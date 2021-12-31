Bridgewater Associates Buys Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: RTX, CSL, MDLZ, CB, CCI, IBM, BZ, TMUS, AFL, ADM, DLR, EFX, GD, PGR, PSA, FSLR, CTVA, LEGN, DOCS, ALL, CCEP, PEAK, TRV, XYL, RUN, ARE, AEE, AEP, AFG, ACGL, ARNA, BG, CMS, CWT, CPB, CNP, LUMN, CINF, CAG, DTE, DAR, D, DUK, OVV, ETR, ERIE, ESS, RE, EXC, FE, IRM, ITRI, MKL, MSA, PPL, PEG, O, REG, SLG, SO, NLOK, OLED, WRB, WEC, XEL, L, LDOS, RGA, AVGO, REGI, COTY, CWEN, ATVI, LNT, DOX, HES, APA, WTRG, AIZ, AXS, BCO, BKD, BC, BLDR, CF, CTRA, CPT, CAR, CNO, INGR, CCRN, CW, DKS, EEFT, XOM, FCX, GE, HAL, THG, HSC, HE, IDA, IMO, INTC, SR, MDU, SPGI, MCY, MU, NFG, NI, NG, OGE, ORI, OKE, PNW, QCOM, RYN, SCI, SRCL, GL, UGI, WTS, EVRG, WEX, XLNX, AGNC, LAC, PDM, CDXS, TRGP, POST, OGI, TLRY, TLRY, USFD, BHVN, RPRX,

RTX, CSL, MDLZ, CB, CCI, IBM, BZ, TMUS, AFL, ADM, DLR, EFX, GD, PGR, PSA, FSLR, CTVA, LEGN, DOCS, ALL, CCEP, PEAK, TRV, XYL, RUN, ARE, AEE, AEP, AFG, ACGL, ARNA, BG, CMS, CWT, CPB, CNP, LUMN, CINF, CAG, DTE, DAR, D, DUK, OVV, ETR, ERIE, ESS, RE, EXC, FE, IRM, ITRI, MKL, MSA, PPL, PEG, O, REG, SLG, SO, NLOK, OLED, WRB, WEC, XEL, L, LDOS, RGA, AVGO, REGI, COTY, CWEN, ATVI, LNT, DOX, HES, APA, WTRG, AIZ, AXS, BCO, BKD, BC, BLDR, CF, CTRA, CPT, CAR, CNO, INGR, CCRN, CW, DKS, EEFT, XOM, FCX, GE, HAL, THG, HSC, HE, IDA, IMO, INTC, SR, MDU, SPGI, MCY, MU, NFG, NI, NG, OGE, ORI, OKE, PNW, QCOM, RYN, SCI, SRCL, GL, UGI, WTS, EVRG, WEX, XLNX, AGNC, LAC, PDM, CDXS, TRGP, POST, OGI, TLRY, TLRY, USFD, BHVN, RPRX, Added Positions: BABA, PG, PEP, JNJ, MCD, JD, ABT, PDD, COST, PFE, SBUX, ACN, NTES, TMO, V, TGT, IVV, BIDU, LLY, GIS, KO, CL, HON, MRK, PM, AMT, BDX, EW, BGNE, BSX, CMCSA, HUM, IDXX, ISRG, KMB, MMC, YUMC, MO, ADP, LMT, DG, BEKE, T, BAX, BMY, CP, FIS, CHD, TCOM, DXCM, DLTR, FISV, LH, TAP, NOC, RMD, XPO, SYK, SYY, TFX, VZ, WM, ANTM, YUM, ZTO, BILI, NIO, LEVI, CI, MCK, PAYX, NTR, TJX, ZBH, LU, DIDI, AVB, AVY, CERN, CTAS, CLX, ED, COO, CPRT, DRI, GPN, MKC, OMCL, PKI, RSG, WRK, SBAC, GHC, WCN, WTW, CMG, PODD, VRSK, HTHT, ACHC, TDOC, GDS, TME, BYND, AES, AMN, ABMD, AZO, BHC, CBRL, CAH, CAKE, XRAY, ATGE, DPZ, EPC, EQR, HAIN, WELL, EHC, HSIC, HLF, HOLX, INCY, SJM, KRC, KR, MMSI, MEOH, ORLY, OMC, DGX, ROL, SMG, SNN, STAA, STE, TEVA, THS, UDR, VNO, WDFC, WAT, EDU, BR, AWK, ENSG, DQ, TAL, NOAH, VIPS, YY, BFAM, CSTM, SFM, CHGG, TNDM, WB, GKOS, HCM, LW, ZLAB, IQ, INSP, QFIN, NVST, BRBR, IMAB, DADA, RLX, A, ALGN, ALKS, AMED, ANGO, ATRC, BJRI, BIG, BLFS, BXP, CVGW, PRDO, CASY, CERS, CRL, CHE, LNG, CVX, CMP, COP, EIX, ERF, GATX, GIL, ITGR, HAE, HELE, HSKA, ICUI, IAG, IART, LHCG, LYV, MED, VIVO, MLAB, TIGO, VTRS, NTUS, NEOG, NXST, NVAX, NUS, NUVA, OTEX, OSUR, PAAS, PZZA, PDCO, MD, PXD, MODV, REGN, RIO, RUTH, SAFM, SRE, STN, STRA, SPWR, TECH, TXRH, TSCO, USPH, UHS, IRBT, OPRX, CSII, LMAT, AER, CENTA, DNN, LRN, HBM, CPG, CYRX, LOPE, ADUS, CVE, PBA, FLT, VNET, VCRA, PINC, ATHM, TWOU, ARES, LNTH, AVNS, JYNT, NVRO, FRPT, VRAY, MOMO, SHAK, SHOP, BZUN, EVH, PEN, NVCR, TWNK, AGR, TCMD, SMPL, ELF, IRTC, AA, HUYA, GH, SWAV, TIGR, SILK, GOTU, PHR, HCAT, OCFT, ONEM, KC, BNR, API, OM, CD, COUR, TSP, AGL, EWY,

