Inspire Investing, LLC Buys Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF, Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Added Positions: RISN, ISMD, BLES, IBD, WWJD, BIBL, TRMB, FTI,

Sold Out: ISRG, HCA, FIS, ILMN, DOCU, SIVB, TWLO, FCX, A, MSCI, NEM, DLR, GPN, WST, SWKS, MCHP, PAYX, RMD, CTAS, RSG, SLB, ZBRA, ODFL, XLNX, PH, CSGP, FTNT, VRSK, EQR, PWR, EPAM, NUE, ARE, MTD, ANSS, KEYS, PAYC, PCAR, MKTX, W, O, ALB, EXPD, HRL, URI, EXR, DVN, DOV, SUI, VTR, ALNY, INCY, CTLT, FOXA, FLT, CHD, RNG, DRE, NTAP, ON, TDY, CINF, DISCA, BURL, AGR, DHI, TYL, QRVO, AVY, EXAS, GPC, JBHT, TER, BXP, SBNY, FANG, UDR, WAB, CDAY, AES, CPT, MOH, LNT, ELS, TSCO, MASI, CGNX, EMN, JKHY, LKQ, NDSN, L, CCK, FFIV, SJM, MOS, EWBC, DAR, FAST, POOL, SE, NVAX, DG, ZS, BG, DKS, JHX, SKM, UGI, VICR, HZNP, THO, CELH, WD, RH, SEDG, LFUS, OMCL, TSM, UTHR, VMI, EVR, WFG, GNRC, KKR, UI, CRWD, NET, MKSI, FIZZ, RCII, SCCO, WDFC, WSO, OZK, MTZ, TTGT, ENSG, APPS, EXPI, KRNT, ABMD, AN, LEN, STAA, TPL, GLOB, TRTN, AMG, STM, CWH, ATVI, CHKP, DLB, FL, MDC, OMI, RYAAY, TTEC, TX, NXPI, UPWK, YETI, NICE, RACE, AFL, RE, FVRR, BWA, JCI, OMC, NWS, EOG, ABC, JEF, VLO, WEC, DISCK, AOS, ACAD, AMT, AGO, CNC, CTSH, ITW, ICE, SPG, AGNC, STWD, ICPT, CMRX, MNDT, TSE, AME, ATO, AZO, CSX, CE, CERN, CAG, CCI, XRAY, DLTR, ETR, ESS, HAL, HON, KSU, KIM, MTB, MLM, MKC, ORLY, OXY, OKE, PPG, PKG, RF, ROP, ROST, SYK, TTWO, WM, WMB, CLR, KMI, ABM, MATX, AIT, ARW, BCPC, BIO, BRO, KMX, CCOI, ED, CPRT, INGR, CR, EPC, EFX, HAIN, MNST, HTLD, HFC, HOLX, TILE, KFY, LYV, MGLN, MKL, MRVL, MATW, MSTR, MAA, MPWR, NVR, NFG, NEOG, PTC, BKNG, RJF, ROL, SBAC, SAFM, SSD, TFX, TXT, VRSN, VMC, GWW, WAT, WTS, EVRG, WY, TDG, IBKR, PODD, AVGO, SSNC, FRC, AAT, NWSA, IRT, ANET, LBRDA, ENR, INVH, FND, RDIV, DDD, EGHT, AAON, AIR, AGCO, ALE, AMSF, AMN, SRPT, AKR, NSP, ADTN, AEIS, HTH, ADC, ALG, AIN, Y, ATI, MDRX, AMED, ACC, AFG, TVTY, AWR, AMWD, THRM, ABCB, AMKR, ANDE, ATR, ABG, ASB, BJRI, BMI, B, BDC, BHE, BIG, BKH, BLKB, EPAY, BRC, BDN, BCO, BRKL, BC, MTRN, BLDR, CACI, CEVA, CSGS, CBT, CALM, ELY, CSL, CASY, CATY, CAR, CENT, CAKE, CHE, CVX, CRUS, CHCO, COKE, CDE, CNS, COHR, COHU, FIX, CBSH, CMC, NNN, CBU, CYH, CMP, CNO, CNSL, CRVL, OFC, CUZ, CFR, CW, CYTK, DLX, DRH, DIOD, UFS, DCI, SSP, ESE, EGBN, EXP, EGP, EME, ECPG, WIRE, ENS, PLUS, EXPO, FNB, FCN, FICO, FARO, FCF, FFBC, FFIN, FHN, FR, FMBI, FBC, FLO, FORR, FWRD, FELE, FDP, FULT, RHP, AJRD, GNTX, GNW, ROCK, GGG, GEF, GFF, FUL, HNI, HAE, HALO, THG, HLIT, HSC, HE, HSTM, HL, HELE, HP, HSKA, HIBB, HIW, HMN, HUBG, ICUI, IIVI, IDA, IART, IPAR, IDCC, IBOC, IP, ITRI, JJSF, ZD, JBL, JACK, JBSS, KBH, KMT, KRC, KRG, KNX, LHCG, LZB, TBI, SR, LAMR, LANC, LSTR, LXP, LECO, LNN, LAD, LPSN, LPX, MHO, MDU, MGEE, MTG, MANT, MANH, HZO, MMS, MPW, MED, MCY, MMSI, MTH, MSA, MTX, MNRO, MYGN, NBTB, NCR, HOPE, NATI, NKTR, NNI, NTCT, NJR, NYT, NEU, NXST, NWBI, NWE, NUS, NUVA, OGE, OSIS, OII, IOSP, OLN, OHI, ORA, OSK, OXM, PNM, PSB, PZZA, PATK, PEGA, PRFT, PNFP, PXD, PLXS, PII, PCH, POWI, PBH, PRA, PRGS, PB, STL, KWR, DORM, ROLL, RLI, RPM, RAVN, RYN, RRX, REG, RS, RNST, ROG, RGLD, STBA, SAIA, SEIC, SLM, SAFT, SANM, BFS, SCSC, SCHL, SNBR, SMTC, SXT, SCI, SLGN, SLAB, SFNC, SKX, SKYW, SAH, SON, SJI, SBSI, SWX, SWN, JOE, SM, STMP, SMP, SXI, STLD, STC, SF, STRA, RGR, SYNA, SNV, TTMI, SKT, TDS, TPX, THC, TNC, TEN, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, INVA, TKR, TOL, TTC, ACIW, TREX, WEN, TRN, TRMK, TUP, UMBF, UMPQ, UNF, UBSI, UCBI, X, KMPR, VLY, VECO, VRNT, VSAT, VVI, VSH, GHC, WRE, WBS, WMK, WERN, WSBC, WCC, WABC, WGO, WTFC, WWD, WRLD, INT, WWE, WOR, WEX, ZUMZ, TOWN, VG, PGTI, GTLS, CVLT, AWI, EXLS, DEI, EBS, KBR, SBH, FSLR, ALGT, IPGP, AVAV, EIG, SMCI, CNK, ACM, ROIC, HI, TNET, IRDM, DAN, TREE, MYRG, JBT, RGA, LOPE, IVR, SEM, ARI, KRA, IRWD, PDM, QNST, FIBK, PRI, SPSC, FAF, GDOT, ENV, COR, SBRA, PCRX, VC, INN, CSOD, STAG, RLJ, AMCX, ACHC, VAC, CUBI, POST, PRLB, SUPN, FIVE, GMED, QLYS, CONE, TPH, ENTA, TMHC, SEAS, BLUE, DOC, REXR, SFM, FOXF, SAIC, CXP, LGIH, OGS, GCI, IBP, KN, PAHC, SABR, SFBS, CTRE, GPRO, VRTV, SAGE, HQY, CDK, CHRS, ENVA, NEWR, SHAK, SUM, VSTO, INOV, XHR, UNIT, WING, CABO, BLD, CC, OLLI, LITE, HLI, FLOW, FCPT, GCP, NGVT, ASIX, VVV, DFIN, LW, OAS, SPYD, SRET, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF, Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF, Inspire International ESG ETF, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Prologis Inc, Analog Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inspire Investing, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Inspire Investing, LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (RISN) - 3,683,360 shares, 29.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26187.18% Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (IBD) - 2,131,242 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.98% Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD) - 1,071,521 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.88% Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES) - 864,178 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.16% Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) - 912,924 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.20%

Inspire Investing, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 221,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Investing, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 79,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Investing, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.211700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 218,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Investing, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.316600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 273,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Investing, LLC initiated holding in Bionano Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $6.12, with an estimated average price of $4.42. The stock is now traded at around $2.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 342,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Investing, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Investing, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF by 26187.18%. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $27.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.67%. The holding were 3,683,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Investing, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF by 248.88%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.76, with an estimated average price of $34.29. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.63%. The holding were 1,071,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Investing, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 164.16%. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $36.84. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 864,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Investing, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 57.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 2,131,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Investing, LLC added to a holding in Inspire International ESG ETF by 166.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 912,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Investing, LLC added to a holding in Inspire 100 ETF by 191.16%. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 661,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Investing, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.

Inspire Investing, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.

Inspire Investing, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Inspire Investing, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Inspire Investing, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Inspire Investing, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17.