Nordea Investment Management Ab Buys PepsiCo Inc, Waste Management Inc, Republic Services Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Check Point Software Technologies

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Nordea Investment Management Ab (Current Portfolio) buys PepsiCo Inc, Waste Management Inc, Republic Services Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Dollar General Corp, sells Comcast Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Target Corp, Monolithic Power Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nordea Investment Management Ab. As of 2021Q1, Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 966 stocks with a total value of $68.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nordea+investment+management+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,848,846 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,922,240 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 9,378,421 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 614,160 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 23,771,374 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
New Purchase: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $44.69, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $44.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,300,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.8 and $34.95, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,904,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.16 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,661,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR)

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Palomar Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $112.49, with an estimated average price of $90.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,026,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cosan SA (CSAN)

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Cosan SA. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $17.04, with an estimated average price of $16.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,495,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1640.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 161.98%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 7,259,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 100.80%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,929,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 147.23%. The purchase prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75. The stock is now traded at around $110.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,033,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 9982.30%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,363,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 803.87%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $204.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 983,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 54.61%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $113.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,803,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $67.44 and $80.48, with an estimated average price of $73.09.

Sold Out: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.81 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.71.

Sold Out: Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: AAON Inc (AAON)

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in AAON Inc. The sale prices were between $64.71 and $80.8, with an estimated average price of $73.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB. Also check out:

1. NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB keeps buying