BABA, PG, PEP, JNJ, MCD, JD, ABT, PDD, COST, PFE, SBUX, ACN, NTES, TMO, V, TGT, IVV, BIDU, LLY, GIS, KO, CL, HON, MRK, PM, AMT, BDX, EW, BGNE, BSX, CMCSA, HUM, IDXX, ISRG, KMB, MMC, YUMC, MO, ADP, LMT, DG, BEKE, T, BAX, BMY, CP, FIS, CHD, TCOM, DXCM, DLTR, FISV, LH, TAP, NOC, RMD, XPO, SYK, SYY, TFX, VZ, WM, ANTM, YUM, ZTO, BILI, NIO, LEVI, CI, MCK, PAYX, NTR, TJX, ZBH, LU, DIDI, AVB, AVY, CERN, CTAS, CLX, ED, COO, CPRT, DRI, GPN, MKC, OMCL, PKI, RSG, WRK, SBAC, GHC, WCN, WTW, CMG, PODD, VRSK, HTHT, ACHC, TDOC, GDS, TME, BYND, AES, AMN, ABMD, AZO, BHC, CBRL, CAH, CAKE, XRAY, ATGE, DPZ, EPC, EQR, HAIN, WELL, EHC, HSIC, HLF, HOLX, INCY, SJM, KRC, KR, MMSI, MEOH, ORLY, OMC, DGX, ROL, SMG, SNN, STAA, STE, TEVA, THS, UDR, VNO, WDFC, WAT, EDU, BR, AWK, ENSG, DQ, TAL, NOAH, VIPS, YY, BFAM, CSTM, SFM, CHGG, TNDM, WB, GKOS, HCM, LW, ZLAB, IQ, INSP, QFIN, NVST, BRBR, IMAB, DADA, RLX, A, ALGN, ALKS, AMED, ANGO, ATRC, BJRI, BIG, BLFS, BXP, CVGW, PRDO, CASY, CERS, CRL, CHE, LNG, CVX, CMP, COP, EIX, ERF, GATX, GIL, ITGR, HAE, HELE, HSKA, ICUI, IAG, IART, LHCG, LYV, MED, VIVO, MLAB, TIGO, VTRS, NTUS, NEOG, NXST, NVAX, NUS, NUVA, OTEX, OSUR, PAAS, PZZA, PDCO, MD, PXD, MODV, REGN, RIO, RUTH, SAFM, SRE, STN, STRA, SPWR, TECH, TXRH, TSCO, USPH, UHS, IRBT, OPRX, CSII, LMAT, AER, CENTA, DNN, LRN, HBM, CPG, CYRX, LOPE, ADUS, CVE, PBA, FLT, VNET, VCRA, PINC, ATHM, TWOU, ARES, LNTH, AVNS, JYNT, NVRO, FRPT, VRAY, MOMO, SHAK, SHOP, BZUN, EVH, PEN, NVCR, TWNK, AGR, TCMD, SMPL, ELF, IRTC, AA, HUYA, GH, SWAV, TIGR, SILK, GOTU, PHR, HCAT, OCFT, ONEM, KC, BNR, API, OM, CD, COUR, TSP, AGL, EWY, Reduced Positions: EEM, IEMG, VWO, WMT, DHR, BAC, EL, JPM, MCHI, FXI, WFC, MS, HD, SPY, LOW, WST, SCHW, C, GS, TSLA, KHC, BLK, CVS, JCI, GDRX, TT, LULU, APTV, MNST, ODFL, DHI, PNC, PPG, USB, TFC, HRL, LEN, GLD, DD, IFF, SHW, LQD, ALB, AON, F, HSY, VFC, AAPL, BK, GOOGL, JBHT, GM, ACI, KMX, CE, GPC, LKQ, NVR, PPC, POOL, TROW, CARR, AAP, AMP, AJG, STZ, LII, MAS, MHK, FIZZ, PHM, SIVB, WHR, WSM, FRC, HCA, FBHS, FB, ALLE, CVNA, AOS, AN, ALV, BWA, TPR, FITB, HBAN, K, KNX, NTRS, RPM, STT, TPX, TSN, UAA, LEA, REYN, IAU, UHAL, ABC, ASH, BRO, COLM, BEN, GNTX, KEY, LEG, MTB, MKTX, PVH, RL, PFG, RJF, RF, SBNY, THO, TOL, WBA, HBI, OC, CELH, LPLA, CPRI, ABBV, CFG, AXTA, EQH, LI, OSH, XPEV, MMM, ADBE, AMG, AMGN, IVZ, ARCC, ASB, AZN, BOKF, BOH, OZK, BBY, BA, SAM, BF.B, GIB, CRI, COKE, CMA, CBSH, CRVL, CFR, DVA, EWBC, FHI, PACW, FHN, GSK, GT, HPQ, ILMN, IPAR, JJSF, KBH, LANC, JEF, MDC, NYCB, BPOP, RCI, R, SEIC, SEB, SNV, USNA, VLY, WAFD, WAL, SPB, ZION, WFG, AMEH, VC, WDAY, ZTS, VOYA, VEEV, ADNT, FND, AHCO, MRNA, CERT, SGFY, FIGS, EFA, EWW, IEFA, VEA, JOBS, AEM, ATO, ATRI, GOLD, BIIB, CALM, CCJ, CNI, CNQ, CFFN, CLS, CSCO, CSGP, DENN, EOG, EGO, CIGI, FLO, GILD, IMKTA, KGC, LAD, MGPI, MGA, MSFT, NHC, NBIX, NGD, NSC, ES, BKNG, PSMT, NXGN, QDEL, RELX, SLB, SSRM, WPM, SLP, SIRI, STLD, SU, TTWO, TREX, UNP, UNM, VRTX, WMK, WY, AUY, EBAY, TDG, WU, LBTYK, TFSL, BTG, CGAU, PVG, GMED, RH, IQV, NRC, EQX, CGC, CTLT, OLLI, SILV, CRON, TTD, FLGT, BKR, KIDS, SIBN, AXNX, TMDX, DOYU, SDGR, NARI, VRM, ACCD, AMWL, LUNG, PRVA,

