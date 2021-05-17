Logo
Vestcor Inc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Fox Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vestcor Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Fox Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Visa Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestcor Inc. As of 2021Q1, Vestcor Inc owns 1033 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vestcor Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vestcor+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vestcor Inc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 212,748 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 355,085 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,919 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.61%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 301,600 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.86%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 152,943 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 263,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 182,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 240,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 192,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 226,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.86%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 301,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fox Corp (FOX)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Fox Corp by 14491.81%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 443,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 86.69%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 606,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.61%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3245.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 63.56%. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 587,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 167.40%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 387,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN.B)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $58.87 and $82.93, with an estimated average price of $70.16.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF.U)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $14.4.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Sold Out: Gores Holdings VI Inc (GHVIU)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Gores Holdings VI Inc. The sale prices were between $10.45 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $14.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vestcor Inc. Also check out:

1. Vestcor Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vestcor Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vestcor Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vestcor Inc keeps buying
