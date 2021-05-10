Royce Investment Partners Buys SEI Investments Co, UFP Industries Inc, Ingles Markets Inc, Sells Coherent Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Magnite Inc

- New Purchases: IMKTA, WCC, CMC, CHK, CRS, KIRK, SKX, NVT, OCDX, TCBI, HGV, EAF, EQC, MTG, MAC, TSEM, TMST, KNSL, SNCY, DENN, EQT, SCS, WHD, XEC, MCS, HIMS, NYT, TOWN, ACEV, ATC, BDSI, CLDT, BW, DSKE, USX, JILL, BCO, DSX, NPTN, SCR, BHR, GPRO, BLD, TIG, AZPN, LINC, DS, ZVO, VAPO, PHGE, DMYD, LESL, MSGM, ABM, AEL, BIG, BXC, CONN, DGICA, QRHC, LIVX, CLPT, AERI, LMB, UNVR, SYBX, KRYS, TDAC, SIC, EIC, EIC, PASG, HEC, RSVA, AGFY, MNTK, BCEI, BCEI, MILE, CPSI, DXPE, GCO, GBX, SFST, HELE, KMB, HZO, MITK, NP, NTGR, ODP, MD, SAFT, SHEN, SHBI, SIGA, SPTN, TG, OPBK, CLW, SQNS, AMCX, REGI, NBHC, FANG, AR, BSIG, OSMT, YETI, IACA, HZON,
- Added Positions: SEIC, UFPI, VNT, ORI, HUN, AVT, BC, HXL, BKH, SDC, FIX, SLGN, APEI, BLDR, STC, SPR, CIR, RL, AA, MSM, SGMS, CENTA, KW, IPI, ATRO, CSL, WIRE, GPK, KFY, SBCF, TOL, UTHR, CODI, USCR, REYN, APOG, CMTL, NVEC, SPB, AAWW, EVTC, BHF, AIR, HTH, ATI, AMWD, ABG, ESTE, NPO, FORR, HE, HSII, HCCI, FAF, CCS, TBK, JRVR, ASIX, OBNK, LEVI, GCMG, AMSF, AVD, HUBG, KLIC, MLR, MSON, DHC, TRN, TGI, UFCS, WNC, HAYN, PRIM, DAN, KAR, KRA, AL, LGIH, LXFR, IMXI, REZI, CAMT, CNTY, CHS, COHU, CR, CUTR, DGII, DCO, TBI, ZEUS, OFIX, PRA, SMP, DZSI, PRG, EIG, MYRG, SEM, TROX, ASC, NMIH, HMHC, ONEW, ADTN, MTOR, AVID, AXS, CASS, DLX, MLHR, LZB, MTX, MOD, MLI, PKOH, SLP, ACR, FBMS, TRS, HCI, FBHS, ALEX, TSC, ESI, KN, UPLD, MCFT, RPAY, LPRO, CTS, CYBE, DSGX, FOE, PWFL, IMAX, IDCC, IIN, JLL, LPX, VIVO, OLN, OMI, MODV, RDN, RGS, TRNS, UMBF, UFI, CPRX, EBS, SIX, WD, SLCA, HTBI, IBTX, TMHC, AHH, HZN, HLI, FHB, NTB, FTDR, FOUR, AAN, AGX, ATNI, BOKF, BLKB, AX, CAMP, CHCO, CLF, CYH, CTG, DHIL, EME, GPX, GABC, ROCK, GFF, HURC, IIVI, TILE, JBSS, KEX, LXU, LAWS, LDL, IOSP, SRGA, RNR, SMED, SNX, TRST, UAA, VSH, WERN, WWE, PRTS, INFN, SCOR, LL, ORN, QNST, MOS, CHEF, NGVC, RLGY, SAMG, BCC, ECOM, ATEN, FFWM, WMS, JAX, SCWX, PROF, JELD, CARS, BAND, AVYA, EQH, MGTX, MESA, ACA, LTHM, LEGH, HBT, SDGR, VIAO, AZZ, ACU, AEIS, GNSS, ABCB, AMKR, TREC, ALOT, BBSI, BRK.B, OPCH, CVGI, INGR, CVA, CVLG, CCRN, DXYN, DLB, ESE, CIGI, FLXS, FORM, GIII, RHP, GILD, GHM, THG, HBIO, HOFT, ITI, KIM, LKQ, LSCC, LEG, MGPI, MIDD, NATI, NTUS, NR, NWPX, NVMI, PDFS, GLT, RDNT, DORM, RUTH, SANM, SMBC, SRI, SRDX, TSBK, UFPT, USLM, KMPR, MNTX, VLGEA, WWW, GFN, JMP, AGI, BCML, NX, MG, CIT, AMRC, BKU, MX, MANU, TPH, APAM, NVEE, NDLS, CTT, IBP, CSLT, ISTR, VEC, KE, SIEN, ICBK, FSV, UFAB, OOMA, PRPL, GSM, HONE, SNDR, LASR, STIM, EB, BBCP, MDVL, MMM, ACTG, AWR, BELFB, CCNE, CVU, PRDO, CENX, CRNT, CHMG, CIEN, EGBN, ENS, FHI, FFBC, FBC, GAIA, HAFC, HSTM, HCSG, HP, HIBB, AEGN, IVAC, KELYA, LARK, LOW, MPAA, NKSH, NGS, OSIS, PCTI, PAAS, PKE, PLAB, PFBC, NXGN, RES, INVE, SCSC, SIGI, SWN, STAA, SKT, INVA, TKR, VGR, GWW, WNEB, WTFC, OPRX, KRMD, VNDA, HOMB, WNS, REED, AVAV, AROC, RLGT, NVGS, TBNK, LIQT, VRA, ASPU, SXC, CUBI, AMBA, TNDM, MBUU, EGRX, FIVN, LPG, CVEO, MIK, LILAK, CSWI, DFIN, PETQ, AVLR, HYRE, RMED, PGNY, ETWO, VVOS, RSI, IWN,
