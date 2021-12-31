Bridgewater Associates Buys Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: RTX, CSL, MDLZ, CB, CCI, IBM, BZ, TMUS, AFL, ADM, DLR, EFX, GD, PGR, PSA, FSLR, CTVA, LEGN, DOCS, ALL, CCEP, PEAK, TRV, XYL, RUN, ARE, AEE, AEP, AFG, ACGL, ARNA, BG, CMS, CWT, CPB, CNP, LUMN, CINF, CAG, DTE, DAR, D, DUK, OVV, ETR, ERIE, ESS, RE, EXC, FE, IRM, ITRI, MKL, MSA, PPL, PEG, O, REG, SLG, SO, NLOK, OLED, WRB, WEC, XEL, L, LDOS, RGA, AVGO, REGI, COTY, CWEN, ATVI, LNT, DOX, HES, APA, WTRG, AIZ, AXS, BCO, BKD, BC, BLDR, CF, CTRA, CPT, CAR, CNO, INGR, CCRN, CW, DKS, EEFT, XOM, FCX, GE, HAL, THG, HSC, HE, IDA, IMO, INTC, SR, MDU, SPGI, MCY, MU, NFG, NI, NG, OGE, ORI, OKE, PNW, QCOM, RYN, SCI, SRCL, GL, UGI, WTS, EVRG, WEX, XLNX, AGNC, LAC, PDM, CDXS, TRGP, POST, OGI, TLRY, TLRY, USFD, BHVN, RPRX,
- Added Positions: BABA, PG, PEP, JNJ, MCD, JD, ABT, PDD, COST, PFE, SBUX, ACN, NTES, TMO, V, TGT, IVV, BIDU, LLY, GIS, KO, CL, HON, MRK, PM, AMT, BDX, EW, BGNE, BSX, CMCSA, HUM, IDXX, ISRG, KMB, MMC, YUMC, MO, ADP, LMT, DG, BEKE, T, BAX, BMY, CP, FIS, CHD, TCOM, DXCM, DLTR, FISV, LH, TAP, NOC, RMD, XPO, SYK, SYY, TFX, VZ, WM, ANTM, YUM, ZTO, BILI, NIO, LEVI, CI, MCK, PAYX, NTR, TJX, ZBH, LU, DIDI, AVB, AVY, CERN, CTAS, CLX, ED, COO, CPRT, DRI, GPN, MKC, OMCL, PKI, RSG, WRK, SBAC, GHC, WCN, WTW, CMG, PODD, VRSK, HTHT, ACHC, TDOC, GDS, TME, BYND, AES, AMN, ABMD, AZO, BHC, CBRL, CAH, CAKE, XRAY, ATGE, DPZ, EPC, EQR, HAIN, WELL, EHC, HSIC, HLF, HOLX, INCY, SJM, KRC, KR, MMSI, MEOH, ORLY, OMC, DGX, ROL, SMG, SNN, STAA, STE, TEVA, THS, UDR, VNO, WDFC, WAT, EDU, BR, AWK, ENSG, DQ, TAL, NOAH, VIPS, YY, BFAM, CSTM, SFM, CHGG, TNDM, WB, GKOS, HCM, LW, ZLAB, IQ, INSP, QFIN, NVST, BRBR, IMAB, DADA, RLX, A, ALGN, ALKS, AMED, ANGO, ATRC, BJRI, BIG, BLFS, BXP, CVGW, PRDO, CASY, CERS, CRL, CHE, LNG, CVX, CMP, COP, EIX, ERF, GATX, GIL, ITGR, HAE, HELE, HSKA, ICUI, IAG, IART, LHCG, LYV, MED, VIVO, MLAB, TIGO, VTRS, NTUS, NEOG, NXST, NVAX, NUS, NUVA, OTEX, OSUR, PAAS, PZZA, PDCO, MD, PXD, MODV, REGN, RIO, RUTH, SAFM, SRE, STN, STRA, SPWR, TECH, TXRH, TSCO, USPH, UHS, IRBT, OPRX, CSII, LMAT, AER, CENTA, DNN, LRN, HBM, CPG, CYRX, LOPE, ADUS, CVE, PBA, FLT, VNET, VCRA, PINC, ATHM, TWOU, ARES, LNTH, AVNS, JYNT, NVRO, FRPT, VRAY, MOMO, SHAK, SHOP, BZUN, EVH, PEN, NVCR, TWNK, AGR, TCMD, SMPL, ELF, IRTC, AA, HUYA, GH, SWAV, TIGR, SILK, GOTU, PHR, HCAT, OCFT, ONEM, KC, BNR, API, OM, CD, COUR, TSP, AGL, EWY,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, IEMG, VWO, WMT, DHR, BAC, EL, JPM, MCHI, FXI, WFC, MS, HD, SPY, LOW, WST, SCHW, C, GS, TSLA, KHC, BLK, CVS, JCI, GDRX, TT, LULU, APTV, MNST, ODFL, DHI, PNC, PPG, USB, TFC, HRL, LEN, GLD, DD, IFF, SHW, LQD, ALB, AON, F, HSY, VFC, AAPL, BK, GOOGL, JBHT, GM, ACI, KMX, CE, GPC, LKQ, NVR, PPC, POOL, TROW, CARR, AAP, AMP, AJG, STZ, LII, MAS, MHK, FIZZ, PHM, SIVB, WHR, WSM, FRC, HCA, FBHS, FB, ALLE, CVNA, AOS, AN, ALV, BWA, TPR, FITB, HBAN, K, KNX, NTRS, RPM, STT, TPX, TSN, UAA, LEA, REYN, IAU, UHAL, ABC, ASH, BRO, COLM, BEN, GNTX, KEY, LEG, MTB, MKTX, PVH, RL, PFG, RJF, RF, SBNY, THO, TOL, WBA, HBI, OC, CELH, LPLA, CPRI, ABBV, CFG, AXTA, EQH, LI, OSH, XPEV, MMM, ADBE, AMG, AMGN, IVZ, ARCC, ASB, AZN, BOKF, BOH, OZK, BBY, BA, SAM, BF.B, GIB, CRI, COKE, CMA, CBSH, CRVL, CFR, DVA, EWBC, FHI, PACW, FHN, GSK, GT, HPQ, ILMN, IPAR, JJSF, KBH, LANC, JEF, MDC, NYCB, BPOP, RCI, R, SEIC, SEB, SNV, USNA, VLY, WAFD, WAL, SPB, ZION, WFG, AMEH, VC, WDAY, ZTS, VOYA, VEEV, ADNT, FND, AHCO, MRNA, CERT, SGFY, FIGS, EFA, EWW, IEFA, VEA, JOBS, AEM, ATO, ATRI, GOLD, BIIB, CALM, CCJ, CNI, CNQ, CFFN, CLS, CSCO, CSGP, DENN, EOG, EGO, CIGI, FLO, GILD, IMKTA, KGC, LAD, MGPI, MGA, MSFT, NHC, NBIX, NGD, NSC, ES, BKNG, PSMT, NXGN, QDEL, RELX, SLB, SSRM, WPM, SLP, SIRI, STLD, SU, TTWO, TREX, UNP, UNM, VRTX, WMK, WY, AUY, EBAY, TDG, WU, LBTYK, TFSL, BTG, CGAU, PVG, GMED, RH, IQV, NRC, EQX, CGC, CTLT, OLLI, SILV, CRON, TTD, FLGT, BKR, KIDS, SIBN, AXNX, TMDX, DOYU, SDGR, NARI, VRM, ACCD, AMWL, LUNG, PRVA,
- Sold Out: ECL, HRC, AMZN, ARMK, ORCL, TU, CRM, INTU, MCO, NFLX, NTAP, NKE, PRGO, BB, AKAM, TWLO, PYPL, THC, VOD, MA, VMW, MSCI, IP, BCE, HIG, AXP, PLD, TRU, CABO, GDDY, W, DASH, ZI, BURL, COIN, NXE, DOOO, NWSA, EPAM, ANGI, EAR, TXG, CHWY, AVTR, GOOS, PINS, OKTA, TW, LYFT, FOXA, DELL, BEST, ESTC, MDB, ADT, DBX, CCK, MET, MFC, JKHY, ICE, HEI, HAS, EXAS, DISCA, MSI, CVA, CLH, CNC, CBRE, CAE, AVA, ALNY, HZNP, RGEN, RBA, SGEN, SNPS, TRI, TAC, TYL, VRSN, JAZZ, ULTA, FNV, AUPH, CHTR, NXPI, BAH,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,883,234 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 5,189,140 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.70%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 16,805,360 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.32%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 3,097,742 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 3,051,876 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.91%
Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 186,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 176,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $229.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 49,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $167.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $202.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 69,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 29.73%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,268,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 33.76%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,661,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,661,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 343.23%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 732,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 440.91%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $326.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 91,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 171.42%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $97.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 488,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33.Sold Out: (HRC)
Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)
Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24.Sold Out: TELUS Corp (TU)
Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $21.96 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $22.89.Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.75%. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.1%. Bridgewater Associates still held 8,911,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.73%. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. Bridgewater Associates still held 8,292,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.32%. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Bridgewater Associates still held 16,805,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.
