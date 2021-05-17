Vestcor Inc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Fox Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

- New Purchases: ESGU, WFG, EFV, EWT, XLE, GWPH, COHR, ISBC, VBK, NYCB, APGB.U, TLGA, ANZUU, PRAH, CENHU, VAQC, ASZ.U, CENTA, WARR.U, FVIV.U, ARCB, XOP, TWNK, ESM.U, JWSM, GSEVU, NGAB, GNMK, LBRDA, KSMT, MTACU, PFDRU, GIIXU, AUS.U, DHBCU, IPVF.U, IPVIU, DTOCU, GTPBU, OEPW, TBSAU, GLUU, FWONA, NRACU, FVT, TZPS, RMGC, AEM, ANAT, GNTX, HVT, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, IPVA.U, ACC, SNX, BRX, STOR, PDD, SWAV, FMAC.U, SEAH, OHPAU, ROT, CNYA, AMKR, DAR, SITC, GPK, JEF, MSM, MED, NNI, PCH, TTMI, UVV, GHC, CSIQ, NXPI, COR, STAY, MC, SEDG, RUN, TPIC, IIAC, DCRNU, NEBC, TWNI.U, CLAA.U, PDOT.U, FRXB.U, GTPAU, CSGS, LXP, VIPS, ARBG, TMKR, SWBK, PNTM, CPUH, ROIC, ENPH, CIO, FCPT, STWO, VSPR, SPFR, SLAMU, SRNGU, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, STPC, KVSA, LHAA, DNZ, FINX, LUMN, CIGI, PENN, TTC, WEN, TRMB, NOAH, YY, CTT, CZR, NSH, NSH, IMPX, XPOA, TBA, HTPA, TBCPU, MRAC, SDACU, SLAC.U, SCLEU, NDACU, TSPQ.U, CLIM, THMA, BOTZ, JETS, THRM, LCII, EGP, FRME, FUL, JOUT, MDC, MLI, NOV, MODV, RMBS, SXT, SHYF, TTEK, TPL, TRP, VRNT, VICR, ICFI, PANW, RMAX, MMI, SPWH, MYOV, SONO, ACA, HLAHU, TINV, SHLS, GHVI, KURIU, ENNVU, LGACU, IACB.U, ASPCU, NVSAU, FSRXU, SPGS.U, OSCR, COLIU, HUGS.U, EJFAU, FACT.U, SNII.U, AMPI.U, RXRAU, ATAQU, DMYQ.U, FRSGU, LMACA,
- Added Positions: RSP, FOX, WORK, AMZN, INDA, BAC, C, NWS, DISCK, AIV, EA, ATVI, GOOGL, BLDP, WERN, RP, EEMV, IMKTA, FLIR, ADBE, AMGN, MCY, EFA, EQC, ALXN, APAM, NWSA, KSU, KR, MPW, UNM, VER, ATUS, ARE, CERN, CMCSA, GS, TTWO, TGT, ANTM, GLPI, KEYS, VICI, DVA, MRK, CL, VRTX, LPG, JD, MGP, ED, FCX, GILD, ORCL, SBUX, UNH, DEA, HLI, YUMC, IIPR, AKAM, CDNS, ESS, REGN, SPTN, TXN, WMK, SBRA, AES, ALL, BK, BIO, CVS, CTSH, OFC, DE, FDX, IDXX, SJM, NKE, OHI, SAIA, TDS, WDFC, EVR, MASI, ABBV, KHC, ADC, JBSS, MSFT, MS, TYL, WPC, DG, BAH, LILAK, SNDR, ACN, DHR, FLO, GIS, HIG, ICE, IFF, JNJ, LSTR, VZ, NXRT, TRTN, ERUS, APH, BRO, COP, EXR, FFIV, GTY, INFY, CSR, KIM, KRG, MPWR, NOC, PKI, SCL, TSN, UMH, WCC, HTA, GMRE, BABA, CARR, ALB, ANSS, BA, VIAC, CCL, CHKP, DECK, DVN, ERIE, JW.A, HZO, MCHP, MAA, ODFL, PNW, RJF, RS, REX, ROL, RCL, POOL, SJW, SIVB, SHW, SCCO, SYY, TEVA, TSCO, UDR, WSO, WSM, WYNN, ZBRA, CMG, MLCO, MSCI, FTNT, NOW, FANG, CONE, NCLH, WIX, AAL, CTLT, BKR,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, V, KO, VRSK, MCD, IBM, AMT, NLOK, MPC, EXPD, AZO, AJRD, TSM, COST, KNX, MA, VLO, MMC, CRHC, HD, LMT, BKI, CCI, MKC, BIIB, CHE, ELS, WCN, NRG, UAL, UNP, BAX, IRM, HZAC, BVN, HRL, SBAC, SNPS, MDLZ, PRPB, GOAC, CSX, CASY, DRE, SLG, KSA, PLD, APD, AAPL, CCOI, WELL, JNPR, LAMR, INVA, VRSN, DOC, CXP, GOOG, CCX, CCX, HPX, AJAX.U, BMY, NNN, BAP, DLR, GRMN, HFC, QDEL, RGLD, WEC, WU, STAG, INVH, AON, COO, DTE, ETR, EQIX, PEAK, HR, STX, SUI, COLD, T, AIRC, ADM, AIZ, DOV, JKHY, PGR, PEG, PWR, SPG, STC, TJX, VTR, TRNO, AMH, ATAC.U, XLF, AMX, ASTE, BRK.B, CMS, COG, CME, CMI, RDY, ECL, EQR, FAST, FNF, SVC, NVDA, NFLX, NDSN, PCAR, PAYX, PXD, O, SWKS, SON, SO, UTHR, WM, EBAY, LULU, PDM, REGI, OUT, CTRE, LBRDK, HPE, ZM, BIPC, IWM, MNA, AJG, SAM, BDN, CPT, FIS, CYD, CLX, DD, NEE, FELE, HUM, INTC, IPG, JPM, LOW, MKTX, SPGI, MSI, VTRS, NDAQ, ES, RDWR, LSI, TROW, WMT, DIS, WST, WY, WLTW, TMUS, AWK, CLNY, LYB, RPAI, FB, SRC, QTS, GNL, PYPL, FLWS, MMM, AOS, AAON, CB, ABT, ABMD, AAP, AMD, A, ALK, ALGN, LNT, MO, HES, AXP, AIG, AMP, ABC, AME, IVZ, ADI, APA, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, AVB, AVY, TFC, BMI, BIDU, BLL, BBY, BLK, BWA, BXP, BSX, BF.B, CBRE, CF, CPB, COF, KMX, CAH, CAT, CE, CNC, SCHW, CVX, CI, CINF, CTAS, TPR, CMA, DXC, CAG, STZ, CPRT, GLW, DHI, XRAY, DRI, DXCM, DISCA, DLTR, D, DPZ, EOG, EMN, ETN, DISH, EW, EMR, EFX, XOM, FMC, FDS, FRT, FITB, FE, FISV, F, BEN, GPS, IT, GD, GE, GPC, GPN, HAL, MNST, LHX, HAS, HSIC, HPQ, HOLX, HON, HST, HBAN, INFO, IEX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, TT, IP, INTU, ISRG, JBHT, J, JCI, KLAC, KEY, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LVS, LEG, LEN, LB, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MANT, MRO, MAR, MLM, MAS, MCK, MET, MTD, MU, MBT, MHK, TAP, MNR, MCO, EGOV, NVR, NTES, NTAP, NWL, NSC, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, OXY, OMC, OKE, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PH, PBCT, PRGO, PVH, RL, LIN, BKNG, PFG, PRU, PHM, DGX, RPM, REG, RF, RCII, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROP, ROST, CRM, SLB, SMG, SEE, SHEN, SLGN, SNA, LUV, STMP, SWK, STT, STE, SYK, SYKE, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, TMO, GL, USB, UAA, UPS, URI, RTX, UHS, VFC, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WAT, WFC, EVRG, WDC, WHR, WMB, WIT, XRX, YUM, ZBH, ZION, IRBT, L, TDG, HBI, EDU, LDOS, IPGP, DAL, IBKR, TTGT, CLNE, DFS, TEL, ULTA, LRN, OPI, IVR, GNRC, CBOE, FN, TAL, GM, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HCA, HII, MOS, HZNP, FBHS, XYL, APTV, EPAM, PSX, PNR, ALEX, ZTS, IQV, CDW, VEEV, TWTR, ALLE, HLT, PAYC, ANET, SYF, CFG, KE, QRVO, ETSY, CABO, OLLI, CSWI, FTV, KNSL, ZTO, LW, HWM, IR, FOXA, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, OTIS, IJR, VB,
- Sold Out: MTUM, VBR, LEN.B, GOLD, IPOF.U, GHVIU, ACIA, IPOE, STWOU, NSH.U, CONXU, IIAC.U, IPOD, LPX, KSMTU, SEAH.U, ARBGU, BFT, NEBCU, OMCL, FRHC, PRVL, AACQ, HZON.U, TDOC, VSPRU, DCRBU, RAACU, HIW, TR, SPFR.U, TIF, ILPT, RTP.U, RBAC, MAC, CHCT, PSTH, FAII, CUZ, EV, NHI, PRTS, PFSI, VIRT, ASPL, MRACU, GOOD, RNR, CUBE, BGS, DELL, DGNR, HTPA.U, CMC, FR, NUAN, SCHN, WDR, SMCI, RLJ, COOP, AFIN, BJ, UTZ, FVRR, BRMK, GIK, AONE.U, CCIV, BIG, CMP, DHIL, RHP, GGG, KRC, KEP, NNBR, OLP, RPT, BFS, SGU, UHT, CXO, XBIT, APLE, KREF, EPRT, FCACU, AGCUU, DGNS, GLD, AROW, CBZ, CVBF, FIX, ABEV, EBF, FLS, LHCG, LZB, CLI, NBTB, NTGR, PRFT, RLI, SYX, TCP, VLGEA, WSBF, DGICA, FTI, FF, LOCO, FIBK, NSA, SRG, INSW, BAND, VCTR, VNT, RTPZ.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of Vestcor Inc
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 212,748 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 355,085 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,919 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.61%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 301,600 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.86%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 152,943 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 263,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 182,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 240,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 192,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 226,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.86%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 301,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fox Corp (FOX)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Fox Corp by 14491.81%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 443,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 86.69%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 606,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.61%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3245.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 63.56%. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 587,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 167.40%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 387,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93.Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN.B)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $58.87 and $82.93, with an estimated average price of $70.16.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF.U)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $14.4.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.Sold Out: Gores Holdings VI Inc (GHVIU)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Gores Holdings VI Inc. The sale prices were between $10.45 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $14.84.