- Reduced Positions: COHR, MGNI, VIRT, SVMK, BLFS, RAVN, CFX, MANH, CTB, HAE, KWR, ATR, HUBB, SIBN, GGG, LNN, MEI, RGP, SCVL, CDNA, ARES, CGNX, MKSI, MAN, MORN, CNXN, SBNY, HLIO, USPH, FICO, GNTX, RS, RBA, WPRT, RMR, ENTG, GBCI, GRC, MTZ, PAR, SKY, ALGT, KIDS, ALB, ARCB, BMI, EXPO, FARO, FCNCA, NDSN, SSD, JOE, TNC, WGO, PHR, BCPC, MGRC, PKG, RCII, UIS, WSO, NEO, RCM, MMI, GAN, IPAR, JKHY, JOUT, LAD, ONTO, SAIA, STKL, HEI.A, CYRX, RGA, RILY, FRTA, CNXC, AEO, CTRN, LCII, FWRD, LECO, OCFC, PLPC, ROG, TECH, TR, UCTT, TAST, ENSG, ASPN, CHRS, SGRY, QTRX, PROS, ALE, AXTI, AGYS, ALK, HCKT, AGO, ACLS, BRKS, CAC, CRY, DIOD, ETH, FISI, KAI, KFRC, LFUS, MDP, VWTR, ROLL, RRGB, RGLD, SYNL, UNTY, VMI, KTOS, KBR, IPGP, IRDM, JBT, BEEM, ST, VPG, PCRX, SHSP, MTDR, CHUY, NRC, NTRA, SCPL, PSTL, PNTG, NGMS, ALG, Y, CRMT, AMSC, AIT, BZH, CEVA, CSGS, CRUS, TPR, CORE, CMI, EVI, EMR, ERIE, HVT, EHC, HEI, HRC, NSIT, IIIN, IVC, JCOM, LSTR, MMS, MLAB, PATK, FRPH, PLXS, BPOP, PHM, SSB, SGA, SAH, STMP, AVNW, SYX, TTEK, UVV, ULH, VECO, WDR, WBS, WWD, ZUMZ, SENEA, IESC, ATEC, LUNA, EVR, CATM, APPS, FF, H, FN, KKR, ACHC, ALSN, HY, SSTK, LIND, FLXN, MC, HRTG, TRUP, JYNT, FRPT, EVH, AC, ICHR, VREX, CLDR, CSSE, SPCE, IBEX, ROAD, UPWK, ITMR, DKNG, EBC, AP, ASYS, ANIK, BJRI, BHE, BPFH, MTRN, BKE, CATO, CVCO, FUN, CENT, CCOI, CNO, CRVL, CORT, DAKT, ASRT, EBF, PLUS, FSS, FBP, FMBI, AJRD, GPC, ITW, LYTS, LCI, LPTH, MGLN, MTRX, MERC, MTH, MOV, MYE, ODFL, OSUR, PH, PDCO, CDMO, PBI, PB, RLI, RMBS, REX, RHI, SWM, SNBR, SCL, SHOO, SUP, TTMI, TGP, UNF, USAP, USNA, WOR, UVE, HWCC, PGTI, LMAT, PTMN, PFIE, MOFG, HI, GPRK, ECHO, AOSL, ENV, QADA, SUPN, ENTA, AMBC, NWHM, GCI, INGN, TSE, GWB, ENVA, VRAY, NEWR, BNED, LAZY, GMS, MEDP, CWH, PUMP, BTU, HCC, SGH, BRY, RNGR, CEIX, KLR,
- Sold Out: FLIR, ETSY, ELF, BE, BMCH, GOOS, SON, EBIX, PLMR, VRS, CKH, OAC.U, MTSI, CLCT, DDD, AB, GHC, OUT, NET, SPWR, ICLR, LLNW, FFG, PRSP, BEAT, FFIN, OSK, WTRG, SJW, LITE, CUB, HFWA, WSFS, KRUS, LE, FTAI, NSP, CECE, CSTL, CELH, VIAV, LXP, CRNC, HSC, FUBO, BCEI, BCEI, OTRK, CRWS, MDC, RLH, PAE, GNOG, AINC, YTRA, ELVT, TCMD, FTIV, MRAM, WTTR, ZEAL, AKU, VMD, FLMN, TTI, ABEO, CAE, FARM, FCF, HDSN, IDRA, RIBT, PETS, PRGS, PMD, SEAC, RGR, DWSN, MTLS, UEIC, WDFC, ZYXI, ACOR, DAL, REI, MEDS, THTX, LEAF, EAST, FOXF, DRTT, AGRX,
For the details of
Chuck Royce 's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chuck+royce/current-portfolio/portfolio
- MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 890,066 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.44%
- Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 3,164,379 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
- Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 3,849,736 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.62%
- Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) - 448,904 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.35%
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 5,352,047 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.19%
Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $64.39, with an estimated average price of $52.31. The stock is now traded at around $65.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 649,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $107.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 318,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)
Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 781,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 536,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)
Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $37.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 489,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)
Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Kirkland's Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 731,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 185.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,260,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)
Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in UFP Industries Inc by 158.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $75.84, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $87.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 943,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 1217.66%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,317,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 309.51%. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,207,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Huntsman Corp by 40.62%. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,849,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Avnet Inc (AVT)
Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Avnet Inc by 134.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.31 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $38.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,302,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.Sold Out: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)
Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $24.94.Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)
Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.74.Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)
Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.Sold Out: Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR)
Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.35 and $112.49, with an estimated average price of $90.08.Reduced: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Coherent Inc by 98.65%. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $256.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Royce Investment Partners still held 5,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Magnite Inc by 81.8%. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Royce Investment Partners still held 312,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 97.77%. The sale prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Royce Investment Partners still held 27,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: SVMK Inc (SVMK)
Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in SVMK Inc by 87.78%. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Royce Investment Partners still held 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)
Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Raven Industries Inc by 63.5%. The sale prices were between $31.8 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $41.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Royce Investment Partners still held 379,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Colfax Corp (CFX)
Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Colfax Corp by 20.89%. The sale prices were between $37.06 and $50, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $42.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Royce Investment Partners still held 2,124,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Chuck Royce. Also check out:
1. Chuck Royce's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chuck Royce's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chuck Royce's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chuck Royce keeps buying