Wolverine Asset Management Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Colfax Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Coupa Software Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Wolverine Asset Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Colfax Corp, PG&E Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Coupa Software Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolverine Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Wolverine Asset Management Llc owns 1298 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NIO Inc (NIO) - 4,670,700 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Colfax Corp (CFXA) - 775,350 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.50% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 562,800 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) - 1,096,100 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 213,300 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 183,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 138,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $58.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 103,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 557,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $47.65. The stock is now traded at around $49.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 105,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.01 and $180.91, with an estimated average price of $166.12. The stock is now traded at around $151.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 225.24%. The purchase prices were between $54.69 and $65, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 996,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $154.08 and $205.31, with an estimated average price of $176.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 775,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 53.58%. The purchase prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.102900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 353,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 38.72%. The purchase prices were between $67.37 and $81.57, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $73.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 610,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 83585.26%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $137.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 79,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 1280.58%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $323.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 34,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Capitol Investment Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $34.2 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $42.88.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.