APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, American Tower Corp, VeriSign Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bank of America Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: RIVN, LBRDA, CIAN, XP, ADSK, FCX, NSP, MATX, ABG, AXS, BIG, EAT, BLDR, BXMT, CIEN, TPR, CNO, CNX, CXW, ENLC, DKS, ENDP, ENTG, EXTR, FHI, FLEX, FL, HNI, HUN, IDA, JBL, KSS, KFY, KLIC, LZB, LSTR, LPX, MKSI, MORN, NFG, NYCB, NUAN, OLN, OSK, PVH, PLAB, PCH, R, SAIA, SANM, SMTC, SBNY, SLGN, SLAB, SKY, SWBI, SWN, STRA, TPX, TEX, TTEK, GEO, THO, TTC, TREX, TUP, PAG, WSM, BGCP, CROX, POR, TNL, ACM, SATS, FTI, GNRC, FAF, TRGP, ALSN, CG, FANG, PBF, APAM, AR, COMM, ESNT, AVNS, LC, APLE, LITE, SITE, ATKR, MEDP, HLNE, GOOS, OKTA, CVNA, AM, NMRK, AVYA, EAF, ELAN, LYFT, BILL, ZI, STEP, ASO, AFRM, COIN, BZ, SOFI, SOFI, LCID,

LBRDK, AMT, VRSN, CDNS, O, TTD, KEYS, LW, CSCO, NFLX, SGEN, JKHY, DPZ, VZ, MCO, SBAC, TU, CHTR, EXPD, CBOE, SNAP, AKAM, BMRN, SEDG, BCPC, EA, NBIX, OKE, EEM, LNG, TDG, ABT, AMGN, BDX, CHKP, DHR, HAL, INCY, INFY, NTR, TMO, DG, TSLA, ANET, AOS, BCE, BP, CVS, CNI, CLX, EMN, EQIX, ISRG, LII, MLM, PFE, ROK, SLF, GL, ABBV, ZTO, FINV, AES, ABMD, UHAL, AEE, AFG, AMP, ABC, IVZ, ACGL, AGO, BMO, BNS, BIIB, CTRA, CM, CAT, CLS, CHD, CRUS, COLM, BVN, GLW, TCOM, DTE, DLR, DIOD, DRE, DISH, EQR, ESS, FCN, FDS, FE, FMX, BEN, GIL, GFI, GPI, HUBG, IEX, KEY, LH, LEN, MTG, MET, VTRS, NRG, NDAQ, NWL, NI, NDSN, NTRS, NVAX, RDN, RF, RBA, RUSHA, SWKS, SOHU, STN, TIMB, TEVA, TRI, TOL, UAA, UNM, VSH, GWW, WDC, XLNX, AUY, ZBH, EBAY, FTS, LDOS, VMW, CIM, TFII, HTHT, NOAH, FBHS, QLYS, RLGY, ALLY, ATEN, SYF, PGRE, VSTO, UNVR, BGNE, LSXMK, GDS, ZLAB, QD, LX, ETRN, IMAB, DASH, ABNB, RLX, DIDI, Reduced Positions: BABA, AAPL, MSFT, BAC, NEE, LLY, SPG, JPM, TT, ALL, AMZN, KO, COP, RCI, GOOG, MRNA, COST, EL, MRVL, AON, BF.B, HD, LIN, SYK, ENPH, COF, DHI, RE, GOOGL, MCD, PEP, SIVB, TRV, GM, PLD, CMCSA, LOW, MAS, PG, WFC, FB, FOXA, ADI, BLK, SCHW, NKE, PXD, TJX, WRB, ANTM, APD, HES, CME, EOG, EXR, ORLY, PNW, RJF, RSG, SBUX, TD, DIS, WMB, MA, TEL, FNV, FRC, APTV, VOYA, Z, ATVI, AFL, TFC, SAM, BAM, VIAC, EXC, GPC, IFF, MDLZ, KR, LNC, LYV, NEM, BKNG, PGR, SHW, TMUS, V, NWSA, DOW, ACN, ADBE, AAP, ALB, BIDU, BRO, LUMN, VALE, ED, XRAY, DLTR, D, DD, ECL, GE, HRL, ICE, KGC, MKL, MAR, MDT, NVDA, ES, NUE, OMC, ORCL, PEG, RNR, CRM, SEE, WPM, VMC, WM, WU, MELI, AWK, KL, LYB, TWTR, HLT, WB, PYPL, PDD, CTVA, AMCR, MMM, T, AMD, A, AEM, AMX, AMAT, WTRG, AJG, ATO, ADP, AVY, GOLD, BBY, BSX, BMY, CE, FIS, C, CTXS, CSGP, CCI, CCK, DE, DUK, EIX, FMC, FDX, GIS, GS, MNST, HAS, HSY, HOLX, HUM, MTCH, IBM, INFO, ITW, ILMN, INTC, INTU, JNJ, JCI, K, MKTX, MMC, SPGI, TAP, PPL, PKG, PSA, QCOM, RPM, REGN, WRK, ROST, RCL, STX, SRE, SO, SCCO, SWK, STLD, TGT, TXN, UGI, UNP, UPS, UNH, VRTX, WBA, WCN, CMG, LULU, MSCI, CIXX, AVGO, PBA, FLT, HCA, XYL, NOW, PANW, WDAY, ZTS, ARMK, MOMO, SHOP, FSV, SQ, FTV, ATUS, ROKU, SE, DBX, DOCU, NIO, PINS, ZM, UBER, CRWD, INMD, TXG, PTON, OTIS, LI, FYBR, JOBS, CB, AMG, HTH, ARE, ALGN, LNT, ALNY, AXP, AIG, AME, AMKR, APH, NLY, APA, AIT, ARW, AIZ, AZO, AVB, BLL, BLDP, BK, BAX, BHC, BWA, BXP, BRC, BG, CAE, CBRE, CF, GIB, CMS, CSGS, CSX, CWT, CPT, CCJ, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CNC, CNP, CERN, CRL, CI, CINF, CTAS, CLH, COKE, CCEP, KOF, CGNX, CTSH, CAG, STZ, COO, CPRT, BAP, CACC, CMI, DRI, DVA, DECK, DXCM, DISCA, DOV, ETN, EW, EME, EMR, OVV, EPC, EFX, ELS, ERIE, EXAS, EXPE, FFIV, FICO, FAST, FNF, FISV, FLO, F, GIII, GRMN, IT, GPN, TV, FUL, THG, HOG, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSII, HSIC, HLF, HPQ, HFC, HST, HBAN, IDXX, IP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JACK, JBSS, JLL, KLAC, KMB, KNX, LKQ, TBI, LRCX, LAMR, LVS, BBWI, MGM, MAC, MGA, MFC, MKC, MCK, MPW, MTD, MCHP, MU, MHK, MOH, MPWR, MS, NVR, NTES, NTAP, NSC, NWN, ON, OXY, ODP, ORI, ASGN, PCAR, PCG, PNC, PPG, PTC, PH, PKI, PFG, PRU, PHM, DGX, QDEL, REG, RMD, BB, RHI, ROP, RY, POOL, SEIC, SLB, SCI, SJR, SIRI, SNA, LUV, SMP, STT, SCS, SF, SUI, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TECH, TDY, TFX, TER, TXRH, TSCO, TRMB, TSN, USB, UDR, URI, UHS, VFC, VTR, VNO, WPC, WAB, WAT, WTS, WERN, WLK, WY, WTW, WRLD, WYNN, XEL, YUM, HEI.A, TECK, COWN, EVR, EXLS, OC, LBTYK, IPGP, IBKR, PODD, JAZZ, DFS, ULTA, BTG, AQN, WFG, TNET, DISCK, FTNT, VRSK, LEA, IRWD, ST, NXPI, BAH, MOS, PVG, ZG, GWRE, EPAM, VIPS, SPLK, PNR, TPH, BCC, IQV, CDW, DOOO, MUSA, RNG, BURL, RMAX, VEEV, WIX, AMC, MBUU, IBP, KN, OUT, MC, ZEN, JD, DNOW, FWONK, CTLT, CYBR, CZR, W, HUBS, QSR, BOX, GDDY, VIRT, BKI, CABO, TDOC, KHC, RUN, PJT, HPE, LSXMA, NGVT, TWLO, VVV, VST, YUMC, GOLF, ATH, HWM, JELD, INVH, SNDR, IR, JHG, BKR, MDB, VICI, ZS, IQ, CDAY, EQH, HUYA, AVLR, CWK, DELL, FOX, AVTR, CHWY, DT, NET, GFL, CARR, RPRX, IAC, BEPC, DKNG, BEKE, XPEV, U, PLTR, BSY, VNT, LU, CHK, ULCC,

