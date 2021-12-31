APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, American Tower Corp, VeriSign Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bank of America Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

- New Purchases: RIVN, LBRDA, CIAN, XP, ADSK, FCX, NSP, MATX, ABG, AXS, BIG, EAT, BLDR, BXMT, CIEN, TPR, CNO, CNX, CXW, ENLC, DKS, ENDP, ENTG, EXTR, FHI, FLEX, FL, HNI, HUN, IDA, JBL, KSS, KFY, KLIC, LZB, LSTR, LPX, MKSI, MORN, NFG, NYCB, NUAN, OLN, OSK, PVH, PLAB, PCH, R, SAIA, SANM, SMTC, SBNY, SLGN, SLAB, SKY, SWBI, SWN, STRA, TPX, TEX, TTEK, GEO, THO, TTC, TREX, TUP, PAG, WSM, BGCP, CROX, POR, TNL, ACM, SATS, FTI, GNRC, FAF, TRGP, ALSN, CG, FANG, PBF, APAM, AR, COMM, ESNT, AVNS, LC, APLE, LITE, SITE, ATKR, MEDP, HLNE, GOOS, OKTA, CVNA, AM, NMRK, AVYA, EAF, ELAN, LYFT, BILL, ZI, STEP, ASO, AFRM, COIN, BZ, SOFI, SOFI, LCID,
- Added Positions: LBRDK, AMT, VRSN, CDNS, O, TTD, KEYS, LW, CSCO, NFLX, SGEN, JKHY, DPZ, VZ, MCO, SBAC, TU, CHTR, EXPD, CBOE, SNAP, AKAM, BMRN, SEDG, BCPC, EA, NBIX, OKE, EEM, LNG, TDG, ABT, AMGN, BDX, CHKP, DHR, HAL, INCY, INFY, NTR, TMO, DG, TSLA, ANET, AOS, BCE, BP, CVS, CNI, CLX, EMN, EQIX, ISRG, LII, MLM, PFE, ROK, SLF, GL, ABBV, ZTO, FINV, AES, ABMD, UHAL, AEE, AFG, AMP, ABC, IVZ, ACGL, AGO, BMO, BNS, BIIB, CTRA, CM, CAT, CLS, CHD, CRUS, COLM, BVN, GLW, TCOM, DTE, DLR, DIOD, DRE, DISH, EQR, ESS, FCN, FDS, FE, FMX, BEN, GIL, GFI, GPI, HUBG, IEX, KEY, LH, LEN, MTG, MET, VTRS, NRG, NDAQ, NWL, NI, NDSN, NTRS, NVAX, RDN, RF, RBA, RUSHA, SWKS, SOHU, STN, TIMB, TEVA, TRI, TOL, UAA, UNM, VSH, GWW, WDC, XLNX, AUY, ZBH, EBAY, FTS, LDOS, VMW, CIM, TFII, HTHT, NOAH, FBHS, QLYS, RLGY, ALLY, ATEN, SYF, PGRE, VSTO, UNVR, BGNE, LSXMK, GDS, ZLAB, QD, LX, ETRN, IMAB, DASH, ABNB, RLX, DIDI,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, AAPL, MSFT, BAC, NEE, LLY, SPG, JPM, TT, ALL, AMZN, KO, COP, RCI, GOOG, MRNA, COST, EL, MRVL, AON, BF.B, HD, LIN, SYK, ENPH, COF, DHI, RE, GOOGL, MCD, PEP, SIVB, TRV, GM, PLD, CMCSA, LOW, MAS, PG, WFC, FB, FOXA, ADI, BLK, SCHW, NKE, PXD, TJX, WRB, ANTM, APD, HES, CME, EOG, EXR, ORLY, PNW, RJF, RSG, SBUX, TD, DIS, WMB, MA, TEL, FNV, FRC, APTV, VOYA, Z, ATVI, AFL, TFC, SAM, BAM, VIAC, EXC, GPC, IFF, MDLZ, KR, LNC, LYV, NEM, BKNG, PGR, SHW, TMUS, V, NWSA, DOW, ACN, ADBE, AAP, ALB, BIDU, BRO, LUMN, VALE, ED, XRAY, DLTR, D, DD, ECL, GE, HRL, ICE, KGC, MKL, MAR, MDT, NVDA, ES, NUE, OMC, ORCL, PEG, RNR, CRM, SEE, WPM, VMC, WM, WU, MELI, AWK, KL, LYB, TWTR, HLT, WB, PYPL, PDD, CTVA, AMCR, MMM, T, AMD, A, AEM, AMX, AMAT, WTRG, AJG, ATO, ADP, AVY, GOLD, BBY, BSX, BMY, CE, FIS, C, CTXS, CSGP, CCI, CCK, DE, DUK, EIX, FMC, FDX, GIS, GS, MNST, HAS, HSY, HOLX, HUM, MTCH, IBM, INFO, ITW, ILMN, INTC, INTU, JNJ, JCI, K, MKTX, MMC, SPGI, TAP, PPL, PKG, PSA, QCOM, RPM, REGN, WRK, ROST, RCL, STX, SRE, SO, SCCO, SWK, STLD, TGT, TXN, UGI, UNP, UPS, UNH, VRTX, WBA, WCN, CMG, LULU, MSCI, CIXX, AVGO, PBA, FLT, HCA, XYL, NOW, PANW, WDAY, ZTS, ARMK, MOMO, SHOP, FSV, SQ, FTV, ATUS, ROKU, SE, DBX, DOCU, NIO, PINS, ZM, UBER, CRWD, INMD, TXG, PTON, OTIS, LI, FYBR, JOBS, CB, AMG, HTH, ARE, ALGN, LNT, ALNY, AXP, AIG, AME, AMKR, APH, NLY, APA, AIT, ARW, AIZ, AZO, AVB, BLL, BLDP, BK, BAX, BHC, BWA, BXP, BRC, BG, CAE, CBRE, CF, GIB, CMS, CSGS, CSX, CWT, CPT, CCJ, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CNC, CNP, CERN, CRL, CI, CINF, CTAS, CLH, COKE, CCEP, KOF, CGNX, CTSH, CAG, STZ, COO, CPRT, BAP, CACC, CMI, DRI, DVA, DECK, DXCM, DISCA, DOV, ETN, EW, EME, EMR, OVV, EPC, EFX, ELS, ERIE, EXAS, EXPE, FFIV, FICO, FAST, FNF, FISV, FLO, F, GIII, GRMN, IT, GPN, TV, FUL, THG, HOG, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSII, HSIC, HLF, HPQ, HFC, HST, HBAN, IDXX, IP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JACK, JBSS, JLL, KLAC, KMB, KNX, LKQ, TBI, LRCX, LAMR, LVS, BBWI, MGM, MAC, MGA, MFC, MKC, MCK, MPW, MTD, MCHP, MU, MHK, MOH, MPWR, MS, NVR, NTES, NTAP, NSC, NWN, ON, OXY, ODP, ORI, ASGN, PCAR, PCG, PNC, PPG, PTC, PH, PKI, PFG, PRU, PHM, DGX, QDEL, REG, RMD, BB, RHI, ROP, RY, POOL, SEIC, SLB, SCI, SJR, SIRI, SNA, LUV, SMP, STT, SCS, SF, SUI, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TECH, TDY, TFX, TER, TXRH, TSCO, TRMB, TSN, USB, UDR, URI, UHS, VFC, VTR, VNO, WPC, WAB, WAT, WTS, WERN, WLK, WY, WTW, WRLD, WYNN, XEL, YUM, HEI.A, TECK, COWN, EVR, EXLS, OC, LBTYK, IPGP, IBKR, PODD, JAZZ, DFS, ULTA, BTG, AQN, WFG, TNET, DISCK, FTNT, VRSK, LEA, IRWD, ST, NXPI, BAH, MOS, PVG, ZG, GWRE, EPAM, VIPS, SPLK, PNR, TPH, BCC, IQV, CDW, DOOO, MUSA, RNG, BURL, RMAX, VEEV, WIX, AMC, MBUU, IBP, KN, OUT, MC, ZEN, JD, DNOW, FWONK, CTLT, CYBR, CZR, W, HUBS, QSR, BOX, GDDY, VIRT, BKI, CABO, TDOC, KHC, RUN, PJT, HPE, LSXMA, NGVT, TWLO, VVV, VST, YUMC, GOLF, ATH, HWM, JELD, INVH, SNDR, IR, JHG, BKR, MDB, VICI, ZS, IQ, CDAY, EQH, HUYA, AVLR, CWK, DELL, FOX, AVTR, CHWY, DT, NET, GFL, CARR, RPRX, IAC, BEPC, DKNG, BEKE, XPEV, U, PLTR, BSY, VNT, LU, CHK, ULCC,
