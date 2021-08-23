Holocene Advisors, LP Buys Farfetch, Salesforce.com Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: FTCH, DASH, AXP, RTX, MRVL, MDLZ, QCOM, ALNY, XOM, ORLY, EA, PTC, ROKU, EW, WMT, PXD, EFX, CSGP, ZS, ASML, ALKS, CFG, ZI, PNC, WDC, MGNX, CL, CDW, CMPS, GPS, ACC, AFRM, FWONK, CZR, FIS, FATE, NFLX, REAL, EQT, MGM, TXRH, BOLT, BOLT, SOFI, SOFI, ARES, PAGS, CAR, XEC, PZZA, TYL, TECK, SAIL, VINC, COIN, TIOAU, OTLY, MCW, XPO, CCL, ZGNX, GENI, CFLT, RAMP, CTXS, JNPR, FSLR, LZ, NCLH, CHGG, MGNI, FSLY, DOCS, DISCA, HOLX, NRG, ORA, IPGP, HZNP, RNG, COUP, ESTC, NARI, ZIP, SMWB, S, S, BBBY, OPCH, CLF, CDE, LCII, DY, ECL, EEFT, ITRI, LPSN, FIZZ, PTEN, ROG, SAFM, SLAB, SKYW, SWN, SPWR, WMB, PODD, BGS, INFN, V, KAR, EXPI, TPH, PFSI, PAGP, TWOU, HQY, SHAK, PEN, BHVN, ACMR, BJ, BE, IAA, MDLA, VRM, LMND, LUNG, RIDE, PUBM, LAZR, DNMR, DSP, FA, XMTR, DDD, CB, AXL, BIIB, BCO, BKD, VIAC, CENX, CXW, CVA, ECPG, M, IT, GT, HA, HEI, HBAN, IMAX, NTGR, PBI, RAD, SWBI, RGR, NLOK, TEN, TMO, TUP, UNF, WDFC, INT, ZUMZ, BGCP, VG, SPR, MSCI, LRN, GRPN, CHEF, REGI, VCRA, FUBO, GOGO, BURL, UPLD, PJT, TPIC, LW, NEX, PUMP, OKTA, SFIX, WHD, AHCO, ROAD, ELAN, PLMR, HCAT, ONEM, MSGE, ACCD, ALGM, MP, RSI, POSH, HIMS, CMAX,
- Added Positions: CRM, VEEV, SE, ISRG, VMC, MSI, NXPI, UPS, ROST, DE, HAL, LIN, MRTX, CHD, TSCO, ETN, URI, TPR, TGT, IR, FCX, COF, SPGI, SPLK, BA, DISH, SPG, ANTM, LUV, PYPL, CI, OXY, RDS.A, NTRA, BK, HSY, MCD, WFC, LYB, DOCU, EQR, NTNX, DKS, SWK, AVTR, ARNA, PVH, CMG, TAP, ORCL, NOW, CNC, INSM, ABBV, DELL, TTWO, MKC, IAC, RGEN, HBI, ACRS, ALV, D, HWC, KSS, WBS, CVNA, NYCB, ZYME, EL, UMPQ, KURA, TEAM, LSXMA, LSXMK, EWBC, PCG, TCBI, DG, XLRN, BYND, ATO, CATY, HUM, SJI, RDS.B, MASI, PRLB, LITE, EVBG, IRTC, BAND, STRO, ARRY, ABNB, ATSG, NSP, Y, AEL, AON, BLL, BXS, BF.B, INGR, TCOM, EHC, HELE, INDB, LHCG, LVS, MTB, MKTX, MTH, NVR, ONB, PGR, PB, RNR, ROL, SMTC, SWX, VLY, WTM, IRBT, DK, RGA, SAVE, FIVE, BFAM, SAIC, ARMK, OGS, SABR, TMX, LNTH, WING, CABO, KNSL, VST, MREO, TENB, FTDR, DCT, OM, AMWL, SHC, KVSC, KVSB, FLWS, AAON, ALL, AMED, AEE, AEP, AMWD, MTOR, AZPN, BOH, EPAY, CASY, CVCO, COKE, KO, CBSH, CBU, CNX, ED, COO, DVA, RE, FDS, GNTX, GPK, GTN, HAS, HLF, MLHR, HRL, VIAV, JBLU, LZB, MKSI, MANT, NFG, NEU, NUS, PPL, PPC, PLXS, RRC, RCL, SSB, SAH, TTMI, THS, UBSI, X, KMPR, OLED, UNM, URBN, USNA, VSAT, GHC, WTS, WGO, WYNN, LOPE, ONCS, VRSK, BAH, POST, QLYS, PBF, EVTC, VOYA, SFM, MUSA, KN, PAYC, JRVR, VIRT, HWM, LAUR, SWCH, EYE, ADT, RPAY, MNTV, SIBN, ETRN, PING, MSP, AGCB, SHLS, LMACU, SNRH, SLAC.U, KVSA,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, NVDA, AMZN, DRI, CMCSA, BSX, BKNG, HUN, NUAN, ADI, MDB, NOC, ALGN, SCHW, USFD, MU, AER, ALLY, CIEN, SJM, GOOGL, USB, MAR, ULTA, QRVO, CSX, FOXA, AES, MS, SHOP, NTLA, TRIP, FANG, HAE, KKR, AL, HLT, DT, AZEK, TT, RSG, PLAN, XRAY, DXCM, MPC, APTV, OLK, ATVI, AZN, PII, CHX, DVN, FITB, SU, TDG, JBHT, SEDG, OSH, LNG, JCI, MRO, FIVN, FBHS, U, AYI, DHI, DTE, GPN, MAT, WEN, VZ, AWI, SSNC, COMM, BIGC, CERT, AME, CSL, BEN, HOG, HIG, KEY, NUE, UTZ, MO, BAX, CINF, DXC, CPRT, FCN, FAST, HUBB, MTCH, LEG, MSM, MMS, NTRS, NUVA, STX, SKX, TDY, WSO, BERY, LGIH, QURE, CYBR, CDK, OLLI, MIME, KRTX, OTIS, NKLA, AFL, AIG, ACGL, AIZ, AVT, BDC, BLKB, BRC, CF, CVS, CBT, CAH, LUMN, CRUS, CCOI, FIX, CACC, LIVN, DHR, EPC, ETR, FCFS, FE, FLS, FLR, ITGR, THG, HE, HCSG, HSIC, HXL, HRC, IEX, IDCC, JJSF, KMT, MTG, MMC, MCK, MDT, MRCY, MNRO, NATI, NEM, NWBI, NWN, OGE, ODFL, OI, MD, PRAA, PRU, DORM, RMD, SEE, SRE, SCI, SSD, SON, SCS, SHOO, TFX, TDS, UHS, VRSN, VRTX, VSH, WAB, WM, WW, WERN, EVRG, WWE, PRG, POR, MWA, SBH, CNK, ACM, PRO, G, SATS, ADUS, PRI, CBOE, ENV, BWXT, GM, CSOD, HII, ESNT, NMIH, ALLE, SC, GPRO, LBRDK, UNVR, ENR, CC, HLI, MSGS, NGVT, VVV, YEXT, BHF, CARG, AQUA, IBEX, ZUO, DNB, GOCO, RKT, BMBL, SGFY, ACVA, AOS, ABMD, LNT, AWR, ABC, APH, ATR, ASH, AVA, AXS, BCPC, BANR, B, CACI, CBRL, CVBF, CCMP, CALM, CWST, CERN, CHE, CHH, CNS, COLM, CMC, DCI, FSS, FHI, FLO, HMN, HUBG, ICUI, IFF, IP, JBL, KEX, MKL, MEI, HOPE, NDSN, OSIS, IOSP, PRGS, RPM, RDN, RGLD, SEIC, SANM, SLGN, SBGI, SCL, STRA, XPER, GL, TSN, WBA, WSBC, WEC, AAWW, LDOS, BR, LULU, KW, PM, KDP, TREE, ST, GDOT, ANGI, GWRE, ALSN, PANW, COTY, PINC, VNOM, LC, NVRO, AXTA, APPF, LILAK, RPD, RUN, CNDT, VRRM, AYX, SNDR, CNNE, EAF, CWK, SILK, PSN, GO, REYN, JAMF, JAMF, RXT, EAR, LESL, DRVN,