Amsterdam, P7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, American Tower Corp, VeriSign Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Realty Income Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bank of America Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APG Asset Management N.V.. As of 2021Q4, APG Asset Management N.V. owns 918 stocks with a total value of $58.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of APG Asset Management N.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apg+asset+management+n.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 14,320,948 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.92% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 708,680 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,571,180 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 2,547,368 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,097,845 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%

APG Asset Management N.V. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $58.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 484,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

APG Asset Management N.V. initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.21 and $174.38, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $149.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 107,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

APG Asset Management N.V. initiated holding in Cian PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

APG Asset Management N.V. initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 495,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

APG Asset Management N.V. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $227.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

APG Asset Management N.V. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 211,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

APG Asset Management N.V. added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 6580.46%. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $152.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 857,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

APG Asset Management N.V. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 42.10%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $236.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,314,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

APG Asset Management N.V. added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 535.06%. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $214.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 526,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

APG Asset Management N.V. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 6147.88%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,423,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

APG Asset Management N.V. added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1909.68%. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,181,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

APG Asset Management N.V. added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 572.06%. The purchase prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $142.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 656,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

APG Asset Management N.V. sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

APG Asset Management N.V. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26.

APG Asset Management N.V. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

APG Asset Management N.V. sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56.

APG Asset Management N.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

APG Asset Management N.V. sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $94.51 and $122.11, with an estimated average price of $110.95.