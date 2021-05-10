Royce Investment Partners Buys SEI Investments Co, UFP Industries Inc, Ingles Markets Inc, Sells Coherent Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Magnite Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Royce Investment Partners Buys SEI Investments Co, UFP Industries Inc, Ingles Markets Inc, Sells Coherent Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Magnite Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Royce Investment Partners (Current Portfolio) buys SEI Investments Co, UFP Industries Inc, Ingles Markets Inc, Vontier Corp, Old Republic International Corp, sells Coherent Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Magnite Inc, Etsy Inc, Virtu Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce Investment Partners. As of 2021Q1, Royce Investment Partners owns 1012 stocks with a total value of $14.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Chuck Royce 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chuck+royce/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chuck Royce
  1. MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 890,066 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.44%
  2. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 3,164,379 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
  3. Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 3,849,736 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.62%
  4. Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) - 448,904 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.35%
  5. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 5,352,047 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.19%
New Purchase: Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA)


Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $64.39, with an estimated average price of $52.31. The stock is now traded at around $65.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 649,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WESCO International Inc (WCC)


Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $107.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 318,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)


Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 781,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)


Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 536,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)


Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $37.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 489,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)


Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Kirkland's Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 731,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 185.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,260,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in UFP Industries Inc by 158.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $75.84, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $87.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 943,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 1217.66%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,317,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 309.51%. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,207,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Huntsman Corp (HUN)

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Huntsman Corp by 40.62%. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,849,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avnet Inc (AVT)

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Avnet Inc by 134.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.31 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $38.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,302,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Sold Out: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $24.94.

Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR)

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.35 and $112.49, with an estimated average price of $90.08.

Reduced: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Coherent Inc by 98.65%. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $256.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Royce Investment Partners still held 5,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Magnite Inc by 81.8%. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Royce Investment Partners still held 312,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 97.77%. The sale prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Royce Investment Partners still held 27,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SVMK Inc (SVMK)

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in SVMK Inc by 87.78%. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Royce Investment Partners still held 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Raven Industries Inc by 63.5%. The sale prices were between $31.8 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $41.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Royce Investment Partners still held 379,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Colfax Corp (CFX)

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Colfax Corp by 20.89%. The sale prices were between $37.06 and $50, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $42.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Royce Investment Partners still held 2,124,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chuck Royce. Also check out:


1. Chuck Royce's Undervalued Stocks

2. Chuck Royce's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Chuck Royce's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Chuck Royce keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider