Inspire Investing, LLC Buys Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF, Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Inspire Investing, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF, Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF, Inspire International ESG ETF, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Prologis Inc, Analog Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inspire Investing, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Inspire Investing, LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Inspire Investing, LLC
  1. Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (RISN) - 3,683,360 shares, 29.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26187.18%
  2. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (IBD) - 2,131,242 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.98%
  3. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD) - 1,071,521 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.88%
  4. Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES) - 864,178 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.16%
  5. Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) - 912,924 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.20%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Inspire Investing, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 221,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

Inspire Investing, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 79,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Inspire Investing, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.211700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 218,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Inspire Investing, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.316600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 273,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO)

Inspire Investing, LLC initiated holding in Bionano Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $6.12, with an estimated average price of $4.42. The stock is now traded at around $2.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 342,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Inspire Investing, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (RISN)

Inspire Investing, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF by 26187.18%. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $27.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.67%. The holding were 3,683,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD)

Inspire Investing, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF by 248.88%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.76, with an estimated average price of $34.29. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.63%. The holding were 1,071,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES)

Inspire Investing, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 164.16%. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $36.84. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 864,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (IBD)

Inspire Investing, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 57.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 2,131,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD)

Inspire Investing, LLC added to a holding in Inspire International ESG ETF by 166.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 912,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

Inspire Investing, LLC added to a holding in Inspire 100 ETF by 191.16%. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 661,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Inspire Investing, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Inspire Investing, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Inspire Investing, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Inspire Investing, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Inspire Investing, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Inspire Investing, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17.



