DIAM Co., Ltd. Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Gold Trust,

New Purchases: REET, TECH, LYFT, LPRO, 4LRA, IYR, 6CL0, PLTR, NVAX, SAM, BSY, MED, U, NTNX, OMF, CLVT, RPD, FUTU, OGN, OZON, PEI, XLI, RBLX, XLE, AGRO, SMAR, SOFI, SOFI, QFIN, TRUP, TIGR, VNQ, VIAV, YSG, BAMR, API, DAR, AYX, ASND, BAM, BNR, CD, COHR, COIN, CPNG, DIDI, NTST, DNLI, DKS, DASH, EVR, FATE, IMAB, LPLA, LSTR, MAN,

REET, TECH, LYFT, LPRO, 4LRA, IYR, 6CL0, PLTR, NVAX, SAM, BSY, MED, U, NTNX, OMF, CLVT, RPD, FUTU, OGN, OZON, PEI, XLI, RBLX, XLE, AGRO, SMAR, SOFI, SOFI, QFIN, TRUP, TIGR, VNQ, VIAV, YSG, BAMR, API, DAR, AYX, ASND, BAM, BNR, CD, COHR, COIN, CPNG, DIDI, NTST, DNLI, DKS, DASH, EVR, FATE, IMAB, LPLA, LSTR, MAN, Added Positions: LQD, USIG, MBB, CZR, CRL, LB, STE, BDX, BNL, CAG, DUK, AGZ, MA, ORCL, PAYX, PGR, TMUS, TDY, UBER, WMT, ABT, ATVI, ACM, A, AEP, AWK, BRK.B, BILI, CTAS, CTXS, CCOI, ROAD, DT, IT, GIS, GS, HSY, HBAN, IDXX, INCY, IBM, IQV, BEKE, KDP, KR, LI, LHX, MAC, MRVL, MRNA, MPWR, MWA, NICE, OSH, QCOM, REG, SSNC, SE, SJM, STRL, TTWO, TTEK, TWLO, TYL, WM, WFC, WST, XPEV, ZM, LBTYA, ABMD, AAP, WMS, AKAM, ALK, ALLY, UHAL, AMX, AAL, AFG, AWR, APA, ARW, APAM, ATO, ALV, ADP, AVLR, BGS, BK, BIO, BKI, BL, HRB, EPAY, BFAM, BR, CDW, CMCT, CMS, CABO, CPB, CVNA, CWST, CASY, CTLT, CTT, CE, CEVA, LNG, CMG, CHD, CLH, CWEN, NET, CXP, CMCO, CORR, COUP, CREE, CTO, DADA, DXC, DAL, FANG, DFS, DOCU, DLTR, DOV, DNB, EMN, EA, ENPH, ENV, EQC, ERIE, EPRT, EVER, EXPD, FICO, FTCH, FIS, FEYE, FISV, FLO, FTNT, FBHS, FCPT, FCX, GPS, GNTX, GMRE, GL, GWW, GSKY, TV, GWRE, HBI, HEI, JKHY, HRL, HUBB, HURN, INSG, IDCC, IFF, IVW, J, JNPR, K, KEY, KMI, KC, KNX, LKQ, LEG, LMND, LC, TREE, BATRK, MGP, MSGS, MRO, MTZ, MCY, MTD, MCHP, NOV, NCNO, NWS, NEP, NWBI, NLOK, ORLY, OSIS, ODFL, OMC, OCFT, OSK, PCG, PVH, PTC, PK, PENN, PBCT, PLUG, POOL, PCH, PSTG, QTWO, QLYS, PWR, QD, QRTEA, RLI, RL, RJF, REGN, RSG, RHI, SEIC, SBRA, SAIL, SRE, SRG, SHOP, SILK, SNA, LUV, SRC, SRCL, NOVA, RUN, SHO, SYF, SKT, TPR, TDOC, TXG, TME, TEVA, TTD, TW, TRMB, VNET, USB, UAA, UA, UAL, URI, UNM, MTN, VALE, VNM, VRSN, VRNT, VRSK, VRTX, VSAT, VIAC, VSH, VMC, WAB, WU, WSM, WSC, XHR, XYL, YETI, YUMC, Z, ZION, ZS, RE, INFO, JAZZ, NLSN, NCLH, NVCR, PNR, STNE, PRGO, GRMN, CHKP, CGNT, CGNT, CYBR, RDWR, RCL,

LQD, USIG, MBB, CZR, CRL, LB, STE, BDX, BNL, CAG, DUK, AGZ, MA, ORCL, PAYX, PGR, TMUS, TDY, UBER, WMT, ABT, ATVI, ACM, A, AEP, AWK, BRK.B, BILI, CTAS, CTXS, CCOI, ROAD, DT, IT, GIS, GS, HSY, HBAN, IDXX, INCY, IBM, IQV, BEKE, KDP, KR, LI, LHX, MAC, MRVL, MRNA, MPWR, MWA, NICE, OSH, QCOM, REG, SSNC, SE, SJM, STRL, TTWO, TTEK, TWLO, TYL, WM, WFC, WST, XPEV, ZM, LBTYA, ABMD, AAP, WMS, AKAM, ALK, ALLY, UHAL, AMX, AAL, AFG, AWR, APA, ARW, APAM, ATO, ALV, ADP, AVLR, BGS, BK, BIO, BKI, BL, HRB, EPAY, BFAM, BR, CDW, CMCT, CMS, CABO, CPB, CVNA, CWST, CASY, CTLT, CTT, CE, CEVA, LNG, CMG, CHD, CLH, CWEN, NET, CXP, CMCO, CORR, COUP, CREE, CTO, DADA, DXC, DAL, FANG, DFS, DOCU, DLTR, DOV, DNB, EMN, EA, ENPH, ENV, EQC, ERIE, EPRT, EVER, EXPD, FICO, FTCH, FIS, FEYE, FISV, FLO, FTNT, FBHS, FCPT, FCX, GPS, GNTX, GMRE, GL, GWW, GSKY, TV, GWRE, HBI, HEI, JKHY, HRL, HUBB, HURN, INSG, IDCC, IFF, IVW, J, JNPR, K, KEY, KMI, KC, KNX, LKQ, LEG, LMND, LC, TREE, BATRK, MGP, MSGS, MRO, MTZ, MCY, MTD, MCHP, NOV, NCNO, NWS, NEP, NWBI, NLOK, ORLY, OSIS, ODFL, OMC, OCFT, OSK, PCG, PVH, PTC, PK, PENN, PBCT, PLUG, POOL, PCH, PSTG, QTWO, QLYS, PWR, QD, QRTEA, RLI, RL, RJF, REGN, RSG, RHI, SEIC, SBRA, SAIL, SRE, SRG, SHOP, SILK, SNA, LUV, SRC, SRCL, NOVA, RUN, SHO, SYF, SKT, TPR, TDOC, TXG, TME, TEVA, TTD, TW, TRMB, VNET, USB, UAA, UA, UAL, URI, UNM, MTN, VALE, VNM, VRSN, VRNT, VRSK, VRTX, VSAT, VIAC, VSH, VMC, WAB, WU, WSM, WSC, XHR, XYL, YETI, YUMC, Z, ZION, ZS, RE, INFO, JAZZ, NLSN, NCLH, NVCR, PNR, STNE, PRGO, GRMN, CHKP, CGNT, CGNT, CYBR, RDWR, RCL, Reduced Positions: BABA, AAPL, MSFT, IAU, SPY, AMZN, GOOGL, SPLK, V, GOOG, MO, FB, JNJ, LLY, EDU, PEP, PLD, UNP, AGNC, NLY, ADM, COG, CNP, CSCO, KO, DTE, DHR, EW, HD, IIPR, SPGI, GLD, TMO, UPS, T, ABBV, APD, AXP, COLD, ANTM, AMAT, AVB, BIDU, BBY, BMY, CI, CSX, CHTR, CVX, C, CL, CMCSA, COP, ED, CCI, DLR, DIS, DG, D, DRE, EOG, EIX, ETR, EQR, EXC, XOM, FAST, FITB, FRC, FE, FLT, GGB, GILD, GNL, HPQ, HON, HUBS, INTU, KSU, LRCX, LW, EL, LSI, LMT, LUMN, MMC, MRK, MET, MAA, NFLX, NTES, NEM, NEE, NKE, NSC, NVDA, PNC, PPG, PYPL, PDM, PNW, PFG, PFPT, PSA, RTX, O, SCHW, NOW, SPG, SBUX, SUI, SNPS, TAL, TSLA, MMM, TFC, UNH, VER, VZ, VICI, ACN, LIN, MDT, RNR, AFL, AES, AKR, ABNB, ALEX, ALX, ALXN, ALGN, Y, ALL, ALNY, ATUS, AEE, AAT, ACC, AFIN, AIG, AMSWA, AMT, ABC, AMP, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, AIV, AIRC, APO, APLE, ARMK, AHH, ASH, AIZ, ADSK, ATHM, AZO, AVTR, BRT, BKR, BZUN, BAX, BGNE, WRB, BILL, BMRN, BIIB, BLK, BX, BKNG, BAH, BWA, BXP, BSX, BDN, BPYU, BRO, BF.B, BC, BURL, CBOE, CBRE, CF, CHRW, CME, CVS, CDNS, CPT, COF, CAH, CTRE, KMX, CSR, CDAY, CLDT, XEC, CINF, CFG, CIO, CLX, CGNX, CTSH, COLM, CMA, CHCT, BVN, STZ, COO, CPLG, GLW, CTVA, CSGP, CUZ, CR, CRWD, CCK, CUBE, CMI, CONE, DHI, DQ, DRI, DDOG, DVA, DELL, XRAY, DEO, DRH, DISCA, DISCK, DISH, DHC, DLB, DPZ, DEI, DKNG, DBX, DD, EPR, DEA, EGP, EBAY, ECL, EPC, ELAN, EMR, ENR, EPAM, EQH, ELS, WTRG, EVRG, ES, EXR, FMC, FDS, FPI, FDX, FFIV, FNF, JOBS, FR, F, FTV, FOXA, FOX, BEN, FSP, FRPT, GEO, GDS, GOTU, GLPI, GNRC, GD, GE, GPC, GTY, GOOD, GDDY, GGG, HCA, HAIN, HAL, HIG, HAS, HR, HTA, PEAK, HEI.A, HT, HES, HIW, HOLX, HST, HWM, HPP, HUM, JBHT, HII, HCM, IPGP, IEX, ITW, IRT, ILPT, PODD, ICE, IPG, PGF, PGX, DBO, IQ, IRM, EEM, EMB, PFF, JBGS, YY, JD, KLAC, KKR, KRC, KMB, KRG, KHC, LTC, LH, LSCC, LEA, LDOS, LEN, LII, LXP, LBRDA, LBRDK, LSXMA, LSXMK, FWONK, LNC, L, LORL, LOW, LU, LULU, MGM, MSCI, CLI, MIC, MSGE, MPC, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MAS, MASI, MTCH, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MLCO, MELI, MU, MHK, MOH, TAP, MOMO, MDLZ, MDB, MNR, MNST, MOS, NIO, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NNN, NSA, NBIX, SNR, NWL, NXST, NXRT, NI, NDSN, NOC, OXY, OPI, OKTA, ON, OLP, OKE, OTIS, OUT, OC, PPL, PPD, PSB, PKG, PANW, PGRE, PH, PAYC, PEB, PEGA, PTON, PKI, PM, PSX, DOC, PDD, PINS, PXD, PLNT, PLYM, POST, APTS, TROW, PRU, PEG, PHM, QTS, DGX, RLJ, RPM, RLX, RPT, RF, RGA, RMD, REZI, ROIC, RPAI, REXR, ROK, ROKU, ROP, ROST, RHP, SBAC, SLG, SIVB, SAFE, SAFM, BFS, HSIC, SLB, SAIC, XLF, XLK, XLC, SVC, SHW, FOUR, SLAB, SIRI, SITC, SWKS, WORK, AOS, SNAP, SNOW, SEDG, SO, SCCO, STAG, SWK, STT, STLD, SYK, INN, TSM, TFX, TPX, TER, TMX, TRNO, TXN, THO, TDG, TRU, TWTR, TSN, UDR, UGI, UMH, ULTA, UHT, UHS, UBA, VFC, VLO, GDX, VWO, VEEV, VTRS, VIPS, VST, VMW, VOYA, WPC, WEC, WBA, WRE, WAT, W, WB, WRI, WDC, WRK, WY, WHR, WSR, WDAY, WK, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YPF, YUM, ZLAB, ZBRA, ZEN, ZG, ZBH, ZTS, ZTO, ALLE, AMCR, ACGL, BG, BAP, CCEP, ETN, HZNP, ICLR, IVZ, JCI, LBTYK, APTV, PAGS, RPRX, STX, TT, WLTW, CB, CRSP, TEL, WIX, CNHI, LYB, NXPI,