- Sold Out: DVN, MPC, KMI, PBR, COR, RGA, JXN, AXTA, TIGR, GLOB, PSX, ALV, AU, AAL, YELP, SSTK, TMHC, VER, EVTC, AMCX, SAVE, TAL, LOPE, EC, TDC, DAL, PRIM, HBI, IRBT, GMS, KD, VSCO, BAMR, OGN, UPST, OSH, PPD, FUTU, NIU, CARG, SFM, MIME, BLD, ENR, GNL, ENVA, CCS, WW, BRX, ESRT, FCFS, MTH, MCY, MMS, LGF.B, KSU, ZD, MLKN, EHC, HRB, FBC, CIGI, NCR, EBF, ECPG, DX, DY, CORT, CRI, BRKR, AVT, AGEN, AMN, XPO, WCC, AGCO, CMPR, VRNT, VLO, WEN, TTMI, SNX, SWX, SKX, SBGI, XRX, SAFM, RS, RL, PETS, PENN, PZZA, OMI, OHI, NUS, NHC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 14,320,948 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.92%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 708,680 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,571,180 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81%
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 2,547,368 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,097,845 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
APG Asset Management N.V. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $58.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 484,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)
APG Asset Management N.V. initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.21 and $174.38, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $149.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 107,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cian PLC (CIAN)
APG Asset Management N.V. initiated holding in Cian PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)
APG Asset Management N.V. initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 495,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
APG Asset Management N.V. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $227.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
APG Asset Management N.V. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 211,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
APG Asset Management N.V. added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 6580.46%. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $152.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 857,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
APG Asset Management N.V. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 42.10%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $236.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,314,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
APG Asset Management N.V. added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 535.06%. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $214.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 526,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
APG Asset Management N.V. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 6147.88%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,423,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
APG Asset Management N.V. added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1909.68%. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,181,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
APG Asset Management N.V. added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 572.06%. The purchase prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $142.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 656,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
APG Asset Management N.V. sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
APG Asset Management N.V. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
APG Asset Management N.V. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
APG Asset Management N.V. sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56.Sold Out: (COR)
APG Asset Management N.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)
APG Asset Management N.V. sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $94.51 and $122.11, with an estimated average price of $110.95.
