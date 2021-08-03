Logo
DIAM Co., Ltd. Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Gold Trust,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company DIAM Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Caesars Entertainment Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Gold Trust, , Splunk Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DIAM Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, DIAM Co., Ltd. owns 1046 stocks with a total value of $26.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DIAM Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diam+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DIAM Co., Ltd.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,138,974 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,239,920 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,581,105 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 214,912 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 10,115,230 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

DIAM Co., Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 434,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

DIAM Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $485.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

DIAM Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 114,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

DIAM Co., Ltd. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 46,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

DIAM Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 129,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

DIAM Co., Ltd. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

DIAM Co., Ltd. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 2409.69%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 611,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

DIAM Co., Ltd. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,271,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

DIAM Co., Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 69.09%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 597,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

DIAM Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 5518.07%. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 94,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Steris PLC (STE)

DIAM Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Steris PLC by 82.24%. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $218.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 71,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

DIAM Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 898.67%. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $405.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

DIAM Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

DIAM Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

DIAM Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

DIAM Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

DIAM Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Sold Out: US Concrete Inc (USCR)

DIAM Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

DIAM Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 90.14%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. DIAM Co., Ltd. still held 48,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

DIAM Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 49.72%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. DIAM Co., Ltd. still held 1,456,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

DIAM Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Splunk Inc by 39.58%. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. DIAM Co., Ltd. still held 102,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

DIAM Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 31.33%. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. DIAM Co., Ltd. still held 958,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

DIAM Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 44.04%. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. DIAM Co., Ltd. still held 612,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

DIAM Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 21.28%. The sale prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. DIAM Co., Ltd. still held 263,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.



