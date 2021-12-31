Aviva Plc Buys American Tower Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, Sells Stellantis NV, Linde PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, JD.com Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells Stellantis NV, Linde PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alcon Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aviva Plc. As of 2021Q4, Aviva Plc owns 966 stocks with a total value of $22.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,613,890 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,148,630 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 193,167 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 210,144 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 2,144,990 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.31%

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviva Plc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 79,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviva Plc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77. The stock is now traded at around $55.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviva Plc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 110.90%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $243.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 792,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviva Plc added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 410,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviva Plc added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 41.17%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 920,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 99.10%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 281,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 872.73%. The purchase prices were between $173.97 and $224.23, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $189.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 94,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 57.12%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 175,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Argan Inc. The sale prices were between $36.85 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.69.