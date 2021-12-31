Aviva Plc Buys American Tower Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, Sells Stellantis NV, Linde PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: GH, RIVN, PATH, QDEL, BLD, ZI, BOOT, UFPI, SHOO, SHEN, ONTO, DORM, ASGN, NUAN, NBIX, MLI, LFUS, AMSWA, ACLS, CRAI, CCK, DIOD, FIGS, ETD, KNX, FCN, PACW, ASAN, DT, LSPD, BILL, NTCO, ONL, SLVM, LEGN, LPRO, CG, NVEI, ABNB, DNMR, COUR, LCID, COIN, BZ, UGI, UHAL, BLDP, CADE, CADE, DAR, ENTG, MOH, MOV, RPM, SMP, BYND, KL, MATX, PRTA, NMIH, FWONK, NVTA, BKI, CABO, DBX,
- Added Positions: AMT, MA, IQV, AYI, JD, XLV, MRK, ADSK, GOOGL, CRM, TRMB, ALLE, SE, MSI, BABA, MAS, MCO, V, XYL, HUBB, ITRI, NTES, NFLX, TMO, QRVO, BIDU, BDX, CP, FIS, CMCSA, HON, SPGI, ES, PTC, O, SWKS, UNP, VMW, PM, TSLA, MMYT, ATHM, NIO, AOS, ATVI, ADBE, AMGN, ANSS, BMO, BXP, CF, CTRA, CDNS, CM, CHD, CTAS, CCI, TCOM, DVA, DB, ETR, FDS, GRMN, HCSG, HEI, HPQ, IBN, ITW, INCY, IFF, SJM, LKQ, LOGI, MKTX, MAR, MKC, NKE, NTRS, NUE, ON, ODFL, PNC, PAYX, PEG, DGX, RJF, RSG, ROL, SIVB, SNA, SNPS, TSM, TECH, VIV, TFX, TREX, UBS, VFC, WM, WTS, XLNX, HEI.A, TMUS, MASI, MSCI, FTNT, GNRC, KMI, HCA, YNDX, APTV, EPAM, PRLB, WDAY, HLT, LBRDK, BGNE, YUMC, ZTO, PDD, PINS, DDOG, DADA, LI, XPEV, JOBS, AMSF, CLFD, ABMD, AFL, AEM, ALNY, DOX, AMED, HES, AFG, THRM, AME, ADI, AON, AMAT, ADM, ATO, ATRI, BMI, BCPC, BAX, BIO, BA, BWA, BRC, BRO, GIB, CHRW, CPB, PRDO, CVCO, CNC, CNP, CHE, CME, CRUS, CTXS, CLX, CTSH, CNS, COLM, FIX, BVN, COO, CPRT, CRVL, CORT, BAP, DHR, DECK, DVN, DKS, DISCA, DLB, DPZ, DCI, DOV, EOG, EMN, ETN, DISH, EMR, ENB, ERIE, ESS, RE, EXAS, EXC, EXPO, FHI, FISV, FELE, IT, GNTX, GPC, GGG, TV, HDB, HAL, HAS, PEAK, HSIC, HSY, HRL, HBAN, MTCH, ICUI, IIIN, ICE, JBHT, JBSS, KLAC, KEY, KLIC, LH, LRCX, LANC, LSTR, LVS, LEN, LBTYA, BBWI, LYV, LPX, MGM, MKSI, MANT, MANH, MFC, MED, MET, MCHP, MU, MBT, MHK, MPWR, MORN, VTRS, NRG, NEOG, NTGR, NTAP, NYT, NDSN, NSC, OXY, IOSP, OSK, PSB, PH, PETS, POWI, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PRU, PSA, PHM, ROLL, REGN, RMD, ROK, RCI, ROG, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SAIA, SEIC, SAFT, SAFM, STX, SRE, SMTC, SJR, SSD, SLP, SKY, SCCO, LUV, SHYF, TRV, STE, STC, AVNW, SYK, TDY, TER, TTEK, TPL, INVA, TTC, TRP, TSN, USPH, USB, UNF, URI, RTX, OLED, USNA, MTN, VICR, VNO, WRB, WDFC, WAB, WBA, WCN, WSO, WHR, WMB, WSM, WYNN, EBAY, L, LQDT, PRG, IDT, LEN.B, EVR, EDU, LMAT, EXLS, LBTYK, CPRX, IPGP, BR, DAL, JAZZ, LULU, AWK, XPEL, KDP, AGNC, MYRG, DISCK, PBR.A.PFD, LOPE, VRSK, DG, LEA, DQ, CALX, HTHT, SSNC, SPSC, FAF, CBOE, FN, KKR, LYB, TAL, NOAH, FLT, EXPI, HII, VNET, ZG, FBHS, UI, PSX, GMED, PNR, QLYS, SSTK, YY, ZTS, APAM, ECOM, CDW, NWSA, CNHI, VEEV, ESNT, MMI, AMC, SC, MC, WB, ZEN, TRUE, ANET, SAGE, CTLT, CFG, LBRDA, MOMO, SEDG, KHC, HLI, SQ, HCM, FTV, TWLO, KNSL, MEDP, GOLF, GDS, HWM, HLNE, CVNA, IR, JHG, ZLAB, CARG, ZS, BILI, IQ, EQH, SONO, YETI, TME, QFIN, FOXA, FOX, DOW, TW, ZM, AMCR, PTON, PGNY, IMAB, CARR, KC, API, BEKE, SNOW, PLTR, CD, ALGM, OZON, RLX, ONTF, DIDI, KD,
- Reduced Positions: STLA, LIN, AAPL, BRK.A, ALC, FERG, TT, MDT, BSX, MMC, PG, ACGL, FRC, JNJ, GOOG, CAT, PEP, WTW, ABBV, AVTR, PLD, ABT, AZPN, CVS, COP, EFX, VZ, RACE, CVX, COST, EW, LOW, MCD, MS, PFE, QGEN, SBUX, BAH, MMM, AXP, AMP, ADP, BNS, BBY, BLK, BAM, CRL, CSCO, KO, CMI, GILD, GS, HOLX, INFO, ILMN, JCI, NEM, ORLY, PXD, QCOM, RY, TGT, TD, VLO, DIS, WY, CMG, FNV, FTI, NOW, HUBS, KEYS, TRU, VVV, ELAN, UBER, OTIS, CB, A, APD, AKAM, ARE, IVZ, AJG, AIZ, BK, BMY, BC, CBRE, CMS, CERN, LNG, CI, CGNX, CL, ED, DLR, DLTR, EIX, EA, ESGR, ELS, EXPD, EXR, XOM, NEE, FAST, HST, HUM, IDXX, INTC, IPG, INTU, JOUT, K, KMB, MLM, MEI, MTD, NVDA, NVR, OKE, REG, RF, RBA, POOL, SGEN, STT, STLD, SUI, HLIO, TXN, TSCO, VRSN, VRTX, GWW, WAT, WST, WTFC, YUM, ZBRA, ZION, FTS, TECK, WU, PODD, AVGO, TRNO, NXPI, GM, MOS, VIPS, PANW, REXR, RNG, ALLY, PAYC, BPMC, SHOP, PYPL, LITE, INVH, BKR, ROKU, MRNA, NET, DASH, AES, ALE, AAP, ADC, ALB, Y, LNT, ALL, MO, AEE, AEP, AIG, ABC, ARW, AZO, ALV, AVY, TFC, BCE, BLL, GOLD, BECN, BIIB, BMRN, BHC, BKH, BF.B, BG, VIAC, CNQ, COF, CAH, CCL, CE, LUMN, SCHW, CHKP, CIEN, CINF, C, CCEP, CMA, CBSH, CAG, STZ, GLW, CR, DHI, DTE, D, DD, RDY, DUK, ECL, PLUS, EQT, EQR, EXPE, FFIV, FMC, FDX, FRT, FNF, FE, FLEX, F, BEN, FCX, GIS, FUL, MNST, HIG, HELE, DIN, IEX, IMO, IP, ISRG, JKHY, J, KIM, KR, LNC, MTB, MGA, MKL, MRVL, MCK, MAA, NWL, NI, OMC, OMI, PCAR, PCG, PPL, PKG, PTEN, PNFP, PNW, PLUG, AVNT, NTR, RRX, RNR, RHI, WRK, RCL, RGLD, SLB, XPO, SHW, WPM, SPG, SIRI, SO, STAA, SWK, SLF, SU, NLOK, SYY, TROW, TTWO, TU, TRI, GL, TYL, UAL, UAA, UDR, UHS, VMC, WMT, WFC, EVRG, WAL, WDC, WLK, WEC, XEL, ZBH, IRBT, TDG, LDOS, DEI, ACM, BX, DFS, TEL, APEI, CVE, ST, PBA, HPP, NOVT, HEAR, NLSN, STAG, MTDR, SPLK, HTA, FANG, CONE, IBTX, VOYA, NWS, AMH, BURL, GLPI, BRX, WIX, AAL, ATEN, CGC, SYF, NOMD, CZR, SYNH, QSR, SUM, XHR, GDDY, ETSY, BZUN, NVCR, AGR, UA, LSXMA, LSXMK, USFD, COUP, VST, LW, SNAP, ATUS, SPOT, CDAY, DOCU, FTCH, STNE, DELL, FUTU, LYFT, CTVA, RVLV, CRWD, NVST, RPRX, IAC, DKNG, OGN, GXO,
- Sold Out: COR, LHX, KSU, JXN, GLOB, SAM, DTM, VMEO, JYNT, VER, CROX, STMP, RNST, MGPI, AGX, YPF, AGRO, LII, HUYA, TIGR, GOTU, OCFT, BNR, LU, GIL, CNA,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,613,890 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,148,630 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 193,167 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 210,144 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
- Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 2,144,990 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.31%
Aviva Plc initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Aviva Plc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
Aviva Plc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 79,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Aviva Plc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Aviva Plc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Aviva Plc initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77. The stock is now traded at around $55.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Aviva Plc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 110.90%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $243.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 792,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Aviva Plc added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 410,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Aviva Plc added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 41.17%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 920,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Aviva Plc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 99.10%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 281,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)
Aviva Plc added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 872.73%. The purchase prices were between $173.97 and $224.23, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $189.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 94,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Aviva Plc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 57.12%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 175,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Aviva Plc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Aviva Plc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.Sold Out: (KSU)
Aviva Plc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Globant SA (GLOB)
Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9.Sold Out: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)
Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.Sold Out: Argan Inc (AGX)
Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Argan Inc. The sale prices were between $36.85 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.69.