- Sold Out: FB, GE, TWLO, ANSS, GILD, AMT, EXPE, PG, GLW, UBER, EQIX, SNOW, ADSK, MA, DIS, PPD, RJF, NEE, AMAT, VLO, SQ, LYFT, INTU, DOV, SWAV, CNQ, LRCX, TRGP, EAT, COST, TWTR, PD, FDX, EQNR, SNAP, BKR, LLY, KBH, PH, TREB, AGC, DD, LOW, NTAP, Z, CUZ, SIVB, SWKS, PBA, ETWO, ALHC, BDX, CRI, CSCO, HRB, HIW, ROK, TXN, UNP, EBAY, CLR, CPRI, AAL, NEP, BKI, DBX, NOVA, ANNX, BTRS, COUR, CPB, YUM, ENPH, BOX, TRU, INNV, ABT, ADBE, CAG, MUR, PHM, STT, GRA, FLT, APO, PFPT, IBTX, PLNT, SWI, FROG, ASAN, APA, ADP, BRK.B, UFS, FULT, JPM, LAZ, MLM, OMC, CVI, AGCUU, MRVI, AMN, WTRG, CSGS, CFFN, CNP, CR, CW, FFIN, FMBI, FL, GBCI, FUL, HTLF, DIN, KSU, LNC, NEOG, NWE, ARGO, POOL, SHEN, STLD, THO, TR, UFPI, WRB, WWW, CSII, SMCI, TMUS, LEA, FIBK, HHC, XYL, ZNGA, PNR, BABA, GWB, NEWR, INOV, FHB, AA, ICHR, PS, EVOP, LEVI, TW, HEC, DMYD, TSIA, FTCV, ABM, AEO, CP, CRS, FCF, FFBC, IBOC, IPG, JACK, KAMN, LECO, MDP, MMSI, VTRS, JWN, OCFC, PFG, TROW, JAZZ, TEL, H, GMED, PSTG, GTES, DFHT,
For the details of Holocene Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holocene+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Holocene Advisors, LP
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 1,189,140 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.08%
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 4,308,073 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 2,678,184 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
- Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 1,125,127 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.09%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 981,346 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 308.68%
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,833,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $183.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 899,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $160.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 893,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,684,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,440,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,028,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 308.68%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 981,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 16115.38%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 499,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 752.75%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $315.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 562,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 3309.43%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1046.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 130,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 118.54%. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $184.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,038,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 63.09%. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $239.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,125,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Holocene Advisors, LP. Also check out:
1. Holocene Advisors, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Holocene Advisors, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Holocene Advisors, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Holocene Advisors, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment