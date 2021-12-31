Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Aviva Plc Buys American Tower Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, Sells Stellantis NV, Linde PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Aviva Plc (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, JD.com Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells Stellantis NV, Linde PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alcon Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aviva Plc. As of 2021Q4, Aviva Plc owns 966 stocks with a total value of $22.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AVIVA PLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,613,890 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,148,630 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 193,167 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 210,144 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
  5. Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 2,144,990 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.31%
New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Aviva Plc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 79,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Aviva Plc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77. The stock is now traded at around $55.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Aviva Plc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 110.90%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $243.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 792,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Aviva Plc added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 410,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Aviva Plc added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 41.17%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 920,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 99.10%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 281,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 872.73%. The purchase prices were between $173.97 and $224.23, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $189.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 94,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 57.12%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 175,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (COR)

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Globant SA (GLOB)

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9.

Sold Out: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.

Sold Out: Argan Inc (AGX)

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Argan Inc. The sale prices were between $36.85 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.69.



