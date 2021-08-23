Holocene Advisors, LP Buys Farfetch, Salesforce.com Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Holocene Advisors, LP Buys Farfetch, Salesforce.com Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Holocene Advisors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Farfetch, Salesforce.com Inc, DoorDash Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, American Express Co, sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holocene Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q2, Holocene Advisors, LP owns 805 stocks with a total value of $17.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Holocene Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holocene+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Holocene Advisors, LP
  1. Linde PLC (LIN) - 1,189,140 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.08%
  2. TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 4,308,073 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  3. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 2,678,184 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
  4. Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 1,125,127 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.09%
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 981,346 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 308.68%
New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,833,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $183.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 899,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $160.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 893,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,684,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,440,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,028,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 308.68%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 981,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 16115.38%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 499,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 752.75%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $315.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 562,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 3309.43%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1046.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 130,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 118.54%. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $184.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,038,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 63.09%. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $239.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,125,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Holocene Advisors, LP. Also check out:

1. Holocene Advisors, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Holocene Advisors, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Holocene Advisors, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Holocene Advisors, LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider