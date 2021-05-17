Nordea Investment Management Ab Buys PepsiCo Inc, Waste Management Inc, Republic Services Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Check Point Software Technologies

New Purchases: GFL, HE, KC, PLMR, CSAN, TPL, NATI, RLGY, ATKR, SBGI, ACIW, CXP, VECO, COMM, PRIM, BCC, KRA, MXL, SBRA, CARS, CADE, VNT, VERX, NOVA, CLGX, TNET, BMTX, ALEX, YY, ABNB, GOGO, XLRN, DOYU, ALC, RARE, WH, SWCH, FIVN, ZLAB, TMX, WMS, LC, EVH, RPD, SITE, JHG, BL, BLDR, LB, LHCG, JW.A, HUBB, FULT, DVN, COHR, LUMN, NICE, ASTE, ARWR, ARCB, TVTY, UHAL, MDRX, AYI, SCHN, RCM, ACAD, MAXR, HBI, WCC, OLED, RIG, SCS, GNMK, ONTO, ROG, PSMT, PLUG, PDCO, ASGN, OII,

Added Positions: PEP, WM, RSG, CARR, DG, AKAM, LOW, PG, OC, IFF, MRK, CL, UNH, HSY, KMB, MMC, SYK, JNJ, DGX, STT, GWW, T, MCD, FDX, SWKS, AMGN, SO, MU, NKE, TSN, DIS, DFS, VRSK, AZO, SPGI, SNPS, TMO, AMZN, ANSS, ADSK, CRM, CGNX, IEX, WY, ARE, ALL, AZPN, ALV, ECL, HXL, ICE, MKC, MIDD, PPG, ROP, TRMB, USB, ANTM, NOW, BLK, BMY, JKHY, NDAQ, NFLX, PH, PFE, YNDX, SYF, ROKU, DOW, AGCO, CME, C, CTXS, GPN, GS, HOLX, JPM, MCO, WRK, SXT, TER, TXN, VRTX, MOS, VER, PNR, CFG, PYPL, AVTR, ABT, ATVI, AFL, AMT, BIDU, BK, BBY, CSX, COF, CNC, SCHW, CTAS, KO, CCI, DHR, DE, DLR, DCI, FFIV, FAST, GIS, DIN, LEN, MTD, MSI, NBIX, NUE, LIN, PGR, PRU, RPM, SIVB, SLB, STX, SIRI, STLD, UPS, VFC, WPC, WMB, ZBRA, ENPH, ZTS, CHGG, ALLE, HLT, W, AXTA, ETSY, TEAM, USFD, SNAP, SE, PDD, NIO, PINS, ZM, AMN, ABMD, ACCO, AMG, A, ALB, ALXN, ALGN, ADS, HES, AEL, THRM, IVZ, AON, ARW, AVY, BANR, BAX, BECN, BDX, BDN, BRO, BF.B, BC, CHRW, CCL, CRL, CHD, CINF, FIX, SBS, DXC, CAG, OFC, COST, DHI, XRAY, DXCM, DISCA, D, DPZ, LCII, DUK, EOG, EW, EQIX, ELS, FMC, FDS, FCF, FHN, FCX, FDP, TGNA, GEF, FUL, HDB, HNI, HAE, HAL, PEAK, WELL, HEI, HSIC, MLHR, HPQ, MTCH, IDXX, ILMN, IPG, ISRG, SJM, KRC, KNX, LII, LBTYA, LYV, MTG, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MGRC, MPW, MBT, TAP, NRG, NKTR, NTES, NTAP, NXST, NDSN, NTRS, NUS, OGE, OSIS, ODFL, OHI, PNC, PKG, MD, PVH, PNW, PXD, PRAA, PHM, RJF, O, REGN, RNR, RGEN, RMD, RBA, POOL, SGMO, SEE, SRE, SCI, SHW, SNA, SWK, STE, STRA, SUI, SNV, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TPX, VTR, VMC, WRB, WAB, WMT, WCN, WSO, WERN, WST, WDC, WSM, XEL, YUM, ZION, ZUMZ, ZYXI, CMG, UVE, EHTH, MLCO, BR, TMUS, BX, LULU, MELI, MSCI, RGA, AVGO, FTNT, PDM, GNRC, ST, FAF, CBOE, HPP, ENV, NXPI, COR, GM, LPLA, KMI, ZG, ACHC, APTV, CUBI, REGI, VIPS, FIVE, GMED, WDAY, CONE, TMHC, CDW, NWSA, RNG, VEEV, TWTR, WIX, PAYC, JD, ANET, TSE, TRUP, CYBR, LBRDK, NEWR, QRVO, BOX, GDDY, SHOP, CABO, TRU, TDOC, RUN, HLI, MIME, LSXMK, HRI, FTV, TWLO, SMPL, CWH, VST, YUMC, CNDT, OKTA, IR, JBGS, BKR, MFGP, SPOT, DOCU, HUYA, EPRT, MRNA, TW, UBER, CTVA, CRWD, WORK, AMCR, DT, NET, DDOG, PTON, PGNY, XP, OTIS, IAC, OSH,

