BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Fluence Energy Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells Enphase Energy Inc, JD.com Inc, NetEase Inc

FLNC, FICO, STM, GGPI, BCRX, LUNG, ZI, WAB, TFX, CUBI, ACLS, MPWR, RYN, ORA, WMS, LNN, LFUS, HASI, VRT, CHPT, CHPT, AL, IPGP, PL, GDDY, ALTR, RRX, FOXA, BNTX, CIAN, WOLF, SBS, BMI, CM, ANET, CTLT, W, OCGN, XHR, CP, TRU, HLI, COUP, SAFE, AMG, BDN, OZK, BMO, AN, AIV, AGO, ABG, LOCL, ACGL, APA, LPX, UNM, MDC, MTG, MRO, KB, NDSN, HIW, MLKN, GPI, GT, SIRI, TGNA, ACIW, ZEN, FHI, EVR, CVLT, EXAS, KW, SRNE, EGP, DY, HTA, FANG, BCC, Added Positions: TXN, AAPL, ADP, CSCO, V, PFE, GNRC, GOOGL, ENTG, NOVA, CB, AMZN, ICE, TJX, PRU, XYL, BMY, ORLY, EA, RHI, DQ, AKAM, COST, CL, FDS, GIS, ROK, TTWO, RUN, SQ, AMP, IVZ, AZO, IPG, KGC, PG, ROP, CRM, SO, HZNP, PNR, A, BSX, LLY, ETR, INFO, IEX, VZ, WST, FSR, ACN, BK, BC, CF, CERN, CHD, EXPD, KLAC, K, KMB, MMC, MRK, SBUX, TSM, GWW, D, EXC, HDB, HRL, INTC, INTU, JCI, KEY, NTRS, OMC, TSCO, VRSN, JAZZ, IQV, NEWR, CABO, TPIC, ABC, AJG, CTAS, XRAY, DAR, ECL, XOM, HOLX, HON, HBAN, LII, MET, RF, STT, VFC, WBA, ANTM, MELI, AWK, FTNT, DBRG, FBHS, ALLE, ALLY, PYPL, FTV, YUMC, BKR, MRNA, VIEW, ELMS, ABT, CHRW, CPB, GLW, FAST, WELL, HSIC, IBM, IFF, ITRI, MCO, NDAQ, NEM, NKE, ODFL, PAYX, DGX, RGEN, SGEN, SPG, TRV, MTN, VRTX, OC, PODD, VEON, VCEL, ABMD, ACC, AEO, BLL, BAC, CBRE, CRL, CHKP, EQIX, IT, HUBB, JNPR, LBTYA, NWL, PPG, PTC, PKI, BKNG, REGN, RMD, SCHN, SMTC, SBNY, STLD, TMO, TRMB, WTS, TMUS, ULTA, MOS, IBP, CYBR, ZYME, NIO, DOW, APPH, OTLY, PTRA, ORGN, AES, APD, AEP, WTRG, ATRC, AVB, BXP, BRO, CVS, CNC, FIS, CVX, CLH, CLX, CCEP, COLM, ED, CCI, DKS, DLR, EIX, EME, EPD, FFIV, FISV, GRMN, GE, GS, HSY, HXL, ITW, ILMN, INDB, JBHT, JPM, KNX, LKQ, MLM, MCK, MPW, MSA, MOH, MSI, OSK, PEG, RJF, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SYK, USB, UNP, UHS, WM, WWD, CMG, MA, LBTYK, BR, VMW, KDP, GPRK, VRSK, CHTR, SSNC, KKR, NXPI, RLJ, YNDX, EPAM, BFAM, PTCT, AGIO, CNHI, VEEV, SYF, CFG, HUBS, TDOC, GBT, BGNE, IRTC, GDS, SNAP, OKTA, IR, RCUS, BILI, AXNX, SWAV, ZM, FREE, HYLN, EOSE, HYFM, ADN, PCT, NXU, LIDR, ALB, ALGN, AIG, AWR, APH, ADI, NLY, AIRC, ATR, ADM, ARW, AXS, BJRI, BOKF, BSAC, BMRN, CTRA, CDNS, CRI, LUMN, C, COLB, CAG, CNMD, STZ, CYTK, DRI, DRH, DD, RDY, EOG, EMR, EFX, ESS, FHN, FRME, RHP, GPC, GGG, HRB, EQC, HAL, THG, HIG, ITT, INFY, JKHY, JACK, KRC, MDLZ, LVS, LEN, MGM, MTH, TAP, MORN, VTRS, NVR, NXST, NSC, OHI, OKE, PETS, PLXS, PHM, QCOM, RDN, O, WRK, SLG, SXT, STKL, SHO, SNPS, SYY, TECH, TSN, CUBE, UGI, UBSI, UCBI, VLO, VNO, WMT, WCN, WMB, WTFC, WOR, XLNX, FTS, PGTI, GTLS, DEI, MLCO, GLDD, FNV, CIXX, WFG, TREE, PAM, PEB, TRNO, GMAB, SBRA, BAH, FRC, GEVO, MPC, VIPS, SPLK, CG, WDAY, CONE, APAM, LIND, CDW, REXR, SFM, BURL, ESRT, GLPI, HLT, PAYC, NVRO, PGRE, ETSY, APLE, PLNT, HPE, AGR, BALY, NGVT, HRI, TWLO, IIPR, PK, HWM, AQB, INVH, HLNE, DCPH, MDB, ADT, COLD, DOCU, EQH, GH, SILK, TPTX, CTVA, CHWY, CARR, OTIS, AZEK, BNL, SUNL, CSAN, OGN,