BABA, AAPL, MSFT, IAU, SPY, AMZN, GOOGL, SPLK, V, GOOG, MO, FB, JNJ, LLY, EDU, PEP, PLD, UNP, AGNC, NLY, ADM, COG, CNP, CSCO, KO, DTE, DHR, EW, HD, IIPR, SPGI, GLD, TMO, UPS, T, ABBV, APD, AXP, COLD, ANTM, AMAT, AVB, BIDU, BBY, BMY, CI, CSX, CHTR, CVX, C, CL, CMCSA, COP, ED, CCI, DLR, DIS, DG, D, DRE, EOG, EIX, ETR, EQR, EXC, XOM, FAST, FITB, FRC, FE, FLT, GGB, GILD, GNL, HPQ, HON, HUBS, INTU, KSU, LRCX, LW, EL, LSI, LMT, LUMN, MMC, MRK, MET, MAA, NFLX, NTES, NEM, NEE, NKE, NSC, NVDA, PNC, PPG, PYPL, PDM, PNW, PFG, PFPT, PSA, RTX, O, SCHW, NOW, SPG, SBUX, SUI, SNPS, TAL, TSLA, MMM, TFC, UNH, VER, VZ, VICI, ACN, LIN, MDT, RNR, AFL, AES, AKR, ABNB, ALEX, ALX, ALXN, ALGN, Y, ALL, ALNY, ATUS, AEE, AAT, ACC, AFIN, AIG, AMSWA, AMT, ABC, AMP, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, AIV, AIRC, APO, APLE, ARMK, AHH, ASH, AIZ, ADSK, ATHM, AZO, AVTR, BRT, BKR, BZUN, BAX, BGNE, WRB, BILL, BMRN, BIIB, BLK, BX, BKNG, BAH, BWA, BXP, BSX, BDN, BPYU, BRO, BF.B, BC, BURL, CBOE, CBRE, CF, CHRW, CME, CVS, CDNS, CPT, COF, CAH, CTRE, KMX, CSR, CDAY, CLDT, XEC, CINF, CFG, CIO, CLX, CGNX, CTSH, COLM, CMA, CHCT, BVN, STZ, COO, CPLG, GLW, CTVA, CSGP, CUZ, CR, CRWD, CCK, CUBE, CMI, CONE, DHI, DQ, DRI, DDOG, DVA, DELL, XRAY, DEO, DRH, DISCA, DISCK, DISH, DHC, DLB, DPZ, DEI, DKNG, DBX, DD, EPR, DEA, EGP, EBAY, ECL, EPC, ELAN, EMR, ENR, EPAM, EQH, ELS, WTRG, EVRG, ES, EXR, FMC, FDS, FPI, FDX, FFIV, FNF, JOBS, FR, F, FTV, FOXA, FOX, BEN, FSP, FRPT, GEO, GDS, GOTU, GLPI, GNRC, GD, GE, GPC, GTY, GOOD, GDDY, GGG, HCA, HAIN, HAL, HIG, HAS, HR, HTA, PEAK, HEI.A, HT, HES, HIW, HOLX, HST, HWM, HPP, HUM, JBHT, HII, HCM, IPGP, IEX, ITW, IRT, ILPT, PODD, ICE, IPG, PGF, PGX, DBO, IQ, IRM, EEM, EMB, PFF, JBGS, YY, JD, KLAC, KKR, KRC, KMB, KRG, KHC, LTC, LH, LSCC, LEA, LDOS, LEN, LII, LXP, LBRDA, LBRDK, LSXMA, LSXMK, FWONK, LNC, L, LORL, LOW, LU, LULU, MGM, MSCI, CLI, MIC, MSGE, MPC, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MAS, MASI, MTCH, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MLCO, MELI, MU, MHK, MOH, TAP, MOMO, MDLZ, MDB, MNR, MNST, MOS, NIO, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NNN, NSA, NBIX, SNR, NWL, NXST, NXRT, NI, NDSN, NOC, OXY, OPI, OKTA, ON, OLP, OKE, OTIS, OUT, OC, PPL, PPD, PSB, PKG, PANW, PGRE, PH, PAYC, PEB, PEGA, PTON, PKI, PM, PSX, DOC, PDD, PINS, PXD, PLNT, PLYM, POST, APTS, TROW, PRU, PEG, PHM, QTS, DGX, RLJ, RPM, RLX, RPT, RF, RGA, RMD, REZI, ROIC, RPAI, REXR, ROK, ROKU, ROP, ROST, RHP, SBAC, SLG, SIVB, SAFE, SAFM, BFS, HSIC, SLB, SAIC, XLF, XLK, XLC, SVC, SHW, FOUR, SLAB, SIRI, SITC, SWKS, WORK, AOS, SNAP, SNOW, SEDG, SO, SCCO, STAG, SWK, STT, STLD, SYK, INN, TSM, TFX, TPX, TER, TMX, TRNO, TXN, THO, TDG, TRU, TWTR, TSN, UDR, UGI, UMH, ULTA, UHT, UHS, UBA, VFC, VLO, GDX, VWO, VEEV, VTRS, VIPS, VST, VMW, VOYA, WPC, WEC, WBA, WRE, WAT, W, WB, WRI, WDC, WRK, WY, WHR, WSR, WDAY, WK, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YPF, YUM, ZLAB, ZBRA, ZEN, ZG, ZBH, ZTS, ZTO, ALLE, AMCR, ACGL, BG, BAP, CCEP, ETN, HZNP, ICLR, IVZ, JCI, LBTYK, APTV, PAGS, RPRX, STX, TT, WLTW, CB, CRSP, TEL, WIX, CNHI, LYB, NXPI, Sold Out: VAR, IAC, OGE, XLP, FLIR, ALE, JHG, AGR, AXTA, USCR, NWE, IONS, HE, HAE, AVA, SRPT, CMD, USFD, AMBA, GRUB, WPG, SAGE, AHT, PFGC, YRD, RAMP, IPHI, AXDX, TENB, PLAN, MNRL, VIR, VLDR, DNMR, DDD, DECK, CLGX, UFS, HFC, IIVI, DIOD, LECO, LMNX, NWN, MTSI, CAKE, RGEN, ATCO, SMTC, TEO, WEN, EAT, FHN,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Caesars Entertainment Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Gold Trust, , Splunk Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DIAM Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, DIAM Co., Ltd. owns 1046 stocks with a total value of $26.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DIAM Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diam+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,138,974 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,239,920 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,581,105 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 214,912 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 10,115,230 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

DIAM Co., Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 434,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $485.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 114,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 46,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 129,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 2409.69%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 611,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,271,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 69.09%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 597,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 5518.07%. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 94,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Steris PLC by 82.24%. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $218.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 71,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 898.67%. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $405.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

DIAM Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

DIAM Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7.

DIAM Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

DIAM Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

DIAM Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75.

DIAM Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 90.14%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. DIAM Co., Ltd. still held 48,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 49.72%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. DIAM Co., Ltd. still held 1,456,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Splunk Inc by 39.58%. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. DIAM Co., Ltd. still held 102,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 31.33%. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. DIAM Co., Ltd. still held 958,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 44.04%. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. DIAM Co., Ltd. still held 612,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DIAM Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 21.28%. The sale prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. DIAM Co., Ltd. still held 263,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.