Reduced Positions: CMCSA, BRK.B, CHKP, ORCL, TGT, MPWR, SBNY, LH, PTC, AWK, AAPL, ADM, MDT, CI, CSCO, LNC, ES, INFY, AFG, INTC, ON, BAP, EL, EXC, RHI, V, IRM, MTZ, LLY, EQR, FISV, PEG, EBAY, GTLS, ACN, MO, ADP, KR, LRCX, PAYX, SPG, URI, VLO, ZBH, FRC, LW, CNXC, AJG, MCK, VMW, FB, BABA, WBT, ADBE, AVB, BSX, CDNS, CCEP, ETR, EXPD, XOM, FITB, GILD, GOOGL, MNST, IBM, JCI, PFG, ROST, SKM, TSM, TXRH, TTC, UNP, VRSN, VZ, XLNX, L, PM, MPC, ABBV, GOOG, HPE, DOX, AEP, AME, WTRG, BXP, CERN, CVX, CSGP, CTSH, GLW, CMI, EMN, GE, HBAN, JCOM, KSU, K, MDLZ, LKQ, MTB, VTRS, NEM, NSC, OKE, PCAR, QCOM, SBAC, SBUX, UDR, UHS, WBA, WAT, WHR, MA, EDU, TEL, G, LYB, HCA, BFAM, CVET, FLWS, MMM, JOBS, AOS, AES, PLD, AMD, HTH, APD, ALNY, AEE, AIG, ABC, APH, ANGO, NLY, AXS, TFC, BCPC, BLL, BWA, BG, CBRE, VIAC, CPB, KMX, CASY, CAT, CATY, CE, FIS, CHE, CCOI, CMC, COP, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, CR, CCK, DTE, DRI, DLTR, DOV, DD, RDY, ETN, EIX, EA, EME, EMR, ECPG, ENTG, EFX, ESS, RE, EXEL, EXPO, NEE, FNF, FFBC, FE, FL, F, FELE, BEN, GRMN, ROCK, GT, GPK, HWC, HIG, HIW, HST, HUN, IBN, ITT, IDA, ITW, TT, IART, IP, INTU, ISBC, VIAV, JBL, JLL, KLAC, KEY, LTC, LZB, LVS, LSCC, LGND, LECO, LFUS, MHO, MDU, MRVL, MMS, MET, MCHP, MORN, MYGN, NVR, NFG, NHI, NTUS, ORLY, OXY, ONB, ORI, OMCL, OSK, PPL, PZZA, PATK, PRFT, PIPR, PII, BPOP, PBH, BKNG, STL, PSA, RBC, REG, RF, ROK, ROL, RCL, SEIC, SGEN, XPO, SMTC, SLGN, SJI, LUV, LSI, TRV, NLOK, SNX, TTMI, TEX, TEVA, GL, TSCO, UFPI, USNA, WFC, EVRG, WLTW, WIT, WWD, INT, OPK, HEI.A, NEO, EVR, WU, EBS, CENTA, JAZZ, AROC, ULTA, HI, DISCK, LOPE, CDNA, LOCO, AMPH, SSNC, STAG, XYL, ZNGA, CPRI, EPAM, SPLK, CG, PANW, AMBA, SSTK, ICLR, EVTC, VOYA, PINC, ATHM, ALLY, OGS, NEP, BSIG, HUBS, GWB, BOOT, CHRS, PGRE, INOV, ALRM, KHC, SQ, HOME, MEDP, TTD, VVV, COUP, FRTA, ATH, HWM, JELD, INVH, CLDR, ATUS, CARG, ILPT, BJ, FTDR, ALLO, FVRR, SNOW,

Sold Out: PB, SBH, CZZ, BE, CHL, AIN, TME, MOMO, BRX, ESRT, WIFI, AAT, GLUU, DEI, WW, VRNT, TCF, AAON, BHE, BRC, CMTL, EEFT, HMSY, KIM, SFNC, CXO, PRGO, AAL, ASH, GDS, ECOL, ESTC, TIF, GO, CGNT, CGNT,

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Nordea Investment Management Ab Current Portfolio ) buys PepsiCo Inc, Waste Management Inc, Republic Services Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Dollar General Corp, sells Comcast Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Target Corp, Monolithic Power Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nordea Investment Management Ab. As of 2021Q1, Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 966 stocks with a total value of $68.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,848,846 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,922,240 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 9,378,421 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 614,160 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 23,771,374 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $44.69, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $44.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,300,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.8 and $34.95, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,904,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.16 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,661,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Palomar Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $112.49, with an estimated average price of $90.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,026,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Cosan SA. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $17.04, with an estimated average price of $16.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,495,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1640.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 161.98%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 7,259,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 100.80%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,929,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 147.23%. The purchase prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75. The stock is now traded at around $110.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,033,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 9982.30%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,363,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 803.87%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $204.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 983,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 54.61%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $113.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,803,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $67.44 and $80.48, with an estimated average price of $73.09.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.81 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.71.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in AAON Inc. The sale prices were between $64.71 and $80.8, with an estimated average price of $73.68.