Royce Investment Partners Buys SEI Investments Co, UFP Industries Inc, Ingles Markets Inc, Sells Coherent Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Magnite Inc

Investment company Royce Investment Partners Current Portfolio ) buys SEI Investments Co, UFP Industries Inc, Ingles Markets Inc, Vontier Corp, Old Republic International Corp, sells Coherent Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Magnite Inc, Etsy Inc, Virtu Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce Investment Partners. As of 2021Q1, Royce Investment Partners owns 1012 stocks with a total value of $14.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 890,066 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.44% Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 3,164,379 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84% Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 3,849,736 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.62% Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) - 448,904 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.35% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 5,352,047 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.19%

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $64.39, with an estimated average price of $52.31. The stock is now traded at around $65.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 649,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $107.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 318,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 781,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 536,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $37.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 489,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners initiated holding in Kirkland's Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 731,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 185.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,260,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in UFP Industries Inc by 158.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $75.84, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $87.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 943,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 1217.66%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,317,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 309.51%. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,207,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Huntsman Corp by 40.62%. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,849,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners added to a holding in Avnet Inc by 134.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.31 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $38.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,302,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $24.94.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Royce Investment Partners sold out a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.35 and $112.49, with an estimated average price of $90.08.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Coherent Inc by 98.65%. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $256.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Royce Investment Partners still held 5,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Magnite Inc by 81.8%. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Royce Investment Partners still held 312,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 97.77%. The sale prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Royce Investment Partners still held 27,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in SVMK Inc by 87.78%. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Royce Investment Partners still held 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Raven Industries Inc by 63.5%. The sale prices were between $31.8 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $41.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Royce Investment Partners still held 379,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royce Investment Partners reduced to a holding in Colfax Corp by 20.89%. The sale prices were between $37.06 and $50, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $42.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Royce Investment Partners still held 2,124,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.