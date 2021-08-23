Holocene Advisors, LP Buys Farfetch, Salesforce.com Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Farfetch, Salesforce.com Inc, DoorDash Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, American Express Co, sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holocene Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q2, Holocene Advisors, LP owns 805 stocks with a total value of $17.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Linde PLC (LIN) - 1,189,140 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.08% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 4,308,073 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 2,678,184 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45% Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 1,125,127 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.09% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 981,346 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 308.68%

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,833,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $183.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 899,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $160.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 893,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,684,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,440,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,028,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 308.68%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 981,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 16115.38%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 499,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 752.75%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $315.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 562,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 3309.43%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1046.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 130,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 118.54%. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $184.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,038,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 63.09%. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $239.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,125,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.