ENPH, JD, NTES, HD, PLUG, TSLA, CAT, GOOG, NOW, ADBE, BLK, PEP, DIS, KO, NVDA, TWTR, ISRG, NFLX, ORCL, SHOP, COP, JOBS, MASI, QS, LOW, SPGI, FSLR, ATVI, BBY, GILD, TGT, DAL, AMGN, AMAT, CIEN, UPS, MMM, F, ABBV, SEDG, FTDR, AMD, BDX, BIIB, CMI, DHR, MS, BABA, SHLS, BG, DE, ES, TROW, HOLI, HCA, ALNY, HES, LNG, DVA, EW, EL, IBN, PGR, PSX, RPD, SE, LI, INDI, PLD, AVY, BAX, GIB, CME, TPR, CMCSA, BEN, HAS, MU, WPM, TDY, LULU, LYB, FB, DNMR, ARNA, ATO, CWST, ETN, JNJ, PNC, SHW, LSI, UDR, EBAY, GPRE, TEL, CYRX, REGI, PINC, AXTA, BKI, CHX, T, AAP, TFC, BIDU, BBD, BRK.B, AZTA, COF, CAH, CI, CPRT, CCK, DOV, DRE, EQR, NEE, FITB, ASR, HAIN, HR, HUM, KIM, LH, MDT, MTD, MCHP, MAA, NTAP, NBIX, NUE, PAAS, PH, PSA, REG, SBAC, POOL, SWKS, LUV, SUI, TER, URI, UNH, WAT, WHR, ZBRA, MSCI, AVGO, QRVO, LOB, PSTG, EAF, DELL, KD, AOS, AFL, ARE, ALL, UHAL, AMX, AXP, AMSC, ANSS, ADSK, ALV, BWA, BF.B, VIAC, CMS, CSGS, CSX, KMX, CE, CX, SCHW, CTXS, CSGP, CTSH, BVN, COO, CUZ, BAP, DHI, DVN, DXCM, DIOD, DUK, EMN, ENIA, ELS, RE, FMC, FDX, FRT, FR, FE, FCX, GNTX, GPN, MNST, HEI, HPQ, HST, IDXX, INCY, IP, SJM, KR, LRCX, BBWI, MAR, MAS, MKC, MCD, ON, OXY, TLK, PCAR, PPL, PKG, PBR, PXD, PFG, RSG, ROL, ROST, RCL, SEIC, SEE, SNA, SWK, TU, TKR, TTC, TREX, VTR, VMC, WPC, WFC, WDC, WY, WTW, WEC, XEL, YUM, ZBH, L, PAC, TDG, WU, LDOS, AER, DFS, GTE, EC, PBR.A.PFD, DG, LEA, HPP, KMI, HII, BERY, AMH, BRX, AVAL, KEYS, LBRDK, QSR, KHC, ENIC, ROKU, VICI, UBER, SLVM, Sold Out: CDLX, BLDP, XLRN, COR, ROG, RDUS, KSU, CXP, OESX, ACM, NLSN, IDA, DMYQ, JXN, VOYA, NMRK, EXPE, GLOB, CSIQ, MNDT, TTD, VER, PTON, CBOE, DISCK, PM, VMEO, MTB, AME, AIZ, AZN, CNP, ABEV, LHX, MTCH, IRM, LNC, BTG, MHK, NVAX, PCG, PRGO, ROLL, RTX, WSM, MO, SQM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Fluence Energy Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Enphase Energy Inc, JD.com Inc, NetEase Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Plug Power Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.. As of 2021Q4, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owns 827 stocks with a total value of $28.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,480,228 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,008,021 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 241,808 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 212,748 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 7,073,971 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.94%

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,635,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $518.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 133,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $47.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 915,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,124,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.362200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,891,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $28.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 556,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 92.57%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $176.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,624,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 215.76%. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 676,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,073,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 61.65%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $293.702900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 478,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 74.38%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,521,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $133.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 841,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $62.36 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $11.98 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $15.11.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.