EEM, IEMG, VWO, WMT, DHR, BAC, EL, JPM, MCHI, FXI, WFC, MS, HD, SPY, LOW, WST, SCHW, C, GS, TSLA, KHC, BLK, CVS, JCI, GDRX, TT, LULU, APTV, MNST, ODFL, DHI, PNC, PPG, USB, TFC, HRL, LEN, GLD, DD, IFF, SHW, LQD, ALB, AON, F, HSY, VFC, AAPL, BK, GOOGL, JBHT, GM, ACI, KMX, CE, GPC, LKQ, NVR, PPC, POOL, TROW, CARR, AAP, AMP, AJG, STZ, LII, MAS, MHK, FIZZ, PHM, SIVB, WHR, WSM, FRC, HCA, FBHS, FB, ALLE, CVNA, AOS, AN, ALV, BWA, TPR, FITB, HBAN, K, KNX, NTRS, RPM, STT, TPX, TSN, UAA, LEA, REYN, IAU, UHAL, ABC, ASH, BRO, COLM, BEN, GNTX, KEY, LEG, MTB, MKTX, PVH, RL, PFG, RJF, RF, SBNY, THO, TOL, WBA, HBI, OC, CELH, LPLA, CPRI, ABBV, CFG, AXTA, EQH, LI, OSH, XPEV, MMM, ADBE, AMG, AMGN, IVZ, ARCC, ASB, AZN, BOKF, BOH, OZK, BBY, BA, SAM, BF.B, GIB, CRI, COKE, CMA, CBSH, CRVL, CFR, DVA, EWBC, FHI, PACW, FHN, GSK, GT, HPQ, ILMN, IPAR, JJSF, KBH, LANC, JEF, MDC, NYCB, BPOP, RCI, R, SEIC, SEB, SNV, USNA, VLY, WAFD, WAL, SPB, ZION, WFG, AMEH, VC, WDAY, ZTS, VOYA, VEEV, ADNT, FND, AHCO, MRNA, CERT, SGFY, FIGS, EFA, EWW, IEFA, VEA, JOBS, AEM, ATO, ATRI, GOLD, BIIB, CALM, CCJ, CNI, CNQ, CFFN, CLS, CSCO, CSGP, DENN, EOG, EGO, CIGI, FLO, GILD, IMKTA, KGC, LAD, MGPI, MGA, MSFT, NHC, NBIX, NGD, NSC, ES, BKNG, PSMT, NXGN, QDEL, RELX, SLB, SSRM, WPM, SLP, SIRI, STLD, SU, TTWO, TREX, UNP, UNM, VRTX, WMK, WY, AUY, EBAY, TDG, WU, LBTYK, TFSL, BTG, CGAU, PVG, GMED, RH, IQV, NRC, EQX, CGC, CTLT, OLLI, SILV, CRON, TTD, FLGT, BKR, KIDS, SIBN, AXNX, TMDX, DOYU, SDGR, NARI, VRM, ACCD, AMWL, LUNG, PRVA, Sold Out: ECL, HRC, AMZN, ARMK, ORCL, TU, CRM, INTU, MCO, NFLX, NTAP, NKE, PRGO, BB, AKAM, TWLO, PYPL, THC, VOD, MA, VMW, MSCI, IP, BCE, HIG, AXP, PLD, TRU, CABO, GDDY, W, DASH, ZI, BURL, COIN, NXE, DOOO, NWSA, EPAM, ANGI, EAR, TXG, CHWY, AVTR, GOOS, PINS, OKTA, TW, LYFT, FOXA, DELL, BEST, ESTC, MDB, ADT, DBX, CCK, MET, MFC, JKHY, ICE, HEI, HAS, EXAS, DISCA, MSI, CVA, CLH, CNC, CBRE, CAE, AVA, ALNY, HZNP, RGEN, RBA, SGEN, SNPS, TRI, TAC, TYL, VRSN, JAZZ, ULTA, FNV, AUPH, CHTR, NXPI, BAH,

Investment company Bridgewater Associates Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Pfizer Inc, Accenture PLC, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Walmart Inc, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgewater Associates. As of 2021Q4, Bridgewater Associates owns 732 stocks with a total value of $17.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ray Dalio 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ray+dalio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Ray Dalio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,883,234 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 5,189,140 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.70% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 16,805,360 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.32% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 3,097,742 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 3,051,876 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.91%

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 186,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 176,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $229.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 49,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $167.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $202.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 69,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 29.73%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,268,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 33.76%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,661,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,661,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 343.23%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 732,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 440.91%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $326.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 91,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 171.42%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $97.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 488,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33.

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24.

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $21.96 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $22.89.

Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.75%. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.1%. Bridgewater Associates still held 8,911,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.73%. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. Bridgewater Associates still held 8,292,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.32%. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Bridgewater Associates still held 16,805,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.