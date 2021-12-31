BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Fluence Energy Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells Enphase Energy Inc, JD.com Inc, NetEase Inc

- New Purchases: FLNC, FICO, STM, GGPI, BCRX, LUNG, ZI, WAB, TFX, CUBI, ACLS, MPWR, RYN, ORA, WMS, LNN, LFUS, HASI, VRT, CHPT, CHPT, AL, IPGP, PL, GDDY, ALTR, RRX, FOXA, BNTX, CIAN, WOLF, SBS, BMI, CM, ANET, CTLT, W, OCGN, XHR, CP, TRU, HLI, COUP, SAFE, AMG, BDN, OZK, BMO, AN, AIV, AGO, ABG, LOCL, ACGL, APA, LPX, UNM, MDC, MTG, MRO, KB, NDSN, HIW, MLKN, GPI, GT, SIRI, TGNA, ACIW, ZEN, FHI, EVR, CVLT, EXAS, KW, SRNE, EGP, DY, HTA, FANG, BCC,
- Added Positions: TXN, AAPL, ADP, CSCO, V, PFE, GNRC, GOOGL, ENTG, NOVA, CB, AMZN, ICE, TJX, PRU, XYL, BMY, ORLY, EA, RHI, DQ, AKAM, COST, CL, FDS, GIS, ROK, TTWO, RUN, SQ, AMP, IVZ, AZO, IPG, KGC, PG, ROP, CRM, SO, HZNP, PNR, A, BSX, LLY, ETR, INFO, IEX, VZ, WST, FSR, ACN, BK, BC, CF, CERN, CHD, EXPD, KLAC, K, KMB, MMC, MRK, SBUX, TSM, GWW, D, EXC, HDB, HRL, INTC, INTU, JCI, KEY, NTRS, OMC, TSCO, VRSN, JAZZ, IQV, NEWR, CABO, TPIC, ABC, AJG, CTAS, XRAY, DAR, ECL, XOM, HOLX, HON, HBAN, LII, MET, RF, STT, VFC, WBA, ANTM, MELI, AWK, FTNT, DBRG, FBHS, ALLE, ALLY, PYPL, FTV, YUMC, BKR, MRNA, VIEW, ELMS, ABT, CHRW, CPB, GLW, FAST, WELL, HSIC, IBM, IFF, ITRI, MCO, NDAQ, NEM, NKE, ODFL, PAYX, DGX, RGEN, SGEN, SPG, TRV, MTN, VRTX, OC, PODD, VEON, VCEL, ABMD, ACC, AEO, BLL, BAC, CBRE, CRL, CHKP, EQIX, IT, HUBB, JNPR, LBTYA, NWL, PPG, PTC, PKI, BKNG, REGN, RMD, SCHN, SMTC, SBNY, STLD, TMO, TRMB, WTS, TMUS, ULTA, MOS, IBP, CYBR, ZYME, NIO, DOW, APPH, OTLY, PTRA, ORGN, AES, APD, AEP, WTRG, ATRC, AVB, BXP, BRO, CVS, CNC, FIS, CVX, CLH, CLX, CCEP, COLM, ED, CCI, DKS, DLR, EIX, EME, EPD, FFIV, FISV, GRMN, GE, GS, HSY, HXL, ITW, ILMN, INDB, JBHT, JPM, KNX, LKQ, MLM, MCK, MPW, MSA, MOH, MSI, OSK, PEG, RJF, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SYK, USB, UNP, UHS, WM, WWD, CMG, MA, LBTYK, BR, VMW, KDP, GPRK, VRSK, CHTR, SSNC, KKR, NXPI, RLJ, YNDX, EPAM, BFAM, PTCT, AGIO, CNHI, VEEV, SYF, CFG, HUBS, TDOC, GBT, BGNE, IRTC, GDS, SNAP, OKTA, IR, RCUS, BILI, AXNX, SWAV, ZM, FREE, HYLN, EOSE, HYFM, ADN, PCT, NXU, LIDR, ALB, ALGN, AIG, AWR, APH, ADI, NLY, AIRC, ATR, ADM, ARW, AXS, BJRI, BOKF, BSAC, BMRN, CTRA, CDNS, CRI, LUMN, C, COLB, CAG, CNMD, STZ, CYTK, DRI, DRH, DD, RDY, EOG, EMR, EFX, ESS, FHN, FRME, RHP, GPC, GGG, HRB, EQC, HAL, THG, HIG, ITT, INFY, JKHY, JACK, KRC, MDLZ, LVS, LEN, MGM, MTH, TAP, MORN, VTRS, NVR, NXST, NSC, OHI, OKE, PETS, PLXS, PHM, QCOM, RDN, O, WRK, SLG, SXT, STKL, SHO, SNPS, SYY, TECH, TSN, CUBE, UGI, UBSI, UCBI, VLO, VNO, WMT, WCN, WMB, WTFC, WOR, XLNX, FTS, PGTI, GTLS, DEI, MLCO, GLDD, FNV, CIXX, WFG, TREE, PAM, PEB, TRNO, GMAB, SBRA, BAH, FRC, GEVO, MPC, VIPS, SPLK, CG, WDAY, CONE, APAM, LIND, CDW, REXR, SFM, BURL, ESRT, GLPI, HLT, PAYC, NVRO, PGRE, ETSY, APLE, PLNT, HPE, AGR, BALY, NGVT, HRI, TWLO, IIPR, PK, HWM, AQB, INVH, HLNE, DCPH, MDB, ADT, COLD, DOCU, EQH, GH, SILK, TPTX, CTVA, CHWY, CARR, OTIS, AZEK, BNL, SUNL, CSAN, OGN,
- Reduced Positions: ENPH, JD, NTES, HD, PLUG, TSLA, CAT, GOOG, NOW, ADBE, BLK, PEP, DIS, KO, NVDA, TWTR, ISRG, NFLX, ORCL, SHOP, COP, JOBS, MASI, QS, LOW, SPGI, FSLR, ATVI, BBY, GILD, TGT, DAL, AMGN, AMAT, CIEN, UPS, MMM, F, ABBV, SEDG, FTDR, AMD, BDX, BIIB, CMI, DHR, MS, BABA, SHLS, BG, DE, ES, TROW, HOLI, HCA, ALNY, HES, LNG, DVA, EW, EL, IBN, PGR, PSX, RPD, SE, LI, INDI, PLD, AVY, BAX, GIB, CME, TPR, CMCSA, BEN, HAS, MU, WPM, TDY, LULU, LYB, FB, DNMR, ARNA, ATO, CWST, ETN, JNJ, PNC, SHW, LSI, UDR, EBAY, GPRE, TEL, CYRX, REGI, PINC, AXTA, BKI, CHX, T, AAP, TFC, BIDU, BBD, BRK.B, AZTA, COF, CAH, CI, CPRT, CCK, DOV, DRE, EQR, NEE, FITB, ASR, HAIN, HR, HUM, KIM, LH, MDT, MTD, MCHP, MAA, NTAP, NBIX, NUE, PAAS, PH, PSA, REG, SBAC, POOL, SWKS, LUV, SUI, TER, URI, UNH, WAT, WHR, ZBRA, MSCI, AVGO, QRVO, LOB, PSTG, EAF, DELL, KD, AOS, AFL, ARE, ALL, UHAL, AMX, AXP, AMSC, ANSS, ADSK, ALV, BWA, BF.B, VIAC, CMS, CSGS, CSX, KMX, CE, CX, SCHW, CTXS, CSGP, CTSH, BVN, COO, CUZ, BAP, DHI, DVN, DXCM, DIOD, DUK, EMN, ENIA, ELS, RE, FMC, FDX, FRT, FR, FE, FCX, GNTX, GPN, MNST, HEI, HPQ, HST, IDXX, INCY, IP, SJM, KR, LRCX, BBWI, MAR, MAS, MKC, MCD, ON, OXY, TLK, PCAR, PPL, PKG, PBR, PXD, PFG, RSG, ROL, ROST, RCL, SEIC, SEE, SNA, SWK, TU, TKR, TTC, TREX, VTR, VMC, WPC, WFC, WDC, WY, WTW, WEC, XEL, YUM, ZBH, L, PAC, TDG, WU, LDOS, AER, DFS, GTE, EC, PBR.A.PFD, DG, LEA, HPP, KMI, HII, BERY, AMH, BRX, AVAL, KEYS, LBRDK, QSR, KHC, ENIC, ROKU, VICI, UBER, SLVM,
- Sold Out: CDLX, BLDP, XLRN, COR, ROG, RDUS, KSU, CXP, OESX, ACM, NLSN, IDA, DMYQ, JXN, VOYA, NMRK, EXPE, GLOB, CSIQ, MNDT, TTD, VER, PTON, CBOE, DISCK, PM, VMEO, MTB, AME, AIZ, AZN, CNP, ABEV, LHX, MTCH, IRM, LNC, BTG, MHK, NVAX, PCG, PRGO, ROLL, RTX, WSM, MO, SQM,
These are the top 5 holdings of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,480,228 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,008,021 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.19%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 241,808 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 212,748 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 7,073,971 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.94%
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,635,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $518.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 133,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $47.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 915,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPI)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,124,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.362200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,891,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $28.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 556,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 92.57%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $176.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,624,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 215.76%. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 676,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,073,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 61.65%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $293.702900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 478,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 74.38%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,521,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $133.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 841,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $62.36 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $76.11.Sold Out: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $11.98 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $15.11.Sold Out: (XLRN)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: Rogers Corp (ROG)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.Sold Out: (COR)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: (KSU)
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.
