221.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 641,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 76.40%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,669,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Canaan Inc. The sale prices were between $4.51 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $14.87.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.51 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $33.3 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $39.06.